Last Call for 6.27.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Ahead of the first presidential debate, betting odds from SportsHandle are currently favoring former President Donald Trump to win the election.

Every Thursday, SportsHandle’s election odds tracker updates its odds on who will likely be elected President, gathering and automating data from various betting providers. As of June 27, the tracker shows that Trump has a 59% odds of winning the election. President Joe Biden is lagging at 38%.

Trump has held the lead against Biden for two consecutive weeks, with Biden’s odds increasing three percentage points since last week and Trump’s decreasing by one. This also comes after The New York Times and NPR/PBS News/Marist National polls most recently showed both candidates polling evenly.

SportsHandle also tracks the betting odds for who Trump will select as his vice presidential candidate. The current favorite remains North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum at 34% odds, followed by Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

However, the biggest recent event has been Vivek Ramaswamy’s odds increasing by two percentage points from last week. Now he holds a nearly 10% odds to become Trump’s running mate, overtaking U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson for third place, who have both been cited as likely candidates alongside Vance and Burgum. No other candidate is in the double digits for betting odds.

Several instances have shown shifts in how the candidates have polled among voters, most recently Trump’s hush-money trial. However, it’s likely the debate will show where voters stand on the candidates more significantly, marking the first time the two have faced off since October 2020.

The debate, which will air on CNN, begins at 9 p.m. EST.

