Andrew Warren lands 14 new endorsements in race to get his State Attorney job back

Andrew Warren, the former Hillsborough County State Attorney whom Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted in 2022, has landed 14 more endorsements in the race to get his job back.

The support includes labor unions and current and former elected officials.

“I’m honored to have the support of such a distinguished group of leaders and organizations,” Warren said. “Their confidence in my leadership is a testament to the progress we have made in enhancing public safety and reducing crime in Hillsborough County. Together, we will continue to build a safer community for everyone in our community.”

The backers include:

— SEIU Florida.

— West Central Florida Central Labor Council of AFL-CIO.

— Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Cindy Stuart.

— Hillsborough County School Board member Jessica Vaughn.

— Hillsborough County School Board member Henry “Shake” Washington.

— Former Hillsborough County School Board member Doretha Edgecomb.

— Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman.

— Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith.

— Former Hillsborough County Commissioner Tom Scott.

— Former Tampa Mayor Sandra Freedman.

— Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

— Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin.

— Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson.

— Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Miller.

Warren, who was twice elected to serve as State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit in 2016 and 2020, was suspended and ultimately removed from office by DeSantis in 2022. DeSantis cited Warren’s pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes after Roe v. Wade was overturned, among other administrative priorities within his office at the time.

Warren sued to get his job back. After a series of cases, which included a Judge finding that DeSantis had violated the Florida Constitution and Warren’s First Amendment rights, Warren wasn’t ultimately granted a reprieve from his removal. The Judge declined to restore Warren to his post, citing the 11th Amendment to the Constitution limiting federal autonomy over states.

That prompted Warren to initially say he wouldn’t seek re-election. But he reversed that decision in April after an appeals court rebuffed the lower court ruling, remanding the case back and tasking DeSantis with demonstrating how he would have suspended Warren for issues that didn’t violate Warren’s First Amendment rights. The lower court has yet to act, leaving Warren in limbo as he campaigns.

He’s facing a challenging road to victory, including a Democratic Primary challenge from Elizabeth Martinez Strauss and, if victorious, a General Election matchup against Republican Suzy Lopez, the current State Attorney whom DeSantis appointed after suspending Warren.

The county has changed much since Warren was last elected in 2020, with Republicans dominating races up and down the ballot in 2022, including unseating two County Commissioners and regaining a majority on the dais.

And Lopez has an impressive list of supporters, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the state Police Benevolent Association and local chapters in Tampa, St. Pete (Suncoast) and West Central Florida, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

But Warren is putting up a solid fight. His latest round of endorsements comes just weeks after Warren rolled out 11 supporters, including former Florida Education Commissioner Betty Castor; former Hillsborough County Clerk of Court Pat Frank; former Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller; former State Attorney E.J. Salcines; former State Attorney Rod Smith; state Reps. Dianne Hart and Susan Valdés; and former state Reps. Ben Diamond, Adam Hattersley, Ed Narain and Sean Shaw.

He also has nods from others, including U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, Hillsborough County Commissioners Harry Cohen and Pat Kemp, Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell and Public Defender Julianne Holt.

And he raised more than $210,000 in the first 45 days after announcing his campaign.