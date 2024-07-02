Delegation for 7.2.24: Unpopular opinions — gametime — water wins — good defense — defending Israel

Readings on rulings

A series of Supreme Court opinions issued at the close of the judicial term could have sweeping and immediate implications in business and politics.

The most controversial opinion impacting this election cycle came down Monday when Justices, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that Presidents could not be prosecuted for actions conducted in their “official capacity.” However, the specific implementation of that directive was kicked down for implementation by district judges handling particular cases.

SCOTUS reached that decision as former President Donald Trump fights charges in two federal court cases, one on his role in the buildup to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot disrupting certification of President Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020, and one regarding Trump taking numerous classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate at the end of his term.

“The Supreme Court decision is a much more powerful one than some had expected it to be. It is brilliantly written and wise and clears the stench from the Biden trials and hoaxes, all of them, that have been used as an unfair attack on crooked Joe Biden’s political opponent, me,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Many of these fake cases will now disappear or wither into obscurity. God bless America!”

Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, saw the ruling as a political abuse of power. The Biden ally issued a statement calling Trump a “convicted criminal.”

“Our country and the world will now recognize this day as the day the Supreme Court of the United States effectively became an illegitimate, politically corrupt arm of the conservative right-wing,” Frost said.

“This Court, a third of which was hand-selected by former President Trump, has bent the knee to a convicted criminal, accused of abusing his oath of office for his own political gain. With today’s decision, American Presidents will cease to be public servants and will instead become untouchable dictators and unlike the American people, they will be above the law. Make no mistake — Donald Trump is a criminal who sought to use the office of the President to stage a violent insurrection and overrule a free and fair election.”

But more delegation members focused on a different decision, ending “Chevron deference.” The ruling ends 40 years of precedent that generally deferred to administrative agencies regulating environmental and health concerns and enforcing consumer protections.

Reps. Scott Franklin and Daniel Webster gave hearty endorsements of the ruling.

“Today’s landmark decision from the Supreme Court puts an end to 40 years of unelected bureaucrats setting federal policy,” said Webster, a Clermont Republican who had petitioned the court calling for such a decision. “By overturning (the) Chevron deference, the Supreme Court reins in the administrative state and restores Congress’ Article I authority outlined in the Constitution. I have voted to hold unelected bureaucrats accountable and will continue working with my House Republican colleagues to ensure Congress takes back its constitutional authority.”

Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, also saw merit in the decision. However, he also acknowledges that Congress is responsible for regulating matters of public concern.

“This ruling will require precise and clear laws written by Congress to ensure they are implemented as intended without undue interference or reinterpretation by executive agencies,” he said.

“It will provide a more balanced and predictable regulatory environment, where the roles and responsibilities of each branch of government are respected and upheld. This action is a transformative shift to reassert proper constitutional order, enhancing the accountability of the executive branch, and reinforcing the rule of law in our democratic society.”

Game time

As soccer fans watch the Copa América tournament, Florida’s Senate race will also unfold.

Last week, Sen. Rick Scott launched a six-figure Spanish-language ad campaign, putting the video ad “GOOOOL” in front of viewers.

Per the Scott campaign, the ad is running in Spanish in multiple markets. It will air during every tournament game on television and digital platforms. The ad posts biographies like player stats capsules (with much of Scott’s highlight reel coming from his tenure as Florida Governor). Meanwhile, it accuses potential Democratic candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of promoting a socialist agenda.

Meanwhile, Mucarsel-Powell got in the game with a digital spot “highlighting Rick Scott’s authoritarian attacks on Floridians’ fundamental freedoms.” She kicks at Scott’s record on abortion.

“We don’t know who will win the Copa just yet, but we know who will lose under Rick Scott’s extremist agenda — he’s shown us his anti-reproductive freedom game plan time and time again,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Model citizen

Newly elected President José Mulino was inaugurated in Panama. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, stressed the importance of strengthening alliances with the Central American leader.

“Earlier this year, following a peaceful and democratic electoral process, the people of Panama elected President José Mulino as their new leader,” Rubio said. “I look forward to working with the Mulino administration to strengthen our bilateral relations, increase cooperation to counter illicit actors, and defend our mutual interests in our region.”

Rubio serves as the Republican Co-Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He’s also one of the top Republicans in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has long been a voice on relations in Latin America.

According to the Pew Research Center, Florida is home to one of the highest concentrations of Panamanians in the nation. About 17% of all Panamanians in the U.S. live in Florida, roughly the same percentage as those who call New York home. The next highest concentration is in California, where about 10% of Panamanians live.

Rubio said it’s critical to maintain a strong political and economic relationship with the nation.

“U.S.-Panamanian relations are vital to bolstering joint security efforts in our hemisphere, especially as we continue to counter the rise of illegal mass migration,” he said. “Through our democratic alliance, it is my hope that both countries continue to prosper and work side by side for the benefit of our nations and our region as a whole.”

Contractor hang-up

Changing a Medicaid and Medicare contract could cost more than 1,000 jobs in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. Rep. Neal Dunn said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) leaders haven’t adequately explained why.

The Panama City Republican, a medical doctor by trade, sent a letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure questioning why the agency’s contract center planned to take open bids for a service now provided by Maximus. That contractor employs more than 1,000 professionals in Lynn Haven and Bay County.

In 2022, Maximus was awarded a nine-year contract to handle call center operations after a three-year diligence process, but the Health and Human Services Department has already announced plans to hear new proposals.

“The information I have received suggests that the agency lacks clear cause to recompete this contract,” Dunn wrote. “Further, it is my understanding that CMS has given the current contract high-performance ratings. This expensive action unfairly harms these individuals and exposes CMS to a number of risks associated with a rebid.”

Water wins

As budgets for the coming year continue to move through Congress, Rep. Aaron Bean sees plenty of wins for Northeast Florida in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA). The budget just passed out of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“The Committee’s passage of this bill is a down payment on rebuilding America’s water infrastructure. WRDA 2024 will unleash the power of our coastal communities, sustain American jobs, and provide authorization for Corps projects critical to addressing the unique needs of communities in Northeast Florida and the entire nation,” said Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican. “From fisherman to shrimpers and from the First Coast to the Everglades, this bill is a massive victory for the 4th District. And I’m particularly proud to have played a role in ensuring Northeast Florida’s voice was heard loud and clear.”

Wins in Florida’s 4th Congressional District include authorization of a feasibility study for the Fort George Inlet erosion control project in Jacksonville to save Little Talbot Island State Park from further erosion and to determine the beneficial use of dredged beach-compatible sand. Bean fought for more flexibility for Florida to engage in coastal storm risk management on beaches. He also pushed for a National Coastal Mapping Study directing the Army Corps of Engineers to work with Florida on environmental projects.

Defense boost

Meanwhile, Rep. John Rutherford celebrated wins in the House-passed Defense and Homeland Security Department budgets.

“These are huge wins for our military, our country and Northeast Florida,” the Jacksonville Republican said.

He said a Defense appropriations bill prioritizes national security and military readiness as conflict brews in the Middle East and Asia.

“Specifically, the bill stops the flow of fentanyl and synthetic drugs into our country, enhances our military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific and invests in next-generation fighter aircraft, helicopters, tactical combat vehicles and submarines,” he said. “The bill also prohibits President Biden’s promotion of Critical Race Theory and defunds controversial climate change executive orders and regulations that have no place in our military.”

He similarly praised the Homeland Security budget, which addresses a crisis at the border. However, he explicitly spotlighted regional wins in Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

“Not only does this bill bolster our homeland security, but it also brings over $2.5 million to Northeast Florida through Community Project Funding for the St. Johns Hazard Mitigation Infrastructure Improvement Project to provide long-term flood control to over 10,000 residents and 3,000 commercial properties,” he said.

Palmetto improvements

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, is touting the funding for infrastructure improvements in Tampa by the Transportation Department. The city landed a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for nearly $24.5 million.

“Infrastructure investments are making our streets safer, rebuilding ports and investing in neighborhoods to make them more resilient to flooding,” Castor said. “The Investing in America agenda lowers costs and creates safer communities across the country. Palmetto Beach neighbors who enjoy a rich history also deserve a neighborhood with safer streets, sidewalks that are (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant and protection from flooding.”

The funding was authorized through an infrastructure law prioritized by Biden. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg specifically spotlighted Florida spending when announcing grants.

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of Florida’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse — and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities across the country, including Florida’s 14 District,” Buttigieg said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (no relation) said funding would be used in Palmetto Beach.

“Designated in 2012 by the National Park Service as a National Register Historic District, the Palmetto Beach area is home to some of our most vulnerable residents and for decades, it has struggled with serious transportation deficits and coastal climate vulnerabilities that must be addressed as we work to Transform Tampa’s Tomorrow across our city,” the Mayor said.

“Thanks to the extraordinary U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, who secured this highly competitive federal grant, one of the largest we have received in our city’s history, we will be able to uplift this richly diverse community by improving accessibility, providing flood relief, and conserving miles and miles of waterfront space for generations of Tampanians to enjoy.”

TPS for Haiti

Last week, the Homeland Security Department announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, allowing those with the protections to seek an 18-month extension. That will enable people with the status to stay in the U.S. through Feb. 3 rather than have their status expire Aug. 4 this year.

“We are providing this humanitarian relief to Haitians already present in the United States given the conditions that existed in their home country as of June 3, 2024,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “In doing so, we are realizing the core objective of the TPS law and our obligation to fulfill it.”

That was a welcome decision to Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Co-Chair of the Haiti Caucus and the only Haitian American in Congress.

“I applaud the decision of President Biden and Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to extend and redesignate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for 18 months, providing protection for more than 300,000 Haitians in the U.S.,” the Miramar Democrat said. “This action could not come at a more crucial time, as Haiti faces a political crisis of epic proportion, with its people calling out for refuge from violence, persecution and trauma.”

Cherfilus-McCormick has advocated for protecting Haitians in the U.S. as gang violence destabilized the government on the island. International police forces arrived in Haiti, but individuals continued fleeing the nation.

“As a result of my fierce advocacy efforts and those of various Haitian American community leaders for the extension and re-designation of TPS for Haiti, the Biden-(Kamala) Harris Administration listened and responded,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “The United States cannot turn its back on those seeking refuge as a global leader in democracy and human rights. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration demonstrated their commitment to these principles that make America great.”

Anger at unrest

Rep. Carlos Giménez remains discontent with the administration’s response to the crisis, saying Florida has started to pay the consequences. The Miami-Dade Republican sounded alarms after 118 Haitian migrants last week landed in Florida’s 28th Congressional District in Key West.

“Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse three years ago, the Biden administration stood idly by while Haiti descended into chaos,” Giménez said.

“As the Representative for the Florida Keys, the security of our community is at risk of another mass migration event from Haiti due to the rampant gang violence and the mass release of thousands of violent criminals from the country’s jails. Florida is a border state, and this vessel carrying 118 Haitian nationals is just the latest example of how Biden’s border crisis is impacting communities across the nation. I demand the Biden administration implement a comprehensive strategy to address the unrest in Haiti and prevent this security crisis from impacting South Florida families.”

Defending Israel

A decision last month by the United Nations to list the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on a blacklist of militaries committing abuses on children has Rep. Jared Moskowitz angry at the treatment. The Parkland Democrat introduced a bipartisan bill with Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican that would formally reject the U.N. decision.

“This U.N. move is just the latest example of the ridiculous, antisemitic double standard that Israel must deal with,” Moskowitz said. “The United Nations will use kid gloves with Hamas after it murders over a thousand innocent Israelis. Still, when it exercises its right to defend itself, the IDF gets put on the same list as the Taliban and Hezbollah. If it wanted to make itself useful, the U.N. would be urging Hamas every day to accept a cease-fire and return the hostages.”

The U.N. move came after Gaza authorities estimated more than 15,500 Palestinian children had died since war broke out in Israel last year, according to Al-Jazeera.

Moskowitz has been an outspoken advocate of Israel since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas started the current phase of the conflict.

Tough on Cuba

The House has passed a State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs, with Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart chairing the Appropriations Committee in charge. The Hialeah Republican said the budget could ensure Congress stays fiscally responsible but tough on communist threats even if the Biden administration will not.

“I am very pleased with the House’s approval of the State and Foreign Operations bill for the fiscal year 2025, which builds on the policy wins of the fiscal year 2024 enacted bill,” said Díaz-Balart, dean of Florida’s congressional delegation.

“This crucial piece of legislation, which funds our national security and foreign policy priorities, cuts wasteful spending while upholding key U.S. values. Among the many victories, we achieved a 19% reduction from the President’s Budget and an 11% cut from the fiscal year 2024 enacted levels.”

The budget includes $35 million for democracy programs in Cuba and prohibits foreign aid to the island nation’s government.

It also eliminates almost $762 million in funding for the U.N., a move that almost certainly won’t find agreement with the Democrat-controlled Senate. The budget largely ignores spending deals negotiated last year between former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the White House, setting up contentious conferences in the months ahead.

On this day

July 2, 1881 — “James Garfield fatally shot” via the University of Virginia Miller Center — Garfield was shot in the back as he walked with Secretary of State James Blaine in Washington’s Baltimore and Potomac train station. The proud President was preparing to leave for Williams College — he planned to introduce his two sons to his alma mater. The shots came from a 0.44 British Bulldog, which the assassin, Charles J. Guiteau, had purchased because he thought it would look impressive in a museum. Garfield’s doctors were unable to remove the bullet, which lodged in the President’s pancreas. On Sept. 19, 1881, the President died of blood poisoning and complications from the shooting.

July 2, 1921 — “Warren Harding officially ends World War” via New Jersey Star-Ledger — The killing on Europe’s battlefields, which had devoured the lives of millions, had been decreed complete two-and-a-half years earlier, with the armistice of Nov. 11, 1918. The ensuing Treaty of Versailles peace plan, with its long-debated concept of a League of Nations, was never ratified by the U.S. Senate. So, as President Harding teed off at Somerset Hills Country Club, the United States was still officially at war with Germany. However, before the President finished his golf round in Bernardsville, which would change. The Knox-Porter Resolution, ending hostilities with Germany and Austria, had been passed by Congress two days before.

