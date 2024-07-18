Anna Paulina Luna slams ‘hawks and global elites’ engaging in wars against U.S. interests

Days after an attempt on Donald Trump’s life, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said the Republican nominee knows the cost of service.

“President Trump knows what it means to put your life on the line,” the St. Petersburg Republican said. “Our service members and their families make immense sacrifices, and they deserve a president who respects that sacrifice and who would lay down his own life in defense of this great nation.”

A freshman Congresswoman in a competitive re-election fight, Luna enjoyed a prime-time speaking slot Wednesday at the Republican National Convention. There, she recounted the sacrifices her own family made through military service.

That included recalling a time her husband, Andy Gamberzky, was injured in the line of duty.

“My husband was shot in combat by terrorists and continues to deploy in the fight against America’s enemies. I know the fear and anguish of waiting for news about a loved one in harm’s way, and the pain of losing friends in combat,” said Luna, who served six years in the Air Force.

She was also among Republicans who voted against funding further foreign aid to Ukraine during its war with Russia.

Luna preached Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, notably taking a stance different from many neoconservatives in her own party. In her speech, she took swipes against the “hawks and globalist elites” rushing for intervention in conflicts around the globe,

The Congresswoman suggested Trump’s foreign policy agenda prioritizes the lives of U.S. service members.

In contrast, she said the world has become more dangerous under Democratic President Joe Biden.

“We preserve peace by commanding the world’s respect, a respect that is earned through unparalleled military strength and firm, decisive leadership,” Luna said.

“Over the past four years, the Biden administration has failed to uphold this standard. They have misused our resources in foreign wars contrary to our national interests, and they have eroded the lethality and fighting culture of our armed forces. The leadership that we need that respects our military and understands the true cost of war is only found in Donald Trump.”