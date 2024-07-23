July 23, 2024
NRA political arm fires out endorsements for Randy Fine, Tom Leek, Keith Truenow

Jacob OglesJuly 23, 20247min1

nra
But the prominent gun rights group snubbed incumbent Ed Hooper is his re-election bid.

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) political arm is endorsing Republican Senate candidates Randy Fine, Tom Leek and Keith Truenow. Meanwhile, the group snubbed Sen. Ed Hooper and remained silent on who should win a Senate District 21 election.

The NRA Political Victory Fund issued its scorecard and a number of endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primaries. Grades were based on voting records and stated positions by candidates, and the group endorsed candidates for legislative races at the federal and state level.

The Senate endorsements could prove especially critical. Fine, Leek and Truenow — all sitting Representatives — are running for open Senate seats this cycle. The support from the gun rights groups could prove essential as each candidate faces a Republican Primary.

“I will always defend the Second Amendment, and I’m honored to have the recognition and endorsement of the NRA-PVF in our Republican Primary for the State Senate,” said Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican.

He’s running in Senate District 7, where he’s in a Republican Primary against former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and former professional wrestler Gerry James. The NRA graded Leek with an “A,” meaning he is a “solidly pro-gun candidate” who has “supported NRA positions on key votes in elective office or a candidate with a demonstrated record of support on Second Amendment issues.”

Of note, the organization issued a grade of “AQ” to Shoar, meaning the organization considers him a “pro-gun candidate” based solely on responses to an official questionnaire, but has no voting record to back that up. Shoar previously held an elected post, but an administrative one as a Sheriff.

James did not fill out a questionnaire.

Similarly, Truenow secured an “A” grade and the organization’s endorsement in a heated Republican Primary in Senate District 13. Entrepreneur Bowen Kou also received an “AQ” score based purely on questionnaire responses.

Former investigator CJ Blancett, a third Republican in the race, did not submit a questionnaire.

Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, earned an “A” and the NRA endorsement in a Senate District 19 race. He faces perennial Republican candidate Chuck Sheridan, who did not submit a survey to the NRA. That race has appeared less competitive since lawyer Robyn Hattaway’s departure from the Republican Primary.

In all three of the Senate contests, Republicans are heavily favored in deep red districts, so the GOP Primary will likely be the most important election in the cycle.

In the SD 21 contest, The NRA issued a “B” grade to Hooper, a Clearwater Republican. Meanwhile, the organization issued an “AQ” to Republican Primary opponent John Siamis based solely on his questionnaire responses.

But the group withheld any endorsement in the contest. Notably, Hooper boasts the endorsement of the Florida Senate leaders and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Hooper has some $133,000 in cash on hand in his campaign account while Siamis has reported no donations to date and is self-funding his own race.

In Senate District 25, the NRA issued no endorsement in the Republican Primary for the open seat but gave candidate Jon Arguello, an Osceola County School Board, an “AQ” based on survey responses, while GOP opponent Jose Martinez did not fill out a questionnaire.

The organization issued “F” grades to three Democratic candidates for the open seat: Rep. Kristen Arrington, community leader Carmen Torres and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson.

“F” scores were also given to Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson in Senate District 15, as well as her Democratic Primary opponent, former Sen. Randolph Bracy.

In an open Senate District 35 race, the NRA fired off “F” grades to Democratic candidate Rodney Jacobs and Chad Klitzman, while Democrat Barabara Sharief did not send in a questionnaire.

Neither Democrat running in the competitive Senate District 3 race, Kimblin NeSmith or Daryl Parks, completed a survey.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis was scored with an “F” in Senate District 5, while Primary opponent Francky Jeanty didn’t submit a form.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories