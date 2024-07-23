Rick Scott says Kimberly Cheatle exit is ‘not enough,’ renews ‘transparency’ call for details on Donald Trump shooting

With more than a week passed since a sniper shot Donald Trump and three supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott still wants answers from the federal government.

And he adds that the resignation of embattled Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle doesn’t satisfy his need for clarity.

“Cheatle should’ve resigned days ago, and this is clearly only happening now because of yesterday’s House Oversight hearing. Good, but not enough,” Scott said. “We need transparency and total accountability. We deserve answers. (Homeland Security Secretary) Alejandro Mayorkas should be leading the way with a daily press conference update starting today.”

For his part, Mayorkas had nothing but positive things to say about Cheatle in a press release upon her exit, calling her “deeply respected by the men and women of the agency and by her fellow leaders in the Department of Homeland Security” and her “talent, hard work, selfless dedication to mission, and integrity.”

But for Scott, the call for more information has recurred, to no avail.

“It has been over a week since the assassination attempt on President Trump and we still do not have any answers. That is unacceptable. USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle must resign TODAY. The American people deserve answers and I am demanding daily updates from the (Joe) Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration and accountability for its massive failure,” Scott said.

“As I said on Saturday, the security of our Republic is being questioned. The Biden-Harris administration can’t wait until the investigation is complete to release details. I will continue reiterating my calls for transparency and accountability from this administration. It needs to start today.”

Scott wrote President Joe Biden last week, alleging “gross failures in leadership of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal law enforcement agencies that led to the assassination attempt, murder and severe injuries that occurred at this event.”

The Senator posed a number of questions as well.

“Was the Trump campaign made aware of the increase in credible security threats received by the USSS prior to the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania? Why was President Trump allowed to take the stage after USSS and law enforcement on-site identified, but had not yet neutralized, a credible security threat?”