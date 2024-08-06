August 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: FNGLA welcomes Shawn Pattison as COO
Edited in Prisma app with Curly Hair

Drew WilsonAugust 6, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alex Otaola wants to end the ‘communist penetration’ of Miami-Dade as its next Mayor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Karen Cyphers: Florida voters may embody ‘Olympic Truce’ better than we realize

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘The right candidate to defeat Anna Paulina Luna’: EMILYs List backs Whitney Fox in CD 13 Democratic Primary

Edited in Prisma app with Curly Hair
He succeeds FNGLA’s long-time COO Linda Adams, who is retiring.

Shawn Pattison is the new Chief Operating Officer at the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association.

Pattison comes to FNGLA with more than a decade of experience working with national organizations during periods of growth and his expertise extends to consulting services, coalition building, advocacy and corporate public affairs.

He previously worked as a national field director for Concerned Veterans for America and was the Vice President of Operations at StandTogether.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to our team,” said FNGLA CEO Tal Coley. “His proven track record of operational excellence and innovative thinking makes him the perfect fit for our organization.”

FNGLA touted Pattison as an exec known for his commitment to mission-driven work, ability to cultivate cohesive teams and to deliver results. He most recently worked in strategic organizational planning, implementation and change management initiatives.

Pattison’s early experience includes working on two tree farms, managing his own small landscaping business and planting an estate vineyard. He is an alumnus of Hampden-Sydney College and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

He succeeds FNGLA’s long-time COO Linda Adams, who is retiring.

“During her 40 years with FNGLA, Linda has played an integral role in fostering the success of the association and cultivating a capable team of professionals,” Coley said. “Her countless contributions and dedication have proven invaluable.”

FNGLA is the largest state nursery and landscape association in the U.S. It represents Florida’s nursery and landscape industry, which generated $31.4 billion total output sales in 2020 and directly employed more than 266,000 people.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.6.24

next‘The right candidate to defeat Anna Paulina Luna’: EMILYs List backs Whitney Fox in CD 13 Democratic Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories