Personnel note: FNGLA welcomes Shawn Pattison as COO

Shawn Pattison is the new Chief Operating Officer at the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association.

Pattison comes to FNGLA with more than a decade of experience working with national organizations during periods of growth and his expertise extends to consulting services, coalition building, advocacy and corporate public affairs.

He previously worked as a national field director for Concerned Veterans for America and was the Vice President of Operations at StandTogether.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to our team,” said FNGLA CEO Tal Coley. “His proven track record of operational excellence and innovative thinking makes him the perfect fit for our organization.”

FNGLA touted Pattison as an exec known for his commitment to mission-driven work, ability to cultivate cohesive teams and to deliver results. He most recently worked in strategic organizational planning, implementation and change management initiatives.

Pattison’s early experience includes working on two tree farms, managing his own small landscaping business and planting an estate vineyard. He is an alumnus of Hampden-Sydney College and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

He succeeds FNGLA’s long-time COO Linda Adams, who is retiring.

“During her 40 years with FNGLA, Linda has played an integral role in fostering the success of the association and cultivating a capable team of professionals,” Coley said. “Her countless contributions and dedication have proven invaluable.”

FNGLA is the largest state nursery and landscape association in the U.S. It represents Florida’s nursery and landscape industry, which generated $31.4 billion total output sales in 2020 and directly employed more than 266,000 people.