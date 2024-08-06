Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.6.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking overnight – “Kamala Harris VP announcement coming Tuesday, likely with video” via Eugene Daniels of POLITICO – While the precise nature of the rollout is not final, campaign insiders are pointing to President Joe Biden’s 2020 video introduction of Harris as a likely model. A media leak of the pick could upend those plans, they said. The planned rollout will follow a closely watched final weekend of deliberations. A vetting team led by former Attorney General Eric Holder briefed Harris on the roughly half-dozen final candidates. Harris held interviews with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday at the Vice President’s residence in Washington. A person familiar with the selection process said it was possible that Harris spoke virtually to other potential picks or might do so Monday.

A top-of-the-‘burn happy birthday shoutout to soon-to-state-Senator Tom Leek.

The James Madison Institute (JMI) has released its 2024 Amendment Guide to Florida’s six constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot this November.

The guide offers ballot language, a brief explanation of each amendment’s purpose, and the pros and cons of voting in favor of each amendment appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot.

While JMI is a conservative advocacy organization – seeking to promote limited government and free market ideals – and an Advisory Board member to the controversial Project 2025, the guide does not offer suggestions on how to vote and its language is not skewed to elicit favoritism one way or another.

“It is our pleasure to provide this 2024 Amendment Guide. We hope it is of value to Florida voters as they evaluate each of the six constitutional amendments that will be presented to them on their ballot,” the guide opens. “Each amendment is unique and should be considered seriously.”

The guide explains how constitutional amendments are placed on the ballot, how they are approved or denied, and how to repeal an amendment once it has been approved.

The guide includes an overview of this year’s six amendments, including whether they were placed on the ballot through the Legislature or citizen initiative, the amendment title, subject and a brief description.

It then dives deeper into each amendment, with the ballot language voters will see when they are voting, how the amendment reached the ballot, an explanation of what a “yes” or “no” vote means, the pros and cons of amendment passage, whether the issue requires a ballot measure or could be addressed legislatively, and a summation of the proposed amendment.

Shawn Pattison is the new Chief Operating Officer at the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association.

Pattison comes to FNGLA with more than a decade of experience working with national organizations during periods of growth and his expertise extends to consulting services, coalition building, advocacy and corporate public affairs.

He previously worked as a national field director for Concerned Veterans for America and was the vice president of Operations at StandTogether.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to our team,” said FNGLA CEO Tal Coley. “His proven track record of operational excellence and innovative thinking makes him the perfect fit for our organization.”

FNGLA touted Pattison as an executive known for his commitment to mission-driven work, ability to cultivate cohesive teams and ability to deliver results. He most recently worked on strategic organizational planning, implementation and change management initiatives.

Pattison’s early experience includes working on two tree farms, managing his own small landscaping business and planting an estate vineyard. He is an alum of Hampden-Sydney College and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

He succeeds FNGLA’s longtime COO Linda Adams, who is retiring.

“During her 40 years with FNGLA, Linda has played an integral role in fostering the success of the association and cultivating a capable team of professionals,” Coley said. “Her countless contributions and dedication have proven invaluable.”

– TOP STORIES –

“Tropical Storm Debby hits Florida with floods, threat of record rain in Georgia and the Carolinas” via Jeff Martin and Christopher O’Meara of The Associated Press – Tropical Storm Debby slammed Florida with torrential rain and high winds, contributing to at least four deaths as it turned menacingly toward the Eastern Seaboard’s low-lying regions and threatened to flood some of America’s most historic Southern cities. Record-setting rain was expected to cause flash flooding, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said. The potential for high water threatened Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina. Up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) was forecast in central and north Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that just because the storm is moving into Georgia, it doesn’t mean the state won’t continue to see threats as waterways north of the border fill up and flow south.

“Ron DeSantis: Debby didn’t do as much damage as some other storms that hit Florida” via Margie Menzel of FSU – DeSantis says Hurricane Debby didn’t do as much damage as some other hurricanes that have hit Florida. But there were four fatalities, and there’s still a lot of flooding. “There is going to be damage from the storm; there has been, there will be,” DeSantis said. “But compared to some of the things Floridians have been used to in the last five or 10 years … This is not Hurricane Michael, this is not Hurricane Ian, but it is a very saturating, wet storm.” State emergency managers expect the flooding to continue when the hurricane makes its way to Georgia and further north. But given all the support and equipment that Florida mobilized in advance of Debby, DeSantis said, the state didn’t need to use much.

“Kat Cammack, Jared Moskowitz lead Florida request to Joe Biden to expand Debby emergency declaration” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Following the landfall of Hurricane Debby, Florida lawmakers are calling on President Biden to expand a state of emergency declaration. U.S. Reps. Cammack, a Gainesville Republican and Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, led a letter to the President seeking the change. The lawmakers asked Biden to activate a higher public assistance level, Category A, to ensure reimbursement for debris removal. “Hurricane Debby continues to bring severe weather conditions, including high winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, posing a significant threat to public safety and infrastructure,” the letter reads. “By granting approval for Category A Public Assistance, we can efficiently mobilize resources, coordinate debris removal efforts, and mitigate the risks associated with post-storm debris.”

“Wreck killed 2 in Florida as Debby approached; FHP says victims from Crawfordville” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat – A woman and a boy died in a single-vehicle crash in Dixie County on Sunday night, the eve of Hurricane Debby’s landfall, according to a law enforcement report. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene of the crash – U.S. 19, just north of 483rd Avenue – around 9:30 p.m. where both the 38-year-old woman and the 12-year-old were pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to UF Health to be treated. All three involved were from Crawfordville in Wakulla County. Witnesses told the Florida Highway Patrol that the car lost control “due to inclement weather and wet roadway.”

“Driver found dead after 18-wheeler crashes into Tampa Bypass Canal off I-75” via Chris Tisch and Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times – A driver was found dead inside the cab of an 18-wheeler that plunged into the Tampa Bypass Canal on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County as rough weather from Hurricane Debby moved through the region, according to officials. First responders were called to the scene near Mile Marker 263 at 2:35 a.m. The first unit on scene found the 18-wheeler “teetering on the guard rail, with the cab still out of the water,” according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue news release. The tractor-trailer was going south on I-75 when the driver, a 64-year-old man from Mississippi, lost control on the wet road.

“Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs during Tropical Storm Debby” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA – Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the moment crews rescued two boaters who were sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs during Tropical Storm Debby. A 34-foot sailing vessel was 73 miles off the coast of Boca Grande when it lost its sail, the Coast Guard said. A friend of the boaters called Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at about 5 p.m. on Saturday and reported that the boaters missed their check-in. They were sailing from Key West to Tarpon Springs. The Coast Guard found the boaters at about 11 a.m. on Sunday and took them to Air Station Clearwater. Waves were about 15 to 20 feet with approximately 50-knot winds.

“5 miles from the water, Debby floods Largo cars and homes” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times – As the murky water steadily receded, renters living at Central Park at East Bay apartments ventured out to their cars to assess the damage in the parking lot. Hurricane Debby was their first brush with tropical storms for some of them, as several residents said they were newer transplants to Florida. Others said they picked the location based on being inland and on higher ground but said they believe there are drainage problems at the complex. A dumpster settled near a parking curb inches away from a parked car. One car was elevated on jacks. Residents put on rain boots to take out floor mats and scoop out water that settled into cupholders.

“Sarasota Police have rescued 500 people from flooded areas” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Hurricane Debby, the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, dumped more than a foot of rain on Sarasota and Manatee counties as it passed, eventually making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend. Sarasota and Manatee counties are still feeling the effects and forecasters said the rain and flooding will continue. The Sarasota Police Department has been coordinating the rescue of people trapped by floodwaters, largely from the record-high levels of Philippi Creek, with the help of multiple local law enforcement agencies. “Approximately 500 residents were safely transported from flooded homes to higher ground,” reads a recent SPD social media post. The rescues are ongoing, especially as more rain is expected to come into the area.

“Florida tries out anti-flood barriers for power stations, hundreds of thousands rapidly restored” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – Crews have restored over 320,000 customers’ electricity across Florida since Tropical Storm Debby, briefly a hurricane, impacted the state over the weekend and into Monday morning, DeSantis’ Office said. Outages are concentrated around Debby’s landfall location in the Big Bend. The state had deployed barriers loaded with water to help guard electrical stations against flooding and water damage, in addition to its traditional linemen deployment to the tune of tens of thousands. The goal of these barriers, previously used at locations like hospitals and schools, is to simply hinder water from damaging vital aspects of the electrical stations.

“Jacksonville Electric Authority restores power to 71,000 customers during Debby” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – As Tropical Storm Debby plows through inland areas on a route exiting into the Atlantic Ocean near Savannah, Georgia, the city of Jacksonville is in the process of recovering from the impacts of the Summer blast. Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) has been able to stay on top of electrical outages for the most part. Feeder bands surrounding the center circulation of Debby were continuing to lash the First Coast well into Monday evening with sustained winds up to 25 mph and speeds up to 75 mph earlier Monday, according to the National Weather Service office at Jacksonville International Airport. The impact of the storm caused several power lines to malfunction.

What Chris Spencer is reading – “As Debby veers away, the myth that FSU’s MagLab protects Tallahassee from hurricanes endures” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel – Three decades after its switch was flipped, the “MagLab” at Florida State University still gets credit for keeping hurricanes from hitting Florida’s capital dead-on. The myth that the most powerful magnet in the world can control the weather here has endured among locals for decades, about as long as officials at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory have tried to dispel it. And it crops up every time a hurricane is bearing down on the state capital, as it did when Hurricane Debby took a sudden turn to the east.

“Debby causes travel chaos in South Florida” via Carolina Burges, Alex Browning, Gail Levy and Chantal Cook of WSVN – Hurricane Debby is causing concerns for travelers, leading to significant disruptions at South Florida airports as hundreds of passengers experienced long wait times and cancellations. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, more than 30 flights were canceled, and over 100 experienced delays on Sunday alone. Many passengers were left stranded, missing connecting flights without prior notification. Miami International Airport faced similar issues, with over 100 flights canceled and 160 delayed on Sunday.

“Debby washes blocks of cocaine onto Florida beach” via Malcolm Shields of WPBF – The U.S. Border Patrol seized 70 pounds of cocaine on a Florida beach. According to the Border Patrol, the strength of Hurricane Debby pushed 25 packages of cocaine onto a beach in the Florida Keys. The Border Patrol said a good Samaritan discovered the drugs and contacted authorities. The U.S. Border Patrol said the cocaine had a street value of over $1 million.

“‘We got lucky’: Residents in flood-prone Shore Acres react following storm” via Marilyn Parker of WFLA – Parts of St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres Neighborhood flooded again during Hurricane Debby’s rains. This area is known to flood. Mike Ambrose described deep waters covering his street. “It only came up to the doorstep so we didn’t get hit as bad as last time,” Ambrose said. “We had about 6 inches in the house last time.” The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office blocked off the intersection of Shore Acres Boulevard and 40th Avenue Northeast. They only allowed pickup trucks and some other large vehicles through. Joe Dames owns Oasis Towing and Recovery. He was in the area to help a customer stranded in the water. “I can’t get to her because if I go down in the water and I get stuck in there, who’s gonna help me?” Dames said.

“As Debby hits Florida, Americans are still moving to severe weather states” via Khristopher J. Brooks and Anne Marie Lee of CBS News – Neither the threat of wildfires nor catastrophic flooding have kept thousands of Americans from migrating to locations in Texas and Florida where extreme weather-related disasters are causing increasing damage year after year. Between July 2022 and July 2023, nearly 69,000 people bought homes in frequent-flood counties in the Sunshine State – including Brevard, Manatee and Lee. Another roughly 24,000 Americans became new residents in the heaviest flood-risk areas of Texas during that same time period the online real estate brokerage said. The inflow of new residents is happening as former residents are fleeing.

– 2024 PRESIDENTIAL –

“The woman who engineered Donald Trump’s rise from the ashes of 2020” via Meridith McGraw for The Atlantic – During the 2020 Election, Susie Wiles was put in charge of winning the state of Florida. Wiles was a shrewd political operator but disarming in her appearance and demeanor. A grandmother in her sixties, she had short blond hair and a warm smile, and liked to bring up her dog and grandson in conversation. She was known for checking in on people working around her, was quick to give credit, and developed a loyal following among several top political operatives in the state – relationships Trump would later benefit from in his 2024 bid. One of the main reasons they had been successful in Florida, she said, was that she was from the state and knew the laws and the people. Knowing who the players are and building relationships in the world of politics – was something Wiles had worked hard at for decades.

“Trump team gambles on new ground game capitalizing on loosened rules” via Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post – Trump is relying on a cluster of loosely coordinated outside groups to run turnout operations traditionally performed by the campaign itself, an approach that takes advantage of new leniencies in campaign finance rules but comes with the risk of untested outfits duplicating efforts or working at cross purposes. With fewer than 100 days before the election, local GOP officials in battleground states have raised alarms about the scant presence of Trump campaign field staff. For the large armies of paid and volunteer door-knockers and canvassers who typically drive turnout in presidential elections, the campaign is largely relying on outside groups such as America First Works, America PAC and Turning Point Action.

“Harris and Democrats land on a ‘weird’ message that sticks” via Timothy L. O’Brien of Bloomberg – When a presidential candidate feels compelled to go on national TV to say that he and his running mate aren’t “weird” – and members of his party scurry to back him up – it suggests that his opponent’s campaign messaging is gaining traction. “You know who’s plain weird? She is plain weird,” Trump said, trying to deflect Harris’ campaign barbs. He called into a popular conservative podcast a couple of days later to nail down his point. “I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not,” he told his hosts, adding that his running mate, Sen. Vance, is “not at all” weird.

“Nancy Pelosi: ‘I was asking for a campaign that would win’ in talks with Biden” via Irie Sentner of POLITICO – Pelosi didn’t want Biden to step down, the former Speaker told ABC News Monday morning. What she wanted, she explained, was “a campaign that would win.” The California Democrat was instrumental in the behind-the-scenes pressure campaign within her party pushing Biden to end his campaign last month, though she has denied in recent days calling members as the list of Democratic defectors grew. “I wasn’t asking him to step down. I was asking for a campaign that would win,” the former Speaker said. “And I wasn’t seeing that on the horizon.”

“A chief architect of Project 2025 is ready to shock Washington if Trump wins a second term” via Richard Lardner of The Associated Press – Russell Vought sounds like a general marshaling troops for combat when he talks about taming a “woke and weaponized” federal government. He recently described political opposition as “enemy fire that’s coming over the target,” while urging allies to be “fearless at the point of attack” and calling his policy proposals “battle plans.” If Trump wins a second term in November, Vought may get the opportunity to go on the offensive. A chief architect of Project 2025, Vought is likely to be appointed to a high-ranking post in a second Trump administration. And he’s been drafting a so-far secret “180-Day Transition Playbook” to speed the plan’s implementation to avoid a repeat of the chaotic start that dogged Trump’s first term.

“Trump’s attacks on Harris’ identity trip up a top supporter” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post – Byron Donalds is probably Trump’s most visible Black supporter. He’s a cable news fixture who, on Sunday, made the transition to broadcast for an appearance on ABC News’s “This Week.” It didn’t go very well. Host George Stephanopoulos asked Donalds why Trump was “questioning” Harris’s identity. “If we’re going to be accurate, when Kamala Harris went into the United States Senate, it was [The Associated Press] that said she was the first Indian American United States Senator,” he said in his response. “It was actually played up a lot when she came into the Senate. Now she’s running nationally. Obviously, the campaign has shifted. They’re talking much more about her father’s heritage and her Black identity.” The two went back and forth for a while, with Stephanopoulos noting that Donalds repeatedly reiterated Trump’s assertion that there was something suspect about Harris’s presentation of identity. Ultimately it was Donalds, not the host, who suggested that they move on.

“Surprise poll reveals a key Trump weakness against Harris” via Greg Sargent of The New Republic – It’s one of the biggest unknowns about Harris’ presidential candidacy: Will she successfully reconstitute the Democratic coalition amid Trump’s surprising, persistent strength among nonwhite voters, particularly Latinos and young people? The case for optimism among Democrats has been that Trump’s support among these groups is very soft – inflated by factors like inflation and President Biden’s deep unpopularity – rendering them ripe for recapture. Now a new poll provides fresh grounds for that optimism. It finds that Harris holds a nearly 20-point lead over Trump among Hispanics in the battleground states, a surprisingly large expansion of Biden’s ailing support among them – and that her candidacy has room to grow that lead, suggesting she may be putting back in play Sun Belt states that appeared lost under Biden.

–“With JD Vance’s elevation, Pennsylvania voters re-examine Trump’s views on women” via Maeve Reston of The Washington Post

“Hospitality workers’ union endorses Harris, dismissing Trump’s pledge of tax-free tips” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press – The hospitality workers’ union UNITE HERE has endorsed Harris for President, a rejoinder to Trump’s effort to woo restaurant and hotel workers by promising to make their tips tax-free. Gwen Mills, the union’s President, said Trump was merely “making a play” for votes while Harris has credibility from having supported unions. The endorsement includes a commitment by the union to have its members knock on more than 3.3 million doors for Harris in swing states that include Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and North Carolina. Trump, the former President, proposed excluding tips from federal income taxes during a June 9 rally in Nevada. Both of Nevada’s Democratic Senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, have supported Trump’s idea, a sign of its potential popularity.

“Supreme Court nixes effort to stall Trump’s sentencing in hush money case” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO – The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a long-shot bid by Missouri to block the sentencing of Trump in his New York hush-money case. A Manhattan jury convicted Trump on all 34 felony charges in the case in May, and a judge set sentencing for Sept. 18. But last month, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey – a Republican and Trump ally – filed an unusual set of motions at the Supreme Court asking the justices to postpone the sentencing until after the November election and to lift the gag order the judge imposed in the case. Missouri’s bid was styled as a lawsuit against New York. Under the Constitution, the Supreme Court has the power to hear disputes between states without those disputes going through lower courts.

“‘Hillbilly Elegy’ sales surge after Vance joins Trump campaign” via Alexandra Alter of The New York Times – Shortly after Trump announced Vance as his running mate on July 15, Vance’s 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” shot up Amazon’s bestseller list. It has remained there for roughly two weeks – evidence that even as Vance has stumbled in his debut as a vice-presidential candidate, joining the ticket has delivered a huge boost to his book sales. Vance’s memoir has sold more than 750,000 copies in all formats since he was named Trump’s Vice-Presidential pick, according to his publisher, Harper, a HarperCollins imprint. Harper is printing hundreds of thousands of additional copies to keep up with demand. In paperback alone, “Hillbilly Elegy” sold some 200,000 copies in the week ending July 20 and was the No. 1 bestselling print book across all genres. The previous week, its print sales totaled 1,500 copies. Sales for the e-book and the audiobook, narrated by Vance, have also surged.

– 2024 – FLORIDA –

“Florida Republican coalition forms to back Harris. Will it make the difference in November?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – You can call it a matter of crossing party lines. Or you can question their GOP bona fides. Regardless, a group of Republicans for Harris is being promoted by the Democratic Vice President’s campaign for the top job. The effort is being chaired by some familiar names: former state Sen. Paula Dockery; Rich Logis, founder of Perfect Our Union; and Greg Wilson, who worked in GOP presidential administrations and served once as a GOP Staff Director in the House of Representatives. “Having dedicated over a decade to public service in Florida, I am deeply troubled by the radical transformation of the Republican Party under Donald Trump’s authoritarian grip – a party I no longer recognize,” Dockery said.

“Ashley Moody defends controversial financial impact statement for abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Moody argued a state panel “was well within its authority” to redraft a new financial impact statement to go on the November ballot for the abortion rights initiative. She defended the statement, calling it “a model of clarity” in a 47-page response filed Friday evening. The Amendment 4 campaign is suing over a controversial financial impact statement and has asked the state Supreme Court to invalidate it. “Allowing this dodgy financial impact statement to stand only erodes trust in our electoral system,” Lauren Brenzel, Yes on 4’s Campaign Director, said previously.

“Group backing marijuana legalization takes in $116K in last week of July” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics – The group pushing the passage of Amendment 3 took in more than $116,000 in the final week of July, according to the latest campaign finance reports. Smart & Safe Florida, which has raised nearly $67 million over the past two years to try to legalize recreational marijuana, received $100,000 from Insa, which operates several medical marijuana dispensaries across the state. The campaign report also showed that Verano Holdings donated more than $9,000 worth of T-shirts to the committee. This may be the last set of reports that shows proponents of Amendment 3 with a large financial advantage over those opposed to the amendment. Smart & Safe Florida has about $12.5 million in its campaign account as of July 26 after spending millions to gather signatures to get Amendment 3 on the ballot. The committee has also spent several million on television and radio ads.

Run, Richard, run! – “Is Richard Corcoran Florida’s next Governor? New College’s contract opens door for 2026 run.” via Rodrigo Diaz of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – There has been much discussion about the pay of New College of Florida President Corcoran, who receives more than $1 million a year in total compensation from the school. However, there is a part of Corcoran’s compensation package that has escaped scrutiny: the strange timing of his current contract. A former State Education Commissioner and Florida House Speaker, Corcoran joined New College as its interim president in February 2023; in October 2023, the school’s Board of Trustees approved a new agreement to hire Corcoran as full-time president for five years.

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT –

First in Sunburn – “‘The right candidate to defeat Anna Paulina Luna’: EMILY’s List backs Whitney Fox in CD 13 Democratic Primary” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – The nation’s largest resource for women in politics is endorsing Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. In doing so, EMILY’s List has chosen Fox over other Democratic women in the race, including Sabrina Bousbar and Liz Dahan. Two men are also running – John Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz. Fox is competing in the Democratic Primary for her party’s nomination to take on Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Luna, who EMILY’s List describes as an anti-abortion extremist. In its endorsement, the group gave a nod to Fox’s previous job as Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. “Whitney Fox is a strong community advocate and EMILY’s List is proud to endorse her for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. She has worked to provide access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation, and she is committed to enduring freedom and equality for all,” the group offered in a statement about its endorsement.

“Republican firebrands Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz endorse Vern Buchanan’s re-election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Two Florida Congressmen closely allied with Trump’s campaign want U.S. Rep. Buchanan re-elected. Both U.S. Reps. Donalds and Gaetz both are endorsing the Longboat Key Republican. “Vern Buchanan has been a fighter in Congress against illegal immigration and reckless spending,” Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted on X. “Vern has been the national leader fighting for a balanced-budget amendment. He has led our Florida Delegation on critical issues ranging from our military mission and vets to the Everglades and our beautiful beaches. President Trump and I need Vern in Congress to pass the agenda to save America. I stand with Vern Buchanan 100%, and you should too!”

– 2024 – DOWN-BALLOT 2 –

“Kristen Arrington top fundraiser in SD 25, but now lags Carmen Torres, Alan Grayson in cash” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Arrington has raised almost $184,000 in her official campaign account as of July 26, according to reports to the Division of Elections. But the Kissimmee Democrat closed the reporting period with just over $3,800 in the bank. That’s after spending nearly $61,000 in July, including more than $52,000 in media placements. This means Arrington has outraised community leader Torres, an Orlando Democrat, but has less cash. Meanwhile, former U.S. Rep. Grayson made good on a promise to fund a competitive race. Since his Qualifying Week entry into the open Senate contest, Grayson has posted $103,000 worth of candidate loans. The Orlando Democrat appears prepared to almost completely self-fund, reporting less than $200 in outside contributions.

Florida Professional Firefighters endorse Sam Greco in HD 19 race – The firefighters’ union represents 28,000 firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in 175 cities, counties and special districts. “We believe that (Greco) will honorably serve the citizens of Florida, and the interests of the men and women employed in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work,” wrote PFP President/CEO Wayne “Bernie” Bernoska in an endorsement letter Monday. 1st District Vice President Randy Wyse spearheaded the endorsement, which includes a campaign donation and the right to use the FPF in radio, TV, flyers and other campaign materials.

“Maria Revelles leads in fundraising in HD 47 Democratic field” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Revelles leads a Democratic Primary field in House District 47 in overall outside donations. Anthony Nieves has more remaining cash in his campaign account, but that’s without considering $30,000 in a Revelles-controlled political committee and support from the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee. The two Osceola County Democrats face off in a three-person Aug. 20 Primary along with Andrew Jeng, who has also raised five figures for his campaign. Whoever wins the Democratic Primary will face Republican Rep. Paula Stark, a St. Cloud Republican, in one of the state’s most competitive General Election contests this fall. Revelles, a Kissimmee Democrat and first-time candidate, has plenty of experience in politics, which shows in her fundraising effort.

“Nearly $1M already spent on HD 81 race, mostly by Greg Folley” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Nearly $1 million has already been spent in an open House District 81 election, most of that by Folley. The Marco Island City Council member’s campaign has spent more than $484,000 from its official account, through an Aug. 2 reporting deadline. On top of that, the Friends of Greg Folley political committee burned through another $375,000 through the same date. Much of the spending comes out-of-pocket for Folley, a retired Caterpillar executive. The campaign has reported nearly $426,000 in candidate loans and raised more than $143,000 on top of that. In total, the campaign has reported more than $469,000 in cash contributions and closed the fundraising period with more than $85,000 in the bank.

“‘I can really make a difference’: Moises Benhabib targets affordability, investments in Florida with HD 115 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Ex-foreign affairs officer Benhabib wants to apply his federal know-how to the Legislature, where he hopes to throw a lifeline to Miami-Dade County families and businesses struggling amid rising costs. He’ll also bring ample national security insights to the job, though for now, he’s more focused on helping those in his hometown keep roofs over their heads – in more ways than one. “I’ve been sad seeing everyone leave because they can’t afford to live here anymore,” he told Florida Politics. “I feel like I can really make a difference.” His list of priorities checks many Miami boxes: improving affordability, lowering property taxes and insurance costs, improving education, reducing traffic congestion, helping businesses. But it’s not all superficial talking points. He has policy proposals.

– STATEWIDE –



“Jeannette Nuñez claims business victory after securing French aerospace manufacturing facility for Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Fresh off a junket to the United Kingdom with aerospace business leaders, Florida Lt. Gov. Nuñez is touting her inroads in expanding the industry’s presence in the Sunshine State. Nuñez attended the Farnborough International Air Show in the U.K. between June 22 and June 26, lobbied for enhanced aerospace and aviation business partnerships, and attended the event with Florida Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long. Nuñez said one of the main accomplishments from the business lobbying trip was securing a manufacturing facility in Florida with aviation company Aura Aero Inc. The French-based aerospace firm committed to building a 500,000-square-foot aerospace manufacturing and assembly plant in Daytona Beach.

Teacher unions ask court to uphold pronoun law challenge – The Florida Education Association and two other teacher unions filed a brief in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week asserting that the court should uphold a district-court ruling finding that Florida’s law requiring teachers to use pronouns assigned at birth violated the First Amendment. The state appealed the district court ruling and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case next month.

“Gun Owners of America fights Florida’s ban on carrying firearms openly: ‘Blatant infringement’” via Chris Pandolfo of Fox News – Gun rights activists are taking up the fight to strike down Florida’s ban on openly carrying firearms after the Republican-controlled legislature rejected a repeal effort. Gun Owners of America (GOA) is filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that seeks to have the 1893 gun restriction declared unconstitutional and a court order to block enforcement of the law. The challenged statute makes it “unlawful for any person to openly carry on or about his or her person any firearm or electric weapon or device.” “Despite its reputation as a largely gun-friendly state, Florida inexplicably continues to prohibit the peaceable carrying of firearms in an open and unconcealed manner,” the complaint states.

Scheduling note – Due to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Debby, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled several meetings to Thursday, August 8. The Commission Conference will be at 11 a.m. A pre-hearing for Tampa Electric Company’s (TECO) rate case will be held at 1 p.m., and the DSM goals hearing will follow the TECO pre-hearing. Betty Easley Conference Center, Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148), 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.

“Why several Florida universities will face challenges in the search for a new president” via Savannah Rude of WLRN – Three public Florida universities have openings for a new school president. The University of Florida, Florida A&M, and Florida Atlantic University are conducting searches after they were left without a president due to different circumstances. UF is searching for a new President after Ben Sasse resigned in July, citing his wife’s health. Former President Kent Fuchs is now serving as interim President. UF came under scrutiny for its lack of transparency when it hired Sasse 17 months ago. Jeff Brandes, a former state Senator who sponsored the legislation changing the process of searching for university Presidents, spoke Friday with Matthew Peddie on The Florida Roundup. He said the law was not being used as he intended when Sasse was hired. The law exempted applicants as public records until the end of the search when only finalists were revealed. UF was criticized for revealing only one finalist: Sasse.

– D. C. MATTERS –

Happening today – Sen. Rick Scott, joined by Sheriff Rick Wells and local leaders, will hold news conferences with updates on Hurricane Debby: #1 – 9:30 a.m., Manatee County Emergency Operations 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton. #2 – Scott, Sheriff Wayne Padgett and local leaders, 12:15 p.m., Roy’s Restaurant, 100 1st Ave. SE, Steinhatchee.

“Clarence Thomas failed to reveal more private flights, Senator says” via Abbie Van Sickle of The New York Times – Thomas failed to publicly disclose additional private travel provided by the wealthy conservative donor Harlan Crow, a top Democratic Senator said in a letter on Monday. Customs and Border Protection records revealed that the justice and his wife, Virginia Thomas, took a round trip between Hawaii and New Zealand in November 2010 on Crow’s private jet, according to the letter. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, writing to Crow’s lawyer, demanded that he supply more information about the financial relationship between the two men. The letter, part of an inquiry that Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has opened into Crow and the justice, comes as top Democrats have urged major changes to the Supreme Court, including an enforceable code of conduct. Wyden said the latest revelation had only increased his misgivings about the relationship between the justice and Crow.

“DOJ, states win Google search antitrust case” via Josh Cisco of POLITICO – The Justice Department and several dozen state attorneys general won a sweeping victory against Google Monday as a federal judge ruled that the search giant illegally monopolized the online search and advertising markets over the past decade. In a 286-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., ruled that Google locked up some 90% of the internet search market through a partnership with Apple to be the default search provider in its Safari web browser, alongside similar agreements with handset makers and mobile carriers such Samsung and Verizon. Mehta also found that Google disadvantaged Microsoft in the market for ads displayed next to search results, allowing it to illegally dominate that market as well.

– LOCAL: S. FL –

“Stolen valor or smear? Police union PAC says Sheriff candidate lied about Army service” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – A new attack video in the race for Palm Beach County Sheriff is claiming Republican candidate Michael Gauger lied about serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gauger calls it a “smear.” His campaign told Florida Politics that he has filed an Internal Affairs complaint with the Sheriff’s Office over its release of personal information without his consent. The ad – paid for by the Palm Beach County PBA Justice PAC, which is chaired by Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association President John Kazanjian – opens with a clip of Gauger introducing himself at an event as an Army draftee.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Sunny Isles Beach candidate put teen in a chokehold – at political event, police say” via Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald – An attorney running for a Sunny Isles Beach city Commission seat was jailed after being accused of putting a teen in a chokehold – and slapping another in the face – during a campaign event. George Simon Bardmesser, 59, was arrested Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, 17020 Collins Ave. He faces two counts of child abuse and, as of Monday afternoon, remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his bond set at $5,000. Bardmesser, police say, was hosting a political event when he got into an argument with his political opponents seated at a nearby table. The event, advertised as a “Republican coffee meetup,” with Bardmesser and Greg Capra, another candidate, began at the restaurant at 2 p.m.

“Indian River County Commission District 3 Primary: Managing growth top issue” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Sustainable and manageable growth and development are on the minds of all three candidates running for the Indian River County Commission District 3 seat in the Aug. 20 Primary. Incumbent Joe Earman, 63, a former Vero Beach firefighter and first-term County Commissioner, is running for re-election against Stephen Hume, 42 and David Shaw, 29. Hume is a college professor and Air Force veteran. He currently serves as the president of the Veterans Council of Indian River County. Shaw is a regional manager for an agricultural business and lacks any civic engagement, according to the candidate questionnaire he submitted to TCPalm. The winner of the Primary will be elected to the four-year County Commission term.

“Governor-appointed Kevin McDonald faces business owner David Dyer in IRC School Board District 5 election” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers – The political majority on the School Board could be decided by the outcome of the District 5 School Board election between Dyer and McDonald. McDonald, who was appointed to the School Board in April by DeSantis to fill the vacancy left by Brian Barefoot’s resignation, is the incumbent. Retired retail executive Dyer wants to unseat McDonald, who, he says, has not been truly elected by voters. McDonald points to his head start on the Board as an important advantage. He’s had months to become familiar with the job and responsibilities, he said. By November, when Board members take the oath of office for new terms, McDonald said he will have six months of on-the-job experience.

“Familiar face seeking return to SLC Commission in District 5 Democratic Primary” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Former County Commissioner and Judge Cliff Barnes is seeking a return to elected office, with a potential faceoff with the Commission’s current Chair, Cathy Townsend, a Republican, in the cards for November. However, both candidates face Primary challengers on Aug. 20, with Barnes running against Fritz Masson-Alexandre in the Democratic Primary. Masson-Alexandre, 61, has previously run in numerous local races. He did not respond to requests for an interview or to TCPalm’s candidate questionnaire. According to responses for past runs for office, Alexandre is a researcher in the nursing field. Barnes, 67, served on the Commission for 12 years, from 1992-2004, before being elected county Judge. He retired in 2015.

“‘Hot spots’ for harmful police misconduct include Broward and Miami-Dade, study reveals” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – South Florida counties rank among the highest in the state for harm caused by police misconduct, according to a new study from Florida Atlantic University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice that looked at misconduct “hot spots.” Accounting for population, Miami-Dade ranked a clear first among all counties in the state, followed by Broward, with Palm Beach and Leon counties (where Tallahassee is located) tying for third, according to the study, which was published last month in the Journal of Criminal Justice. Despite ranking the highest for harmfulness, none of the South Florida counties reached the top when it came to the overall rate of misconduct, suggesting that the rate alone does not provide an accurate sense of the severity.

“Delray Beach votes to reduce tax rate for next fiscal year” via Abigail Haselbrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – Delray Beach residents may get some slight relief in their property taxes after City Commissioners voted 3-2 to back a tax rate reduction for the upcoming fiscal year. The new tax rate will be about 5.91 instead of 6.36, the current tax rate. This means residents would save about $67 a year per $300,000 in taxable property value, or about $5 a month. A resident with a home worth $600,000 would save about $12 a month. Counties and cities across Florida, including Delray Beach, are discussing how to carry out budgets for the next fiscal year, which includes setting property tax rates. The new budget year for 2025 will begin on Oct. 1. Those newly elected in March – Mayor Tom Carney, Vice Mayor Juli Casale, and Commissioner Tom Markert – voted to support the reduction. They said they want to provide residents and businesses with some relief and rely instead on “creative solutions” to fund city services.

– LOCAL: C. FL –

“Regina Hill used elderly woman’s credit after failing to qualify for home loan: investigators” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel – After Orlando City Commissioner Hill struggled to obtain a home loan, she used a document that bore signs of forgery to leverage an elderly constituent’s superior credit for a government-backed mortgage, investigative records show. That document bears the name of a politically connected notary who is a friend and former campaign field director for Hill, according to documents and interviews recently released to the Orlando Sentinel from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation. Several irregularities mar the legal document, a power of attorney declaration that gave Hill authority to purchase the home on the shore of west Orlando’s Lake Mann in her own name and in the name of the elderly woman.

“Nicole Wilson took on powerful interests in Orange. Now they want her gone” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel – For the past four years, Wilson has ruffled feathers. She stood up to development interests who wanted to plow a toll road through land that was supposed to be forever preserved. She opposed spending another half-billion dollars on a convention center that’s already massive, rarely fully used and continually runs a deficit. And she has pushed to spend hotel taxes on things like transit and housing instead of just entertainment venues and tourism promotion. For all those reasons, Wilson ticked off the powerful interests that have historically controlled politics in Central Florida. So now they want her gone. Tourism and development interests, along with a sketchy write-in candidate, have rallied behind a challenger who’s trying to get Wilson out of office. They’ve helped her opponent amass eight times as much money – some of which has been spent on a mailer accusing her of giving herself a pay raise when she was actually one of only two Commissioners to vote against the pay hike.

“Karen Castor Dentel gains momentum for Orange County Elections Supervisor job” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Dentel has raised nearly $141,000 to lead the crowded race of five candidates vying for the open Orange County Supervisor of Elections job. The Democrat also got momentum by winning the Orlando Sentinel’s endorsement. “This is an important race, arguably the most important one on the ballot,” Castor Dentel said during a League of Women Voters (LWV) of Orange County forum this Summer. DeSantis appointed Glen Gilzean to be the Elections Supervisor in May to fill the remaining term of Bill Cowles, who retired after 34 years. Gilzean decided not to run for a full term.

“Stephanie Vanos raises big war chest as Orange County School Board race gets political” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Vanos has raised nearly $120,000 as she seeks an open seat on the Orange County School Board for the nonpartisan Board that’s becoming political. Vanos is running against Jeni Grieger for the District 6 seat to govern the eighth-largest School District in the U.S. Grieger has raised nearly $44,000 so far, including $875 during the latest campaign filing period from July 20-26 filing, according to the Orange County Elections Supervisor records. During that time period, Vanos raised about $4,400, according to her new filing. Vanos’ war chest stands out but it’s not unprecedented for a School Board race in Florida, said University of Central Florida political science associate professor Aubrey Jewett.

“Challengers for Osceola Sheriff’s race list reasons Marcos Lopez must go” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel – If Osceola County Sheriff Lopez wants to be re-elected, he must overcome a big hurdle: a crowded Democratic Primary containing former election opponents, including his predecessor and two former employees, one of whom is a former member of his top brass. All four are taking aim at Lopez, whose four-year tenure has never strayed far from the headlines. From the heavy-handed response to a 2022 shoplifting that led to the killing of Jayden Baez to, most recently, his conflicting comments about accidentally posting a photo of 13-year-old Madeline Soto’s dead body on Instagram, Lopez’s own actions have fueled sharp criticism of his administration’s darkest moments.

“Orange-Osceola Public Defender candidates seek to make history” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel – As longtime Public Defender Robert Wesley heads into retirement, two candidates are looking to carry the torch as the first woman to lead the Orange-Osceola Office of the Public Defender. With no other contenders, the Democratic Primary will decide the region’s next chief Public Defender between Melissa Vickers and Lenora Easter. They both have long careers as defense lawyers with stints serving indigent clients in Orange and Osceola counties. Vickers has a deeper experience in the office. Joining in 2001, she served what is known as the 9th Judicial Circuit for nearly 20 years, working her way up the ranks to become Wesley’s second-in-command in 2017.

“Volusia School Board candidates discuss Black history, book challenges” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – Some voters’ ballots for the Aug. 20 Primary are limited to just a handful of races, but from Ormond Beach to Ponce Inlet, voters will have a say in a consequential one: Volusia County School Board, where the teaching of Black history and book challenges are among the key issues. With the start of early voting just a week away, five of the six nonpartisan candidates for two School Board seats sat in front of a painting of Florida’s most celebrated educator, Mary McLeod Bethune and responded to nearly two hours of questions. The League of Women Voters of Volusia County, the Daytona Beach branch of the NAACP, and the Volusia County African American Leadership Council hosted the forum.

“Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina faces three challengers in a city facing issue of urban sprawl” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today – Who’s next at the helm of Palm Bay will have to grapple with growth that some in the city see as moving in the right direction and others say has made the city Florida’s poster child for urban sprawl. There’s plenty of traffic, car washes and Dollar Stores. But there’s also a large “capital influx” from L3Harris and Rogue Valley Microdevices, as incumbent Mayor Medina touts. Rolling forward, though, some in the city say they’re hoping for more economic diversity that will include cleaner water, fewer potholes and safer neighborhoods to raise children. But three challengers running against him – Edith Rivera, Tatiana Rosado and Santa Isabel Wright – think they can do better, with more “transparency” and “accountability.”

“Public safety, infrastructure upgrades are top issues for Sanford candidates” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – Upgrading Sanford’s water and wastewater infrastructure, supporting the police and fire departments and protecting natural resources are the top issues among three political newcomers vying for the District 4 seat on the City Commission. Rich Santos, Claudia Thomas and Tara Waisanen entered the race after longtime Commissioner Patty Mahany said she would not seek another term. In District 3, Commissioner Patrick Austin was re-elected without opposition. Sanford Commissioners serve four-year terms and are elected within their individual member districts. District 4 covers most of the city’s west side, just east of Interstate 4. It includes the large commercial district around the Seminole Towne Center and State Road 46.

“Judge dismisses suit filed by two Polk lawyers that sought to force judicial election” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger – A Judge has dismissed a suit filed by two Polk County lawyers who sought to have a future Judge opening filled through an election rather than a Governor’s appointment. Steve Pincket and Renee M. Reid filed the lawsuit in May, asking a court to reinstate an August election for the position being vacated by Circuit Judge Wayne Durden of the 10th Judicial Circuit. Pincket and Reid were among four lawyers who planned to run for the circuit Judge position. The suit, which named Gov. DeSantis and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd as defendants, centered on Durden’s announcement that he would retire after previously stating plans to seek re-election and creating a campaign account.

“Orlando Health to buy five-hospital system in Alabama for more than $900M” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel – Orlando Health announced it will buy a majority interest in a five-hospital health system based in Birmingham, Alabama. The Orlando company is purchasing Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s 70% share in Brookwood Baptist Health, Tenet announced, for about $910 million. Orlando Health already operates 17 hospitals and other medical facilities and employees about 4,500 physicians. Brookwood Baptist operates five hospitals in Central Alabama and employs about 1,500 physicians. Brookwood Baptist is a religious organization and will remain so under Orlando Health’s ownership, the Orlando company said. “There is a need and opportunity for a private, not-for-profit health care system in this market,” said David Strong, Orlando Health’s president and CEO, in a statement posted on the company’s website.

“‘An atrocious wrongdoing’: Seminole neighborhood floods regularly after homeowner plugs its only drainpipe” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel – Angry that a stormwater pipe runs through her yard, a Seminole County woman plugged the conduit with concrete. Now residents of the Shadowbay Club community say their flooded roads are nearly impassable after heavy rainstorms. Even more frustrating for homeowners: Seminole officials say there is little they can do to resolve the nightmare because the streets and stormwater infrastructure in Shadowbay are owned by the community and are not public property. “It’s an atrocious wrongdoing,” said Jennell Taylor, who bought her home the same April day a concrete company sealed the stormwater pipe. “And we keep getting the runaround from the county and no one seems to want to help us … It’s terrifying, and it’s insane.”





– LOCAL: TB –

“Hillsborough voters to decide this year on property tax increase for schools, teacher pay” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – Hillsborough County voters will get the opportunity to vote this November on whether to levy a new property tax to fund teacher and other school staff salary increases after a judge ruled to force the Hillsborough County Commission to act by Aug. 13. That’s the deadline Circuit Judge Emily Peacock gave the Commission in her order for the Board to adopt a resolution that would put the referendum on this year’s ballot, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The order overrules a previous Commission action that would have delayed the referendum until 2026. All of the Republicans in the Board’s majority – Donna Cameron Cepeda, Ken Hagan, Christine Miller and Josh Wostal – voted on July 17 to postpone the ballot initiative.

“A lawsuit against the city of Tampa stirs ‘chaos’ in real estate circles” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times – A deep-pocketed developer wanted to build a hotel in one of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods, drawing staunch opposition from residents who said the project would harm the quality of life in their gated community. The Tampa City Council voted against the $40 million project twice in 2022. The developer sued the city, a routine response when someone thinks a land-use decision was made incorrectly. This week, the dispute took a surprising turn, with possible ramifications reaching far beyond the pristine lawns and gates of Harbour Island. A Hillsborough County circuit judge issued a sweeping ruling that challenges the Council’s authority.

Happening tonight – The St. Pete Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “meet the candidates” forum at Tropicana Field from 5:30-8 p.m. The Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies and Orlando Health are co-presenters. Candidates planning to attend will be available to speak to voters one-on-one. As of Monday morning, 20 candidates had confirmed their intended participation. The event will include candidates for the U.S. House and Senate, the state House and Senate, the 6th Judicial Court, Pinellas County Commission, St. Petersburg City Council, Pinellas County School Board and Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. Not all candidates will attend, however.

“‘We’re not Ybor:’ Dunedin mulls controversial noise, outdoor dining ordinances” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times – Is downtown Dunedin a thriving entertainment district and a haven for late-night revelry? It depends on whom you ask. During a special meeting Thursday at City Hall that lasted over five hours, Commissioners mulled amendments for two ordinances related to noise levels and outdoor dining. Dozens of residents and business owners showed up to share their concerns. Commissioners voted unanimously to clarify a 16-year-old measure on unlawful noise.

“Tampa nonprofit laying off 150 employees due to state funding cuts” via Louis Llovio of Business Observer – Lutheran Services Florida is cutting about 150 employees after it was notified that what it had expected in funding from Florida’s Department of Children and Families would be “significantly reduced.” In a letter sent to state officials to alert them of the looming job cuts, the Tampa-based nonprofit writes that the affected jobs are in its Comprehensive Refugee Services operations at 3625 W. Waters Ave. in Tampa and will begin Sept. 30. Lutheran Services writes that it was recently notified that the “anticipated and expected funding from” DCF was being reduced starting Oct. 1. “This announcement is in direct contradiction to previous requests made by DCF to greatly expand our operations, just three months prior to this notice,” an attorney for the nonprofit writes in the letter. “LSF is unable to determine the permanency of these layoffs due to uncertainty from DCF on the level of funding, if any, moving forward.”

– LOCAL: N. FL –

“DeSantis-backed candidate faces incumbent in Duval’s most expensive School Board race” via Nandhini Srinivasan of The Tributary – Duval County’s District 3 School Board race has erupted into a high-stakes, big-money contest that mirrors intensifying national debates over education. Incumbent Cindy Pearson faces Rebecca Nathanson, the former leader of the local Moms for Liberty chapter. The race highlights how partisan interests and Florida’s campaign finance laws are reshaping School Board elections across the state. With nearly $140,000 raised between the two candidates, it’s poised to be Jacksonville’s most expensive School Board contest in a year where pending school closures have enraged parents and community groups across the county. School Board elections are officially nonpartisan, but that doesn’t limit candidates or other groups from using partisan language.

“Santa Rosa superintendent challenged by union chief, former Moms for Liberty treasurer” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal – When asked about Republican incumbent superintendent Karen Barber’s plans for Santa Rosa County District Schools, she’ll point you to recent tales of success. The highest graduation rates in the School District’s history. Six consecutive years of “A” ratings. A 177% increase in industry certifications and a 95% student attendance rate for the 2023-24 first semester. “The numbers demonstrate that,” Barber said of the School District’s success under her leadership. But two new Republican candidates – David Godwin, a teacher of 33 years and president of the Santa Rosa Professional Educators and Brenda Stephens, former educator and owner of In & Out No Bullshit Loading & Unloading LLC – are vying to take Santa Rosa County District Schools in a different direction.

“About 5,700 more Duval students entered program that includes private school vouchers one year after income caps lifted” via Anne Maxwell of News4Jax – In March 2023, DeSantis signed a bill removing income caps for the state’s private school vouchers, and data from Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) shows nearly 100,000 additional students statewide have enrolled in the program that distributes the vouchers for the upcoming school year. DCPS data also shows the number of students enrolled in Family Empowerment Scholarships, which includes private school vouchers, grew by about 46% statewide this year. In Duval County, about 5,700 additional students have received vouchers, including Krystina Bennett’s daughter. She said her child was already in Catholic school when they applied for a voucher earlier this year.

“Hypersonic testing facility to land at Jacksonville’s Cecil Airport” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – Hypersonic engine testing will be the latest addition to the portfolio of research projects being added to the Cecil Airport and commerce facilities in West Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) Board this week gave approval to a lease agreement for an engine testing facility that is designed to test hypersonic aircraft engines for trans-Atlantic travel. The five-year deal is with Hermeus Corp., a company that is based in Atlanta. Hermeus has long been involved in the development of hypersonic aircraft, which reach speeds five times the speed of sound. The deal will bolster the Cecil Airport workforce with an addition of 100 jobs, and all are expected to draw six-figure salaries or close to it.

– LOCAL: SW FL –

“How much rain did Hurricane Debby drop in Manatee County? Storm set a record” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald – Hurricane Debby flooded Manatee County with record rainfall totals. The storm dropped 12 inches of rain as it passed through the area Sunday and early Monday morning, according to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport weather station. Manatee County officials said in a news release that the eastern part of the county received 4 inches, while more than 14 inches were reported in areas near Parrish and the county’s southwestern portion. The 12 inches of rain reported at the airport weather station is a record for daily rainfall, the news release said. “Assets are in place to perform any necessary rescues, but they will need room to work,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske in the news release.

“County officials are releasing water from Lake Manatee after Hurricane Debby. Here’s why” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald – Manatee County government officials announced a plan to release water from Lake Manatee after Hurricane Debby dumped record-breaking rainfall in the area. County officials said in a news release the “strategic release” was made in cooperation with supporting agencies and is aimed at managing water levels and ensuring public safety. “The strategic release of water from Lake Manatee is a precautionary measure to mitigate the impact of the recent heavy rainfall and to ensure the Manatee Dam remains in good structural condition,” Manatee County Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske said. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our residents. We urge everyone to follow these alerts to stay safe.”

“Steve Metallo scores major developer funding in race for Manatee County Commission District 1” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Four candidates are vying for the District one seat on the Manatee County Commission, but only one has raised nearly six figures for their political campaign. The District one seat has been vacant since former Commissioner James Satcher was appointed as Manatee County’s Supervisor of Elections by DeSantis in April. The district includes much of east and northern Manatee County. Republican Steve Metallo widely outpaces the field with $97,255 raised. He will face fellow Republican Carol Ann Felts, who has raised $14,061, during the August Primary. The winner of that race will face Democrat Glenn Pearson and no-party candidate Jennifer Lynne Hamey during the November General Election.

“Florida professors challenge changes to tenure as unconstitutional” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Three Florida professors are suing Florida over a new law abolishing tenure. A suit filed in Leon County circuit court is backed by NCF Freedom, a group formed after DeSantis replaced the majority of the New College of Florida (NCF) Board of Trustees with conservative appointees. “We must challenge this threat to academic freedom and shared governance as it violates Article IX, section 7 of the state’s Constitution, which guarantees the political independence of the Board of Governors from legislation that meddles in the management and operation of the State University System,” said Jono Millier, NCF Freedom president.

– TOP OPINION –

“Harris should shake the Etch-A-Sketch” via Matthew Yglesias of Slow Boring – Mitt Romney faced questions about whether he’d pivoted so far right to win – branding himself as “severely conservative” contrary to his moderate reputation as Governor of Massachusetts – as to become unelectable against Barack Obama.

Senior adviser Eric Fehrnstrom went on CNN and said out loud the kind of thing that is probably better kept behind closed doors: “I think you hit a reset button for the Fall campaign. Everything changes. It’s almost like an Etch-A-Sketch – you can kind of shake it up and we start all over again.”

The idea of pivoting to the center for the General Election is a good idea, and I’ve always loved the Etch-a-Sketch metaphor in particular.

To reset an Etch-A-Sketch, you need to shake it really hard and decisively and start all over again, not do a series of painstaking revisions.

But at key campaign moments – like the VP selection – Romney ran like a Democrat, obsessed with consolidating his base and making sure that he articulated a sufficiently specific policy agenda that he could claim a mandate after he won. The problem, of course, was that he lost.

Harris now finds herself, in some ways, in an enviable situation compared to Romney.

She didn’t need to run in a competitive Primary to secure the nomination. She locked down near-universal elite support with a ruthless 36-hour operation that does not seem to have involved making an embarrassing promise to anyone.

I think a generally strong line of argument for Harris to take in defense of shaking the Etch-a-Sketch would be to say that one thing she’s learned working alongside President Biden is that in the real world, the White House doesn’t dictate legislative outcomes.

My main point here, however, isn’t even about exactly what Harris should say she’s running on – she just needs to come up with a single, relatively brief, unequivocal list.

– OPINIONS –

“The willful amnesia behind Trump’s attacks on Harris’ identity” via Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times – Last week, Trump told a room full of Black journalists that Harris “was always of Indian heritage” and “now wants to be known as Black.” When he did so, he was embracing a convenient historical amnesia about the country he seeks to lead. By suggesting that there was something nefarious or politically contrived about a mixed-race person claiming Blackness as her identity, he was acting as if that choice hadn’t been made for Harris when she was born to a Black father. It seems that when a mixed-race Black American appears to be ascending to the pinnacles of American power, some White Americans suddenly forget the race rules that White society created.

“Project 2025 says NOAA needs to go because it sends alarms about climate change” via Mark Lane of the Daytona Beach News-Journal – This past week, I’ve been going to the National Hurricane Center’s website about twice a day to look at the orange blob that was covering most of Florida on the seven-day tropical weather map. A blob that turned an alarming red on Thursday but was drifting west. Not a hurricane path but a pre-hurricane wave that by Friday had a good chance of being upgraded from a blob to a cone of concern, complete with a Christian name attached. Nervously clicking on the nhc.noaa.gov website for the hurricane outlook is part of my August-September morning routine: Eat cereal, make coffee, call up the new hurricane map.

“Democrats want non-citizen votes and here’s how we plan to stop them” via Donald Trump Jr. for Fox News – Americans should decide American elections. This is common sense and fundamental to our democracy. But Democrats are allergic to common sense and they do not want our elections to be secure. They have put America last and non-citizens first by opening our borders, dismantling election safeguards, and embracing non-citizen voting. We deserve a secure system where our future is decided by our citizens, not this anti-American version of the Democrats. Led by Harris, they have undermined our country at every turn, welcomed the invasion at the border and encouraged non-citizens to cancel the voice of Americans. The invasion at the border is flooding non-citizens into our country at staggering rates. The Biden-Harris administration inherited the most secure border in modern history, but immediately dismantled the Trump policies that worked. Since the beginning of their administration, they have allowed nearly 10 million illegal migrants to cross our Southern border.

“Florida gas prices jump 6 cents as oil prices hit 2-month low” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Gas prices in Florida climbed 6 cents last week, settling at $3.46 per gallon Sunday, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. As of Monday, they had risen a cent more. They should start falling again soon, AAA representative Mark Jenkins said. “Although gas prices rose last week, fundamentals are moving lower,” he said in a statement. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices finished the week sharply lower than the week before, which should enable gas prices to decline.” The U.S. price for crude oil has fallen for the last four consecutive weeks. Over that stretch, oil prices fell 13% – roughly $10 per barrel.

“University of Florida has financial performance upgraded by S&P” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – The University of Florida (UF) is financially sound, as evidenced by its debt rating. S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the school’s debt outlook to positive from stable. “This good news from S&P emphasizes an important point that should make Gator Nation proud: the University of Florida is in a strong position to do great things,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair. “We are committed to excellence and careful stewardship of the tremendous investments that the state of Florida has made. We are grateful for the state of Florida’s continued support and dedication to working together. The future is bright.”

“Aerosmith’s retirement leads to rumors about Disney World’s Rock ‘n Roller Coaster” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics – Aerosmith is retiring from touring after 76-year-old lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury. That news led theme park fans to speculate: What does that mean for the Aerosmith-themed roller coaster at Disney World? Could Rock ’n Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith get replaced with new music? Florida Politics reached out to Disney to comment on whether the Hollywood Studios ride will be updated with a different band. Could Disney release details on what’s next at the D23 fan expo this weekend, where the company has often revealed new projects? Perhaps unsurprisingly, Disney did not immediately respond to comment for this story. The indoor ride was listed Monday as open as normal on Disney’s website.

– OLYMPICS –

“In a nation built for cycling, an American stole the women’s road race gold” via Candace Buckner of The Washington Post – As their way of celebrating U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner, the unexpected winner of the women’s road race, the Parisian organizers queued up the Beach Boys. Probably because, in the annals of American music, we are woefully lacking in songs about bicycles. So “Surfin’ U.S.A.” had to suffice. Quick thinkers, those race planners. No one in charge of the post-race music could have seen Faulkner coming Sunday. If we’re being honest – and Faulkner sure was after she accepted her gold – possibly no one thought she would win. For starters, she didn’t learn how to clip into her pedals until seven years ago. Also, as a first-time Olympian, Faulkner had set her mind on the upcoming team pursuit, the track cycling event she believed was the United States’ best chance at a medal. Furthermore, Faulkner did not initially qualify for the Olympic road race. She wasn’t supposed to be here.

