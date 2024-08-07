Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.7.24

Good Wednesday morning.

New Gaming Compact requested – A new Gaming Compact could soon be in the works, but not with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians have formally asked the Governor’s office for a Compact and have begun discussions to that end, according to a source involved with the negotiations. Predominantly based in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians already have gaming operations in both states through their subsidiary PCI Gaming, and last year they entered into an agreement to acquire Miami’s Magic City Casino. And should the state enter into a Gaming Compact with the Tribe, its footprint could substantially expand in the Sunshine State.

–@MetzGov: JD Vance hit Tim Walz as a “San Francisco-style liberal” during his remarks in Philadelphia a while ago. A key irony there: Vance spent about four years living in SF between 2013 and 2017 as a venture capitalist. Walz visited SF for the first time *just last month.*

–@VexedintheCity: Tim Walz really is that guy at Home Depot that you don’t know that spends 20-30 minutes randomly explaining to you why you need to use hex bolts for your project. JD Vance is the guy berating the cashier at Panera for not giving him a refill on his lemonade. That’s the difference

–@LeaderBookFL: Governor Walz is a veteran, former school teacher, and proud union member who has fought for children and working families throughout his career – pictured here after signing free school lunches into law. Together, @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz will lead us into the future with progress and results for the American people! Onward to November!

–@Timodc: The Jewish Democratic Governor of PA just gave a barnburner speech to a raucous crowd shortly before the introduction of the Jewish soon-to-be 1st Gentleman. But I’m told by fans of the man that dined with a neo-Nazi recently that it’s the Dems who are irreparably antisemitic.

–@GarrettHaake: Trump wanted the drama of a convention rollout for his VP, but here we see the benefits of a separate, well-advanced event. Wall-to-wall coverage, with the nominee herself hyping up the man joining her on the ticket. You can’t buy that kind of media exposure.

–@realDonaldTrump: ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK – Details to follow!

–@TroMcManus: Let’s talk more about the Google monopoly’s role in hurting local journalism, suppressing legitimate news from search, siphoning millions of dollars from newspaper publishers and abandoning its mantra of “don’t be evil.”

“Why Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz” via Eugene Daniels, Elena Schneider, Holly Otterbein and Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO – Harris appreciated Walz’s two terms as Governor because he had accomplishments in Minnesota that Harris wants to replicate in her presidency – access to reproductive health, paid leave, child tax credits and gun safety.

Harris was also taken with Walz’s biography – a former high school teacher, football coach and veteran who flipped a Republican-leaning district in 2006 – which she believes will play well in all three of the Blue Wall states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, including his win as a House member in a Republican district.

Walz is seen by Harris’ camp as a deft messenger, popularizing “weird” as a messaging framework to describe former President Trump and Sen. JD Vance – a cutting and clear tagline that went viral over the last two weeks.

Harris and her staff wanted to take as much time as possible, considering the stakes of the decision and the truncated process she had to employ. Harris told staff on Sunday that she wanted to sleep on it, a person involved in the vetting told POLITICO. The person added that Harris made the decision yesterday and told a small group of staff Monday evening.

Harris’ staff was preparing for the possibility that any one of the finalists could be picked. Beginning Sunday, staff prepared videos, messaging memos, stump speeches and website graphics for all three men.

Harris-Walz campaign releases video introducing Walz – The Harris-Walz campaign released a new video introducing voters to Harris’ running mate. “Governor Walz is a champion for working families, a retired Army National Guardsman, a former high school teacher and football coach, member of Congress and two-term Governor where he cut taxes for working families, lowered the cost of insulin, and protected women’s right to choose,” the campaign said in a news release. The video, narrated by Walz, highlights his Nebraska upbringing and “shares his background fighting for working families.”

“Walz’s journey from high school football coach to VP candidate” via Amy B. Wang and Sabrina Rodriguez of The Washington Post – The much-anticipated decision creates a ticket with two candidates from strikingly different backgrounds: Harris, 59, is Black and Indian American and spent much of her career as an attorney and prosecutor in deep-blue California. Meanwhile, Walz, 60, is a White veteran and hunter who has spent most of his life in rural Nebraska and Minnesota – and is the first Democratic vice-presidential pick since 1964 who did not go to law school. Walz’s foray into politics came later in life: Born and raised in rural Nebraska, after high school he enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he would serve for the next 24 years. “As a football coach, we’re back on offense,” Walz said, referring to Democratic optimism.

–“Gwen Walz, wife of Harris’s VP pick Walz, is also a longtime teacher” via Kim Bellware of The Washington Post

“Ron DeSantis rips Harris-Walz pairing as ‘most left-wing ticket in U.S. history’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – DeSantis is not “feeling Minnesota” when it comes to the Democratic presidential ticket. First, he took to social media to condemn presidential nominee Harris and reported running mate Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as the “most left-wing ticket in American history.” “Minnesota was ground zero for the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis posted on Tuesday. Then he amplified the same themes at a news availability in Steinhatchee, saying Minneapolis “has been gutted as a result of those riots” and the Democratic ticket “really represents the spirit of those 2020 (Black Lives Matter) riots.”

“DeSantis, Florida Republicans define Harris VP pick Walz as ‘unbridled leftist.’ Democrats see ‘big-hearted warrior’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel – DeSantis wasted no time after the news broke that Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, selected Walz as her running mate. “Harris-Walz: most left-wing ticket in American history,” Florida’s Republican Governor wrote on social media about Minnesota’s Democratic Governor. “Walz is an unbridled leftist,” DeSantis added in a subsequent post an hour later. He wasn’t the only Republican who rushed online to offer a similar, if predictable, message. “Harris-Walz is the most leftist ticket in American history,” wrote U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, the Miami-Dade County Republican. “Harris/Walz is the most radical ticket in U.S. history,” declared Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Harris’ VP pick, Walz, has critiqued Florida policy” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times – If Harris wins the presidential contest in November, Walz would become the Vice President. And though the Midwestern man has few personal connections to Florida, he’s been no friend of Florida’s Republican leadership. Walz, who is the Chair of the Democratic Governors Association, has critiqued DeSantis over education in particular. On social media, Walz has tweeted out articles about books being removed from Florida school shelves, saying that “while we’re focused on banishing hunger with free breakfast and lunch, they’re focused on banning books, bullying LGBTQ+ students and attacking teachers.”

“Byron Donalds blames Dems’ ‘massive antisemitism problem’ for Harris VP pick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – A Congressman from Southwest Florida is fuming about the ramifications of Democratic presidential nominee Harris’ selection of Walz as her running mate. The contention Donalds made Tuesday morning on Fox News: that Harris rejected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro because he was Jewish and would have lost her votes in a Democratic Party driven by “antisemitism.” “The reason why Josh Shapiro is not the pick and don’t believe me, all you’ve got to do is look at the tweet of Jared Moskowitz, Democrat member of the House from Florida, is that the Democrat Party has a massive antisemitism problem,” Donalds claimed.

“Opposition groups say Florida’s Amendment 2 isn’t about the ‘right to hunt and fish’” via Teddy Duncan of Creative Loafing – Florida’s Amendment 2 appears to be a noncontentious, apolitical securing of two rights many Floridians enjoy; it is aptly named the “Right to Hunt and Fish.” For many voters, this Amendment – which will appear on the ballot in November – will seem like an easy, nonconsequential decision. Why would we want to make fishing illegal? Beneath the surface, however, two contesting factions offer very different definitions of the amendment and its underlying implications. According to local animal welfare organizations, there is already a state statute that codifies the right to hunt and fish – and voters may want to reconsider.

“Matt Gaetz challenger Aaron Dimmock faces uphill battle” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal – Gaetz has gone into full campaign mode against Dimmock, a retired Navy officer and director of the Missouri Leadership Academy, in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. With the level of campaign ads from both sides, it might appear that it’s a competitive race, but there’s no doubt that Dimmock is running a long shot candidacy against Gaetz. Last month, the website Florida Politics published a poll showing Gaetz with a 47-point lead over the relatively unknown Dimmock. Gaetz hasn’t been seriously challenged since he was first elected to the seat in 2016, beating out a field of six other candidates in the Republican Primary. In each Primary since 2016, Gaetz has won with more than 60% of Republican voters’ support.

“DeSantis endorses ‘proven conservative’ Nick Primrose in HD 18” via Robert Haughn of Florida Politics – DeSantis is backing Republican candidate Primrose as he campaigns for the House District 18 seat. Primrose’s campaign released a statement announcing that DeSantis would be endorsing Primrose, giving the Republican candidate major support in the Northeastern Florida district. The announcement included a statement from DeSantis. “I am pleased to endorse Nick Primrose, a proven conservative, for the Florida House in District 18,” DeSantis said. “Nick was a valuable member of my general counsel’s office when we fought federal COVID mandates and kept our schools and businesses open. I look forward to working with him again to keep Florida the freest state in the country when he represents St. Johns County in the State House.”

“‘A criminal’s worst nightmare’: Mario Díaz-Balart backs Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Add another big GOP name to the list of people supporting Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff. U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, is backing Cordero-Stutz’s bid to be the county’s top elected cop. “I’m pleased to endorse Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Sheriff of Miami-Dade. Rosie has the experience, integrity and know-how to effectively lead the new Office of Sheriff,” Díaz-Balart said in a statement. “It’s important we elect someone with Rosie’s expertise and dedication to public safety, who is also greatly respected by the law enforcement community, to take on the vital position of keeping our community safe. More importantly, she will be a criminal’s worst nightmare.”

“DeSantis’ rejection of federal aid left children hungry, advocates say” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian – The Summer electronic benefits transfer program, known as Sun Bucks, would have given disadvantaged families $120 per child to help pay for groceries during June, July and August while schools are out. But DeSantis balked at spending a little more than $12 million on administration costs to receive $250 million of federal money, denying caregivers of the 2.1 million Florida children who receive free or reduced-priced lunches during the school year the opportunity to obtain the debit cards. Florida was one of 13 states, all Republican-controlled, to reject Sun Bucks in 2024.

“Florida Supreme Court sets oral arguments for congressional redistricting challenge” via Gray Rohrer of the Tallahassee Democrat – The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled oral arguments for Sept. 12 in a congressional redistricting lawsuit that seeks to salvage a now-defunct district that once stretched from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. A group of voting rights organizations, including Black Voters Matter and the Florida League of Women Voters, challenged the congressional maps passed by the Legislature in 2022, which essentially erased the Jacksonville-Tallahassee district. The district was what’s known as a “Black opportunity district” held by Al Lawson. The groups argue the latest map is unconstitutional because it diminishes Black districts in the state. A ballot measure passed by Florida voters in 2010 bans redrawing political boundaries that diminish the ability of minority voters to elect a candidate of their choice.

Focus on cruise industry puts Port Canaveral funds at risk – Commerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly and Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue sent a letter to Port Canaveral officials saying recent dock plans could jeopardize funding for the port. “Florida’s cruise tourism and commercial space launch sectors are both vitally important,” they wrote. “Port Canaveral bears the responsibility of housing and supporting both. We will help you do both. But in this case, the port has announced its intention to support one sector to the direct detriment of the other. That decision must, therefore, be reversed.”

“Evacuate everyone ‘except for Donald Trump’: Florida woman charged for bomb threats to golf course” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post – Five weeks before the failed assassination attempt of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, federal investigators say a 60-year-old woman from Boca Raton left voice mails threatening to detonate bombs at two of the former President’s properties in Florida and Nevada. “There is a bomb I left on the site,” warned a voicemail to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on June 6. “Hopefully you will get everyone evacuated, except for Trump.” Members of the U.S. Secret Service traced the call within hours to Martha Jane Schoenfeld, a part-time manicurist and mother of two adult children.

“Alex Otaola wants to end the ‘communist penetration’ of Miami-Dade as its next Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics – Republican influencer Otaola, a popular YouTube personality running for Miami-Dade Mayor, has never run for public office before and lacks institutional support, for now at least, from the GOP at both the state and county levels. He understands but prefers not to speak English. His campaign account ledger is virtually devoid of business or political committee donations. Yet thanks to thousands of small contributions, many as low as $1, he’s the second-biggest fundraiser in the seven-person Mayor’s race, having raised $310,500 through late July. Only Daniella Levine Cava, the Democratic incumbent, and Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid are leading him.

Joe Sanchez calls out ‘RINOs’ running for Miami-Dade Sheriff – Florida State Trooper Sanchez wants Miami-Dade voters to know there are ‘RINOs’ (Republicans in name only) who are running for Miami-Dade Sheriff. In a statement, he singled out one of his GOP opponents. “It seems (my) campaign has irked some candidates, like (Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director) Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who give money to Democrats running for Governor and don’t even vote for Gov. DeSantis or President Trump! To make matters worse, she doesn’t even live or vote in Miami-Dade County. She lives in Broward County, the largest Democratic county in Florida.” Sanchez’s campaign has also highlighted Cordero-Stutz’s voting record and Broward residency on an attack website and social media posts. His most recent salvo came the same day Díaz-Balart endorsed Cordero-Stutz, who also carries endorsements from Trump, Congressman Carlos Giménez, former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez and 27 current Florida Sheriffs.

“In Miami-Dade’s District 3, Keon Hardemon faces Audrey Edmonson in a clash of the Commissioners” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald – In the race for the District 3 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission, voters this month will have the rare choice of two candidates they’ve already elected for that post. The Miami-area contest pits the incumbent, Commissioner Hardemon, against his predecessor, Edmonson, who gave up her Commission seat in 2020 due to the county’s newly enacted term-limit rules. While Commissioners are now limited to a pair of consecutive four-year terms, the rules don’t bar them from running again once they’ve been out of office. Edmonson, 71, is the first term-limited former Commissioner to take that path, adding an extra dimension of political intrigue to a race between two longtime rivals.

“Miami-Dade plans to build the biggest waste-to-energy facility in the country” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald – The aging incinerator that burned down last year in Doral processed half of Miami-Dade’s trash, forcing the county to ship the garbage some 100 miles north. If all goes to plan, it could be replaced by what is billed as the largest waste-to-energy facility ever built in the United States. The controversial question about where it will go, however, remains undecided. AtkinsRéalis, the county’s consulting firm for the project, unveiled preliminary designs for a facility that would handle 50% more waste than the one burned beyond repair in February 2023. That older generation waste-to-energy operation burned nearly 100 million tons of trash a year but also drew constant complaints from neighbors about foul smells.

“Palm Beach County Commission Primary: one spot will be contested between two Democrats” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post – The Palm Beach County Commission District 7 seat will have a new face come November. After an eight-year run, Mack Bernard, a Democrat, is term-limited. He will be staying in politics, though. He will be the next Senator for Senate District 24, representing coastal Palm Beach County from North Palm Beach to Hypoluxo, as no one filed to challenge him in either the Primary or General Election. Two longtime Democrats, Sen. Bobby Powell Jr., and activist lawyer Richard Ryles, are seeking the Democratic nomination to represent District 7. The winner will face off against Republican Leonard Serratore and two write-in candidates, Boaz Fleurena and Javonta Jerome Taylor.

“Sheriff’s officials investigate after antisemitic materials found in Martin County” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers – Sheriff’s officials were investigating after at least 15 homes received antisemitic material, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials worked to determine who dropped off the material, which was described as being “attached to a bag of rice,” in driveways. It’s not the first instance on the Treasure Coast in which antisemitic materials have been discovered. Some residents in the Vero Beach area in 2023 and 2022 received antisemitic, hate speech type materials. The materials in those incidents reportedly were linked to or associated with the Goyim Defense League whose users stream videos of White supremacist and antisemitic content filled with racist slurs and Nazi imagery.

“Riviera Beach sets virtual interviews with five candidates for CRA Executive Director job” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post – Riviera Beach will hold virtual interviews Friday with five candidates who have applied to serve as Executive Director of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency. The city did not reveal the candidates, but an internet search indicated the five appear to be Nikki Austin-Shipp, founder and managing partner of the N.A.S. Advisory Group, a technologies development and infrastructure firm; Giovanni Moss, a Director with ICF, a consulting and technology services company; William T. Corbin, economic development director for the city of Norcross, Georgia; Lisa C. Nicholas, business development and external affairs manager at the Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority; and Artie Jones, economic development director for the city of South Fulton in Georgia.

“Palmetto Bay’s bridge fight gets a new spark: County hired contractor on FIU collapse” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald – Work has already begun on the county bridge over a Palmetto Bay drainage canal that has divided suburban leaders, and now the Mayor fighting the project has a new objection: Miami-Dade hiring the same contractor who had the contract for the fatal bridge collapse at Florida International University (FIU) six years ago. Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham called for a special meeting for Thursday to decide on next steps after learning MCM is the country contractor that won a $4.5 million contract for the 66-foot-long bridge on Southwest 87th Avenue. MCM oversaw construction of the $14 million FIU bridge, which investigators said was doomed by a flawed design created by a different company.

“Orange County tourist-tax revenues continue to soar” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel – With three months left, Orange County’s tourist-tax collections for Fiscal Year 2023-24 are on a pace nearly equal to last year’s record haul of $359 million, far exceeding expectations, according to figures released by Comptroller Phil Diamond. June collections topped $30 million, up about $2.2 million from May and a more modest $500,000 from June 2023. The nine-month total of $283.6 million is only a half-million behind last year’s record stride and a whopping $36.1 million ahead of the comptroller’s budget forecast. Diamond estimated the Tourist Development Tax, or TDT for short, to raise $247.5 million through June. When he made his conservative forecast last year, Diamond said he hoped to be wrong.

“Osceola joins movement to reject tax incentives for affordable housing” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel – Joining a growing list of municipalities across the state, Osceola County has decided to opt out of a program that uses tax incentives to boost affordable housing. The Board of County Commissioners voted swiftly and unanimously that Osceola will no longer provide property tax exemptions under Florida’s Live Local Act, a law enacted in 2023 that aims – among other things – to encourage developers to build more affordable apartments and keep their rents low. Osceola’s decision, allowed under the Legislature’s 2024 modifications to the act, comes after Lake County, Seminole County, Winter Park and Maitland did the same, as have other municipalities around the state. The cities and counties complained they were losing too much tax revenue to the trade-off.

“Incumbent Donny Jean Felix faces two challengers for Palm Bay City Council Seat 2 position” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today – The three candidates in the Palm Bay City Council Seat 2 race highlight increasing accountability, diversifying the economy and forging a safer city as among the key issues that each says they’re best to tackle. Richard Michael Hammer and Patric McNally are challenging incumbent Felix ― who also currently serves as Deputy Mayor ― for the seat. The position has a four-year term, with a yearly salary of $12,722. Palm Bay Council seats are nonpartisan races, and the five seats on the City Council aren’t tied to geography, other than having to live in the city to qualify. So, each voter in the city can cast a ballot on all of them.



“The Tampa Bay Times will cut a fifth of its workforce” via Rick Edmonds of Poynter – The main revenue culprit has been less-than-expected print advertising revenue, CEO and President Conan Gallaty said in an interview. That income is still a major and profitable element in the newspaper’s finances, despite the Times publishing in print only on Wednesdays and Sundays. The digital side of the operation continues to grow at a 20% annual rate, Gallaty added, but that does not make up the difference for the print declines. The Times is offering a buyout package with an extra four weeks of severance pay to those who voluntarily choose to leave. Then the company will make additional layoffs, if necessary, to meet its target reduction by Aug. 31. Gallaty would not comment on how many of the cuts, if any, would be in the newsroom. That depends, in part, on who takes the buyouts, he said.

“Hurricane Debby rainfall shows indirect hit to Tampa Bay can still be disastrous” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times – Water swept into Judi Lee’s house in Lithia overnight and by morning reached her chest. She evacuated her cats to the roof. On Tuesday afternoon, she and a neighbor waded toward the main road through waist-deep waters, doubting anything inside her home could be saved. It’s the second time in two years that water has flooded Lee’s home, a half-mile from the Alafia River. The river rose to 19.5 feet by Tuesday morning, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, the highest since Hurricane Irma in 2017. “We lost everything,” Lee said. “Some have high houses, and some don’t. That’s the difference.”

“He lived on his boat, his slice of paradise. Then came Hurricane Debby.” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times – Some boats were hurled onto the sand, tangled in mangroves and tossed akilter against the seawall. Others sank, livelihoods disappearing under churning waves. Then Brian J. Clough, 48, was found dead on his partially submerged sailboat. Debby barreled into the Big Bend region as a Category 1 on Monday, roughly 140 miles from the marine community that Captain Brian, as he was known, called home. Friends said his boat was his slice of Florida heaven. He is remembered for his quick wit, entrepreneurial spirit and how much he loved his little white dog, Daisy. He took her everywhere. She was rescued from the boat, now safe with a new home.

“Ballard Partners relocates to ritzy Thousand & One office tower in Water Street Tampa” via Florida Politics – Leading U.S. lobbying and public affairs firm Ballard Partners has relocated its Tampa offices to Thousand & One, a high-end office tower in the heart of downtown Tampa’s burgeoning Water Street district. The firm had been located at 1726 E 7th Ave. in a historic building on Ybor City’s iconic main street. Firm leaders said the move is meant to enhance client services and promote continued firm growth. “Our relocation to Thousand & One signifies an exciting new chapter for Ballard Partners. The dynamic and innovative atmosphere at Water Street Tampa aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future,” Ballard Partners Managing Partner Ana Cruz said. “We anticipate this new location will provide significant opportunities for our team and strengthen our client relationships.” Thousand & One has already earned a number of accolades and designations, including being a WELL Gold-certified tower. It stands as Tampa’s first trophy tower in more than three decades.

DeSantis visits Taylor County to survey Debby damage – DeSantis held a news conference at Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee to deliver updates on Florida’s ongoing response to Hurricane Debby. He also announced $10 million for the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program and opened the Business Resource Center and a Point of Distribution for the Big Bend Area. “The State of Florida leads the nation in storm preparation and disaster response,” DeSantis said. “We will continue to work around the clock to restore power and provide services and resources to Floridians hit by Hurricane Debby.”

“Dixie County residents still recovering from Idalia, now face Hurricane Debby damage” via Douglas Soule and Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat – Residents of the Nature Coast have had two hurricanes in less than a year. While Debby was weaker, Dixie and Taylor County locals still have strong memories of Idalia’s 125-mph sustained winds and storm surge. They remember their neighbors who lost homes. Monday’s floodwaters brought back feelings of stress and anxiety. And, while weaker, Debby also brought 80-mph winds, as well as flooding. The storm may have killed at least four people.

“Dubious $237 million donation to FAMU is ‘fraudulent,’ investigation’s final report says” via Tarah Jean and TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat – A scathing, 176-page investigative report into a Texas hemp farmer’s dubious $237 million gift to Florida A&M University found the donation to be “fraudulent,” confirming months of skepticism. The Monday report chronicles how FAMU “improperly handled” the gift and vetting what was supposed to be the largest donation in HBCU history. Moreover, the report for the first time suggests a motive for Gregory Gerami’s actions, suggesting “a calculated effort to defraud the investors and partners by presenting ambitious but ultimately unverified business ventures,” going on to say that the investigation found “the major gift to be fraudulent and the valuation performed by Mr. Gerami to be baseless.”

“FAMU spent almost $15,000 for Gregory Gerami visit to Tallahassee, new report says” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat – In courting Gerami, Florida A&M University rolled out the red carpet – to the tune of $15,000 – for the man promising to rain huge dollars on The Hill. Indeed, FAMU was prepared to spend comparatively big for the Texas hemp farmer and made plans to introduce the CEO of Batterson Farms to a wide circle of Rattlers during major football games and classics. The historically Black university shelled out roughly $14,650 leading up to and during Gerami’s visit to Tallahassee. That’s according to a section entitled, “FAMU Costs and Damages Associated with Mr. Gerami,” in a 176-page independent investigative report. It found the $237 million donation “fraudulent.” And an ensuing controversy led to FAMU’s bruised reputation and key leadership resignations including now-former President Larry Robinson.

“Seven candidates, including two incumbents, qualify to run for Marco Island City Council” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News – Seven people have qualified for the four seats open on the Marco Island City Council and will be on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Two of the three eligible incumbents – Rich Blonna and Becky Irwin – are running along with Tamara Goehler, Stephen Gray, Deb Henry, Jill Kiley and Bonita Schwan. Blonna is a retired Professor Emeritus from the Department of Public Health at William Paterson University of New Jersey. He also ran two small businesses and is an author of college textbooks and self-help books with a focus on “understanding how the mind and body work together to promote health and prevent disease.”

“‘It is terrible’: Sarasota families impacted by Hurricane Debby wait for flooding to recede” via Allyson Henning of WFLA – Floodwaters in some of the hardest hit communities in Sarasota have yet to recede following Hurricane Debby. Several residents hoping to get into their homes and start salvaging their belongings and valuables were not able to do so Tuesday. Along Alta Vista Street, some homes remain several feet underwater. It’s the same story for many residents living close to the Phillippi Creek. The Schrock family got their first look inside their home Tuesday. They own two properties on one of the hardest hit streets. In addition to damage to their homes, the family lost all three of their vehicles to the floodwaters. “I’m just trying to salvage what I can,” Norman Schrock said.

“Walz could take it to the House” via Howard Wolfson for The New York Times – Harris has done a remarkable job of consolidating the Democratic Party’s base of women and voters of color since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race just over two weeks ago. She is now polling in a virtual tie with Trump. With her announcement on Tuesday that Walz of Minnesota is her running mate, Harris has chosen a Midwest Governor whose biography should give him an important opportunity to reach out to the male voters Democrats are struggling to reach. There is no substitute for an energized base. But while that is a prerequisite to success, it is not sufficient for victory. For that Harris will almost certainly have to improve her numbers with a group of male voters whose drift away from Democrats predates her entry in this campaign.

“Walz is a regular guy. That’s exactly what Harris needs” via Patricia Lopez of Bloomberg – Walz, 60, is, in many ways, the perfect counterbalance to Harris. He brings deep experience as a Governor, House contacts from his six terms as a Congressman, and an everyman back story that made him stand out amid the usual elite lawyer candidates. With a single word – “weird” – Walz pulled off something few candidates for the job have ever done. He reframed the entire Democratic message. Gone was the casting of Trump as some dark lord threatening democracy. Instead, Walz tried an old schoolyard tactic – casting the bully and his gang as weirdos. The taunt shrank Trump, putting him in a new and mocking light.

“Walz is a bold, smart choice for Harris’ running mate” via Perry Bacon Jr. of The Washington Post – What’s exciting about Walz is his policy record and the way he talks about it. Walz was ecstatic about enacting a liberal agenda in a state nowhere near as Democratic-leaning as New York. And in his informal campaign over the past few weeks to become Harris’s running mate, Walz did not distance himself from his record or the party’s left wing. Instead, the Minnesota Governor rightly argued that many progressive ideas, such as offering free meals to all students, are good and practical. As Walz puts it, “You don’t win elections to bank political capital – you win elections to burn political capital and improve lives.” Walz was as liberal as possible in the context he was governing in. And he was rewarded for that. That’s a good precedent for the Democratic Party to set.

“East Stuart may become a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers – East Stuart is poised to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a distinction that would bring recognition to the historically Black neighborhood and its rich heritage, but one that some fear still won’t stave off gentrification. “East Stuart is quiet, quiet, quiet,” City Commissioner Eula Clarke said during a walking tour one quiet morning earlier this Summer. The bars and saloons are gone, she said, looking down the street. A historian who prepared the application for the historic designation feels “really good” about the neighborhood’s chances for selection. A separate opinion says that East Stuart already is eligible.

“Melbourne Beach’s Caroline Marks wins 2024 Olympic surfing gold medal late Monday” via Hillard Grossman of Florida Today – It’s official: Marks is an Olympic gold medalist. Marks, 22, the defending World Surf League champion, out-dueled Brazilian-born Tatiana Weston-Webb, one of her good friends on the circuit who once competed against her at the Florida Pro event at Sebastian Inlet, near Marks’ former Florida home. Standing on the specially made podium on the French Polynesian island at Teahupo’o, Marks was overtaken by emotions as the U.S. flag was raised as the national anthem blared and her family stood nearby. It was the second thrilling moment of the day for Marks, who survived a semifinal tie just hours earlier against France’s Johanne Defay to win the tiebreaker with a late 7.00 clutch ride.

“Orlando’s Omari Jones falls in semifinal, settles for bronze medal at Paris Olympics” via the Orlando Sentinel – Jones, among the favorites to win gold at the Paris Olympics, lost a 3-2 decision to Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev of Uzbekistan on Tuesday in the 71 kg semifinals at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris. Jones, who went to Edgewater High, settles for the bronze. He’d won his first two matches by unanimous 5-0 decisions. Jones lost the first round on four of the five judges’ scorecards. He won Round 2 on three of the cards and won Round 3 on four of the five. That led to a wide range of final tallies, with three judges scoring the bout (29-28), with two siding with the Uzbekistani. Two judges scored it a shutout.

