Who’s running the White House? Rick Scott says it’s not Joe Biden

“Completely incapacitated.”

That’s the blunt description U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is using to sum up President Joe Biden in the last months of his term.

“The White House is making these decisions and they’re not doing anything. We’re not defending our troops, right? We had an election stolen in, in Venezuela, doing nothing about that. We’re not supporting Israel. So you wonder who is making these decisions,” Florida’s junior Senator said on the “Faulkner Focus” on Fox News.

Scott noted that even amid tensions with Tehran, Biden is MIA.

“When the President earlier this week was asked about, do you think Iran will stand down and not attack Israel? He said, ‘I hope so. I don’t know.”

Scott’s issues with Biden’s cognition are nothing new.

He spent time last month pushing again for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Biden, calling him a “part-time President” after Biden decided not to run again. And before Biden left the race, Scott warned that “an incapacitated person that doesn’t have the ability to be President of the United States.”

“I don’t think anybody believes that Joe Biden has the capacity to function as the President. Not today, not tomorrow, not next Jan. 20,” Scott said during a July appearance on the Guy Benson Show.

The Senator raised similar concerns after a high-profile ABC News interview last month, where Biden was attempting to reset perceptions after the debate with Donald Trump that effectively ended his campaign.

“The George Stephanopoulos interview has made one thing clear: Joe Biden is completely unfit to serve as president for the next 6 months, much less the next 4 years. This is exactly what the 25th Amendment was meant for,” Scott posted to social media.