August 8, 2024
Who’s running the White House? Rick Scott says it’s not Joe Biden

A.G. GancarskiAugust 8, 20244min6

Rick Scott Senate fox
'You wonder who's making these decisions.'

“Completely incapacitated.”

That’s the blunt description U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is using to sum up President Joe Biden in the last months of his term.

“The White House is making these decisions and they’re not doing anything. We’re not defending our troops, right? We had an election stolen in, in Venezuela, doing nothing about that. We’re not supporting Israel. So you wonder who is making these decisions,” Florida’s junior Senator said on the “Faulkner Focus” on Fox News.

Scott noted that even amid tensions with Tehran, Biden is MIA.

“When the President earlier this week was asked about, do you think Iran will stand down and not attack Israel? He said, ‘I hope so. I don’t know.”

Scott’s issues with Biden’s cognition are nothing new.

He spent time last month pushing again for the 25th Amendment to be invoked against Biden, calling him a “part-time President” after Biden decided not to run again. And before Biden left the race, Scott warned that “an incapacitated person that doesn’t have the ability to be President of the United States.”

“I don’t think anybody believes that Joe Biden has the capacity to function as the President. Not today, not tomorrow, not next Jan. 20,” Scott said during a July appearance on the Guy Benson Show.

The Senator raised similar concerns after a high-profile ABC News interview last month, where Biden was attempting to reset perceptions after the debate with Donald Trump that effectively ended his campaign.

“The George Stephanopoulos interview has made one thing clear: Joe Biden is completely unfit to serve as president for the next 6 months, much less the next 4 years. This is exactly what the 25th Amendment was meant for,” Scott posted to social media.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • Hi Bud

    August 8, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Mega Medicare Thief Scott should just STFU.

    Reply

  • Silly Wabbit

    August 8, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Wick kwazy.

    Reply

  • Rick Whitaker

    August 8, 2024 at 1:20 pm

    Look who’s talking, rick scott, enough said.

    Reply

  • Tjb

    August 8, 2024 at 1:21 pm

    Who is running Rick Scott? Trump!
    Rickie is a trump puppet.

    Reply

  • Yrral

    August 8, 2024 at 1:58 pm

    Only thing he running is his mouth,and not worried about Floridian be able to pay their insurance,as a Cat 5 hurricane is coming to Florida in the next few weeks based on latest hurricane models 100 guaranteed

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    August 8, 2024 at 2:12 pm

    Who was running HCA while the medicare fraud was going on? It certainly wasn’t Joe Biden. 74 guesses. Thankyou DOJ for stopping the steal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

