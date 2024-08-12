Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.12.24

Good Monday morning.

Homeowners associations and community condominium boards can be highly influential in Florida with their covenants and residential stipulations. They can influence City Councils and County Commissions and often can be contentious with their own residents. That’s why the Tyson Group National Research Firm has conducted a unique survey of people who live under the guidance of HOAs and condo boards in the Sunshine State.

Tyson Group conducted online surveys with about 550 self-identified community association members from July 24 through July 26. Some 69% of the participants were HOA members, another 15% were members of condo associations and 16% were members of both, meaning they had rental properties in both kinds of developments.

Out of the sampling, 65% said they were satisfied with their community association governing bodies. Another 59% said they felt those community associations were worth the extra community fees assessed by their developments. The majority of those being surveyed pay between $99 and $499 per month for association fees.

Out of those surveyed, 68% said they felt those monthly fees and rules laid down by community associations increased the quality of life in their housing developments.

However, housing costs keep going up and an 86% majority of participants in the survey say those rising costs are out of control. Within that sampling, 29% of those surveyed blame those rising costs on governmental regulation. Another 25% blame insurance companies and 19% blame residential development companies.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RonDeSantis: Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history. Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought possible (and contrary to the many predictions that FL would become a blue state). Leadership matters. Bold colors, not pale pastels.

Tweet, tweet:

—@NateSilver538: (Donald) Trump won once and he might win again; it’s basically 50/50, but some people are having trouble grasping that he was running with an incredible tail wind because (Joe) Biden’s desire to be President until he was 86 was a ridiculous “ask” from voters and now he has to run a real race.

Tweet, tweet:

—@richarddeitsch: I hope the people on Twitter who said they would not watch the Paris Olympics after the opening ceremony but actually did watch the Paris Olympics enjoyed the Paris Olympics. It was incredible.

—@mmpadellan: Two years ago, Brittney Griner was in a Russian prison. Today, she gets an Olympic gold medal with Team USA. That’s AWESOME.

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Brandon Chamber Hob Nob Event – 3; ‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 4; Democratic National Convention begins – 7; ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ begins streaming on Peacock – 7; Florida Primary – 8; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 9; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 12; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 14; UCF opens the season by hosting New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 17; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 21; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 26; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 26; Trump/Kamala Harris debate – 29; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 31; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 38; the Laver Cup begins – 39; Vice-Presidential Debate – 45; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 60; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 67; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 69; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 76; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 84; 2024 Presidential Election – 85; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 89; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 97; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 99; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 99; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 107; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 112; MLS Cup 2024 – 118; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 130; College Football Playoff begins – 132; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 136; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 142; Orange Bowl – 150; Sugar Bowl – 152; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 158; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 186; the 2025 Oscars – 207; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 204; 2025 Session ends – 263; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 350; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 350; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 457; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 494; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 631; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 648; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 668; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 706; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 785; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 859; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 999; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,958; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,679.

— TOP STORY —

“1 million more: Growing Florida GOP tops Democratic voters in political milestone” via Lee Ann Anderson of Fresh Take Florida — The newest figures – based on up-to-date numbers from county election supervisors – showed 5.33 million active Republican voters, compared to 4.33 million Democrats – a difference of 1,000,024 voters early Sunday. That means Republicans make up nearly 37% of Florida’s voters, compared to about 29% for Democrats.

A significant number of voters in Florida, 3.92 million, or just over 34%, are affiliated with no political party or one of the minor parties. These are among the factors that drove Republican gains or held back Democrats, according to interviews with experts and voters:

— Shifting political views across Florida, once considered a battleground swing state, where Republicans now control the Governor’s office, both houses in the Legislature, both U.S. Senate offices and 18 of 30 congressional seats.

— A Republican-backed law, which took effect last year, cracking down on outside voter registration organizations, which historically enrolled Black, Hispanic and college-age voters. These are groups that traditionally skew Democratic.

— Florida becoming a destination for conservatives moving from elsewhere in the United States.

— Progressives, especially LGBTQ families, who moved out of Florida over GOP-backed laws and policies that made them uneasy, or residents who struggled with rising housing and insurance costs.

— Florida is a closed Primary state, meaning a voter can’t cast a ballot in a Republican or Democratic Primary unless the voter is registered in that party: Some voters change party affiliation strategically – which is allowed – to vote for or against candidates they otherwise couldn’t.

“Florida Republicans breach historic 1 million voter lead over Democrats” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The Republican Party of Florida has hit a major political milestone, now leading state Democrats by over 1 million registered voters. The milestone was reached Sunday, the party announced. “Our success goes beyond just numbers,” said Party Chair Evan Power. “It’s about a vision to make Florida the beacon of freedom for the rest of the country.” “Six years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by almost 300,000 — and Florida had never had more registered Republicans than Democrats in its history,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Now, Republicans outnumber Democrats by 1 million voters, which is a sea change that few thought possible (and contrary to the many predictions that FL would become a blue state).”

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL –

“Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in 3 key states, Times/Siena polls find” via Lisa Lerer and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Harris leads Trump in three crucial battleground states, according to new surveys by The New York Times and Siena College, the latest indication of a dramatic reversal in standing for Democrats after Biden’s departure from the presidential race remade it. Harris is ahead of Trump by 4 percentage points in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, 50% to 46% among likely voters in each state. The surveys were conducted from Aug. 5 to 9. The polls, some of the first high-quality surveys in those states since Biden announced he would no longer run for re-election, come after nearly a year of surveys that showed either a tied contest or a slight lead for Trump over Biden.

“Harris sees surge in Latino support in Presidential run” via The Associated Press — Latino voters and leaders say they are enthusiastic about Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, but for her to win their crucial support, they want to know where she stands on issues like the economy, immigration and education. Vanessa Cruz Nichols, an assistant Professor of Political Science at Indiana University, said Harris has considerable potential to appeal to Latino voters but is going to have to win over independents and those planning not to vote in the November election. “She’s got some work to do, reintroduce herself, let people know where she stands on a variety of issues,” Cruz said. “She will have to work aggressively to appeal to voters, especially young Latino voters who are even more nonpartisan, more willing to either sit out an election or vote for a third-party candidate.”

“Trump claims he has helicopter trip records and threatens to sue” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump vehemently maintained that he had once been in a dangerous helicopter landing with Willie Brown, the former Mayor of San Francisco, and insisted he had records to prove it, despite Brown’s denial. In an angry phone call to a New York Times reporter, as he landed several hours away from his planned rally in Bozeman, Montana, because of a mechanical issue on his plane, Trump excoriated The Times for its coverage of his meandering news conference at Mar-a-Lago during which he told of an emergency landing during a helicopter trip that he said both he and Brown had made together.

“The other Black politician who says he was with Trump in that near-fatal chopper crash” via Christopher Cadelago of POLITICO — The man who almost crashed in a helicopter with Trump told POLITICO Trump confused him with Brown — despite the former President’s repeated insistence it was Brown. It was Nate Holden, a former City Council member and state Senator from Los Angeles, who said in an exclusive interview that he remembers the near-death experience well. He and others believe it happened sometime in 1990. “Willie is the short Black guy living in San Francisco,” Holden said. “I’m a tall Black guy living in Los Angeles.” “I guess we all look alike,” Holden told POLITICO, letting out a loud laugh.

“Tim Walz ‘misspoke’ in saying he served ‘in war,’ Harris campaign says” via Aaron Pellish and Dana Bash of CNN — Walz “misspoke” in a newly resurfaced video from 2018 in which he said he handled assault weapons “in war,” a Harris campaign representative told CNN. Walz’s military record has been heavily scrutinized by Republicans, including GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance after Walz was tapped as Harris’ running mate. Vance has accused the Minnesota Governor of “stolen valor,” pointing to a video from 2018 circulated by the Harris campaign this week of Walz referring to weapons “that I carried in war” while explaining his support for an assault weapons ban. “We can make sure those weapons of war that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Walz said in the video.

“We received internal Trump documents from ‘Robert.’ Then the campaign confirmed it was hacked” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — Trump’s campaign said some of its internal communications had been hacked. The acknowledgment came after POLITICO began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump’s operation. The campaign blamed “foreign sources hostile to the United States,” citing a Microsoft report that Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign.” Microsoft did not identify the campaign targeted by the email and declined to comment. POLITICO has not independently verified the identity of the hacker or their motivation, and a Trump campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, declined to say if they had further information substantiating the campaigns’ suggestion that it was targeted by Iran.

“Behind the curtain: Inside Trump’s slump” via Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei of Axios — Trump’s advisers are deeply rattled by his meandering, mean and often middling public performances since the failed assassination attempt. They’re pleading with him to adopt a new “hard-hitting” stump speech to define Harris as liberal and weak, advisers tell us. And praying he’ll stop the recidivistic pull to simply improvise haphazardly. Trump, who looked and felt like a clear front-runner heading into last month’s Republican convention, has fumed, stewed and stumbled in private and public ever since. Advisers are telling him Harris will grow her lead coming out of the Democratic convention — especially if they don’t define her better, faster. Then just a week after the convention, it’s already Labor Day.

“Inside the worst three weeks of Trump’s 2024 campaign” via Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — The Aug. 2 dinner at the Bridgehampton, New York, home of Howard Lutnick, the Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive, was a high-powered affair. Among the roughly 130 people who dined under an air-conditioned tent were some of Trump’s wealthiest supporters, including the billionaire hedge-fund financier Bill Ackman, who sat next to the former President, and Omeed Malik, the President of another fund, 1789 Capital. Some guests hoped Trump would signal that he was recalibrating after a series of damaging mistakes. He did not. Before the dinner, answering a question that voiced concerns about the upcoming election during a small roundtable discussion inside Lutnick’s house, Trump said, “We’ve got to stop the steal.”

“Joe Biden says he dropped out to avoid becoming a ‘distraction’ for Democrats” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — Biden said in an interview that he had abandoned his bid for a second term because he did not want to create “a real distraction” for Democrats, but he expressed no second thoughts about whether he could still do the job, despite concerns about his age and capacity. In his first interview since ending his re-election campaign on July 21, Biden said that he had “no serious problem” with his health but added that the highest priority had to be defeating Trump. “We must, we must, we must defeat Trump,” he told Robert Costa on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“Celine Dion rebukes Trump for playing ‘Titanic’ song at a rally” via Andrew Jeong of The Washington Post — Dion says the use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” at Trump’s rallies is unauthorized and not endorsed, after the ballad was played at the Republican presidential nominee’s event in Montana last week. Sony Music Entertainment Canada “became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” her official X account posted Saturday. “Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” it added. “ … And really, THAT song?” The hit was the theme for the 1997 film “Titanic,” a blockbuster epic about the deadly sinking of the luxury ocean liner in 1912. The song’s association with the doomed ship triggered jokes about the former President’s campaign.

“Marco Rubio ‘proud to endorse’ Kari Lake in Arizona Senate race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Not every move Sen. Rubio makes is for a Florida audience, as shown by an out-of-state endorsement promulgated nationally on Saturday. The Sunshine State’s senior Senator is supporting Lake in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona, finally backing the former television journalist after she won a Primary earlier this month. “Kari Lake is the proven fighter we need in the Senate to secure the border, grow our economy, lower the cost of living, and push pro-family policies,” Rubio said, as reported by the New York Post. “I am proud to endorse her for Senate in Arizona. Her opponent votes with Kamala Harris 100% of the time. Kari will be a strong voice for all Arizonans.” “He has fought for the American Dream, the family, and our national security. I look forward to working with him in the Senate to get our country back on track,” Lake said, adding that she was “honored” to be backed by Rubio.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Florida legal fight related to abortion amendment intensifies as accusations fly” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Both sides fighting over Florida’s abortion amendment have responded in a Florida Supreme Court case that will determine whether the ballot measure’s new financial statement will go on the November ballot. The state filed a response to Floridians Protecting Freedom’s “petition for quo warranto” this week, stating the pro-abortion rights group is “unhappy” with the latest fiscal impact statement for Amendment 4, and that is why they “contend the process is defective.” Lawyers for the state say Floridians Protecting Freedom, which is behind the proposed amendment, never argued that only the Supreme Court was allowed to order a new fiscal impact statement during the conference’s three meetings in June and July, and instead delayed their opposition.

“Harris camp taps Coral Springs Commissioner to lead Caribbean American voter push” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Harris is tapping a city official in Broward County to lead her presidential campaign’s voter-engagement efforts in Florida’s Caribbean communities. This week, Harris’ campaign appointed Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen as its Florida Caribbean Vote Director. Metayer Bowen, the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve on the City Commission, said she is honored and excited to help amplify Caribbean American support of Harris and Minnesota Gov. Walz’s White House bid. “This campaign is about inclusivity and making sure that every community’s voice is heard,” she said in a statement.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“PAC backing Mike Haridopolos in CD 8 releases new ad attacking ‘radical left’” via Florida Politics — The Fight for Florida PAC, a committee backing Republican candidate Haridopolos in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, is out with a new 30-second ad portraying him as a fighter ready to take on his colleagues on the other side of the aisle. The ad, titled “Radical Left,” is set to run through the Aug. 20 Primary and also highlights former President Trump’s endorsement of Haridopolos to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. “Democrats in D.C. have turned a blind eye to American families, opening the border, siding with criminals and even trying to throw their political opponents in jail as they chip away at the American dream,” the ad’s narrator says.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

—2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Yvette Benarroch lands Rubio endorsement, a day after Rick Scott announces his support” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators want Benarroch in the Florida House. U.S. Sen. Rubio is endorsing the Moms for Liberty chapter leader in a contentious House District 81 Republican Primary. “Yvette Benarroch is a true conservative who understands her community and will fight tirelessly for them,” said Rubio, a Miami Republican. “I’m happy to endorse Yvette and urge everyone to vote for her on Aug. 20.” Florida’s senior Senator followed his colleague in supporting the state House candidate. U.S. Sen. Scott, who lives in HD 81, endorsed Benarroch earlier this week. Benarroch welcomed Rubio’s support.

“Tal Siddique worked for the Air Force, but never in uniform. Did he cross the ‘stolen valor’ line?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Has a Manatee County Commission candidate mischaracterized his work for the Department of Defense as military service? Siddique’s campaign said he did no such thing, but critics called his claims “stolen valor.” The Bradenton Republican has made his work with the Air Force a key part of his campaign. An online bio describes the District 3 County Commission candidate as “a servant-leader who has worked in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Air Force.” He seemed to go a step further in a recent interview with the Anna Maria Island Sun, which quoted Siddique describing his time “in the Air Force.”

— STATEWIDE —



“Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five expected to become Ernesto within next few days” via Fox 13 — Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is expected to become a tropical storm before reaching the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. There is a high chance that the disturbance will become Ernesto over the next couple of days as it continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the cyclone was located at 13.6N 48.0W. Maximum sustained winds are at 30 mph. The NHC says a Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Tropical storm conditions could begin on Tuesday for portions of the Caribbean.

“Florida’s pre-K budget shortchanges early childhood education, critics say, just as in past years” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is the only state where a child’s right to a “high quality” pre-K education is constitutionally protected, yet its preschool program is one of the lowest funded in the country. In 2005, when Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten Program launched, it paid child care centers $4.62 an hour per child, or a total of $2,500. The budget for the upcoming school year is just $1 an hour more, which is far behind the rate of inflation. “I guess you could be optimistic and say, ‘Every little bit helps.’ But in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t equate to very much,” said Timothy Davis, owner of Park Avenue Daycare.

“Florida environmentalists cry foul over wildlife foundation donation to pro-hunting measure” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — When longtime environmentalist Chuck O’Neal first bought a wildlife conservation license plate, he thought the extra $25 he paid yearly was going to an organization dedicated to preserving Florida wildlife, especially its dwindling black bear population. So, it seemed like a betrayal to O’Neal when he discovered that the organization he supported for nine years donated $250,000 to the group pushing for voters to approve a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to kill bears and other wildlife in the state constitution. “People unknowingly are buying license plates whose revenue is going to an organization that is promoting activities they absolutely abhor,” O’Neal said.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“White House says over half of federal workers back in person” via John Hewitt Jones of Bloomberg — More than half of staff at major federal agencies are back working in person, new figures the Biden administration compiled for lawmakers show. The White House found 1.2 million — or 54% — of 2.28 million federal employees at major government departments are working “fully on-site” because their jobs require them to be physically present during all working hours, according to the report first obtained by Bloomberg Government. The Office of Management and Budget, which oversees personnel management across the federal government, collected the attendance data from 24 of the largest agencies during two two-week periods in May.

“Ron Johnson suggests FBI leaving Congress out of Trump shooting probe” via Yash Roy of The Hill — Republican U.S. Sen. Johnson of Wisconsin suggested the FBI is leaving Congress out of its probe into the assassination attempt on Trump. “Unfortunately, I think our congressional investigations will pretty well end up in an investigation of the FBI and Secret Service investigations. We’re not being given access to the individuals in a timely manner,” Johnson told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. Johnson said that Congress has tried to interview local, state, and federal law enforcement about the failed July assassination attempt where a 20-year-old gunman struck Trump in the ear with a bullet. However, he said the federal law enforcement agencies have “clammed up.”

“‘Sitting empty’: Vast expanse of federal land eyed for new housing” via Katy O’Donnell of POLITICO — The White House and the Republican National Committee (RNC) agree on one thing at least: The sale of surplus federal land could help alleviate a crushing shortage of affordable housing. Proposals to sell federal land to builders for the construction of homes remarkably made their way into both the RNC’s 2024 platform and Biden’s latest housing plan, as both parties struggle to reckon with voter dissatisfaction over the soaring cost of the nation’s limited supply. It’s simple in theory: The federal government — which owns roughly 28% of the land in the U.S. — would open up bidding for parcels to developers who commit to keeping a certain percentage of the units at an affordable level for the local population.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Prosecutors decline to file charges against Sheriff Keith Pearson in ballot investigation” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — While Pearson’s publishing of a photo of his ballot to social media may have gone against state law, a prosecutor declined to file charges, noting it “would be contrary to constitutional freedom of speech protections,” records show. At issue is a photo reportedly taken by Pearson of his completed ballot following a March 19 Primary, which was posted to social media, according to documents from the Office of Phil Archer, State Attorney of the 18th Judicial Circuit, which covers Brevard and Seminole counties. State law prevents people from showing their ballots to others, among other things, and violating the statute is a misdemeanor.

“Riviera Beach Mayor warns that city could face as many as 151 more water quality violations” via James Coleman of the Palm Beach Post — Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder said the city, which has been plagued with water issues the past few years, could face an additional 151 violations from the Department of Health in the weeks ahead. Felder, addressing the issue as part of a 15-minute Facebook posting, said the Health Department reached out to him last week with the latest information for Riviera Beach, which had a significant issue last Summer when a water test came back positive for E. coli. That issue culminated with the City Council voting in July to relieve Utilities Director Michael Low of his day-to-day responsibilities.

“Conservative Christian group withdraws ‘highly qualified’ rating of Judge candidate after it learns LGBTQ+ group endorsed her” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Christian Family Coalition revoked its “highly qualified” rating from Lourdes Casanova, a candidate for Palm Beach County Judge, after learning she had been endorsed by an LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. The Christian Family Coalition, in a statement, faulted Casanova because she had “accepted an endorsement” from the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, which it labeled “a homosexual hate group that slanders Christians and anyone who disagrees with them.” It didn’t cite evidence for the assertions that the Human Rights Council is a hate group critical of Christians. The Human Rights Council has championed LGBTQ+ civil rights and endorsed candidates since it was founded in 1988 by Rand Hoch, a former Judge.

“Running to lead Miami-Dade, this suburban Mayor promises slashing spending won’t hurt” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Seated in the suburban diner where he learned to cook eggs under pressure, Manny Cid breezes through his plans to impose a historic spending cut on Miami-Dade government if he gets elected County Mayor. Top on his agenda: a 10% reduction on the countywide property-tax rate, a cut that would likely wipe out $200 million in revenue a year. “It’s beyond doable,” said Cid, whose lunch-and-breakfast joint, the Mayor’s Cafe, is a nod to his part-time job for the last eight years, Mayor of Miami Lakes. “Anything that was added over the last four years, it’s 100% on the chopping block. I’ll renegotiate the health contracts. Look, $200 million is not hard to find.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Controversial Rollins faculty housing finally gets Zoning Board OK” via Tyler Williams of the Orlando Sentinel — After almost two hours of discussion, the Winter Park Planning and Zoning Board voted to recommend approval of the controversial Rollins College faculty and staff housing project, but the recommendation comes with a list of conditions. A main point of contention during the meeting was Rollins College’s request to be exempt from paying property taxes on the project once it is built. That issue and the project itself now head to the City Commission for consideration, GrowthSpotter reported. The proposed project at 340 W. Welbourne Ave. would provide attainable housing for Rollins College faculty and staff — a critical need, college officials say.

“Senior community The Villages in Florida is a hot new area for raising kids” via The Associated Press — As one of the world’s largest retirement communities, The Villages in central Florida is known for its endless golf courses, having the oldest median age in the United States and its traffic-stopping golf-cart parades usually supporting a Republican candidate during campaign season. What it’s not known for is kids. Yet the area that is home to The Villages has become the fastest-growing metro for young children in the U.S. this decade. The number of children aged 14 and younger has grown this decade by 18.4% in the Wildwood-The Villages metro area. The big reason is the working-age population has risen by 19.1%, making it also the fastest-growing metro area in the U.S. for that age group this decade.

“Disney World expansion plan includes villains land” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — It’s official: A villains’ land is being built at Magic Kingdom, The Walt Disney Co. confirmed. “This land will be home to the villains that you know and those that you loathe, which means ‘happily ever after’ … it may feel like just a distant dream,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, which includes the company’s theme parks and Disney Cruise Line. The announcement by D’Amaro was one of a slew of expansion plans at Disney parks worldwide revealed at a D23 fan club event in Anaheim, California. Among the developments: A “Monsters, Inc.” land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the first animatronic of Walt Disney himself and even more cruise ships.

“Diminished by bird flu and otter attack, Orlando moves to buy more swans” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Faced with declining numbers of its hallmark swans due to bouts with avian flu and a hungry river otter, Orlando is in the market for six birds to bolster the population on Lake Eola. City Commissioner Patty Sheehan is planning to use $19,500 of her Commissioner’s discretionary fund to buy the swans — three mated pairs of Australian Black, Trumpeter and Whoopers — if her fellow Commissioners approve the purchase in a vote at Monday’s meeting. “Personally, I think they’re priceless,” Sheehan said. “I think it’s just a very Orlando thing.”



— LOCAL: TB —

“Pasco County Tax Collector cancels contract with Mike Moran led PACE agency ‘for cause’” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office has canceled a contract with the Florida PACE Funding Agency after the Herald-Tribune and the Florida Center for Government Accountability published details of travel expenses the public agency incurred. Sarasota County Commissioner Moran, who is the Executive Director of the Florida PACE funding Agency, defended the expenses as part of the agency’s public purpose as the organization requires private dollars to finance energy-efficient home improvement projects that were envisioned to help homeowners unable to tap into traditional lines of credit.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Retired cops in Congress shred Dem’s push for mandated police ‘cultural diversity’ training” via Elizabeth Elkind of Fox News — A progressive-backed bill to mandate cultural and sensitivity training for police recruits is being panned by House Republican lawmakers who are former officers themselves. “It is imperative that law enforcement officers are well-trained on agency policy and procedures and held to the highest standards that keep both officers and the public safe,” U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a former Sheriff and 40-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News Digital. “However, it is not the role of Congress, nor should it be, to tell local agencies what that training should look like.”

“Fake endorsements shake up St. Johns REC, Florida GOP” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — It’s apparently not just the “fake news” that conservatives in St. Johns County need to watch out for. They also have to keep their eyes peeled for a slate of phony endorsements, claims the Chair of the St. Johns County Republican Party. Chair Denver Cook said the party “learned that a fraudulent voter guide has been mailed to many Republican voters across the county.” “This fraudulent guide includes the St. Johns County GOP logo, has a slate of candidates that were not endorsed by the party, does not have legal disclaimers stating who paid for it, and represents the most obvious case of voter fraud I have witnessed to date,” Cook claimed.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Court sides with Manatee Elections Supervisor in candidate’s suit over School Board seat” via the News Service of Florida — An appeals court ruled that DeSantis can appoint a successor for a Manatee County School Board member who is running for a House seat. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected arguments by James Golden that an election should be held in November for the School Board seat that will be vacated by Rich Tatem. Under the state’s resign-to-run law, Tatem on May 30 submitted his resignation from the School Board, effective Nov. 5, which is Election Day. Tatem’s term on the School Board otherwise would have ended in 2026. After Tatem submitted the resignation, Golden tried to submit paperwork to run for the School Board seat in November but was denied.

“State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo donates blood in Naples amid shortage” via Derrick Shaw of NBC — State Senate President Passidomo and her staff donated blood at the Community Blood Center in Naples Thursday afternoon to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations. The effort comes in response to a recent cyberattack on the OneBlood network, which caused a blood shortage across the state. Passidomo emphasized the need to combat the shortage after the attack, saying, “The fact that there is a lack of blood for some surgeries around the state. I thought … let’s not give in to these guys.”

— TOP OPINION —

“To save conservatism from itself, I am voting for Harris” via David French of The New York Times — I’m going to vote for Harris in 2024 and — ironically enough — I’m doing it in part to try to save conservatism.

Here’s what I mean.

Since the day Trump came down that escalator in 2015, the MAGA movement has been engaged in a long-running, slow-rolling ideological and characterological transformation of the Republican Party. At each step, it has pushed Republicans further and further away from Reaganite conservatism. It has divorced Republican voters from any major consideration of character in leadership, and all the while, it has labeled people who resisted the change as “traitors.”

What allegiance do you owe a party, a movement or a politician when it or they fundamentally change their ideology and ethos?

Let’s take an assertion that should be uncontroversial, especially to a party that often envisions itself as a home for people of faith: Lying is wrong. I’m not naïve; I know that politicians have had poor reputations for honesty since Athens. But I have never seen a human being lie with the intensity and sheer volume of Donald Trump.

Even worse, Trump’s lies are contagious. The legal results speak for themselves. A cascade of successful defamation lawsuits demonstrate the severity and pervasiveness of Republican dishonesty.

I’m often asked by Trump voters if I’m “still conservative,” and I respond that I can’t vote for Trump precisely because I am conservative. I loathe sex abuse, pornography and adultery. Trump has brought those vices into the mainstream of the Republican Party. I want to cultivate a culture that values human life from conception through natural death. Yet America became more brutal and violent during Trump’s term. I want to defend liberal democracy from authoritarian aggression, yet Trump would abandon our allies and risk our most precious alliances.

— OPINIONS —

“Harris is beating Trump by transcending him” via E.J. Dionne Jr. of The Washington Post — The sudden and radical shift in the trajectory of the 2024 campaign owes to more than the replacement of Biden with Harris as the Democratic candidate. To a degree that’s still not fully appreciated, Harris has embraced an entirely new strategy: She’s not just pushing back against Trump’s politics of cultural division. She’s bidding to transcend it. Choosing Minnesota Gov. Walz as her running mate reinforces the move away from clichés about “coastal politics” and “cultural elites.” Instead, she wants to fight for specific, practical measures the government can take to improve lives, from family leave to expansions of health coverage. Both Harris and Walz are speaking a soothing and — to pick up on Democrats’ favorite virtue these days — joyful language of patriotism and national unity. You could tell the Trump campaign was thrown off by the Walz pick when Vance attacked the camo-wearing, gun-owning, small-town Midwestern schoolteacher as a “San Francisco-style liberal.”

“Give these guys a break” via Bill Cotterell of the Tallahassee Democrat — There should be a statute of limitation on gaffes, a pardon process for politicians who say something stupid. As Democrats seek to make Republican vice-presidential candidate Vance seem “weird,” we’re hearing a lot about childless “cat ladies” and some “America’s Hitler” remark he made about Trump, long before he knew how easily Trump could kill a Republican’s career. And in the next three months, Democrats will remind us of Trump’s greatest hits — like calling illegal immigrants rapists and drug smugglers, the Access Hollywood “grab ‘em” video, and his musing about being a dictator for a day.

“Playing politics with abortion amendment’s costs” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Lucky is the loser who, when faced with defeat, can simply change the rules. If Amendment 4 passes this November, the Florida Constitution will be amended to ensure that women and their health care providers, not lawmakers and their think tanks, will determine whether abortion is appropriate. Polls show it’s headed for passage. That’s not surprising. Banning abortion is not a winning political strategy. More than four of 10 Republican women nationwide favor a federal right to abortion. Combined, more than six in 10 Democratic and independent women said abortion is the single most important issue in their vote. In Florida, a recent survey showed 69% of polled voters back Amendment 4. Winning over hearts and minds to defeat the amendment was always going to be a challenge, but why do the hard work when you can game the system?

“In politics, talk with your money, not your mouth (or op-eds)” via The Washington Post — Regarding Jamie Dimon’s Aug. 5 op-ed, “What would genuine presidential leadership look like?” Most Americans would likely agree with the JPMorgan Chase Chair’s words, and I appreciate the importance of influential Wall Street leaders recognizing the need for more rationality in the public discourse. Trump himself has made it clear that he is in opposition to almost all the things Dimon says are necessary to restore faith in our country. Yet, oddly enough, Dimon publicly praised Trump in Davos, Switzerland, in January. Dimon’s words gave other big donors “cover to back Trump more openly,” according to The New York Times.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Disney Cruise Line orders 4 new ships, announces ‘Hercules’ show on Disney Destiny” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney Cruise Line (DCL) isn’t slowing down on its ship expansion plans ordering up four new vessels in a new class with the first arriving in 2027. Disney Experiences Chair D’Amaro made the announcement at this year’s D23 expo held in California along with news that a Broadway-style play based on “Hercules” was coming to Disney Destiny when it debuts out of Port Everglades next year and teasing the largest puppet ever to take the stage on a DCL ship for Disney Treasure’s new “Moana” show later this year. The fleet expansion means DCL will grow to 13 ships by 2031, with all of the ships to be constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

“Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, Miley Cyrus and more will be honored as Disney Legends” via Kaitlyn Huamani of The Associated Press — Disney will bestow “legends” status to 14 artists, including Ford, Bassett and Cyrus, who have shaped the company. The honorees, who the company says had a “significant impact” on Disney’s legacy, include director James Cameron, iconic film composer John Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Ripa, among several others. This year’s class of Disney Legends will be inducted into the company’s version of the hall of fame in a ceremony Sunday at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as a part of the D23 fan convention. Ryan Seacrest is set to host the evening. Director James L. Brooks is also joining the starry club, along with Williams, known for the scores of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, among many others.

— OLYMPICS –

“Paris Olympics draw to a close as games and city see notable changes” via The Associated Press — In French, there are no goodbyes. Instead, Olympic crowds from Paris to the surfing venue in Tahiti were saying “au revoir” — see you again — as the 2024 Games drew to a close Sunday. After the 100-year wait since Paris’ last Games, no one can say when France’s capital and the Olympics will next embrace. But this much is certain: They’re both emerging changed — in some ways for the better — from their Summer romance. Paris’ third Games — it also hosted in 1900 — have been filled with passion. French fans surprised even themselves with their enthusiasm for two and a half weeks of sports, plunging into the party like Léon Marchand parting the waters for his four swimming golds. Marchand, in particular, stopped time with his feats — forcing pauses in play at other Olympic venues because spectators cheered so intensely when France’s new darling won again and again.

“American gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal on floor exercise. What happened?” via Will Graves of The Associated Press — Romania’s Ana Barbosu replaced American Chiles as the Olympic bronze medalist in gymnastics floor exercise after the International Gymnastics Federation restored Barbosu to third. The International Olympic Committee confirmed the reallocation of the medal less than 24 hours after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Chiles’ coach during Monday’s competition that vaulted her over Barbosu and onto the podium. Here’s a look at how Chiles, Barbosu and Romanian Sabrina Maneca-Voinea wound up in a scoring controversy that has been painful for all three. Chiles qualified third in women’s floor exercise and competed last in the eight-woman final, where the order was determined randomly in advance. The 23-year-old finished her routine and was awarded a 13.666, which was fifth just behind Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea at 13.700.

“USA win eighth Olympic women’s basketball gold in row after France thriller” via Bryan Armen Graham of The Guardian — The USA women’s basketball team laid their claim as the most dominant team in the history of the Olympics on Sunday afternoon, surviving a nerve-shredding final against France to win 67-66 and secure their eighth consecutive gold medal in the final event of the Paris Games. In a back-and-forth contest before a boisterous crowd at the Bercy Arena that chanted loudly with each France basket, the Americans trailed by double digits in the third quarter before fighting back to extend their record of 61 successive wins in Olympic competition that dates back to 1992. In doing so, the USA women established the record for the longest Olympic gold medal sequence in a traditional team sport, eclipsing the previous mark set by the USA men’s basketball team, who won seven in succession from 1936 through 1968.

“Steph Curry is Magic” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin — Growing up in East Lansing, Michigan in the 1980s, we idolized Magic Johnson. How couldn’t we? A superstar at Everett High School in Lansing and then at Michigan State University, Magic was always going to be our guy. Plus, since the Lakers were in the Western Conference, Magic didn’t present the conflict of interest that Larry Bird or Michael Jordan did to the Detroit Pistons — until, of course, the Pistons took on the Lakers in the 1988 and 1989 NBA Finals, losing the first bout in seven games but winning the second time in a sweep. So it’s no faint praise from me to suggest — after he iced the Gold Medal Game for Team USA against France yesterday with a series of 3-pointers that could only be described as completely and utterly ridiculous — Curry belongs in the same vicinity as Magic in the conversation about the greatest basketball players of all time.

“Curry posts ‘Avengers Unite!’ photos with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, more” via Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report — Curry was the hero of the United States 98-87 win over France in the gold medal game on Saturday, hitting eight threes in total and four in a ridiculous fourth quarter stretch that helped the Americans seal the win. There may not have been gold for the men were it not for Curry, who also scored 36 points and hit nine three-pointers in a semifinal comeback win over Serbia. “Before every shot you take, you think it’s going in,” he told reporters Saturday. “All I saw was the rim. I didn’t see who was in front of me. I knew it was kind of a late-clock situation, but that one impressed myself.”

“The surprise of the Olympics: Breakers’ delight” via Gia Kourlas of The New York Times — By the time the B-girl finals wrapped up on Friday, the newly introduced Olympic event of breaking had passed a test. It was not awful. It was not just a litany of power moves. It was funny. It was sweet. Musicality mattered. By the end, I was completely invested. In the B-girl competition, Ami (Ami Yuasa from Japan) slipped past Nicka (Dominika Banevic from Lithuania) in the gold medal battle. The B-boy competition was on Saturday, with the gold going to B-boy Phil Wizard (Phillip Kim of Canada). But I didn’t really care who won. Breaking is dance. And you can’t give it a score. Breaking was invented by Black and brown kids, mostly male, in the Bronx in the 1970s. That it made Olympic history by opening with B-girls was everything. The logic of introducing breaking as a new competitive event aside, these female competitors, with their B-girl spirit and ethos, pulled the Olympic Games into the global here and now.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former U.S. Rep. Connie Mack IV, former Rep. Matt Caldwell, Alex Blair, Robin Anne Miller, the CEO of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, and Rebekah Stamps of Bascom Communications and Consulting.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.