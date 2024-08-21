August 20, 2024
Geraldine Thompson cruises to SD 15 victory over Randolph Bracy
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, speaks during the Agriculture Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010423CH013
Thompson's victory Tuesday ends a deeply personal race that drew headlines for the negativity.

State Sen. Geraldine Thompson easily won another term in Tallahassee Tuesday in a contested Democratic Primary filled with personal attacks.

Thompson beat former state Sen. Randolph Bracy for Senate District 15, which covers parts of Orange County. With all precincts reporting, Thompson had nearly 61% to Bracy’s 39%.

Thompson had the backing of the Democratic establishment and heavily outraised her opponent. She did not draw a Republican challenger in the Democratic-leaning district.

Bracy’s comeback into politics was derailed Tuesday.

Bracy had previously served in the state Senate but announced in 2021 he was running for Florida’s 10th Congressional District to replace U.S. Rep. Val Demings. Bracy lost to Maxwell Frost, who was elected at 25 years old to become the first member of Generation Z sent to U.S. Congress.

Thompson’s victory Tuesday ends a deeply personal race that drew headlines for the negativity between the two Democrats. 

What made the dynamics of this race more unexpected was that Bracy and Thompson had a long history together, going back personally and professionally. Thompson had endorsed Bracy to succeed her in the Florida Senate and they collaborated on issues together in Tallahassee.

Thompson and Bracy’s mother were roommates in college.

“His mother was the maid of honor when I married my husband,” Thompson told Florida Politics after she found out he was running against her this year for SD 15.

Thompson and Bracy had accused each of living outside the district boundaries.

Thompson crashed Bracy’s press conferences, adding to the tension.

And Bracy’s sister, state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who is a Democrat from Ocoee, backed her brother’s opponent in an endorsement.

The Democratic establishment had backed Thompson in the feud, with some telling the Orlando Sentinel that they were troubled Bracy got into the race to try to oust Thompson.

“The undercurrent of how he’s going to get there has caused a lot of rifts on the west side of town,” state Sen. Linda Stewart told the newspaper.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories