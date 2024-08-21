August 20, 2024
Citrus County Elections Supervisor ‘Mo’ Baird wins re-election

mo baird mug
Under Baird’s leadership, the office continued Susan Gill’s extensive community outreach.

Maureen “Mo” Baird has worked in the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office for 40 years, serving in a variety of functions.

Voters decided she should stay another four years.

Baird, elected to office in 2020 following the retirement of longtime Supervisor Susan Gill, easily won re-election over former employee Tifani Long.

Baird won with 80% of the vote.

Baird’s history with the elections office goes back to former Supervisor Wilma Anderson, known for prowling the office on election night in fuzzy slippers while ballots were being counted.

Following Anderson’s retirement and Gill’s election in 2000, Baird became chief deputy elections supervisor, overseeing election night returns. Gill retired in 2000, and quickly endorsed Baird to succeed her. She won with 72% of the vote over former Citrus County Commissioner Scott Adams.

Under Baird’s leadership, the office continued Gill’s extensive community outreach. The Elections Office regularly visits libraries, festivals and schools to register voters.

Baird’s term was largely ordinary until the ballot entry of Jesse Rumson for County Commission District 5. Rumson, known as “sedition panda” after storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a costume bear head, was convicted by a federal Judge in May of felony assault charges. Sentencing is set for Sept. 5.

That act alone did not remove Rumson from the ballot. Despite the conviction, Baird said nothing could be done until after sentencing.

But later, Baird removed Rumson for an entirely unrelated reason: He failed to check a required box on his candidate oath form, and the mistake wasn’t discovered until weeks after qualifying. Rumson’s departure left County Commissioner Chairman Holly Davis without a Republican Primary opponent.

Coincidentally, it was Long who notified Baird of the error.

Long, of Hernando, worked for Baird for three months before resigning. Part of her campaign plank was to stop what she considered low employee morale and high turnover.

Long had raised just $3,486 to Baird’s $25,295.

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

