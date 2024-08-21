Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.21.24

Good Wednesday morning.

About last night …

… except Sabatini won.

And turnout was low:

“Primary sees low voter turnout, Cord Byrd says” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Secretary of State Byrd said 19% of registered voters turned out for Florida’s Primary Tuesday and he attributed the less-than-stellar turnout to the lack of any big statewide races. At a brief Tuesday evening news conference, Byrd, the state’s chief elections officer, said there were no reported problems other than some Supervisor of Elections Offices having difficulty with their “public-facing websites.” Byrd said the issues did not impact the counties’ ability to send election results to the state website. Byrd promised the state would “get to the bottom” of the issue. The Primary was seen as a dry run ahead of the November General Election when turnout would be much higher due to the presidential contest featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

And the websites sucked:

“‘Vendor issue’: Florida election result websites face technical difficulties across state” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Multiple county election websites across the state were having trouble publishing results shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Leon, Palm Beach, Manatee, Sarasota, Broward and other county websites were experiencing technical issues, could not be accessed or were timing out. The outage also initially affected other Florida elections offices using VR Systems, said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. Secretary of State Byrd said the state was aware of the websites’ technical problems and called it a “vendor issue” in a press briefing Tuesday night.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MattGaetz: Thank you FL-01. I will never stop fighting for you.

—@RealAnnaPaulina: To all candidates (regardless of party) who did not win tonight, you stepped into the arena. You may have lost, but you gave it all you got. That is still to be applauded.

—@TooMuchMe: Everyone I interviewed tonight (granted I was at a Democratic watch party) said they feel a shift underway in FL. GOP swore they were going to turn Miami-Dade “red” this year. (Gov. Ron) DeSantis won it in 2022. The Dem County Mayor just won re-election Primary outright with 59% of votes.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Daniel_PerezFL: Congratulations to our Republican Primary winners! House Campaigns is with you every step of the way to ensure you are victorious in November. As we gear up for November, our candidates will keep pushing forward to make Florida a beacon of freedom and prosperity. Together, we’ll keep our state the best place to live, work and raise a family!

—@Fineout: Start the clock for 2026? Miami-Dade @MayorDaniella has nearly 60% of the vote, with three-quarters of the ballots counted per AP. If Levine Cava wins re-election outright in Primary expect the rumblings about her running for Fla Governor to grow

—@JacobOgles: Savage night for the current guard in Manatee. KVO down. (James) Satcher out. And every County Commission race went against the current Board majority. What a huge difference from two years ago.

—@SteveSchale: It was a tough vote for all, but as someone who worked tirelessly on the Parkland bill in 2018, I am proud of everyone who voted yes. And tonight, Tom Leek continued the streak of not a single legislator, R or D, losing in a Primary after being attacked for their yes vote.

—@CommMannyDiazJr: Following the signing of House Bill 931, the Department has created a model policy to provide school districts with the appropriate guidelines to ensure that credible chaplains can volunteer in Florida’s schools. These chaplains will serve as an additional resource for students. Florida welcomes legitimate and officially authorized chaplains to become volunteers at their local schools and to provide students with morally sound guidance.

—@JonMartinEsq: You can be pro recreational marijuana and still be against Amendment 3. Amendment 3 is just bad policy. It will tie the hands of the legislature and prevent reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on its use in public

—@Rivers_Kim: Great news — it looks like @GovRonDeSantis supports home grow in Florida per his spokesperson! While we could not include it in this amendment due to Florida Supreme Court single subject rules (which he knows), this is absolutely something we can support via implementation in the Legislature and with the Governor’s support, we can get it done!

— DAYS UNTIL —

Second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 3; Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day — 5; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 5; UCF opens the season by hosting New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 7; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 12; GOP Victory Dinner — 17; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 17; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 17; Trump/Harris debate – 20; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 22; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 29; the Laver Cup begins – 30; JD Vance/Tim Walz Vice-Presidential Debate – 41; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 51; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 58; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 60; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 67; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 75; 2024 Presidential Election – 76; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 80; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 88; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 92; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 92; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 98; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 103; MLS Cup 2024 – 109; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 121; College Football Playoff begins – 123; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 127; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 133; Orange Bowl – 141; Sugar Bowl – 143; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 149; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 177; the 2025 Oscars – 193; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 195; 2025 Session ends – 254; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 341; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 341; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 448; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 485; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 622; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 639; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 659; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 697; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 776; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 850; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 990; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,423; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,949; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,670.

— TOP STORY —

“Rick Scott gets his Democratic challenger in Florida” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former House member, will face off against Republican Sen. Scott in November, in a race Democrats are hoping to put on the map as they scramble to keep control of the chamber.

Mucarsel-Powell and Scott both easily defeated lesser-known challengers in Tuesday’s Primary.

Scott won previous gubernatorial elections by narrow margins and only beat then-Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by just 10,000 votes to win his first term in 2018 following a recount. But the dynamics on the ground have shifted since then: Florida now has 1 million more active GOP voters than Democrats, giving statewide Republicans an edge. But the ascension of Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket could shake up the race, especially if Democratic groups or the presidential campaign begin significant spending in Florida — which they have yet to do in a notoriously expensive state to campaign in.

Mucarsel-Powell was the wire-to-wire leader of the Democratic Primary, outraising her opponents and scoring major state and national endorsements, including President Joe Biden’s backing. Her race has focused on health care policies, abortion rights, and promises to protect Medicare and Social Security. She also released a list of bills to address affordability that she planned to support if elected.

Scott also has high name recognition in Florida as a former two-term Governor and health care executive and is an ally to Trump.

Most of his campaign messaging has centered on cutting taxes and regulations, which he says will help more people access employment. Scott, who grew up in poverty, is also the wealthiest member of Congress, giving him the power to self-finance his campaign — something he has done routinely since first running for office in 2010.

— FLORIDA’S CONGRESSIONAL RACES —

“Matt Gaetz ousts Kevin McCarthy-backed opponent in Florida GOP Primary” via The Associated Press — Gaetz defeated former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock, backed by a McCarthy-controlled political committee. Gaetz is considered a lock to beat Democrat Gay Valimont in a district that tends to support Republicans by more than a 2-1 ratio. Gaetz led the effort to oust McCarthy last year and McCarthy, in turn, used his political action committee to spend $3 million against Gaetz. The committee aired commercials alleging that Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old, an allegation currently being investigated by the House Ethics Committee. Gaetz maintains his innocence. Barring an upset, Gaetz is set to win his fifth term in Congress, where he’s built a national reputation as a disrupter and a staunch ally of Trump.

—“Déjà vu: John Rutherford defeats Mara Macie again” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Mike Haridopolos easily wins Republican nomination in CD 8” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Florida Senate President Haridopolos has officially secured the Republican nomination to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. Haridopolos secured 72% of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Meanwhile, John Hearton won 22%, and 6% of voters backed Joe Babits, who dropped out last week but remained on the ballot. Meanwhile, lawyer Sandy Kennedy secured the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 8th Congressional District, winning 85% of the vote over West Melbourne City Council member Daniel McDow. Haridopolos always appeared to be the front-runner in the race, if only because no other high-profile candidate could run. The Republican nominee now advances to face an underfunded Democrat in the General Election. Kennedy and McDow, through July, raised less than $90,000 combined.

Daniel Webster celebrates ‘landslide’ victory in CD 11 — U.S. Rep. Webster’s campaign sent a news release touting a “landslide” win in the Republican Primary for Florida’s 11th Congressional District. Shortly after polls closed, returns showed Webster with an insurmountable lead, and The Associated Press quickly declared him the winner over challenger John McCloy. The campaign noted he “once again won without saying or placing any negative ads about his opponents and despite hundreds of thousands of false attacks by one opponent who dropped out prior to Election Day.” Webster will face Democrat Barbie Hall in November.

“Whitney Fox dominates crowded Democratic Primary, will advance to take on Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fox has emerged victorious from a crowded field of Democrats in Tuesday’s Primary Election for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. With 38% precincts reporting and mail ballots in, Fox is the clear winner with 58% of the vote. Sabrina Bousbar followed with 16%, and Liz Dahan was at 13%. Mark Weinkrantz pulled just 7%, while John Liccione landed at the back of the pack with 4%. Fox will now head to the General Election to face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Luna. It will be a tough fight for Fox, who will enter the General Election battle at both a funding and voter registration disadvantage. Luna first won the seat in 2022 after redistricting shifted the boundaries to remove a slight Democratic advantage and replace it with a GOP advantage. Cook Political Report lists it as an R+6 district.

“Laurel Lee trounces challengers to earn GOP nomination in CD 15” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Lee will get to defend her House seat in November. The first-term Congresswoman won a Republican Primary in Florida’s 15th Congressional District, fending off two challengers. Lee easily secured the nomination, winning 72% of the vote, with Jennifer Barbosa’s 10% and James Judge’s 72%, according to election results in the district with the most precincts reporting in Polk County. She now heads on to November, where Democrats hope to put up a fight in the district. Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp filed to challenge Lee and won the Democratic nomination without opposition. CD 15 remains arguably the most competitive seat in Florida a Republican represents. Just 50.86% of CD 15 voters under the new lines voted for Trump in the 2020 Election, compared to 47.74% who supported Biden.

—“Vern Buchanan easily secures Republican nomination for 10th term representing CD 16” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Dan Franzese secures rematch against Lois Frankel with GOP Primary win in CD 22” via Florida Politics

“Incumbents Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Salazar win Florida Primaries” via NBC 6 and The Associated Press — Jesus Navarro, who works for a disability mobility firm, defeated Patricia Gonzalez, a health care administrator and business owner, in the Republican primary for District 24. Navarro will now face Democrat Frederica Wilson, who didn’t face a primary challenger, in November. Navarro lost to Wilson in 2022. Wasserman Schultz cruised to victory over Jennifer Perelman, an attorney who ran against Wasserman Schultz in 2020 and lost. Diaz-Balart, the longest-serving member of Florida’s congressional delegation, beat back Primary challengers Johnny Fratto and Richard Evans. Salazar defeated fellow Republican Royland Lara, a banker and accountant. On the Democrat side, Lucia Baez-Geller, a Miami-Dade County School Board member since 2020, defeated Mike Davey, the former Mayor for Key Biscayne in the Primary for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

— FLORIDA SENATE RACES —

“Tom Leek emerges from costly Republican Primary in SD 7” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Leek has taken a significant step toward filling an open Senate District 7 seat. The Ormond Beach Republican defeated former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar and retired wrestler Gerry James in an often-combative Republican Primary. Early returns showed Leek leading the three-person field with 49%, while Shoar had 27% and James received 24%. Leek advances to a General Election against Democrat George “T” Hill as a heavy favorite to succeed Republican Sen. Travis Hutson. For much of the year, Leek faced only James, now a conservative activist who two years ago challenged Hutson and lost by double-digits. But the race dynamic changed significantly in the Spring as a mysterious new political committee, The Truth Matters, started airing ads attacking Leek. Funded by trial lawyers across the state and chaired by a lawyer at Woolsey Morcom, the group for months punished Leek for his role in crafting legislation seeking to curb lawsuit abuse.

“Tracie Davis cruises to laugher win in SD 5 Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — It was over before the votes were counted. With the early vote in, Sen. Davis is ahead of Primary challenger Francky Jeanty by a 95% to 5% margin, removing the last vestiges of drama from one of the most curious challenges anywhere in Florida. Financial disparities made the outcome obvious. Davis got roughly 70% of the vote in 2022’s Primary against former City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Sr. Still, Jeanty said before the election that happened because people were “not really focused on the Primary.” Whether people were focused this time out is an open question, but Jeanty did much worse than Gaffney, who fundraised and advertised heavily to no avail.

“Keith Truenow secures Republican nomination after battle with Bowen Kou in SD 13” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Truenow has secured the Republican nomination in Senate District 13. He defeated grocery store mogul Bowen Koe and investigator C.J. Blancett. Unofficial results show Truenow won nearly 67% of the vote to Kou’s 24%, with about 9% going to Blancett. That was based mainly on solid performance in Lake County, but he also led in Orange County. The Republican nominee now must face Democrat Stephanie Dukes in the General Election. He goes into that race a heavy favorite, even after the bruising Republican Primary. The winner of the November contest will succeed Sen. Dennis Baxley.

“Randy Fine comfortably wins state Senate Primary, cruises on to November election” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Fine won his Primary race Tuesday night, securing the Republican nomination for Senate District 19. Fine defeated Chuck Sheridan in the race. He’ll go on to face Democratic candidate Vance Ahrens in November. Fine was endorsed by Trump, U.S. Sen. Scott, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and more. The current Senator representing SD 19, which covers part of Brevard County, is Mayfield from Melbourne. She is termed out. Mayfield was last elected in a regionally similar Senate district in 2020, with over 60% of the vote in the November election.

“Kristen Arrington emerges as Democratic nominee in SD 25” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrats in Senate District 25 selected state Rep. Arrington as the Democratic nominee to succeed state Sen. Vic Torres. The Kissimmee Democrat beat out former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson and community leader Carmen Torres, the outgoing Senator’s wife. The Associated Press called the race for Arrington. Arrington entered the race no stranger to a political battle. She emerged from a six-Democrat Primary field in 2020 to win a Florida House seat, then cruised to re-election with 58% of the vote to Republican Christian de la Torre’s 39% in 2022. As of March, the district’s nearly 114,000 registered Democrats outnumbered more than 74,000 Republicans substantially, while more than 103,000 no-party voters also remained on the rolls.

“Barbara Sharief wins 3-way Democratic Primary for SD 35, will face lone GOP foe in November” via Florida Politics — Former Broward County Commissioner Sharief will compete in the General Election for the soon-vacant Senate District 35 seat after defeating a pair of Democratic Primary opponents Tuesday. All sought to succeed term-limited Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, whom Sharief challenged unsuccessfully two years ago. With 96 of 97 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m., Sharief had 46.5% of the vote to clinch a spot on the Nov. 5 ballot. Runner-up Chad Klitzman, a lawyer, took 35% of the vote. Third-place Rodney Jacobs captured the remaining share. Sharief will now compete with unopposed Republican candidate Vincent Parlatore in the run-up to the General, and it’s her race to lose; Democrats are heavy favorites in SD 35.

“Senate President-designate Ben Albritton celebrates Republican Primary victories” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Senate President-Designate Albritton, Chair of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, celebrated multiple Primary victories Tuesday night. “I want to congratulate Tom Leek, Keith Truenow, Randy Fine, and Ed Hooper on their decisive Primary wins,” Albritton said. “Candidates matter, and these gentlemen have proven records of delivering for the folks they serve. … With tonight’s results, we are eager to begin contrasting the Republican record of delivering for hardworking Florida families with that of our Democrat opponents who remain out of touch and far too extreme,” he said. The nominees will now take on their Democratic opponents in the November General Election to secure the seats.

— FLORIDA HOUSE RACES — PART 1 —

“Angie Nixon on way to blowout win against Brenda Priestly Jackson” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The most acrimonious Primary in Jacksonville this year has come to a close and state Rep. Nixon is on the way to victory against Priestly Jackson. With the early vote, Nixon has over 80% of the vote. This Democratic donnybrook saw both candidates offering unvarnished criticisms of each other throughout the race. Priestly Jackson, who previously served on the Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council, attacked the second-term Democrat at a church forum this month for antagonizing DeSantis. Nixon fired back, saying she couldn’t “play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.” That moment arguably represented the apex of conflict between the two candidates openly, but it wasn’t the only clash. Indeed, Priestly Jackson blasted Nixon on a radio hit last month.

—“Kim Daniels demolishes two Primary opponents” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Sam Greco dispatches Darryl Boyer in HD 19 — Greco secured the Republican nomination for House District 19 with about 64% of the vote against Boyer. Greco was seen as the front-runner for the GOP nomination, sporting a substantial fundraising advantage and a multitude of endorsements from top elected Republicans — his backers included DeSantis as well as House Speaker Paul Renner, who currently represents HD 19 but cannot run for re-election due to term limits. HD 19’s partisan lean virtually ensures Greco will succeed Renner. Two years ago, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and DeSantis each carried the district with three-quarters of the vote. Still, Greco will face nominal opposition from Democratic nominee Adam Morley in November.

“Richard Gentry tops Republican field in HD 27 Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Astor lawyer Gentry came out on top of a three-candidate Republican Primary field in House District 27. He defeated Marion County business owner Stephen Shives and retired police lieutenant Beckie Sirolli. Gentry won about 38% of the vote to Shives’ 33% and Sirolli’s 29%, with all votes in Lake and Volusia counted and most in Marion County tabulated. The Republican nominee now advances to the General Election to face Democrat Andy Ferrari and Libertarian Dennis Simpson Jr.

“Debbie Mayfield defeats Dave Weldon in GOP Primary for HD 32” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It looks like Sen. Mayfield’s time in the Legislature may not be winding down after all. The Rockledge Republican won a Republican Primary for House District 32, defeating former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon. That ends a Republican Primary pitting two veteran elected officials against one another. Mayfield won 65% of the vote, according to election results, with Weldon pulling under 35%, with 46 of 58 precincts reporting. Mayfield now faces Democrat Juan Hinojosa in a General Election matchup, but heads into Fall as a clear favorite to succeed term-limited Rep. Thad Altman.

“Rita Harris cruises to second term representing HD 44” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Harris has won a rematch with an old rival, former Rep. Daisy Morales. Harris came out on top in the House District 44 Democratic Primary, a repeat performance from two years ago. Harris ultimately won 65% of the vote to Morales’ 35%, with nearly all votes counted. However, with no other candidates filed for the House seat, the election was open to all voters living in the district, and the election is now settled. That guarantees Harris a second term in the House. “I’m just incredibly grateful and humbled,” Harris said. “It is an honor to be trusted and to represent my community in Tallahassee. I take this honor and my job very seriously.”

“Frostproof Mayor Jon Albert wins GOP Primary for Florida House-48. Kincart Johnson takes District 49” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Frostproof Mayor Albert emerged from a crowded field to claim the Republican nomination for Florida House District 48. According to unofficial results from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office, Albert claimed 35% of the vote to capture a six-person Primary race. Jerry Carter finished second with 24.6%. The field also included Chad Davis (19.2%), Amilee Stuckey (9.8%), Debbie Owens (8.9%) and Benny Valentin (2.5%). The results included complete voting from all 172 precincts and mailed ballots.

— FLORIDA HOUSE RACES – PART 2 —

“Ashley Brundage nabs Democratic nod in HD 65, would be state’s first trans woman to hold elected office” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — In House Districts 65 and 67 in Hillsborough County, Brundage and Rico Smith have earned their party’s nominations for races where long odds are ahead in the General Election. Brundage blew Nathan Kuipers out of the water in the Democratic Primary for HD 65 with 81% of the vote. She will next head to the General Election, where she faces incumbent Republican Karen Pittman Gonzalez. In the GOP Primary for HD 67, Smith edged out Lisette Bonano, who had 57% of the vote. He will face incumbent Democrat Fentrice Driskell in the Nov. 5 General Election.

“Yvette Benarroch beats out Greg Folley for HD 81 GOP nomination” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moms for Liberty Chapter Chair Benarroch has won the Republican nomination in House District 81 after beating Marco Island City Council member Folley. Election results in Collier County show Benarroch secured 56% of the vote to Folley’s 44%. The winner now faces Democrat Chuck Work in the General Election, but the Republican will be the heavy favorite to succeed GOP Rep. Bob Rommel in the open House seat. The two Republican candidates both filed as candidates more than a year ago. Benarroch jumped into the fray first after consulting with Republican candidates, who she helped elect to office as a campaign volunteer. The Collier County political leader worked for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ campaigns when he still served in the Florida Legislature and said she approached the Naples Republican for guidance before jumping into the race.

“Meg Weinberger clinches spot on General Election ballot with GOP Primary win in HD 94” via Florida Politics — Palm Beach Moms for Liberty Chair Weinberger earned a spot on the Nov. 5 ballot with a Primary win Tuesday over three fellow Republicans in House District 94. She now faces the district’s lone Democratic candidate, former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt, for the right to succeed term-limited Republican state Rep. Rick Roth in representing a large, inland portion of the county. Weinberger, who entered the race in June 2023, runs a Palm Beach Gardens animal sanctuary called Rescue Life and has served as an animal advocate on numerous Boards. Though she was a first-time candidate, she nabbed several significant endorsements. In 2022, the district favored DeSantis over Crist by 15 percentage points, according to MCI Maps. Two years before, Biden edged out Trump for the area, indicating HD 94 could be a tossup district if Democrats can mount a strong campaign this cycle.

“Mitch Rosenwald beats three Primary foes to win open HD 98 seat” via Florida Politics — Voters have landed on a successor for Democratic state Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams, selecting Oakland Park Mayor Rosenwald in an open Democratic Primary in House District 98. Only Democrats filed in the race, meaning Rosenwald won the seat outright Tuesday. With 40 of 41 precincts reporting, Rosenwald earned 37.5% of the vote in the four-way contest. He topped digital strategist and former legislative aide Emily Rodrigues with 28.5%, U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel with 21% and small-business owner Shelton Pooler with 13%.

“Fabián Basabe drubs underfunded Primary challenger in HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Rep. Fabián Basabe is headed to the General Election after getting past an underfunded Republican Primary opponent Tuesday with support from many GOP notables and no shortage of controversy following him. He’ll now have to get past two more opponents — former Rep. Joe Saunders, a Democrat and Saunders’ aunt, no-party candidate Maureen Saunders Scott — before securing a second two-year term representing House District 106. With 31 of 47 precincts reporting at 7:50 p.m., Basabe had 61% of the vote compared to 39% for lawyer Melinda Almonte, whom many considered a long shot due to having a fraction of Basabe’s funding, nowhere near his panache for attention-grabbing and a lack of institutional support.

“Wallace Aristide wins six-way Democratic Primary for open HD 107 seat in north Miami-Dade” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Educator Aristide outpaced five Democratic Primary opponents Tuesday to win the House District 107 seat representing a Miami-Dade area spanning Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach and parts of North Miami and the unincorporated Golden Glades neighborhood. With 11 of 50 precincts reporting at 7:36 p.m., Aristide had 44.5% of the vote. He will replace fellow Democrat Christopher Benjamin, who is vacating the seat after two terms to run for a county judgeship. Aristide’s closest competitors were lawyer Loreal Arscott, teacher Christine Olivo and business consultant Monique Barley-Mayo, who respectively received 18%, 11% and 11% of the vote. No Republican filed to run in the deeply Democratic district, meaning Aristide will coast past the General Election and into the seat.

“Ashley Gantt trounces two former lawmakers to secure second HD 109 term” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Democratic Rep. Gantt outraised, outspent and outcampaigned two former lawmakers running to unseat her this cycle in House District 109. And according to Tuesday’s vote tally, she also outpaced them at the ballot box. With 24 of 69 precincts reporting at 7:36 p.m., Gantt had 54% of the vote to repel Primary challenges from former Reps. James Bush III and Roy Hardemon. Bush, whom Gantt ousted in an upset two years ago, took 29% of the vote. Hardemon, a new foe with a checkered legal past who has run incessantly for the last six years to regain a seat in the Legislature, took the remaining 17%. No other candidates ran this year in the Democratic-leaning district. Accordingly, Gantt will head back to Tallahassee for the 2025 Session without having to compete in the General Election.

“Firefighter Omar Blanco extinguishes opponents in 3-way GOP Primary for open HD 115 seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Riding a wave of support from fellow first responders and a pair of nods from federal and local officials, firefighter Blanco outpaced two other Republicans in a Primary race Tuesday for the open seat representing House District 115. He’ll now face Democratic candidate Norma Perez Schwartz in the General Election. With 18 of 56 precincts reporting at 7:56 p.m., Blanco had 59% of the vote compared to 28% for nonprofit leader Alian Collazo and 13% for ex-foreign affairs officer Moises Benhabib. All three were competing to succeed Republican Miami state Rep. Alina García, leaving after one term to run for Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

— S. FLORIDA RACES – PART 1 —



“Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wins re-election” via NBC 6 South Florida — Levine Cava exceeded the threshold needed to win the race, earning 58% of votes and avoiding a November runoff. “I knew that we would be unstoppable and unstoppable we were,” Levine Cava said to a cheering crowd at a joint watch party with Miami-Dade Sheriff candidate James Reyes. In 2020, Levine Cava became the first woman elected Mayor of Miami-Dade County. “In some ways, it was more difficult because I had a record and people chose to attack it,” she said. “As compared to in 2020, when there were many more and then we had a runoff.” During her victory speech, Levine Cava vowed to be a Mayor for all people, regardless of political party affiliation. “It doesn’t matter to me whether you voted for me or not. I’m going to continue to do everything in my power, work day and night … to solve our problems,” she said.

“James Reyes overwhelmingly wins Democratic Primary for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety Reyes punched his ticket to the General Election for Sheriff on Tuesday, defeating three Democratic Primary opponents vying to be the county’s first elected top cop in decades. With 380 of 751 precincts reporting at 8 p.m., Reyes — who carried an endorsement from Cava into Election Day — received 47% of the vote to clinch his spot on the Nov. 5 ballot. He beat retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell, former federal agent Susan Khoury and Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow took 21%, 17%, and 15% of the vote, respectively. A law enforcement professional for nearly a quarter-century, Reyes joined Levine Cava’s administration after two-plus decades with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, where he rose to the rank of colonel. He spent his last four years there as the agency’s Executive Director, a role in which he oversaw budgeting and finances.

“Rosie Cordero-Stutz wins 11-way GOP Primary for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz is heading to the General Election for county Sheriff after beating 10 other candidates, all current or former law enforcement professionals, in a Republican Primary. With all but one precinct reporting Tuesday, Cordero-Stutz had 24% of the vote to clinch her spot on the Nov. 5 ballot. Her closest competitors were Florida State Trooper Joe Sanchez, retired Miami-Dade Police Maj. Mario Knapp and Miami-Dade Police Lt. Ernie Rodriguez took 22%, 14% and 9.6% of the vote, respectively. Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966. That will soon change due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

“Keon Hardemon beats Audrey Edmonson in blowout rematch for Miami-Dade Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Twelve years after losing against her in their first clash for public office, Miami-Dade Commissioner Hardemon got one back, defeating his predecessor at County Hall, Edmonson, in a rematch Tuesday night. With 40 of 74 precincts reporting at 8:11 p.m., Hardemon had 61% of the vote compared to 29% for Edmonson. Placing a distant third was construction executive Marion Brown. Hardemon secured another four-year term representing District 3, which spans the unincorporated neighborhoods of Brownsville and Biscayne Shores, and a large chunk of Miami — including Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown, the Upper East Side, Edgewater, Buena Vista, Allapattah, Wynwood, San Marco Island and Watson Island. The Miami Shores and El Portal villages, where Edmonson served as Mayor, also fall within its borders.

“Raquel Regalado, Cindy Lerner likely to again head to a runoff for Miami-Dade Commission seat” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It’s déjà vu all over again. Regalado and Lerner are likely heading to a runoff for the Miami-Dade County Commission’s District 7 seat. With all 71 precincts reporting Tuesday, Regalado, the incumbent, had 49% of the vote. Lerner, a former Pinecrest Mayor and state lawmaker, had 42%. The remainder went to third-place candidate Richard Praschnik, for whom Tuesday night was the end of the road. A candidate had to take more than half the vote to win outright. Additional votes tallied overnight may swing the numbers slightly, but not likely enough to earn Regalado a win before November. Voters in the district will now choose between Regalado and Lerner in the Nov. 5 General Election. There’s no shortage of ways to tell them apart regarding policy proposals, temperament, elected experience and funding.

“J.C. Planas wins Democratic Primary for Supervisor of Elections, will face Donald Trump-endorsed GOP foe” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former state Rep. Planas emerged victorious Tuesday from a three-way Democratic Primary for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. With all precincts reporting, Planas had 46% of the vote to defeat political consultant Willis Howard and digital media entrepreneur Arnie Weiss, who took 39% and 15% of the vote, respectively. He’s now setting his sights on the General Election in November when county voters will choose between him and Republican Miami Rep. Alina García as the successor to Christina White. Tuesday marked the first time since Miami-Dade adopted its Home Rule Charter in 1957 that voters went to the ballot box to select a Supervisor of Elections (SOE) rather than see the post filled by appointment.

— S. FLORIDA RACES – PART 2 —

“Gregory Tony wins Democratic Primary, heavy favorite to keep Broward Sheriff’s post” via Florida Politics — After wading through a series of controversies that have continued to follow him since his appointment to the Broward Sheriff’s post in 2019, Tony once again won approval from voters and emerged victorious from a contested Democratic Primary With 82% of precincts reporting, Tony held 50% of the vote. Steven Geller, formerly of the Plantation Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, was in second with 34% of the vote. In third was former Broward Sheriff’s Office Colonel Al Pollock with 11%, followed by David Howard, ex-Chief of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, with 5%.

—”Broward voters chose new tax collector and incumbents for elections supervisor and clerk of courts” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Ric Bradshaw skates through Democratic Primary, to face Michael Gauger in November” via Florida Politics — Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw made easy work of his Democratic Primary opponent Tuesday night, topping former Riviera Beach Police Major Alex Freeman and moving on to a General Election contest to lead the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) for a sixth term. With 86% of precincts reporting, Bradshaw had 61% of the vote to Freeman’s 39%. Bradshaw will now move on to face Gauger, Bradshaw’s No. 2 at PBSO for 16 years. Gauger won the Republican nomination Tuesday night with 53.5% of the vote over Lauro Diaz, a 27-year veteran of PBSO, at 46.5%.

“Palm Beach County School Board races in District 1 and 5 will head to November runoffs” via Abigail Hasebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As of Tuesday night, there was a slim margin between candidates Gloria Branch and Mindy Koch in the District 5 race. State law requires a recount when the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total votes. The results of a recount could likely occur in the coming days unless the candidate with the fewer votes requests that the recount not happen. However, a recount would likely not change the outcome of Branch and Koch being the top two vote-getters. Similarly, in the District 1 race, none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote as of Tuesday night. Candidates Matthew Jay Lane and Page Lewis were the two highest vote-getters of the three candidates and will likely compete for the School Board spot.

“Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly say the county should expand rapid mass transit” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — The question, proposed and sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert, asked residents if the county should expand its existing elevated Metrorail, passenger rail and Metromover services. The measure is a nonbinding straw poll and does not specify a time frame or source of funding for expanding the county’s transit network. Nearly 80% of Miami-Dade residents voted in favor of the item. “Tonight’s election results reflect a loud and clear mandate from our residents,” Gilbert said in a text Tuesday night. “The overwhelming support … reflects our community’s shared vision for a more connected, sustainable and accessible future.”

“Joe Carollo’s referendum to keep outdoor gym in downtown Miami park wins” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question about keeping already-installed outdoor gym equipment in Maurice A. Ferré Park, according to unofficial election night results. The decision means a legal challenge from a group of downtown residents who sued the city last week over what they described as “misleading” referendum language will proceed. The ballot question, sponsored by Miami City Commissioner Carollo, asked voters if exercise equipment installed at the behest of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, a semiautonomous city agency that Carollo chairs, should remain. When a contractor installed the outdoor gym in the Fall, a group of downtown residents filed an appeal. After a review, the city’s Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board in November reversed the city’s approval of the outdoor gym, determining that it did not adhere to proper permitting and design procedure.

— C. FLORIDA RACES —

“Orange County voters send Geraldine Thompson, two other Democratic incumbents back to Tallahassee” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Sen. Thompson, backed by her fellow Democrats and the state party, on Tuesday handily defeated Randolph Bracy, who made a play for his former seat in a contentious battle for the Orange County district. Thompson, who will retain her District 15 seat, is one of three incumbent Democrats that voters sent back to the Florida Legislature Tuesday. All three beat their challengers by wide margins in the open Primary, which allowed Republicans and independents to vote as well as Democrats because no Republicans or independent candidates ran for those seats. Thompson defeated Bracy by nearly 61% to 39%. In District 41, Rep. Bruce Antone defeated newcomer Jane’t Buford Johnson by 63.42% to 36.58%; in District 44, Rep. Harris defeated former Rep. Morales by 65% to 35%.

“Stephanie Vanos, backed by Dems, wins Orange County School Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Florida Democratic Party-backed candidate, Vanos, overwhelmingly defeated opponent Jeni Grieger Tuesday for an open Orange County School Board seat. With 48 of 50 precincts reporting, Vanos received about 69% of the vote versus Grieger’s 31%. Vanos was running in a solid Democratic district against a more conservative-leaning Grieger. Vanos had raised three times more than her opponent with a war chest of $120,000. She also picked up endorsements for Orlando Democratic darlings, including U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost and state Rep. Anna Eskamani. The School Board’s District 6 seat opened up because School Board member Karen Castor Dentel ran for Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

“Recount ahead for Orange Commission District 1, with Nicole Wilson narrowly leading Austin Arthur” via Stephen Hudak and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Incumbent Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson held a razor-thin, five-vote lead Tuesday over political newcomer Austin Arthur, promising days of uncertainty ahead in their heated race. The race is destined for a recount, with the margin falling within a half-percent, the legal threshold for a new tally. While the District 1 contest was in the air last night, County Commission Districts 3 and 5 voters set runoff races in November. Voters in District 3 advanced incumbent Commissioner Mayra Uribe and challenger Linda Stewart, a state Senator, to the Fall ballot, while voters in District 5 whittled a four-candidate field to two, rural boundary advocate Kelly Semrad and former Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary.

“Palm Bay Council Seat 2 race goes to runoff between incumbent Donny Felix and challenger Richard Mike Hammer” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Palm Bay Deputy Mayor Felix will face Hammer in a runoff for City Council Seat 2, the seat currently held by Felix. Another challenger, Patric McNally, came in last in the three-way race. Since none of the candidates garnered more than 50% of the Primary vote, Felix and Hammer advance to a Nov. 5 General Election runoff to determine the winner. Palm Bay City Council races are nonpartisan, and none of the five seats are tied to geography — so all city residents can vote in them. The Palm Bay mayoral and City Council Seat 3 races were also on the Primary ballot, with Mayor Rob Medina retaining his seat by topping three challengers.

“Amy Pennock defeats Chris Anderson in heated Seminole GOP battle for elections post” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — In a heated political battle filled with accusations of racism, nepotism and election law violations, School Board member Pennock defeated incumbent Anderson in the Republican Primary for the post of Seminole County supervisor of elections. It was a stunning defeat for Anderson — a former deputy sheriff and police officer — selected by DeSantis in 2019 to fill a vacancy in this heavily Republican county. In 2020, Anderson easily won his first countywide election. But this time, most Republicans voted against him. Pennock received nearly 60% of the votes cast. She will face Democrat Deborah Poulalion in the Nov. 5 General Election. “I congratulate Chris for his service to our community,” Pennock said. “But the voters have spoken, and I’m honored to be the Republican nominee.”

“Lake voting chief Alan Hays defeats Trump election denier” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Hays claimed a margin of more than 2 to 1 over Tom Vail, the Vice Chair of the Lake County GOP. Vail advocated for ending early voting and almost all mail voting, writing on his campaign website that “easy to vote means easy to cheat.” Hays, a Republican who has served as Elections Supervisor since 2017, has defended the election system against unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. “This is an overwhelming expression of appreciation on the part of the voters on how we have conducted the office,” he said Tuesday night. “It is a very strong vote of confidence in the integrity of our office.”

“Melissa Vickers takes Orange-Osceola public defender race” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel —Vickers will serve as the next public defender for Orange and Osceola counties, becoming the first woman to lead the office. Vickers defeated Lenora Easter in the Democratic Primary Tuesday and secured the position with no other candidates in the race. “This has been my dream job for as long as I can remember,” said Vickers, who will take office in January. “I am so excited to finally be here.” Voters also narrowed the field for Orange-Osceola State Attorney, with criminal defense lawyer Seth Hyman emerging as the Republican nominee. He defeated Thomas Feiter, who owns the Fighter Law firm in Orlando. Hyman will face DeSantis-appointed State Attorney Andrew Bain and his Democratic predecessor Monique Worrell in the Nov. 5 General Election.

“Overcoming controversy, Marcos Lopez wins Democratic Primary for Osceola Sheriff” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — With all precincts reporting as of 8:30 p.m., Lopez had a commanding lead with about 37% of the vote, followed by 22% for former Maj. Wiley Black, 18% for former Sheriff Russ Gibson, 16% for former community services supervisor Amaryllis Rivera and just 7% for former deputy Luis “Tony” Fernandez. To secure a second term as sheriff, Lopez must beat business owner Donnie Martinez, the sole Republican candidate, in a November General Election. With a 2,500-vote gap between him and Black as of 8 p.m., Lopez won by a more significant margin of total votes than in 2020, when he beat then-incumbent Gibson in the Democratic Primary by just 620 votes. But Tuesday’s results also reflect dissatisfaction among Primary voters, with nearly two-thirds of ballots being cast against the incumbent.

“Sara Beth Wyatt easily overcomes Rebekah Ricks for third term on Polk County School Board” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Wyatt easily claimed a third term on the Polk County School Board. Wyatt defeated Rebekah Ricks, a homeschool advocate with the backing of conservative groups, capturing 61.4% of the vote, according to unofficial complete results of the District 4 race from the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office. In 2016, Wyatt became possibly the youngest person ever elected to the Polk County School Board at age 24. She won a runoff election by only 0.2% after finishing second in a four-person Primary that included Ricks. Now 31, Wyatt gained a second term without facing an opponent in 2020.

— TAMPA BAY RACES —

“Andrew Warren one step closer to taking his State Attorney job back” via Selene SanFelice of Florida Politics — Warren beat his Primary challenger, Elizabeth Martinez Strauss, with more than 70% of the vote on Tuesday. His campaign declared victory 25 minutes after polls closed. “Democracy is not a spectator sport and I congratulate Ms. Strauss for throwing her hat into the ring,” Warren said. “My focus remains where it always has been: getting back in office so we can reverse the alarming increase in crime that’s happened under my illegally appointed successor. To do that, we need a true leader committed to serving this community, not the Governor’s political agenda.” Facing his replacement in November may not be so easy. Strauss, a criminal defense lawyer, had called Warren a “risky candidate,” claiming that DeSantis could remove him from office again if he beats Suzy Lopez in November.

“Lisa McClean wins Hillsborough Public Defender in first race for the job in 20 years” via Selene San Felice of Florida Politics — McLean will succeed longtime Public Defender Julianne Holt, winning the first election for the job in 20 years with 52% of the vote. With Holt retiring after three decades in office, McLean ushers in a new era. She will lead 120 attorneys representing criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers, with staff including legal assistants and investigators and a $23 million budget. We find out in November if she will either work with a re-elected fellow Democrat, Andrew Warren, as State Attorney or potentially butt heads with his replacement, Republican Suzy Lopez.

“Ron DeSantis endorsees flop in Hillsborough County School Board races” via Selene SanFelice of Florida Politics — DeSantis and the Florida GOP’s hope was dashed Tuesday night after two of their endorsed Hillsborough County School Board candidates lost their Primary Elections. Two Democrats kept their seats with backing from the Florida Democratic Party after DeSantis endorsed their challengers. Henry “Shake” Washington, the District 5 incumbent, won without a big party endorsement. The battle over nonpartisan School Boards was a last-ditch effort from the Governor’s administration to reignite his fizzling parental rights movement.

“Two Moms for Liberty-aligned candidates fall to Pinellas School Board incumbents while another takes pole position heading to a runoff” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Incumbents Laura Hine and Eileen Long secured victory in District 1 over their challengers Tuesday night. In contrast, the race for an open seat will head to a runoff in November. With about 74% of precincts reporting and mail ballots in, Hine led Danielle Marolf with 70% of the vote. Long, with 77% of precincts counted for District 4, also has a lead too large to bridge, at 55% over her challenger, Erika Picard. And in District 5, Moms for Liberty candidate Stacy Geierled a three-way race with 37% of the vote and 82% of precincts reporting. Katie Blaxberg is in a solid second, with 35% of the vote. Three of seven Pinellas County School Board seats were up for election this year, with Moms for Liberty-aligned candidates running in all of them. Had at least two won, the Board would have had a majority of far-right members directing priorities for one of the state’s largest School Districts.

“Pete Boland, Mike Harting head to St. Pete City Council runoff in November” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The field of candidates to replace St. Petersburg City Council member Ed Montanari has narrowed to two, with Boland and Harting coming out on top in the five-person battle. Boland earned 29% of the vote, while Harting earned 27%. They will head to a November runoff, leaving behind third place finisher Nick Carey with 23%; Juan Lopez with 16%; and Barry Rubin with 4%. Montanari is not seeking re-election due to term limits and hasn’t weighed in on a preferred successor. But of note, Montanari is the only Republican serving on the City Council, though the seats are technically nonpartisan. It’s worth watching whether he offers an endorsement now that the race is headed to the General Election in November.

“And then there were two: Wengay Newton and Corey Givens Jr. head to runoff for St. Pete City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The six-person field of candidates vying for the St. Petersburg City Council District 7 seat is now down to two, with Newton and Givens Jr. finishing Tuesday’s Primary in the top two spots. The district covers parts of South St. Pete, including the Midtown community around 22nd Street South, Childs Park and other nearby neighborhoods. Newton earned 35% of the vote, while Givens came in second, with 23%. Treva Davis missed the runoff in third place with 18% of the vote, while Donald Bowens Jr. barely broke double digits. Dan Soronen pulled just 9%, while Eritha Cainion had just 5%.

“Janet Barek shocks Ruthie Schlabach in Citrus County Commission race” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Few saw this coming. Barek, a Citrus County Commission mainstay for years, stunned Commissioner Ruthie Davis Schlabach in her District 3 re-election attempt. Schlabach held a slight edge in early votes, but Election Day voting pushed Barek over the top with 51%. Fewer than 800 votes separated them from the 37,000 votes cast. Meanwhile, in District 1, voters returned Jeff Kinnard to office for his third term with 57% over Curtiss “CJ” Bryant. Schlabach had far out raised and outspent Barek. Schlabach had $65,000 in contributions to Barek’s $3,200.

“Citrus County Elections Supervisor ‘Mo’ Baird wins re-election” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Baird has worked in the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office for 40 years, serving in various functions. Voters decided she should stay another four years. Baird, elected to office in 2020 following the retirement of longtime Supervisor Susan Gill, easily won re-election over former employee Tifani Long. Baird won 80% of the vote. Baird’s history with the elections office goes back to former Supervisor Wilma Anderson, known for prowling the office on Election Night in fuzzy slippers while ballots were being counted.

“Scott Hebert cruises to Citrus County Superintendent win” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — For the first time in 20 years, Citrus County will have a Superintendent not named Sam Himmel. But her hand-picked successor, Hebert, will fill the role. Hebert, the Assistant Superintendent, bested Lecanto High School Principal Jason Koon in a race that wasn’t particularly close. Hebert won with 60% of the vote. “I am overwhelmed with the support from the community,” Hebert said. “The community has to decide who they want as their leader, and I’m humbled they chose me.” The margin of victory is surprising, considering the candidates were neck-and-neck in fundraising. Koon collected $65,000 to Hebert’s $80,000, though $10,000 is Hebert’s own money added to the campaign in the last two weeks.

— SW. FL RACES —

“Tom Knight unseats appointed Sarasota Co. Commissioner Neil Rainford” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Sarasota Co. Sheriff Knight has upset appointed Sarasota County Commissioner Rainford in a Republican Primary. Knight won the district-level Republican Primary with nearly 61%, while Rainford took 39%. Knight now faces Shari Thornton, a candidate with no party affiliation, in the General Election. The victory comes more than a year after DeSantis passed over the Sheriff for an appointment to the District 3 seat. Instead, he tapped Rainford to serve out the term of late County Commissioner Nancy Detert. But Knight said he discussed a potential run before Detert’s unexpected death. He argued that the Board needs an experienced public servant rather than yet another businessperson tied to the development community.

“Sarasota voters elect anti-privatization slate to Hospital Board” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Four candidates committed to preserving Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a public institution won respective Republican nominations to the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. In Republican Primary votes for four seats on the nine-person Board, Sarah Wetzler DePeters won in at-large Seat 1, Kevin Cooper for at-large Seat 2, Pam Beitlich for at-large Seat 3 and Sarah Lodge in Central District Seat 1. That was according to early and absentee election results. They defeated Tazmin Rosenwatter, Stephen Guffanti, Mary Flynn O’Neill and Tanya Parus, respectively. Those candidates represented a so-called “medical freedom” slate that publicly attacked hospital policy, especially during the COVID pandemic, as disrespectful to patients’ desires.

“George Kruse beats Kevin Van Ostenbridge in Manatee County Commission race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Manatee County Commissioner Kruse fought off a challenge for his at-large seat by District 3 County Commissioner Van Ostenbridge. Election results with all precincts counted showed Kruse winning 59% in a countywide Republican Primary, while Van Ostenbridge won 42%. The outcome ends the most expensive Manatee County Commission contest ever. Since only a write-in candidate will face the Republican nominee in the General Election, Tuesday’s election effectively settles who will hold the seat for the next four years. Van Ostenbridge decided to challenge Kruse this year instead of running again for his old seat. The Bradenton Republican said he made that decision after fundraising efforts for his re-election massively exceeded expectations. Kruse predictably scoffed at that characterization.

“Voters approve tax hike for Greater Naples Fire District” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — The independent district sought the hike through a referendum. It asked for a tax increase of up to 0.5 mills to pay for capital costs, which could generate more than $16 million a year. The measure passed Tuesday, with 56.2% of the votes favoring it. The question only appeared on the ballots of voters living within the district’s boundaries, which stretch 758 square miles, including on state and federally owned lands. The fire district primarily relies on property taxes to do its job. At the current tax rate, it has struggled to keep up with operating, equipment and maintenance costs – and population growth.

— N. FL RACES —

“Neal Dunn wins GOP Primary; Daryl Parks captures Democratic spot for state Senate” via USA Today Network — The ballot is set in races for a Tallahassee and Panama City-area congressional seat and in a contest that could determine whether Republicans maintain a supermajority in the Florida Senate. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Panama City turned back a challenge from Rhonda Woodward, a former high school teacher who had said Dunn was not conservative enough. Dunn is seeking a fifth term representing 16 Panhandle and Big Bend counties in Washington, D.C. and built an 83% lead in Leon and Gadsden counties, where half the district’s voters live, when the first results were released at 7 p.m. and never looked back. Also Tuesday, Democrats in Leon and Gadsden counties picked Tallahassee-based civil rights attorney Daryl Parks to reclaim a North Florida Senate seat that Republican incumbent Sen. Corey Simon flipped two years ago. Parks pulled in 82% of the Leon County vote, nearly two-thirds of the Gadsden County vote and then coasted to a victory over Gadsden County Commissioner Kimblin NeSmith.

“Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter wins easily against Rudy Ferguson” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — With all precincts reporting, Porter won 53.5% of the vote, securing a second term. Ferguson came in second with 38.8%, and Louis Dilbert came in third with 7.8%. Porter easily avoided a runoff by claiming over 50% of the vote. She watched the returns at West Madison Street’s Florida Professional Firefighters headquarters, where the local slate of progressive candidates, including Dot Inman-Johnson and Jeremy Rogers, gathered for Election Night. “I’m excited,” Porter said after posing for photos with supporters. “I’m humbled by the support. It’s a huge responsibility, and I’m committed to making the next four years count.”

“Endorsements by DeSantis in Duval County School Board races produce mixed results” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Four of the seven seats on the Duval County School Board were up for grabs in the Aug. 20 election and each race was loaded with intensity and attempts to influence the vote by DeSantis. The District 1 seat for the School Board represents predominantly the Arlington and Fort Caroline neighborhoods and Northeast Jacksonville. Tony Ricardo had 53.73% of the vote less than an hour after polls closed. Nadine Ebri had 46.27% of the ballots. The District 3 race saw competition between Rebecca “Becky” Nathanson and incumbent Cindy Pearson. The race is still very tight, with Pearson holding the lead with 50.94% of the vote and Nathanson with 49.06%. The District 5 race drew the most candidates: Reggie Blount, Nahshon Nicks, and Hank Rogers. This race will likely require a runoff race on the Nov. 5 General Election. Blount had 40.81%, and Rogers had 39.88%, and with no one securing a majority, it will force the runoff. The final seat up for grabs was District 7. Melony Bolduc and Sarah Mannion squared off, and Bolduc had 56.49% of the vote in that district, while Mannion garnered 43.19%, making it likely that Bolduc would capture the seat.

“Rocky Hanna wins Leon County Schools Superintendent Primary” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — Hanna has won his Democratic Primary race for Leon County Schools Superintendent. According to the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, Hanna, the incumbent, has 83% of the vote as of 8:15 p.m., with Star Swain at 17%. Hanna now will face Joe Burgess, the no-party-affiliated candidate, in the November General Election. “I want to thank Ms. Swain for the professional and respect(ful) manner she ran her campaign,” Hanna said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the results tonight, but the job is not yet finished. The margin of victory is a true testament to our record over the last eight years, our vision for the future and our hard work. I can’t thank our community enough for believing in me. I won’t let you down.”

“Rosanne Wood wins Leon County School Board District 2 race by landslide” via Alaijah Brown and Kyla A. Sanford of the Tallahassee Democrat — Incumbent Leon County School Board member Wood easily maintained her District 2 seat in a landslide victory Tuesday over novice challenger Daniel Zeruto. Wood ended up capturing 76% of the vote. “We’ve done a lot of good work these last eight years,” Wood said, addressing the crowd of nearly 50 people in the intimate dining space at Cafe de Martin. “I feel really good about what we’ve done and there’s more to do.”

“Akin Akinyemi wins third term in Leon County Property Appraiser race, even with technical glitches” via TaMaryn of the Tallahassee Democrat — With 54,846 votes from 126 out of 132 precincts and early and mail-in votes tallied, unofficial results show Akinyemi taking a commanding lead with 39,287 (71.63%) votes against Ken Preston, who received 15,559 (28.37%) votes. “I don’t take anything for granted. Nobody deserves the right to be unopposed, so I did appreciate and took to heart the challenge,” Akinyemi said. “But … this is a very unique situation.” Technical issues with the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website delayed an opportunity to discern an early sense of the race. Still, anticipation was high since this year’s race was packed with drama.

“Jeff Bergosh ousted from Escambia County Board, falling to Steve Stroberger” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — In a massive upset, Republican candidate Stroberger won his bid for the Escambia County Commission District 1 seat, ousting longtime Commissioner Bergosh. Election results show Stroberger, a retired Navy pilot and aerospace industry professional, has a commanding lead with 54.24% of the vote and incumbent Bergosh has already conceded. “This wasn’t the result I expected, nor is it the one I anticipated, but the District 1 voters have spoken, and they have elected new leadership to take this district in a new direction,” Bergosh said. “I will work with the new Commissioner-elect over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition in November. I’ll be taking tonight with my family and will have no more comment on this election this evening. I’ve already called and have spoken personally to Mr. Stroberger to congratulate him on his victory.” Stroberger faced two Republican challengers in the race, Bergosh and Jesse Casey. With three candidates and no runoff, the winning candidate only needed 33.4% of the vote to win.

— OTHER STATEWIDE NEWS —

“Democratic power broker directs $1M to DeSantis PAC” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A prominent Democratic consultant directed $1 million to a fund set up by DeSantis to defeat two ballot amendments important to the Florida Democratic Party, one to legalize marijuana and the other to secure abortion rights. The move by Pradeep “Rick” Asnani, President of Cornerstone Solutions, raised red flags among state party officials and some of the consultant’s clients, who are concerned their donations to a committee Asnani controls may have been passed through to the Governor’s anti-marijuana and anti-abortion efforts. Asnani’s clients include longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and other Democrats seeking state and local office, as well as political powerhouses like the Seminole Tribe and Florida Power & Light.

“Are changes coming to Florida’s state park system?” via Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis’ environmental agency is considering plans to turn some of Florida’s vaunted park space into areas that feature more recreational amenities — including more lodges, golfing, pickleball courts and disc golf courses, according to a news release sent by the state this week. But details were scarce. What is known is that the plans involve at least nine parks, including two in the Tampa Bay area: Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River state parks. The Department of Environmental Protection said the initiative will support Florida’s “outdoor recreation economy” and add new lodging options. However, without further elaboration, some environmental groups fear that creating more recreational areas could threaten sensitive habitats on state park land.

“Three years later, Opa-Locka again fires troublesome police officer for tasing a fellow cop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Opa-Locka has again terminated one of its police officers, Sgt. Sergio Perez, for his unsafe actions while in uniform that led to the injury of a fellow cop. A city press note announced Perez’s firing, which came three years after investigators said he tased another officer, sparking an internal affairs probe that was paused after criminal charges were filed. The investigation resumed in January after the charges were dropped and the Opa-Locka Police Department’s (OLPD) Professional Compliance Unit has since determined that Perez committed multiple department violations. Mayor John Taylor, City Manager Darvin Williams and Police Chief Kenneth Ottley will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to address the matter.

— TOP OPINION —

“Recycle old campaign signs into new playgrounds, sidewalks” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — One of the things that most annoys me is people leaving their campaign signs up after an election is over. Those folks look like either sore losers or sore winners. And nobody likes either one.

Fortunately, the City of Orlando has teamed up with the League of Women Voters and a few other local governments for a pioneering program to recycle campaign signs in a pretty cool way.

The signs are collected and ripped to shreds — which already sounds therapeutic. But it doesn’t stop there.

At a manufacturing facility in Plant City, the sign remnants are compacted into little bricks of flammable material, which are set ablaze as an environmentally friendlier substitute for coal at places like cement and power plants.

That means your neighbor’s sign that always irritated you — the one promoting that creepy School Board candidate — can be turned into something useful. Like electricity or a sidewalk.

“We think this is a great program,” said Mark Barasch, the CEO of NuCycle Energy, the company that turns the signs into Twinkie-sized burnable bricks called Enviro-Fuelcubes. “This is about as positive and bipartisan — or actually nonpartisan — as it gets.”

You can find a list of the drop-off locations at orlando.gov/electionsigns. They’re at places like Winter Park’s Cady Way pool — where you can drop off your signs and then jump in the water to wash off the nastiness of the campaign cycle.

Signs will be collected through Sept. 1 after the Primary and then Nov. 6 through 17 after the General Election.

One thing I like about this plan is that it allows you to offer to rid your neighbor of his or her annoying signs — without being confrontational.

— OPINIONS —

“Ben Sasse’s costliest bet at UF still moving ‘full steam’ ahead” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Kurt Dudas is no household name in Jacksonville, but for months he has been one of the University of Florida’s most important — and highest paid — field operators, building support among Northeast Florida power brokers for a $300 million graduate campus that is a linchpin of former President Sasse’s vision for the school’s future. Some of the work Sasse undertook in his 17 months on the job remains a secret. Still, the Jacksonville campus was both a highly visible and expensive initiative that he and Mori Hosseini, an influential UF Board of Trustees member, announced last year on his second day on the job. Sasse’s legacy took a significant hit this month when the Independent Florida Alligator detailed profligate spending out of the President’s office during his tenure. But Sasse’s most ambitious project — the Jacksonville campus — remains “moving forward at full steam,” a university spokesperson said.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“The ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ is coming to St. Pete this month” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — The best of the internet is coming to St. Petersburg. Sure, Mets fans brought their usual misery to Haliey Welch’s recent first pitch, but the reception should be much warmer when the personality better known as “Hawk Tuah Girl” comes to St. Pete this month. Welch, if you’ve been living under a rock, entered the hearts and dirty minds of Americans last June when social media street interviewers Tim & Dee TV posted a video asking her, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” In her now-trademark Southern drawl, the 22-year-old answered: “Oh, you gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang! You get me?” Welch will appear at Welcome To The Farm at 242 1st Ave. N in St. Petersburg on Friday, Aug. 30, according to the venue co-owned by “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” singer Chase Rice.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Jonathan Bydlak, Caitlin Fishman, Mone Holder, and Ryan Patmintra.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.