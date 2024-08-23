Sam Greco enjoys landslide victory in Primary to succeed Paul Renner in HD 19

Sam Greco counts a former Florida House Speaker, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, as a mentor. Now he’ll likely follow another House Speaker, state Rep. Paul Renner, into his House seat.

Unofficial election results show Greco won the Republican Primary in House District 19, earning nearly 64% of the vote to defeat Republican opponent Darryl Boyer.

Greco over the course of his campaign landed endorsements from both Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He also secured support from influential advocacy groups including AFP Action FL, the Florida Police Benevolent Association and the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters & Paramedics Association.

The Primary victory was likely the hardest part of the journey to the House for Greco. He will be the favorite heading into a General Election against Democrat Adam Morley.

The district tilts heavily Republican. In 2022, more than 63% supported Rubio’s re-election to the U.S. Senate and over 65% backed DeSantis for a second term as Governor. In 2020, more than 58% of voters there supported Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Joe Biden.

Greco secured the nomination after campaigning on his record of public service and deep roots in Florida. His website notes he served as an active-duty JAG officer in the Navy from 2019 to 2024, most recently stationed in Jacksonville.

“During his time on active duty, Sam had the opportunity to provide legal services in a variety of environments, including underway aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS West Virginia,” the site details.

His family has ties to South Florida — his great-grandfather was a barber at the famed Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables and his grandfather studied at the University of Miami. On his mother’s side, his family had a large land interest in Flagler County.

His campaign details a staunchly conservative philosophy.

“Sam is pro-life, pro Second Amendment, and pro freedom. He’s a conservative fighter who believes that Northeast Florida is the best place in America to raise a family, start a business, and buy a home, and he wants to keep it that way,” he said.

“At this critical time, the First Coast needs a military officer like Sam Greco to move the region forward and defeat the radical left. In Tallahassee, Sam will continue his mission of service, deliver for Flagler and St. Johns Counties, and keep Florida free.”