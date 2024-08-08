JAG tag team: Ron DeSantis backs Sam Greco in HD 19

Gov. Ron DeSantis is throwing his support behind Republican Sam Greco in House District 19, giving Greco one of his biggest endorsements yet.

Greco will face Darryl Boyer in the Aug. 20 Primary. He’s running to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Paul Renner, who is finishing his term as House Speaker and is endorsing Greco as his successor.

While the endorsement from DeSantis is a huge get, it’s not all that surprising considering a big similarity between the two — both served as JAG Officers in the Navy.

“As a former Navy JAG Officer, I know Sam’s experience also serving in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps means he’s ready to serve District 19 and all of Florida with distinction. He will be a trusted fighter for the conservative values that we champion — lower taxes, law and order and families first,” DeSantis said in his endorsement.

Greco said he was grateful for the honor.

“Governor DeSantis’s leadership and unwavering commitment to our conservative values has made Florida the freest state in the nation and my mission is to go to Tallahassee and help continue advancing a conservative agenda. I am grateful for his support and look forward to working together to advance our shared vision for Florida’s future,” Greco said in a prepared statement.

As of July 12, Greco held a six-figure fundraising advantage over his GOP opponent, with approximately $190,000 raised to Boyer’s $70,000. Those totals include $20,000 in candidate loans for Greco and $10,000 for Boyer.

And he’s far and away the front-runner for the GOP nomination, with nods not only from DeSantis and Renner, but also Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Wyman Duggan, Stan McClain, Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson. State Attorney R.J. Larizza, whose circuit encompasses the Flagler County-based House district, has also thrown in for Greco. The state’s two major police associations are also endorsing Greco.

HD 19’s partisan lean virtually ensures the Republican nominee succeeds Renner. Two years ago, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and DeSantis each carried the district with three-quarters of the vote. Still, the GOP standard-bearer will face nominal opposition from Democratic nominee Adam Morley in November.