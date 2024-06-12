‘Strong conservative’: Sam Greco lands endorsement from potential colleague Stan McClain

State Rep. Stan McClain is endorsing Sam Greco in his bid for House District 19. Greco is one of three Republicans vying to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner in the Flagler County-based district. Renner is also backing Greco.

“I’m proud to endorse Sam Greco for HD-19 because he is a strong conservative who will deliver for his district,” McClain said. “Sam is a Navy JAG officer who believes in public service and helping his community. I look forward to working with Sam next year to keep moving Florida forward.”

McClain represents House District 27, covering parts of Lake, Mario, Putnam and Volusia counties. HD 19 covers most of Flagler County and some of St. Johns County, including Bunnell, Flagler Beach, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach. Donald Trump secured 58% of the vote in the district in the 2020 election.

“Thank you, Rep. McClain, for your support,” Greco said. “Rep. McClain has been a leader in Tallahassee, and it will be an honor to work with him to advance a conservative agenda next year. Together, we can continue to serve our region and make a positive impact on the lives of all Floridians.”

McClain’s endorsement comes just days after Greco secured backing from R.J. Larizza, State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit. He also recently earned an endorsement from state Rep. Wyman Duggan, whose district covers nearby Jacksonville. Others backing Greco include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis as well as Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and state Reps. Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson. Greco called the latest backing “an honor.”

A former U.S. Navy JAG officer, Greco transitioned this year to the Navy Reserve. He lives in unincorporated southern St. Johns County.

Greco’s GOP Primary opponents include political operative and notary public Darryl Boyer and physician James St. George.

Of the candidates, St. George appears to be Greco’s greatest Primary threat. Last month, St. George landed endorsements from Florida Professional Firefighters and the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the state’s largest unions for the respective professions.

The winner of the GOP Primary will take on small-business owner Adam Morley, the only Democrat in the race. However, the district is safely Republican. More than 46% of the district’s electorate are registered to the GOP, while only 27% are Democrats, according to the most recent L2 voter data.

St. George has an overwhelming fundraising advantage, with nearly $900,000 brought in as of the end of May, though most of that funding is from the candidate’s own wallet.

Greco hasn’t filed his latest finance reports, but as of the end of March had raised more than $88,000. Boyer trails with just less than $56,000 raised, as of the end of May.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20 followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.