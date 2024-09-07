Takeaways from Tallahassee — The other Top 10

The ‘Noles are anticipated to break into the top 10.

No, we aren’t talking about football (Go NOLES and don’t underestimate us, Miami and UF!) but something far more important.

Record numbers of FSU undergraduates earn their degrees in four years or less, and the university retains nearly all its students.

According to the university. FSU’s four-year graduation rate reached a new high of 76%, up from 75% last year, while the university’s retention rate maintained a stellar 96%, matching last year’s record.

FSU’s Office of Institutional Research projects these numbers will secure FSU a Top 10 spot among all public universities nationally in both categories.

“These record-breaking graduation and retention rates are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty and staff,” said President Richard McCullough. “We are committed to providing an outstanding educational experience that supports our students’ success from day one.”

The six-year graduation rate also climbed to 86%, up from last year’s record of 85%. This rate is projected to earn FSU a Top 20 ranking among public universities.

Notably, FSU’s three-year graduation rate for transfer students shot up to 78.3% from last year’s 74.4%, which led all State University System institutions. The university’s six-year graduation rate for Pell Grant recipients is 83%.

McCullough credited the achievement to FSU’s decision to enhance academic advising and introduce supportive programs designed to give students the tools they need to graduate.

“Our investments in comprehensive advising and student support programs are paying off in remarkable ways,” McCullough said. “We are dedicated to ensuring that every student has the resources they need to succeed.”

The Garnet and Gold does not disappoint.

Parklash: Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his popularity dip according to a new poll that comes in the wake of a backlash over a plan by his administration to add golf courses, lodging and pickleball courts to several state parks. The poll numbers were announced the same week as it was disclosed that the Department of Environmental Protection had fired the employee who had released information on the park plans that helped galvanize opposition to the “Great Outdoors Initiative” that has since been pulled back by the Governor. In just a few days since James Gaddis’ termination became known, he has received more than $230,000 in donations, according to a GoFundMe page.

Behind the curtain: DeSantis and other attorneys are being accused of meddling in the State Attorney race for Orange and Osceola counties, according to a complaint filed with the Florida Bar. In his complaint, Orlando attorney Thomas Feiter said that DeSantis’ Chief of Staff offered incentives to get him out of the race before he lost in the Republican Primary. Feiter said that the maneuvering is part of DeSantis’ effort to defeat Monique Worrell, who is running to get her old job back after DeSantis suspended her from office last year and appointed Andrew Bain to replace her as State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit. Bain is running without party affiliation. Seth Hyman, the Republican candidate who won the GOP nomination last month, dropped out of the race this week.

Done deal: All the legal challenges have been settled and the Agency for Health Care Administration can move forward on implementing the state’s new six-year Medicaid managed care contracts. AmeriHealth Caritas agreed this week to withdraw its challenge to the state’s decisions to award new six-year contracts from the state Division of Administrative Hearings (DOAH). AmeriHealth’s decision to withdraw its challenge comes on the heels of Sentara Care Alliance and ImagineCare’s decision to do the same. With the challenges resolved, the state can begin implementing the new contracts.

Wading in: In a move that critics say is improper electioneering, the DeSantis administration this week launched an abortion “transparency webpage” as debate over Amendment 4 rages on. Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida announced the webpage on X, noting in a post it’s necessary to combat misinformation surrounding Florida abortion laws. If approved, Amendment 4 would guarantee access to abortion up to viability, which would nullify the state’s current ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. AHCA’s communications office pushed back Friday, contending that it was “puzzling that some in the media would be opposed to the Agency providing facts and information to Floridians about this issue.”

Yes to 3: Former President Donald Trump last weekend suggested he supported Amendment 3, the proposal to allow recreational marijuana, despite the ongoing opposition of DeSantis and other top Republicans in the state. Trump called on Florida leaders to regulate it but said that residents should not be criminals for using marijuana. In the aftermath of Trump’s support, top staffers for DeSantis used social media posts to take aim at Sen. Joe Gruters, an ally of Trump who had already come out in favor of the amendment but avoided criticizing the former President. Gruters said he was unconcerned about the posts and that none of the Governor’s staffers liked him.

—Father First, Hope Florida —

Florida political power couple Ron and Casey DeSantis sat down for a “fireside chat” this week with Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris to tout programs near and dear to their hearts: Father First and Hope Florida.

The conversation was part of DCF’s 2024 Children and Families Summit. It did not mention the state’s policy of removing children from subsidized children’s health insurance programs or a federal lawsuit alleging the state illegally removed children from the Medicaid program.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Father First program is a “statewide and community-driven initiative empowering fathers to embrace their unique roles in their children’s lives.”

As part of this initiative, Florida launched a statewide network of 30 community organizations, which includes educational programs, mentorship programs and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida. The Father First website is a place for dads and future dads to find resources, encouragement, and the connections they need to be better every day.”

Hope Florida is the assigned moniker for Casey DeSantis’s initiative to connect “Hope Navigators” with people and guide them “on an individualized path to prosperity and economic independence by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits and government entities.”

The DeSantis administration says in the two years since Hope Florida’s launch,” nearly 30,000 Floridians have reduced their reliance upon or are no longer reliant on government assistance — a reduction which is estimated to save the State of Florida nearly $800 million over the next decade.”

Hope Florida has also partnered with the Guardian ad Litem program, which has produced hundreds of mentorship pairings since it was launched in September 2023.

— Three nailed in insurance fraud scam —

Three South Florida health care professionals were nailed on charges of, well, pretending to be professionals in an insurance fraud scam they filed with an insurance company for work they never performed.

Yanirma Toledo, Lensky Jose Hernandez-Santiago and Maylett Leiva-Santana, of Miami-Dade, were arrested following an undercover investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Florida Bureau of Insurance Fraud. Investigators say the trio submitted bogus therapy treatment forms to United Auto Insurance Co. between January and March. Toledo is the owner of the Ace Medical Rehab Center in Miami. Laiva-Santana is a nurse practitioner and Hernandez-Santiago is a therapist at the clinic.

State investigators say the therapy forms filed with the insurance company were for work that was never performed and amounted to about $47,000 in false charges.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he was stunned by the level of hubris of the suspects.

“It’s amazing the lengths fraudsters will go simply to make a quick buck, and this is exactly the kind of fraud that drives up car insurance rates for every Floridian on our roadways. As your CFO, I have made it one of my top priorities to fight fraud in Florida by putting policyholders first and ensuring that fraudsters find their way behind bars. Thank you to the dedicated fraud detectives of our Criminal Investigations Division for your diligence and hard work on this case,” Patronis said.

On Tuesday, all three suspects surrendered voluntarily at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Maimi-Dade.

— Farmer Wilton —

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced this week plans to preserve 386 acres of land in the Heart Bar Ranch, a cattle, timber, wildlife management, and seed operation in the heart of Florida.

Simpson said the farmland is part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. A $2.6 million rural land easement will preserve the swath of land in Osceola County.

The announcement follows the Florida Cabinet’s decision in March to protect 3,080 acres of the ranch.

“Preserving an additional 386 acres of working farmland located within Heart Bar Ranch — a family farm that we worked with earlier this year to preserve over 3,000 acres of farmland – is yet another indicator that the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program is not only successful in its mission, but that generational farmers are eager now more than ever to participate in the program to help preserve important land in Florida,” Simpson said. “These rural land protection easements strengthen our food security through the protection of prime agricultural land, keep the protected property on the local tax rolls, and require every property owner to maintain the land and its natural resources according to state standards.”

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program was created more than 20 years ago by the Legislature. Simpson, a former Senate President, has championed hundreds of millions in increased funding for the program that protects farmland from encroachment and helps to maintain Florida’s ecosystem.

—The week in appointments —

Bay County Court — The Governor appointed Tracy Smith, of Lynn Haven, to serve as Judge on the Bay County Court. Smith earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Cumberland School of Law.

Palm Beach County Court — The Governor appointed Katherine Mullinax, of Jupiter, to serve as the Palm Beach County Judge. Mullinax earned her bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University and her juris doctor from Florida International University.

— Florida buyer beware —

The Florida Department of Children and Families is warning Florida shoppers to stay away from Hammond’s Candies Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, which are sold in retail stores, through mail order and on Amazon.

The goodies may contain undeclared milk, and people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. The recall was initiated after a consumer reported an allergic reaction after consuming the product. As part of the company’s ongoing investigation, the product was tested and found to contain more than trace amounts of milk proteins, which is not indicated on the packaging. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Consumers who have purchased Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Devon DeVries at Hammond’s Candies at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.

— Say something —

AHCA is preparing to submit a waiver request to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to renew the Familial-Dysautonomia-waiver and wants your input. AHCA will consider all public comments received between Sept. 4 and Oct. 3.

Email comments to [email protected] or to Bureau of Medicaid Policy, AHCA, 2727 Mahan Drive, MS 20, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308.

According to the announcement, AHCA is soliciting comments from recipients, providers and “all stakeholders and interested parties.”

Familial Dysautonomia is a genetic disorder that affects the development and survival of cells in the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary actions such as digestion, breathing, the production of tears and the regulation of blood pressure and body temperature. The rare disease also affects the sensory nervous system, which controls activities related to the senses, such as taste and the perception of pain, heat, and cold.

Through the Medicaid waiver, Florida provides people with familial dysautonomia who qualify with home and community-based support. According to AHCA, the purpose of the Familial-Dysautonomia-waiver is to promote and maintain the health of eligible recipients with Familial Dysautonomia and to minimize the effects of illness and disabilities through the provision of needed support and services to delay or prevent hospital placement or institutionalization.

For more information, please contact us at (850) 412-4003 or [email protected].

—Don’t forget —

The State of Florida Division of Emergency Management is reminding businesses, homeowners and renters in and near Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Liberty, Santa Rosa and Suwannee counties, which were impacted by the May 10 tornadoes, that they can apply for physical damage disaster loans through Oct. 7.

DEM encourages businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in Florida with damage from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes to apply. The declaration covers businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The SBA offers –

(EIDLs) to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs caused by disasters. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of mitigating future damage. Safe rooms, storm shelters, sump pumps, French drains and retaining walls could qualify. Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.688% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

For more information and to apply online, visit SBA.gov/disaster.

— Potential leakage —

Florida TaxWatch is warning that Florida could be facing a potential water supply shortage starting in 2025.

Florida TaxWatch, a nonprofit taxpayer research institute, released a commentary on Thursday about the possibility of a water shortage. The commentary cites a June report from the Florida Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) that highlights the potential issue.

The report tracks the state’s current water supply and demand levels and projects future water resources while also considering long-term planning efforts in different regions. Based on these resources, the EDR projected an “inferred water supply shortage” to start in 2025.

Florida TaxWatch says that the projection can only potentially worsen through 2024 if changes are not made. They cite Florida’s status as the fastest-growing economy of any state, as well as an increasing population that is estimated to reach 26 million by 2040. The resulting changes, they argue, will make a massive impact on Florida’s economy and households if no changes are made.

The commentary goes on to say that roughly $1.7 billion will be needed to avoid a significant shortage, not considering other projects associated with restoration, which could bring the price tag even higher. Florida TaxWatch also criticized the selection process for funding water projects, calling it “disjointed and inconsistent,” and calling for the need for dedicated funding sources.

While there were efforts toward this by the Florida legislature that were praised in the commentary, it was highlighted that 60% of water restoration projects still relied on levels of local, state and federal funding without a dedicated source, specifically a Five-Year Water Project Work Program, similar to a project done by the Florida Department of Transportation.

“The current system to fund water projects, both through grant programs and through member projects, does not have the kind of consistency to allow for a comprehensive, coordinated statewide strategy,” Florida TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro said. “Floridians do not currently have the assurance that the best projects to achieve that strategy are selected.”

—Talk about it —

School is back in session, and for new and returning university students, this can be a difficult time of year. And many times, the best way to feel at least a little better about one’s mental health or figure out the mechanics of college is to talk to someone about it.

Florida State University has many apps that students are encouraged to download, such as SeminoleSAFE, FSUTranz, FSUMobile, Canvas and more. But FSU has just launched a mental health and peer support network, TalkCampus, an anonymous web-based platform and mobile app that’s accessible 24/7 and encompasses 26 languages globally. TalkCampus aims to offer a safe and confidential space for students to connect around the world and help them navigate college life and talk anonymously.

Carlos Gómez, the director of FSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services, said about the app: “Enabling our students to support each other through this platform is an incredible opportunity to engage them in community, support, and connection that we would not otherwise be able to offer. We know that creating a sense of belonging is vital to students’ success. TalkCampus provides an opportunity to promote mental health awareness while reducing stigma around receiving mental health support and encouraging students to engage in help-seeking behaviors.”

Inside Higher Ed, a student voice-based surveyor found that 43% of students say stress impacts their ability to focus, learn and perform well academically “a great deal.” An additional 42% say stress is affecting them at least “some.”

“This app is one more opportunity to find where students belong while giving and receiving support as they face the challenges ahead,” said Rebecca Whitfield, associate director for FSU’s Treatment Coordination and Outreach.

The university partnered with TalkCampus to provide a proactive and preventive mental health solution. FSU aims to incorporate the app with its existing well-being services, such as Counseling and Psychological Services, the Center for Health Advocacy and Wellness, Campus Recreation and the Career Center.

— Hound Dog —

Release the hounds.

The bloodhound is one of the movies and pop culture’s most famous animals. From Disney’s “Fox and the Hound” to the classic holiday film “A Christmas Story” to the blues classic “Hound Dog” (whether it’s Big Mama Thornton or Elvis Presley’s version) to Kate Bush’s timeless masterpiece “Hounds of Love,” these sharp-scented dogs have an engraving in our lives even if one hasn’t had them as pets.

The newly named and improved Tallahassee State College and its Florida Public Safety Institute (FPSI) are hosting the 17th Annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar from Sept. 8 to 13 to train a new generation of working K9s.

This year’s event will host 25 Bloodhound teams from six states in the USA: Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Minnesota, Georgia and Tennessee.

The teams are representatives of law enforcement agencies and volunteer civilian search and rescue (SAR) teams and train through the day and night and across more than 1,500 acres of wooded terrain, wetlands, streams and bodies of water, as well as residential and urban areas. The different teams will also participate in the annual Florida Missing Children’s Day on Monday at the Tallahassee Automobile Museum.

Bloodhounds are known for their keen noses and tracking abilities, often utilized to locate missing persons. The FPSI Bloodhound program originated as a collaboration between the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Jimmy Ryce Center, a nonprofit organization that donates bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies.

— Rescheduled —

A bout of nasty weather has forced the City of Tallahassee to cancel its planned ribbon-cutting of Florida’s First Capitol replica. It has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 4.

For those who are rusty on their Florida (or Tallahassee history), St. Augustine and Pensacola were the most prominent Florida cities in 1824. Politicos representing both areas agreed to meet in Tallahassee between the two cities.

Then, just a territorial government, the politicians met in a log cabin, which served as the first Capitol.

In celebration of Tallahassee’s 200th birthday, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey spearheaded a project to replicate the original log cabin. Tallahassee architect Mark Tarmey designed the replica, while Mark Carpenter, a fifth-generation descendant of one of the Capitol builders, contributed nearly $50,000 worth of wood for construction.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony this Fall, the replica will be open to the public through the Spring of 2025, including the upcoming 2025 Legislative Session, which, as usual, will be held in the new Capitol, AKA the Tower of Power.

— Better, safer street —

The City of Tallahassee just received $9.6 million smackaroos from the federal government for infrastructure safety improvements to the historically underserved Jake Gaither Community and its surrounding neighborhoods.

It’s the second-largest grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation to a Florida municipality. (Marion County received $19.6 million.)

The Jake Gaither Neighborhood is named after legendary former FAMU head football coach Jake Gaither. Officially called the Jake Gaither Community Pedestrian and Street Safety (PASS) Improvements Project, the city will use the funds to enhance safe access to nearby destinations, including five schools, three community centers, three parks, a converted railway trail, a golf course, a greenway and the city’s transit network.

Specifically, improvements will be made to Ridge Road, Bragg Drive, Creek Road, Springsax Road, Tanner Drive and Bunche Avenue. The city says this will help create better, safer access to public institutions, including five schools, three parks, three community centers and 14 bus stops.

“More action and investment in Tallahassee is coming thanks to the City’s strategic planning and concentrated efforts to secure vital grant funding,” City Manager Reese Goad said. “I’m proud of the aggressive approach we have taken to identify and apply for competitive state and federal grants, which has brought $300 million to our community in the last five years.”

Complete Streets design principles, planning and approach that considers the needs of every one of all ages and abilities, from pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists to transit riders, will be adhered to. Crosswalk visibility will be enhanced, and roadway improvements to cat curves and pavement markings will be enhanced. The city wants to reduce vehicle speeding. The latter is a key element of the design, according to the city, because a recent speed study showed drivers were frequently speeding over 20 miles per hour over the speed limit (SLOW THE EFF DOWN, MAN).

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — Is this make-work for his election police unit or does he just think he’s above the law?

Ron DeSantis, Part 2 — Down arrow — His anti-A4 strategy would’ve made sense in January, but he was too busy negging a kid with an ICEE.

Cord Byrd — Down arrow — What we really need a ban on is reviewing petition signatures less than six weeks before ballots are printed.

Jason Weida — Down arrow — He has a thing for licking elevator boots.

DOC — Up arrow — Ricky Dixon put on the Lollapalooza of leadership conferences, and we mean like ’94 style, not the embarrassing modern editions.

James Gaddis — Up arrow — Not all heroes wear capes.

Smart & Safe Florida — Up arrow — It’s lighting up the airwaves and landing endorsements. A3 is looking like a puff, puff, passage.

UF — Down arrow — The ‘Ben Sasse effect’ is a lot like the ‘Billy Napier effect.’

Stephen King — Up arrow — We’d love to read a snow-fueled 1,100-page rant à la mid-80s King, but sometimes three choice words are good enough.

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — Someone do the state a favor and forge her resignation letter.

Joel Rudman — Up arrow — He ain’t afraid of no ghost.

Jeff Brandes — Up arrow — The man knows how to put on a conference.

Conservation Florida — Up arrow — They helped save our parks from pickleball while balancing agency relationships and the concerns of Florida-loving Floridians — a nuanced approach that gets the job done.

Florida Lottery — Down arrow — The winning streak is over.

Duke Energy — Up arrow — They’re getting an up arrow because our bills are finally getting a down arrow.

Brian Ballard — Up arrow — As they say in Korea, ‘정말 잘했어요.’ That’s ‘great job’ for those without a DuoLingo sub.

Mike Kemp — Down arrow — Repeat after me: “Don’t feed the troll.”

ZeroEyes — Crossways arrow — It’s depressing that this product has to exist; we just hope it works.

FSU — Down arrow — The only thing the Noles can stop on third down is the Marching Chiefs.