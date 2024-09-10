Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.10.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, a time to focus on prevention, education, and treatment services for those affected by suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Melanie Brown-Woofter, president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, marks the day by saying: “Preventing deaths by suicide continues to be a top priority for our provider members. Unfortunately, suicide rates increased last year, indicating that Floridians are struggling and that we must continue our efforts to inform and educate Floridians to recognize the signs, empower them to engage others in conversation, and know when to refer for help.”

“Together, we can reduce stigma and foster supportive, resilient communities, not only for today but tomorrow and every day,” Brown-Woofter added.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is out there.

— Dial 988 to be connected with a behavioral health professional; 988LifeLine.org offers more information, including information in Spanish.

— Call 211 to find a local community provider.

— Visit First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hope for Healing website for more resources.

— FBHA’s website offers a list of services in every county in Florida.

Remember, a single life lost to suicide is one too many.

___

GrayRobinson is welcoming Kevin Jogerst to its Washington, D.C. office, where he will work on the federal lobbying team as a legislative affairs adviser.

Jogerst brings a strong background in the political and legislative arenas to the GrayRobinson Government Affairs and Lobbying Section.

“It is an honor to welcome Kevin to our federal government affairs and lobbying practice,” said John Ariale, the firm’s Washington, D.C. Managing Director. “His experience navigating legislative processes, exceptional communication skills, and strong analytical abilities make him an asset to the GrayRobinson Federal Lobbying Team.”

Born and raised in Tallahassee, Jogerst is invested in issues impacting his home state. He brings this dedication on behalf of his clients to both the state and federal levels of government, channeling his enthusiasm into meaningful legislative and funding advocacy.

Before joining GrayRobinson, Jogerst worked as press secretary to Georgia U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk and a legislative aide to Florida U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, where he honed his skills in effective communication, managing policy portfolios, building coalitions and advancing legislative agendas.

“Since I started my career, I’ve had the great privilege of working for clients at both the state and federal levels of government, where I was able to build a wide network of relationships,” said Jogerst. “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter at GrayRobinson and join such an amazing team of professionals.”

Jogerst graduated from Florida State University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and Spanish language and literature. He is fluent in Spanish and participated in the Heritage Foundation Congressional Fellowship in 2023.

___

Shumaker Advisors is bringing on Alex C. Young to oversee the firm’s government affairs operations for the state team and manage its Tallahassee office.

Young is a former aide to Sen. Danny Burgess and previously worked in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget. Shumaker said Young’s “detailed knowledge of state government operations and experience working closely with a wide variety of state elected officials make her an invaluable addition to the team.”

“We are excited to have Alex join the team,” said Alan Suskey, Shumaker’s executive vice president and principal of State Practice. “Her deep understanding of state government and her hands-on experience with key decision-makers will help us continue to provide top-notch service to our clients.”

In her new role, Young will oversee legislative monitoring, stakeholder engagement and advocacy efforts to ensure an organization’s interests are well represented at the state level. She will also develop strategic plans for government relations, lead lobbying efforts, and manage relationships with state officials, lawmakers, interest groups, and others.

“I am truly honored to join such a prestigious government affairs firm like Shumaker Advisors. I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success and helping take the firm to the next level,” Young said. “It’s exciting to be part of such an amazing team that is deeply committed to serving clients and making a real impact at all levels of government.”

___

Former Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez has joined the Miami office of Shutts & Bowen LLP as a Land Use & Zoning Practice Group partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Victoria to our team,” the practice group’s Chair, Alexander Tachmes, said in a statement.

“Her extensive experience in all facets of local government law, including land use and zoning, complements our broad range of governmental representation and underscores our role as one of Miami’s premier municipal practice law firms. Victoria’s deep understanding of the complexities of municipal operations will be a tremendous asset to our clients.”

Méndez joins Shutts & Bowen after more than two decades in public service, including more than 10 years as Miami’s City Attorney, where she led a more than 60-person legal team. Her experience spans several complex subjects, including land use and zoning, environmental law, public finance and real estate.

Frank Rodriguez, Chair of the firm’s Executive Committee, said that adding Méndez to Shutts & Bowen’s Miami office “continues our success in recruiting and onboarding high-value laterals.”

“Her in-depth knowledge of local governments, coupled with her vast legal experience, will undoubtedly benefit our clients and strengthen our firm’s position in the South Florida market,” he said.

Méndez said Monday that she is “incredibly excited to be part of such a prestigious firm.”

“Shutts & Bowen’s reputation for excellence, combined with their commitment to client service, aligns perfectly with my professional values,” she said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to serve our clients with the highest level of dedication.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@AndrewSolender: NEW: GOP Rep. Cory Mills says he is a no on Johnson’s 6-month CR. “I’ve never voted for a CR or a minibus, I don’t plan to,” he says, calling the inclusion of the SAVE Act “messaging at best.” “I can tell you myself, Thomas Massie, Tim Burchett, and others are a ‘no’ vote.”

—@GovGoneWild: I’m confused @yes4florida. I just saw your 30-second ad playing on @YouTube. It says your proposed amendment allows for abortion in consultation with “your doctor.” Can you please point to the verbiage where it says, “your doctor?” Sooooo confused.

—@DeFede: It has now been 24 hours since Tyreek Hill was stopped and handcuffed and the @MiamiDadePD is still refusing to release the bodycam video. If @MayorDaniella and the Police Director claim to want transparency, then they should release the video immediately

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

—TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis urges Legislature to quickly help condo residents with ‘crushing assessments’” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — DeSantis on Monday said Florida lawmakers should take action this year to address a condominium crisis that could see owners priced out of their homes, striking a more urgent tone than just a month ago when he deferred to legislators about whether such action was needed.

“We do need to do something this year,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Miami Lakes. “This is not something that we can put off until next March or April. I think there are a lot of looming deadlines, and we have to have a plan forward to keep people in their units if that is what they want to do.”

Condominium associations across the state have a Jan. 1, 2025, deadline to have an engineer inspect their buildings for safety and determine how much they need to set aside for repairs. The deadline is part of a condo safety law passed in the aftermath of the Champlain Towers collapse, which killed 98 people.

Associations could face millions of dollars in repairs. Increasingly, condo owners are anxious about shouldering hefty special assessments and higher monthly fees that could force them out of their homes.

DeSantis could call the Legislature into a Special Session but has not done so. Instead, he publicly pressures lawmakers to develop ideas to help people pay for reserves. The Governor suggested delaying the Jan. 1 deadline for some buildings or allowing for interest-free or low-interest loans to help residents pay for special assessments and repairs.

“The bottom line is we want residents in Florida to have a safe but affordable place to live,” DeSantis said. “We have an instance here where we are going to have to provide some relief.”

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Kamala Harris prepares for the showdown she’s long sought with Donald Trump as he takes more informal approach” via Eric Bradner, Jeff Zeleny, Alayna Treene and Arit John of CNN — Their debate is particularly important for Harris, who is battling to define herself in voters’ eyes and keep up the positive momentum she’s enjoyed since becoming the Democratic Party’s new nominee this Summer. For Harris, it’s a marquee moment to show Americans that she is ready to assume the presidency, a question very much on voters’ minds as the Fall campaign intensifies. Trump, meanwhile, is eager to negatively shape voters’ perceptions of his Democratic rival and halt the gains she has made since ascending to the top of the Democratic ticket in July. Harris has eliminated what had been Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden for much of the year in presidential polls.

“Harris’ debate challenge: Pushing ahead without leaving Joe Biden behind” via Katie Rogers and Erica L. Green of The New York Times — The debate will pose a challenge for Harris, who will have to decide how much to embrace or distance herself from Biden and his policies at a moment when polls show that many Americans are hungry for change. It is a conundrum other Vice Presidents have faced while seeking the presidency, and Harris’ allies said she would have to tread carefully as she makes a case for herself. One of the most glaring vulnerabilities for the Vice President is an economy that is stable but whose benefits many voters say they cannot feel. The poll found that Trump held a 13-percentage-point advantage on the economy, the issue that was cited as the most important to voters. Harris’ advisers have pointed out that she has already introduced some policies that they hope will make her appealing to voters and business community members and strike a subtle contrast with Biden.

“Trump’s debate playbook: Call the rules ‘rigged’ and undermine the moderators” via Alex Isenstadt and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — In interviews, fundraising appeals, rallies and posts on social media, the former President has repeatedly blasted the host network and accused its top talent of being biased against him. He’s even accused the network, without evidence, of providing the questions in advance to the Harris campaign. “ABC is the worst network in terms of fairness,” Trump said during a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity recently. “They’re very nasty, and I think a lot of people are going to be watching to see how nasty and how unfair they are.” Claiming he’s up against unfair odds and working the refs ahead of a major event is a routine strategy from Trump — one he employed ahead of his debate with Biden in June as well. In recent days, he has only escalated his criticism and allegations against ABC, which is hosting one of the most anticipated moments of the 2024 Election on Tuesday.

“More Black Americans are certain to vote for Harris, Post-Ipsos poll finds” via Emily Guskin, Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Scott Clement of The Washington Post — A Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that the commitment of Black Americans to vote this Fall has rebounded since Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee, with Black voters unifying around her candidacy despite lukewarm ratings of Biden’s presidency. That increase is vital for Harris as she tries to rebuild the multicultural coalition that put Barack Obama in office in 2008 and Biden in 2020. It also mirrors other polls showing that she has gained ground among Black voters in the last two months. Her gains have been more pronounced among Black Americans than the general public, but she has also seen growing support from Americans writ large. The share of Black people under 30 years old saying they are certain to vote this Fall is up 15 percentage points from April — to 47% — and among Black women under 40, turnout interest is up 18 points to 57%. Turnout interest among younger Black men rose from 43% to 51%.

“In a risky ploy to beat Harris, Trump is targeting voters who don’t usually vote” via Alexandra Ulmer, Nathan Layne and Gram Slattery of Reuters — The Trump campaign and its allies are putting an unprecedented focus on targeting these infrequent voters in the seven battleground states that could decide the Nov. 5 election against Harris. This focus, which has not been previously reported in detail, is a high-risk, labor-intensive strategy that could bring in a wave of new voters but could also fall short if their targets ultimately stay home, one Republican official and one academic expert warned. “It’s definitely a new focus that wasn’t the case in 2020,” Rachel Gottberg, 34, a door-knocking veteran of previous campaigns, said before heading off with her husband to hunt for voters in their car adorned with a large Trump campaign hood cover.

“Harris campaign to air anti-Trump message — from his own people — on Fox” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Harris’ campaign for President is releasing a new ad Tuesday to run on Fox News during the presidential debate between her and Trump. The ad will feature several notable former staffers in the Trump White House who have since become fierce critics. That includes commentary from former Vice President Mike Pence, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. Each warns of the dangers Trump presents to the nation. The placement on Fox News will target conservative viewers to convince would-be GOP voters wary of another Trump presidency to cast a ballot for a Democrat. In addition to Fox, the ad will run in local markets in Philadelphia, where the debate is being held and in West Palm Beach, where Trump lives.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Meanwhile … “Ohio police have ‘no credible reports’ of Haitian immigrants harming pets, contradicting JD Vance’s claim” via David Ingram of NBC News — Police in Springfield, Ohio, said they had received no credible reports of immigrants harming pets. Vance, as well as other Republican lawmakers and several conservative commentators, have in recent days asserted without evidence that the arrival of thousands of immigrants from Haiti had created chaos in Springfield. In a post on X, Vance wrote that “people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country.” The Springfield Police Division stated they knew of the “rumors” and had no information to support them. “In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” the police said.

—“Haitian leaders in South Florida blast Vance for ‘vile and false’ accusations of pet-eating” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Elon, Trump & DeSantis’ people … what could possibly go wrong?” via Tara Palmeri of Puck — In Trumpworld, there will always be suspicion toward DeSantis and anyone who works for him. After all, Trump campaign co-Chair Susie Wiles was unceremoniously fired by the Florida Governor after she helped him win that very seat. Wiles went on to stock the Trump campaign with her coterie of fellow DeSantis-world exiles, including political director James Blair, spokesperson Brian Hughes, and senior adviser Taylor Budowich, among others. So you can imagine the scene at Mar-a-Lago after it came to light that a crew of DeSantis alumni had taken over at America PAC — the super PAC backed by Trump’s (current) No. 1 fan Musk — especially since this same group of advisers had been behind the DeSantis campaign’s fairly disastrous decision to rely on a super PAC to handle almost all of its field operations. In many ways, of course, this is a self-inflicted headache.

“DeSantis demands Republicans publicly oppose amendment to add abortion rights to Florida Constitution” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis is demanding that elected Florida Republicans join him in opposition to the proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. He also wants some of their campaign money to help fund the effort to defeat Amendment 4. DeSantis laid down the political law for Republicans in Broward County: His party’s elected officials must publicly oppose the proposed referendum on the November election ballot. Some haven’t, which DeSantis depicted as a sign of weakness. “It’s important that all of our political leaders, you know, stand up and be counted. Right now,” DeSantis said.

—“DeSantis sees ‘1 in a million’ chance to reverse abortion rights amendment if it passes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis claims state is finding ‘fraud’ in Amendment 4 petitions” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — State election investigators are targeting a group suspected of submitting bogus petitions to help get an abortion rights measure on the November ballot, DeSantis said Monday, confirming a probe that has sparked outrage from Democrats. DeSantis claimed the group, which he did not name, submitted dozens of petitions on behalf of dead people in support of Amendment 4, along with validated petitions that did not match signatures in voter files. “Our tolerance in the state of Florida for any type of election-related fraud is zero,” he said when asked about the probe at an event in Miami Lakes. “We are not going to put up with it.” DeSantis did not say and wasn’t asked whether the investigation’s results could be used to try to invalidate Amendment 4 as feared by Democrats. The state’s review involves petitions already verified by local election officials with voting less than two months away.

—“Democrats slam DeSantis for ‘witch hunt’ over fraudulent Amendment 4 petitions” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“Vote No on 3 ad says recreational pot amendment would create a monopoly” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Will a recreational pot measure give one company an economic high? A new advertisement from the Vote No on 3 campaign asserts that the ballot measure was written to provide the state’s largest medical marijuana company with a monopoly on the Florida market. “They wrote it, they rigged it, and they’re hoping you fall for it,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot. “Amendment 3 isn’t the ‘marijuana’ amendment. It’s the ‘monopoly’ amendment.” While the ad never mentions a business by name, a news release clarifies the target: Trulieve. That company, through mid-August, provided $65 million of the nearly $72 million raised to date for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign supporting Amendment 3. That followed the company completely financing the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Senate Democrats say recreational pot measure offers chance to revisit regulatory environment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — While critics of a recreational pot amendment predict economic harm, Senate Democrats see a chance for a fairer marketplace. On a press call, several Democrats said if Amendment 3 passes, that should prompt Florida to revisit the current regulatory environment around marijuana. “When we legalize marijuana, just as we have with our medical marijuana industry, we will share some of those perspectives in ridding ourselves of this vertical integration that keeps many of our participants from being a part of this industry, especially our Black and Brown community,” said Sen. Tracie Davis. Florida’s current vertical integration means licensed businesses can only sell marijuana produced by the same company, a “seed to sale” requirement as described by Davis.

“Poll: Most Florida voters undecided about 2026 Governor’s race with Casey DeSantis excluded from survey” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Ragnar Research Group survey released this week shows 55% undecided in a race that hypothetically includes Republican Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, and Mike Waltz, along with Democratic state Sen. Shev Jones and U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz. Gaetz leads with 12%, with Donalds and Moskowitz at 10%. Jones has 9% and Waltz has 5%. The survey excluded many potential candidates, including Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and First Lady Casey DeSantis. The latter has polled better than any other Republican. Per a June polling memo released by Florida Atlantic University, she leads a field of candidates with 43% support, ahead of Donalds at 19%, with Patronis and Gaetz further back still.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Democratic Senate candidate Daryl Parks fact-checked for ‘lies’ about Corey Simon’s abortion record” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s Voice Founder and CEO Brendon Leslie called out Democratic candidate for the Senate District 3 seat Parks for “lying” about incumbent Sen. Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, in a recent campaign ad. Leslie played a clip from Parks’ campaign that attacks Simon, titled “Done Paying Your Bill.” In the video, Parks said Simon “passed the extreme, no exceptions abortion ban.” Leslie fact-checked Parks, pointing to how Simon did not vote in favor of Florida’s six-week abortion ban and “when the 12-week ban was voted on, he wasn’t even in the office.” “The facts are the facts,” Leslie said. “Corey Simon did not vote for the abortion ban, and yet you got Daryl Parks putting out this blatant lie.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Miami-Dade Democratic Party backs Jackie Gross-Kellogg as ‘the type of leader we need’ in HD 113” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Citing her support for progressive ideals like reproductive rights and gun restrictions, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party says it is backing Gross-Kellogg’s bid for House District 113. A first-time candidate, Gross-Kellogg is running to unseat Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, who won the HD 113 seat in 2022 by less than a 2-percentage-point margin. A Miami-Dade Democratic Party press note said Chair Shevrin Jones, a Senator from Miami Gardens, “has been aggressively fundraising to ensure Jackie and other Democratic candidates on the ballot have the support they need to be successful in November.” Jones said in an accompanying statement that Gross-Kellogg is “the type of leader we need in Tallahassee — someone who will fight for the rights of our constituents, from reproductive freedom to gun safety and educational improvements.”

Save the date:

— STATEWIDE —

“Group behind Medicaid expansion initiative might have to restart petition gathering” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — The group behind the initiative to expand Medicaid said that a Florida Department of State rule could force it to restart the petition collection process. Florida Decides Healthcare relaunched in February a petition drive for voters to decide in 2026 whether the state should provide health coverage for low-income adults. The group suspended the campaign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said on Monday it received guidance from the department in early August that Floridians who signed the petition during the previous attempt couldn’t sign it again unless the group restarts the process with a new petition. The group said it was working with the state to find a solution that wouldn’t force it to start over or not submit signatures from the 80,000 Floridians who supported the initiative last time. However, the news release said Florida Decides Healthcare would also consider a legal challenge against the rule.

“Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull enters Top 5 with $2.7M Q2” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Rubin, Turnbull & Associates team entered the Top 5 in Q2 lobbying earnings with another $2.5-million-plus performance. The firm, led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull, filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more. Rubin Turnbull’s median estimate in the Legislature was $1.32 million last quarter, while the firm’s executive branch report showed an estimated $1.38 million in pay, for an overall total of $2.7 million.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“DeSantis says Harris should answer for illegal migrant influx in Ohio: ‘Indefensible’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis said at a roundtable that Harris should answer for reports of an influx of purported Haitian illegal aliens in a small Ohio town. “You just can’t handle that type of influx. There’s a lot to answer for,” he said. “It’d be interesting to see how Kamala answers this in tomorrow night’s debate. It’s just indefensible.” Reports began emerging in July of Springfield, Ohio, being ground zero for over 15,000 new migrants arriving. And this week, reports have emerged of the migrants “decapitating and eating ducks in parks.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Shlomo Danzinger sues Miami-Dade (again) to overturn Mayor’s race results” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ex-Surfside Mayor Danzinger is again suing Miami-Dade County, this time to overturn the results of the county Mayor’s race. Again, he argues that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava violated state election statutes by filing multiple oath of candidacy forms so that her name appeared on the Aug. 20 ballot atop her six challengers. Unlike a lawsuit Danzinger filed on the eve of the Primary last month, which Judge Antonio Arzola tossed the following morning for mootness, the new complaint includes Levine Cava as a defendant. The lawsuit also names the defendants as Miami-Dade County, the Miami-Dade Elections Department, Supervisor of Elections Christina White, Miami-Dade Canvassing Board Chair Victoria Ferrer and Canvassing Board member Miesha Darrough.

“bodycam footage led police director to reassign officer in Tyreek Hill detention” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Body-camera footage from the roadside detention of Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill led Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie Daniels to temporarily transfer one of the officers to administrative duties, she said Monday morning. In a brief interview, Daniels said she had seen a portion of the bodycam footage from officers involved in the pregame incident on Sunday, when Hill was handcuffed and placed on the curb during a traffic stop on his way to Hard Rock Stadium. “I’ve seen some of it,” Daniels said of the footage. “That is why one of the officers is placed on administrative duties.”

To watch the bodycam footage, please click the image below:

— “Hill was not ‘immediately cooperative’ with officers during stop, police union says” via The Associated Press

“‘Not a joke’: School threats could lead to ‘lifelong consequences,’ superintendent says” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The 14-year-old student accused of making threats of violence against 10 Broward schools likely didn’t have the means to carry them out, but it still created serious security concerns, Schools Superintendent Howard Hepburn said. Hepburn and School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff met with reporters Monday afternoon to discuss the weekend arrest of a 14-year-old girl accused of posting a message that suggested schools may be the targets of school shootings or bombings. Five high schools, three middle schools, and two elementary schools were listed on the social media post, which also included a graphic of a bomb as well as the words “3 ARMED” and “MONDAY11:00.” After the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested the girl, the district sent letters to parents Sunday saying the threat “has been neutralized.” It was safe to send their children to the affected schools.

“A public-records fight to build by Boca Raton’s beach has a truce in sight” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After years of legal feuding, some of Boca Raton’s last-remaining undeveloped coast may get a new beach house after all. On Aug. 27, city officials agreed to enter into a settlement with Azure Development that could allow the developer to build a more than 10,000-square-foot home on 2600 N. Ocean Blvd., along the ocean side of State Road A1A. Azure first sought permission from Boca Raton in 2016 to build on the 2600 property along the ocean side of State Road A1A because that land sits outside the city’s coastal control line, known as the CCCL. Building beyond that boundary is usually prohibited to prevent environmental harm, such as beach erosion or disrupting sea turtle nesting.

“DeSantis names Jupiter lawyer Katherine Mullinax newest Palm Beach County Judge” via Julius Whigham II of the Palm Beach Post — DeSantis has appointed Mullinax to fill the vacancy left on the Palm Beach County bench by the retirement of county Judge Robert Panse. Panse, who presided over criminal and civil cases, retired from the bench in July. Former Gov. Rick Scott appointed the former South Florida Water Management District attorney to the county bench in November 2011. Panse ran unopposed for election in 2014 and 2020. Mullinax, a Jupiter resident, will serve the remaining two years of Panse’s current term and will stand for election in 2026. She has worked for the 15th Judicial Circuit, which covers Palm Beach County, since 2021 and assumed the role of General Counsel in June 2022.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“State Attorney’s race is getting even uglier as Republican says lawsuit is coming” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Republican Thomas Feiter says he is filing a lawsuit soon accusing Republicans of bribery and putting up a sham candidate in the State Attorney’s race for Orange and Osceola counties. Feiter stood next to Monique Worrell during a news conference in downtown Orlando, where they both attacked DeSantis for meddling. “The very foundation of our democracy is at risk,” Worrell said, urging the FBI to investigate the race. One year ago, DeSantis suspended Worrell from her State Attorney’s job and appointed Andrew Bain. November’s General Election pits Bain, an independent, against Worrell as she fights for her old job.

“Chris Dorworth drops federal suit against Joel Greenberg, ex-wife, family” via Marti E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Developer and former state legislator Dorworth has dropped a federal lawsuit against his former friend, disgraced Seminole County Tax Collector Greenberg that claimed Greenberg and his family ruined Dorworth’s reputation. Dorworth did not explain why he pulled the litigation filed in April 2023 but said he would continue with a state lawsuit against the Greenbergs. Dorworth’s withdrawal of the federal suit could bring new information to light in the salacious case. In a subsequent court filing on Friday, Orlando attorney Frederick Wermuth, one of several lawyers representing the defendants, asked the judge to open to the public any documents in the case, many of which were sealed under confidentiality agreements.

“Ban on LGBTQ book prompts letter from national anti-censorship group to Brevard School Board” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A national anti-censorship group has warned the Brevard Public Schools Board that banning a Japanese LGBTQ graphic novel, one that doesn’t violate state law, could violate the First Amendment. The National Coalition Against Censorship, an alliance of nonprofit groups from around the country dedicated to protecting the freedom of expression, issued a letter to School Board members, calling into question the Board’s decision to ban Shō Harusono’s “Sasaki and Miyano, Vol. 1.” The book, which was banned during the Aug. 27 Board meeting, did not violate HB 1069, which lays out the rules about what content can and can’t be in public school classrooms and libraries, Board members and Book Review Committee members agreed.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Sheriff blames new bail law for overcrowded jail” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — The Pinellas County Jail has lacked beds for hundreds of inmates in recent months after new legislation made it harder to release low-level offenders before trial. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he hasn’t seen such overcrowding in at least a decade. The jail can hold up to 3,000 incarcerated people; the population reached 3,300 last month. That meant 300 inmates lacked steel bunk beds and slept “on the floor” on temporary plastic cots. While Gualtieri favors the bond uniformity brought by House Bill 1627, enacted in January, he believes tweaks are necessary to address overcrowding issues. “We got to a point several weeks ago where we were going up and up and up,” Gualtieri said. “It’s coming down now.” HB 1627 tasked the Florida Supreme Court with creating a statewide bond schedule. Circuit Courts in 20 districts previously held that role. Gualtieri said bail issuances were “all over the place,” with some courts offering significantly lower bonds for the same crime. However, jails are increasingly full of people incarcerated for weeks or months while they await trial for minor offenses.

“Why St. Petersburg’s favorite Facebook group turned against its founder” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — After fleeing an abusive partner at the beginning of the pandemic, Juliet Taylor lived alone in a rat-infested St. Petersburg motel room. Looking for a connection, she turned to the I Love St. Pete Facebook group. The group’s founder, Stan Arthur, created a Facebook fundraiser for Taylor titled “Food TODAY for a Disabled St. Pete Woman” in August 2020. Soon after, he came over with some bags of groceries. A few months later, when Taylor asked for $300 for the motel room, Arthur sent it. Negative comments on one of her posts prompted Taylor to interact less with the I Love St. Pete group ― until this August, when she received a message from someone in a new Facebook group called Cancel Stan Arthur & ILSP. The person asked if Taylor knew how much Arthur had raised in her name in 2020. Since the money was collected via a public fundraiser, Taylor could see the total amount in a screen shot: $1,625.

“Coastal leaders back Charlie Justice for re-election to Pinellas County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Several beach leaders are endorsing Justice for re-election to the Pinellas County Commission in District 3. Justice has earned support from Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Denise Houseberg, North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen and former Mayors Patrick Soranno of Indian Shores and Cookie Kennedy of Indian Rocks Beach. Kennedy is running for the Commission in District 1. She and Justice are both Democrats. Justice is facing a challenge from Republican Vince Nowicki in the Nov. 5 General Election. “If you’re looking for a hardworking, get ‘er done guy to be your Pinellas County Commissioner, count on Charlie Justice as your candidate! He’s smart, dedicated and committed to taking care of people and issues in Pinellas County,” Houseberg said. Justice said he’s grateful for the “enthusiastic support,” noting that all of his latest endorsers share a homegrown passion for the county’s pristine beaches.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Firefighters union pushes against City of Tallahassee’s latest proposal” via Caroline Christensen of WCTV — Tallahassee firefighters came to the negotiating table again on Monday to push back against the city’s latest proposal for a new three-year contract. In the proposed benefits and pay package set to begin Oct. 1, the city offered firefighters a 10.5% pay raise, a 7% raise for engineers and 5% for lieutenants. TFD Union President Joey Davis said the union “asked the city if this was their final offer on pay, to which they said no and then were unwilling to negotiate on other articles.” Union leaders say they have “taken the temperature” of union members and have decided their people “need more movement for a majority of our people to be counted on to ratify an agreement.” The city and union will return to negotiations on Sept. 19 to work toward a final agreement.

“City leaders using new tool to identify most flood-prone areas of Jacksonville” via Atyia Collins of First Coast News — Jacksonville leaders have a new tool to identify what areas flood most in Jacksonville and what solutions are needed to improve drainage. The city’s new compound flood analysis will uncover what other areas could benefit from drainage improvement work similar to the LaSalle Street Drainage Project. The pump station is complete, but new pipes and inlets are still being installed. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025. On Monday, sandbags and tarps lined the streets of San Marco as businesses prepared for the upcoming rain. Owners at Flame Broiler are still dealing with issues after heaving rain last week left streets flooded.

“Company breaking ground in Jacksonville wants to build an airplane that can go from NYC to London in 90 minutes” via Chris Will of News4Jax — The city of Jacksonville announced the groundbreaking of a new hypersonic testing facility on the Westside. The facility will be known as “HEAT” and will be built at Cecil Airport. The aerospace company Hermeus, tasked with developing the technology, said the goal is to ultimately create a plane that can travel between New York and London in 90 minutes. Usually, the trip takes about seven hours. Hermeus said the goal is Mach 5. That’s over 3,000 miles per hour and five times the speed of sound. Hermeus is based in Atlanta but is now expanding to Jacksonville to test hypersonic technology.

“Farm Share distributes food to food-insecure families in Jacksonville area on Sept. 11 and 14” via WOKV — Farm Share, Florida’s largest food bank and leading nonprofit, is distributing fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area this week. The only drive-thru distribution requires attendees to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed to ensure safety and minimize contact. Farm Share is vital in fighting food insecurity across the state, where more than 3.9 million families face hunger. The organization works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be discarded due to cosmetic imperfections. Farm Share also provides food through a network of soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and senior centers across Florida at no cost.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Melissa Blazier wins Supervisor of Elections race in Collier after opponent withdraws” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A write-in candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Collier County has pulled out of the race. The candidate, Edward Joseph Gubala, a real estate associate broker, withdrew from the race on Sept. 4. As a result, Blazier, the current Supervisor, will keep her job following her win in the Primary. Her name won’t appear on the General Election ballot, with Gubala withdrawing just in time, before its printing. “By him withdrawing, I don’t have to run in the General Election,” Blazier said. “So, my very long, hard-fought battle is over, which is nice.” She added: “I’ll take it as a win.”

“After cutting local nonprofits’ money, Sarasota County seeks their help in Debby recovery” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — After the historic rainfall and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Debby displaced hundreds of people in Sarasota, Erin Minor found herself on a conference call with the Sarasota Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) to coordinate aid. Dozens of nonprofit charity and relief organizations gathered to collaborate with Sarasota County staff. One local official asked Minor, the CEO of Harvest Tabernacle, a faith-based food bank and shelter — often referred to as Harvest House — if she had available space. Minor was bemused by the request, as it came months after the Sarasota County Commission denied a potential grant of about $500,000 in funding for Harvest House.

“Sarasota County purchases 656-acre conservation easement from Longino Ranch” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County has purchased a 656-acre conservation easement from Longino Ranch. “The conservation easement purchases remove the development rights from the properties and require that the property owners, both current and future, maintain the properties in their natural state and manage the natural resources for conservation purposes,” a county news release said. Conservation easements are “legal agreements in which a property owner promises to restrict the type and amount of development that can occur on the property,” according to the Department of Environmental Protection. The three easements the county purchased from Longino Ranch add up to more than 8,000 acres of protected space, part of the 41,000 acres the county has preserved in eastern Sarasota County since 2000.

“Jill Kiley drops out of Marco Island City Council race, cites illness in family” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island City Council candidate Kiley, 61, has resigned from the race. In a news release, Kiley said that she is resigning because of a “health crisis” in her extended family “that I need to attend to immediately and will require ongoing attention and care. Family first is my priority in all that I do.” Kiley and her husband, Scott, moved to Marco Island in 2018. Kiley said in a recent interview that the couple ran four businesses in the Chicago area. Kiley was a clinical therapist specializing in youth and family counseling in the suburbs of Chicago. She has a psychology degree from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in clinical social work from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

— TOP OPINION —

“MAGA is nothing without Trump” via David French of The New York Times — Last month, I wrote a column that generated intense blowback on the right because I argued that, as a pro-life conservative, I am voting for Harris.

That was controversial enough, but what really seemed to make people angry was one of my stated motivations: that I am voting for Harris to try to save conservatism from MAGA. Defeating Trump, I said, would give conservative Americans a chance to “build something decent from the ruins of a party that was once a force for genuine good in American life.”

The MAGA response was, in essence: You’re fooling yourself. Trump or no Trump, we own the party now.

In fact, this argument is one way that MAGA keeps other Republicans in line. Like it or not, they say, this is the modern Republican Party. You can choose it, or you can choose the Democrats, but don’t think for a moment that a different party is possible.

But is that correct? We’re nine years into the Trump era of the Republican Party and we can see a different reality: attempts to mimic Trump succeed in Republican Primaries and deep-red jurisdictions, but they fail in swing states and purple districts. Trump is MAGA’s most popular figure, and if he loses, then MAGA has nowhere to go but down.

And let’s not forget that if Trump loses, he’s highly likely to face federal juries in Washington and South Florida. (If he wins, he can order the Department of Justice to drop the cases.) If he loses one of those trials (much less both), then MAGA’s central figure won’t be able to mount a fourth run for the presidency. He’ll almost certainly be in prison. The rule of law will have done its work.

— OPINIONS —

“Remember when Democrats (and everybody else) thought Harris was a bad Vice President?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — In the weeks since a group of secretive Democratic power brokers pushed Biden out of the race, the party as a whole has embraced Vice President Harris with astonishing speed. Now, on the eve of the first, and possibly only, debate with Trump, Harris is still riding a seven-week “sugar high” of celebratory media coverage and polls showing increased Democratic enthusiasm for a race many once viewed with dread. But it wasn’t too long ago that many Democratic insiders, and many in the party in general, considered Harris a failure at the job of Vice President. Their unhappiness with Harris, which started with disappointment and evolved into something stronger, spilled into media reports and the general political conversation. There was broad agreement that Harris had not been a good pick for the nation’s second-highest position.

“From ‘free shoes university’ to ‘free speech university’” via William Mattox for Florida Politics — According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), FSU’s “protecting free speech and academic freedom” record now exceeds that of almost every other college in the country. Only the University of Virginia and Michigan Tech rank higher. Apparently, the school that Steve Spurrier once called “Free Shoes University” (for violating NCAA compensation rules) should now be considered “Free Speech University.” Former FSU President J. Stanley Marshall would be proud. Indeed, JMI recently commissioned a poll of Florida residents, which asked, among other things, whether Floridians believe our colleges and universities are doing a better job of promoting “intellectual diversity and free thought” than schools in other states. While policymakers ponder this performance funding proposal, all Floridians ought to crow about FSU’s #3 position in FIRE’s latest rankings.

— ALOE —

“Florida gas prices fall after oil prices tank” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida are plummeting after a big drop in the crude oil market, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. On Sunday, the per-gallon price of gas averaged $3.16. That’s the lowest daily average price since Feb. 12. The reason: Last week, the U.S. price for a barrel of oil dove to the lowest level since June 2023. And where oil prices go, gas prices follow. According to AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins, the “crude price plunge” came amid concerns about the U.S. and international economies and the belief that global oil supplies could outpace fuel demand by the year’s end.

