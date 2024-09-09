Ron DeSantis glad Tyreek Hill ‘did well’ in Sunday’s game, backs investigation into police stop

Gov. Ron DeSantis is discussing a high-profile police interaction with a Miami Dolphins football player, but he’s not saying all that much until an investigation is complete.

Florida’s Governor expressed hope that an investigation would get to the bottom of what happened between Miami-Dade police and mercurial wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was detained during a traffic stop ahead of Sunday’s game with the Jacksonville Jaguars that the Governor attended.

Normally an ardent defender of the police, DeSantis didn’t speculate on what may have happened with Hill, who has had confrontations with law enforcement before in his career, including alleged domestic incidents and beyond.

But DeSantis did back an investigation.

“I have not gotten any details on it. I think they’re going to do an investigation and I think that’s appropriate,” DeSantis said in Miami Lakes at the Roberto Alonso Community Center.

“I was pleased to see he did well in the game and it was good for the team, what happened on the field. But I think that I have confidence in agencies throughout this state that they want to uphold the highest standards of professionalism. And if for some reason that wasn’t followed here, I know that they will make that clear, but I’ll let that investigation take place.”

Indeed, an investigation is happening.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels told The Associated Press that she sought an “immediate review,” including “reviewing available body camera footage.”

Hill tallied 130 yards on seven receptions Sunday, including a touchdown.