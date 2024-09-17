National pro-life org targets Florida voters in new ad against Amendment 4

A national pro-life group is launching an ad campaign starting this week that claims Amendment 4 will allow late-term abortions.

“My birth mom was a scared teenager when she was forced into a late term abortion because of a doctor’s mistake. I survived, but my twin did not,” said Claire Culwell, a Texan who has been outspoken in her pro-life advocacy, in the new 30-second ad paid for by Created Equal. “I was left broken and hurt. Late-term abortion is real and so is the pain, but the pro-choice industry wants it right up to birth. … Will you stand for victims? Please vote ‘no’ on Amendment 4.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group behind Amendment 4, is fighting back against those attempting to paint the ballot initiative as allowing for abortions right up until birth.

“I want to talk about abortion later in pregnancy. The idea that any woman would electively seek an abortion late in her pregnancy is disgusting,” said Lauren Brenzel, a spokeswoman for the political committee that helped lead a citizens-effort to get abortion rights on the ballot. Brenzel spoke to media during a recent press call.

Meanwhile, the Floridians Protecting Freedom group is airing ads that depict Florida’s current six-week abortion ban as one of the strictest in the country with “no real exemptions” for rape or incest victims and to save the mother’s life.

Florida’s law allows exceptions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy for rape, incest and human trafficking victims if they provide proof of the crimes against them with a police report, restraining order or medical report.

Two physicians can also say in writing that an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant woman’s life, another exemption written into state law.

Vice President Kamala Harris also recently released a new commercial featuring clips from the presidential debate where former President Donald Trump took credit for helping overturn Roe v. Wade. Harris described a woman bleeding in her car from a miscarriage or a young, pregnant incest survivor as unable to get the medical care they needed due to abortion bans and doctors’ fears to treat them.

With both sides trying to win support in what is expected to be a tight race, Created Equal said it’s new ad “will target center and center-right persuadable voters.”

“Passage of Amendment 4 would be the crown jewel for the abortion industry. Florida would become a destination for violent, 5, 6, and 7-month abortions,” said Created Equal’s President Mark Harrington in a statement. “By voting ‘No on 4’ Floridians can stop abortion extremists from achieving their diabolical plans to make Florida become California on abortion.”