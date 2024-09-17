Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.17.24

Good Tuesday morning.

A supporter, a critic and a reporter will discuss recreational pot this week; here’s what they should ask:

The Capital Tiger Bay Club is hosting three speakers this week to discuss Amendment 3, the referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot asking voters whether to legalize recreational pot for adults aged 21 and older.

The panel will consist of Jessica Spencer, director of advocacy for the No on 3 campaign opposing the amendment; Steve Vancore, representative for the pro-Amendment 3 campaign Smart & Safe Florida; and News Service of Florida senior reporter Dara Kam.

The group meets Tuesday for Capital Tiger Bay’s luncheon at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola St. in Tallahassee. The luncheon begins at 11:30, and the program runs from noon until 1:30.

To be clear, there’s a lot to discuss — Gov. Ron DeSantis is worried the whole state will go dank in a cloud of weed smoke and former President Donald Trump last week said he’d be voting in favor of the amendment — but here are three questions that seem both pertinent and lively.

For Spencer: What’s up with this ‘corporate greed’ argument?

The No on 3 campaign has primarily focused on the amount of money existing cannabis businesses in Florida have spent supporting Amendment 3. As of late August, the state’s largest medical marijuana retailer, Trulieve, had spent more than $70 million backing Amendment 3. The ‘no’ campaign claims the recreational pot amendment would “entrench their monopoly” while banning individuals from growing their own supply.

“They wrote it. They rigged it. And they are hoping you fall for it,” the No on 3 campaign website reads. “Amendment 3 isn’t the marijuana amendment; it’s the monopoly amendment.”

DeSantis has echoed these concerns, arguing the amendment doesn’t really legalize weed, at least not entirely, because it doesn’t allow home grow and would force consumers to buy into the “big weed cartel” to stock up on their bud.

Spencer should be prepared to answer this question with more than sound bites. For starters, home growing is already not allowed under the state’s existing medical marijuana framework, thanks to the vertical integration standards the Legislature enacted after voters approved that amendment in 2016.

For Vancore: We still haven’t figured out how to keep vape products away from kids; how will this be any different?

Under the current medical marijuana framework, purchasing cannabis products requires permission from a qualified doctor, one certified by the state, to legally recommend cannabis to patients for a variety of ailments. It’s unavailable to kids, and retail locations strictly enforce limitations.

The current environment also means packaging for cannabis products is well-labeled but not exciting. Most packaging is in dull colors, void of anything one might construe as marketing.

But take a look at states where recreational pot is on the books and the packaging looks a lot different. Packages are bright and happy, appealing to all sorts of people, including kids.

Critics of Amendment 3 are worried that a new framework could allow for more creative packaging that appeals to kids, such as with cartoon characters. The No on 3 campaign points to advertisements from yesteryear for Camel cigarettes that feature a buff cartoon camel.

With that in mind, how would this amendment ensure safeguards remain in place to keep pot out of the hands of children? It’s a question even supporters may want to hear an answer to.

For Kam: So, what does the outlook for Amendment 3 really look like?

We’ve seen several polls gauging Floridians’ appetite for recreational pot. Most show a race that could go either way.

With Florida law requiring 60% approval for amendments to pass — rather than a simple majority — the bar is about as high as the state will be if this thing passes.

A recent Sachs Media Breakthrough Research poll found 65% support for Amendment 3, which is enough to reach the 60% threshold for passage.

Marijuana Moment, a pro-cannabis advocacy media site, keeps touting good news for the movement. In late August, the outlet pointed to majority support in a Public Policy Polling survey, in which 57% of respondents favored the initiative. But, the outlet noted, it’s short of the threshold needed for passage. The outlet also touted a more recent poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill, which found nearly 64% support.

Meanwhile, two polls Forbes pointed to in mid-August show contradictory outcomes. One, from Suffolk University/USA TODAY/WSVN-TV, showed the amendment with enough support to pass, at 63%. Another, from Florida Atlantic University, showed just 56% support.

“Ryan Routh, suspected Donald Trump assassination gunman, charged in federal court” via Hannah Phillips of the Palm Beach Post — The man accused of aiming a rifle at Trump made his first appearance in federal court. Routh, 58, is charged with two federal firearms offenses and faces up to 20 years in prison. Neither charge alludes to the assassination attempt authorities say they foiled when they spotted Routh at Trump International Golf Club, crouched in a bush and aiming a semiautomatic rifle toward the former President. The first charge, felony possession of a firearm, carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. The second, possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, is punishable by up to five years.

—”Read the federal charges against Routh in Trump assassination plot” via David Schutz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“See dramatic images, bodycam video from attempted assassination of Trump in Florida” via Antonio Fins and Laura Lordi of The Palm Beach Post

“How authorities are retracing steps of suspect in apparent assassination attempt on Trump” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Angie DiMichelle of The Associated Press — Part of the focus will be how long and where Routh has been in Florida and authorities are working to confirm whether Routh acted alone. Cellular data from Routh’s phone showed he was in the Trump International Golf Club area before the Secret Service agent spotted him, Jeffrey Veltri, an FBI special agent in charge in Miami, said at Monday’s news conference. “We’re continuing to conduct analysis and will be compiling the subject’s movements and the days and months leading up to Sept. 15,” Veltri said. Underscoring the level of planning involved, Routh is believed to have been positioned at the tree line of the golf course from about 1:59 a.m. to 1:31 p.m. Sunday, according to an FBI affidavit that cites cellphone data. A digital camera, a loaded SKS-style rifle with scope, and a plastic bag containing food were recovered from the area where Routh had been standing, according to the affidavit.

—“North Carolina man charged in Trump incident may have waited near his golf course for nearly 12 hours” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO

“Trump assassination attempt suspect laughs, smiles during first court appearance in Florida” via Danielle Wallace and David Spunt of Fox News — Routh, wearing jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles, walked into court and smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began, Fox News observed. Routh appeared fully engaged and answered all the questions from the judge during the about 10-minute-long hearing Monday. He will be formally arraigned on Sept. 30. Fox News is told additional federal charges are possible. The initial charges announced Monday will keep Routh in custody. The judge also asked Routh if he could afford his own defense attorney or if he needed a public defender. Routh said he does not have enough income and, when asked by the judge, said he makes about $3,000 a month, has zero savings and owns zero real estate.

“Suspected Trump assassin had ‘delusions of grandeur,’ political views all over the map” via Julie K. Brown and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — Routh, a former roofing contractor, is a felon who had been stopped by police in North Carolina at least 100 times — including an incident in which the bomb squad was called to investigate whether he was building pipe bombs, according to Tracy Fulk, a former Greensboro police officer who arrested him in an armed standoff in 2002. As recently as 2023, Routh self-published a book in which he called for Iran to kill the former President, describing Trump as a “child that we elected for our next President that ended up being brainless.” Routh was well known to police in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he spent most of his life before moving to Hawaii. “We would get dangerous-person reports — criminal intelligence reports — about him and our bomb team had also dealt with him,” Fulk told the Miami Herald.

“Trump’s golf outings have long concerned Secret Service” via Carol D. Leonnig, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Stanley-Becker of The Washington Post — They reasoned that if photographers with long-range lenses could get the President in their sights while he golfed, so too could potential gunmen, according to former U.S. officials involved in the discussions who, like most others interviewed for this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. However, the former officials said that Trump insisted his clubs were safe and wanted to keep golfing. These preferences posed problems for his protection that former Trump aides, Secret Service officials and security experts said have only intensified in the years since he left the White House, as his security detail shrank and agents no longer maintained as extensive a perimeter guarding his movements.

—“Palm Beach Sheriff candidate blames incumbent for assassination attempt on Trump” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Ron DeSantis doesn’t trust federal government to look into apparent assassination attempt against Trump. Florida will conduct own probe.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — DeSantis acknowledged that the federal government is pursuing the matter. “I understand that the feds are involved, but, but we do believe that there were multiple violations of state law,” he said at a news conference in Orlando. He amplified why he said the state would conduct its own investigation. “We also believe that there’s a need to make sure that the truth about all this comes out in a way, you know, that’s credible. “I mean, I look at the federal government with all due respect to them, you know, those same agencies that are prosecuting Trump in that jurisdiction are now going to be investigating this. I just think that may not be the best thing for this country.

“DeSantis now says he saw ‘vulnerability’ at golf course where Trump was nearly shot” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview on 92.5 FOX News, the Governor said that the “par three” hole on the golf course was less than secure, based on his personal experience. “I’ve played that golf course with President Trump many times,” DeSantis told host Spencer Roach, a state Representative. “You probably go another 20-30 yards, and you have the street and the fence line; the sixth tee is behind the fifth green right there on the fence line. The (sixth) hole plays all on that fence line. And then the seventh tee is right about the fence line. So, I remember playing with him when he was President and thinking, ‘You know what? That is definitely a vulnerability because if you get into those bushes, you’ve got those three holes that would be exposed within a few hundred yards.’”

Meanwhile … “Evacuate everyone ‘except for Trump.’ Mom admits bomb threat at his West Palm golf course” via Hanna Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — “There is a bomb I left on the site,” the woman said in a voicemail to Trump’s golf course near West Palm Beach. “Hopefully, you will get everyone evacuated — except for Trump.” Members of the U.S. Secret Service traced the June 6 call within hours to Martha Jane Schoenfeld, a part-time manicurist and mother of two adult children. Arrested shortly afterward, Schoenfeld made her first appearance in federal court July 12 — one day before the first failed assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 4, a week and a half before the second. Schoenfeld maintains she had neither the means nor the motive to carry out the threat. Though she faces up to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors have indicated they will recommend one year of probation instead.

“Kamala Harris campaign elevates independent super PACs, others before final push” via Michael Scherer of The Washington Post — The Harris campaign sent a signal to deep-pocketed donors Monday by blessing the work of 13 independent groups that could help elect the Vice President over the final 50 days through advertising, registration or other voter mobilization efforts. The announcement comes as the Harris campaign remains flush with late-Summer cash after raising $615 million in the first six weeks after taking over Biden’s campaign. But the ecosystem of supportive nonprofits and super PACs that were set up to support her campaign is, in many cases, still recovering from a tumultuous Summer that disrupted fundraising, particularly among wealthy donors who can write large checks.

“State of the race: Early signs of a post-debate bounce for Harris” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — It’s still too soon to judge the fallout from the presidential debate, but the polls already suggest that Harris might be poised to gain. The initial surveys of people who watched the debate found that most viewers thought she won, and the candidate deemed the winner in the post-debate surveys usually tends to gain in the polls. The first few polls taken entirely since Tuesday’s debate show her faring better than polls taken beforehand. If history is any guide, it will still be a few more days — perhaps another week — until the full scope of any post-debate bounce becomes evident.

“Trump dispenses with unity and blames Democrats after apparent second assassination attempt” via Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon and Katherine Doyle of NBC News — Trump and his allies are fanning political flames after his Secret Service detail thwarted what is the apparent second attempt to assassinate him in less than 10 weeks. In a message posted to multiple social media platforms Monday, Trump accused his opponent, Harris and Biden of taking “politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred.” He said their rhetoric is responsible for threats and violence against him, even though they routinely denounce political violence and did so Sunday.

“‘Auto Workers for Trump’ leader says thousands poised to break from Dems over green policies, job-killing regs” via Charles Creitz of Fox News — A retired autoworker who spent 36 combined years on the line for both Ford and Chrysler – now Stellantis – started a pro-Trump group of colleagues and retirees in 2017 that has ballooned to thousands in recent times. In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News Digital, founder Brian Pannebecker said his group started with 30 active United Auto Workers (UAW) members who all supported Trump in 2016. “Word got out around my plant. It quickly doubled and tripled in size. … Other workers at other auto plants started seeing it [on social media] and requesting to join. And all of a sudden, I had hundreds of members,” Pannebecker said.

“Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC ramps up swing state operations” via Amy Gardner, Trisha Thadani and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — A super PAC that Musk helped create has ramped up spending on behalf of Republican presidential nominee Trump in recent weeks, splashing out millions of dollars primarily in swing states. The burst of activity adds to the evidence of Musk’s growing political alliance with the former President, with the billionaire and his funding playing a key role in the effort to win Trump a second term. The committee, called America PAC, has spent nearly $33 million since it emerged from a Summer spending lull in mid-August, far exceeding the amount it had spent to that date since its formation in late May, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

“Brittany Mahomes questioning her support of Trump after his blistering takedown of Taylor Swift left her ‘shaken to the core’” via James Vituscka of Daily Call — Mahomes is ‘deeply bothered’ by Trump’s very public attack on her close friend Swift, according to sources who claim the Kansas City Chiefs WAG is questioning her support for Trump. Brittany, married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since 2022, sparked a liberal meltdown last month when she liked a post about Trump, 78, on social media. Weeks later, Taylor, 34, publicly endorsed Harris’ bid for President — an action that drove a reported 338,000 visits to the federal voter registration website after she shared a link on Instagram.

”Florida’s property insurance crisis is Rick Scott’s fault, Dems say. Is it?” via Kirby Wilson and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — Politicians across the political spectrum agree: The Florida property insurance market is catastrophically dysfunctional. Politicians can’t agree about how to fix it — or whose fault it is. Those two questions are coming up in a big way in this year’s contest for U.S. Senate. Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell hopes to unseat Scott, who oversaw state insurance policy for eight years as Governor. Mucarsel-Powell says Florida’s insurance woes started under Scott.

“DeSantis-tied committee spends big on Georgia Ritz-Carlton retreat as it fights pot, abortion initiatives in Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Will a six-figure campaign event at a Georgia resort help defeat two Florida constitutional amendments this Fall? The Florida Freedom Fund, a committee opposing initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana and restore abortion access, blew through nearly $116,000 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, even though it raised just over $41,000 at the same time. Most of that spending covered lodging and event space at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, in Greensboro, Georgia. That spend, reported on Sept. 5, constitutes nearly $115,000 in campaign expenditures, more than a third of the total campaign expenses since the committee launched in May.

Happening today — The Florida Democratic Party will hold a virtual media availability with Party Chair Nikki Fried following the formal endorsement of Amendments 3 and 4: 10 a.m., Zoom link here.

“‘Wake up’: Dave Portnoy backs Florida’s recreational pot measure, riling conservatives online” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Portnoy likes football, pizza and pot. One of those things is largely illegal in the Sunshine State but shouldn’t be, he said. Portnoy took to X over the weekend to voice support for Amendment 3. If approved by 60% of Florida voters in November, the measure will essentially legalize recreational pot in the state for people 21 and older. He laid out his case in a roughly one-minute video Sunday, which had close to 16 million views by Monday afternoon, 73,000 likes, 5,800 shares and 5,400 comments. “Listen, it’s Sunday afternoon, football on TV, pizza on the way in Massachusetts — smoking a little weed, just enjoying my day. Florida, you can’t do this. In my Miami house, you can’t do this. Why?” Portnoy said while repeatedly blowing smoke from a joint into the camera. “It’s about freedom. Half the states allow this legal marijuana. Florida, I want to be able to watch football, eat pizza and smoke. We’re all adults here, 21-plus, make your own decisions. It’s on the ballot. Vote ‘yes’ on 3. Legalize recreational weed. Come on. Where are we, Florida? Wake up.”

“DeSantis appeals to pro-choice voters to reject Amendment 4 over vagueness” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis is making his case to pro-choice voters to reject Amendment 4, as he argues the abortion rights initiative is written vaguely. DeSantis spoke at an Orlando news conference and addressed the upcoming constitutional amendment that seeks to enshrine abortion rights — a regular conversation topic for the Governor ahead of the November election. “Look, if you’re pro-life, obviously you’re going to vote against this once you figure out what’s in it,” DeSantis said. “But there’s other people, maybe they’re not pro-life, but their view is like, ‘OK, let the mother talk to the physician.’ … The physician doesn’t have to be a part of it under this amendment; how crazy is that?” “The whole thing is built on fraud,” he adds. “If you read that amendment, they don’t define any of the terms that are in the amendment.”

“Door knocking, TV ads, websites: The abortion battle heats up in Florida and it’s getting ugly” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — When Lucy Rodriguez knocks on a front door in West Palm Beach, she connects with the Hispanic resident about Florida’s proposed abortion protections in a way they can relate. “I’m from the Dominican Republic and I fled for freedom,” she says. “I don’t want my freedoms taken away from me by the government.” The Dominican Republic is not the only Latin American country where abortion is a crime or where oppressive governments have triggered residents to flee to South Florida, and that’s what Rodriguez hopes to tap into as she rallies support for Florida’s abortion rights amendment. Organizations are holding news conferences, volunteers are going door-to-door, church leaders are denouncing the amendment from their pulpits, groups are slamming the airwaves with advertisements, and phone banks are reaching out to voters.

‘Scott Watch’ ad highlights Scott’s ‘attacks on reproductive freedoms’ — A new ad highlights Scott’s record on reproductive rights, claiming the Senator and former two-term Governor “has been especially laser-focused on restricting reproductive freedom.” … “While he continues to lie about his record, the truth is clear: Rick Scott is a threat to the reproductive freedoms of Floridians,” said Scott Watch Communications Director Anders Croy. “Whether it is sponsoring his own national abortion ban or making it clear he supports Florida’s current near-total abortion ban, voting against protections for IVF and then lying about it, or trying to strip away access to contraception for Floridians; Rick Scott has always put his own self-serving agenda ahead of the health and safety of the people he was elected to serve. The people of Florida want to get politicians out of private medical decisions and that’s why they will vote out Rick Scott to protect their reproductive freedoms from government interference.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Anti-Amendment 4 ad features ‘late-term abortion’ survivor — The national anti-abortion group Created Equal is rolling out a TV ad in multiple Florida media markets that features testimony from a woman who survived a late-term abortion attempt. The group said the ad seeks to impress upon voters that if Amendment 4 — which would protect abortion rights up to the point of fetal viability — passes in November, then there will be an increase in late-term abortions conducted in the state. “Passage of Amendment 4 would be the crown jewel for the abortion industry. Florida would become a destination for violent, 5, 6 and seven-month abortions. By voting ‘No on 4’ Floridians can stop abortion extremists from achieving their diabolical plans to make Florida become California on abortion,” Created Equal President Mark Harrington said in a news release.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Pro-Amendment 4 ad glosses over facts of Florida’s six-week abortion law” via Samantha Putterman of the Tampa Bay Times — The group backing Amendment 4 in Florida, which would enshrine abortion access until viability and replace the state’s current six-week ban, launched its first statewide TV ad during the presidential debate. “This is when government in Florida has banned abortion,” the narrator says. “An extreme ban with no real exceptions. Not for her health. Not even for rape.” Florida’s abortion ban, in place since May 1, is considered one of the country’s strictest. But it does include exceptions for the pregnant woman’s health and for cases of rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. The law allows for an abortion at any point of pregnancy if the pregnant woman’s health or life is “at serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment.” Abortions for cases involving rape or incest are allowed up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Common Cause encourages voters to double-check, sign up on National Voter Registration Day — Wednesday is National Voter Registration Day, and Common Cause Florida is encouraging all voters, including those who are already registered, to double-check and update their voter information with their county Supervisor of Elections office or with the state’s online voter information lookup tool. Eligible Floridians who are not registered may do so in person at their county Supervisor of Elections office, online through the state of Florida’s website, at public libraries or other government agencies that serve as voter registration agencies, or by mailing a completed and signed voter registration form to the county Supervisor of Elections office. Residents must register to vote by Oct. 7 in Florida to vote in the November election.

“Rep. Anna Paulina Luna accuses Dem rival of causing ‘unhinged’ harassment campaign against her” via Matthew Sedacca of The New York Post — Luna, who represents Florida’s 13th District, said she’s been doxxed and had threatening packages sent to her home, according to a lengthy Saturday post on X. “When you label people a threat to democracy and attempt to dehumanize/lie about them, violence occurs,” wrote Luna. Luna did not name her Democratic challenger, Whitney Fox, in her post. A screen shot of one menacing remark the lawmaker shared conveyed that the poster knew where Luna lived and suggested others should send a “love letter or … something” to the politician.

“Second debate date offered to Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates, but only one has accepted” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — An invitation for a second Miami-Dade Sheriff candidate debate between Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz is on the table, but so far, only one of the two has accepted the offer. Reyes’ campaign shared word late last week that he has accepted a proposal from Univision to debate Cordero-Stutz on the network in Spanish at noon Oct. 20, with anchor Ambrosio Hernandez moderating. It’s the first of two Spanish-language debates Reyes’ campaign has called for, in addition to two English debates. The candidates agreed earlier this month to debate in English on Oct. 6 on ABC affiliate WPLG’s “This Week in South Florida,” with anchor Glenna Milberg moderating. Reyes’ senior campaign adviser, Christian Ulvert, said his client is “excited to formally accept” Univision’s invitation.

—”Hispanic Police Officers Association endorses Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

Erika Booth, Ed Montanari get RSLC spotlight — The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) this weekend will kick off its 2024 Right Leaders Network Spotlight Candidates Series, which showcases a slate of leaders who will be on the ballot across the nation in 2024. Included on the list are a pair of Republicans running for seats in the Florida Legislature: Booth in House District 35 and Montanari in House District 60. “Winning in 2024 and beyond for Republicans up and down the ballot will require building a bench of strong conservative candidates from the ground level,” RSLC President Dee Duncan said in an announcement. To “combat the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration in the states, we need diverse candidates who represent the values of their communities and will bring a common-sense approach to legislative chambers nationwide. The RSLC, through its Right Leaders Network, is committed to continuing to invest in the future of the GOP by supporting incredible Republican nominees like these in the General Election.”

Save the date:

“Surveyed Florida professors say ‘academic freedom is on life support’” via Jay Waagmeester of the Iowa Capital Dispatch — Of approximately 350 faculty working almost exclusively in Florida public institutions, 135 — 39% — reported that since 2022 they have applied for a job in higher education in another state. Popular destinations include California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York. The survey, headed by the Georgia branch of the American Association of University Professors Conference President Matthew Boedy, asked professors across the South how political interference, like tenure limits and political vetting of course materials, have affected their career outlooks. Topics driving Florida professors to apply elsewhere were largely listed as “tenure issues,” as well as academic freedom, DEI and the overall political climate. In a free-response section, professors anonymously provided examples of how changes in tenure, contracts, and academic freedom affect their work.

“Democrats put up $25 million to reach voters in 10 states in fierce fight for Senate majority” via The Associated Press — Trying to defend their narrow Senate majority with a challenging slate of contests on Republican-leaning turf, Democrats are pumping $25 million into expanded voter outreach across 10 states. The new spending from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee comes less than two months until the Nov. 5 election and as Democrats are benefiting from a fundraising surge since Biden ended his re-election bid in July and endorsed Harris as the party standard-bearer. “A formidable ground game makes all the difference in close races,” DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said. “We are reaching every voter we need to win.” The latest investment will be distributed across Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

“Mike Waltz raises questions about Secret Service’s ‘cookie-cutter’ protective approach in wake of latest Trump threat” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Waltz has questions about “how the Secret Service allocates its resources,” saying that what works for Jimmy Carter (who is in hospice) and George W. Bush “painting in his barn” doesn’t work for Trump, given “how active he is and how the threats are coming in both foreign and domestic.” “They need to change this and make it threat-based protective details rather than just this kind of cookie-cutter approach,” Waltz advised on Fox News’ “America Reports.” Waltz also noted that Routh should have been on the radar of intelligence agencies, given his “anti-Israel rhetoric in terms of Oct. 7 and his online book … apologizing to Iran, calling for Iran to assassinate the President and saying he’d be certainly willing to help.”

“After years of attacks on voting, can new elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties increase voter confidence?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Voting has been under relentless attack, especially since the 2020 Presidential Election. Conspiracy theorists and even elected officials, have spread false claims about the integrity of voting, sowing doubts about the integrity of elections that have driven internet warriors to their keyboards — and skeptics to protest in person at elections offices around the country. Now, with Election Day 2024 less than eight weeks away and mail voting in Florida starting in less than two weeks, the top elections officials in Broward and Palm Beach counties are hoping their newly opened headquarters facilities in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach will undermine efforts by those who’ve been attempting to undermine elections.

“‘Ghost candidate’ trial gets underway against former state Sen. Frank Artiles” via Joshua Ceballos of WLRN — The criminal trial against former state Rep. Artiles began on Monday in Miami. He faces up to 20 years in prison for violating state election laws if convicted. State prosecutors allege Artiles paid a friend to register as a no-party candidate for a state Senate seat in 2020. The friend shared a last name with a Democratic candidate on the ballot. Prosecutors say the alleged ploy was meant to confuse voters and siphon votes in what’s become known as a “ghost candidate” scheme. Court proceedings lasted more than three years before the jury selection on Monday started. Ghost candidate schemes have become popular for election interference in Florida and beyond. Candidates with no intention of winning with similar names to competitive candidates have appeared on multiple ballots throughout the state.

“Final Miami-Dade Commission vote on turning a Cutler Bay hotel into apartments for the unhoused scheduled for Tuesday” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade has some 1,000 unsheltered people living within its borders, and County Commissioners are on the verge of approving a plan to help around 140 of the most vulnerable among them gain permanent, affordable housing. It won’t be cheap. The proposal calls for spending almost $15 million to convert a 107-room La Quinta Inn & Suites in Cutler Bay into an apartment building offering rent-controlled lodging to unhoused individuals 55 and older. A final, “extraordinary vote” on the matter that includes $14 million to buy the property, $40,000 in closing costs and up to $950,000 for “property retrofitting” is set for Tuesday. Eileen Higgins is sponsoring the authorizing measure, which would authorize a spending breakdown of $7 million in county HOMES Plan funds for housing affordability programs. Another $8 million could potentially come in the form of food and beverage tax reserve funds, according to a memo from Miami-Dade Chief Administrative Officer Carladenise Edwards.

“Families ‘desperately’ need after-school care, but 30% of PBC schools have waitlists. Why?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — After the final school bell rings and students across Palm Beach County are released for the day, more than 14,000 elementary students don’t go straight home. Instead, they participate in after-school care programs where they get homework help and play games with classmates until their parents can pick them up. At around $260 per month, Palm Beach County’s School District offers one of the least expensive forms of after-school child care in the county, where private care can cost up to $500 per month. But increasing demand and difficulties in hiring staff has led to waiting lists at 30% of aftercare sites, according to the district.

“Fred Pinto, Royal Palm Beach’s longtime Mayor and champion, dies at 73” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — Pinto, Royal Palm Beach’s longtime Mayor, died during the weekend. He was 73. Pinto in March had just won re-election to his fifth consecutive term in the village’s top office. “Mayor Pinto’s unwavering commitment and service to our community will forever be remembered and cherished,” wrote the village in a statement posted on Monday, Sept. 16, on Facebook. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mayor Pinto’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.” A family member first announced Pinto’s death through a Facebook post. The cause of death and date of death were not immediately available. Royal Palm Beach officials said in a prepared statement that Vice Mayor Jeff Hmara will take over his seat.

“Juno Beach Town Council member heads to court after incident with former Mayor’s wife” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — Town Council member Marianne Hosta and Bianca Giancoli Cooke used to be friends. Now, they’re headed to court. Hosta, a 79-year-old retired math teacher, is charged with battery for allegedly attacking Giancoli Cooke, 44, the wife of former Juno Beach Mayor Alexander Cooke, during a candidate event 12 days before the town election in March. It wasn’t the first time tempers flared between the two women. A month earlier, Giancoli Cooke sued Hosta for defamation over remarks she said the older woman had made about some of her relatives. Hosta has denied the charge, and the matter remains before the courts.

“Orange Co. Commission candidate urges body to quit doling out free tickets to pricey events” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Candidate Steve Leary is urging the Orange County government to stop giving officials free tickets to use a luxury box for concerts and games. Leary sent a letter to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings last week following the revelation that Commissioner Mayra Uribe gave hundreds of free tickets to her husband’s small nonprofit since 2021. Leary said the county’s ticket policy “has created a perception … of abuses” and “has cast shade on the entire Commission.” Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton, runs All-Star Dads, which helps new fathers get ready for parenthood.

“Judge: Orange County’s growth-control measures can go on November ballot” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A pair of growth-control measures set to face Orange County voters in November can remain on the ballot, surviving an effort by a landowner to have them tossed out. Chief Judge Lisa Munyon denied a request for a temporary injunction filed by Lake Pickett North LLC, which owns property in rural east Orange. County leaders have rejected various development proposals on those ranchlands over the years, and one of the ballot measures enacts even stricter rules to develop. Lake Pickett North, which most recently proposed the “Sustanee” project of 1,800 homes, alleged the county hadn’t prepared a business-impact statement before adopting the initiatives as required by state law, thus making the referendum null and void. The suit challenged two separate county charter amendments: One would place further protections for rural areas within a so-called “rural boundary,” while the other would require a supermajority vote from County Commissioners to approve voluntary annexations of unincorporated land into cities.

“Audubon to Orlando leaders: Reject Deseret Ranches annexation” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — With city leaders expected to weigh in next week for the first time on a massive expansion of Orlando’s boundaries, the state’s top environmental advocacy group is calling on them to pump the brakes. In a letter to Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioners, Audubon Florida said the city — which mostly oversees urban lands and developments — is not well-equipped to govern the 52,453 acres of ranch and natural lands that encompass Deseret Ranches. The group favors leaving the sprawling property — owned by a subsidiary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — under the control of Orange County government. “County regulations understandably provide more protection for rural wetlands, scrub, longleaf pine and other ecosystem components than Orlando’s,” Audubon Florida Executive Director Julie Wraithmell wrote in the letter dated Friday, noting that the county’s boundaries include remote rural and natural areas. “The city’s regulations are instead tailored to the city’s more urbanized areas.”

“Orlando’s bars fight back over city’s late-night permits in new lawsuit” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Seven downtown Orlando nightclubs are suing the city in a new federal lawsuit that says Orlando’s late-night bar permits are unconstitutional and unfairly target small businesses. Last year, the city passed an ordinance requiring bars pouring liquor after midnight to have a permit and pay for off-duty police officers. The measures came after several shootings in downtown Orlando’s bar district late at night as people headed home in 2021 and 2022. But several of the bars are calling it governmental overreach, according to the lawsuit filed late last week in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division by the owners of 64 North, The Patio, The Social, Celine, Aero, The Corner and The Beacham, which are all on or near North Orange Avenue.

“Proposed ‘glamping’ upgrades for Osceola park worry environmentalists” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — A 35-acre Osceola County park on the southern shore of Lake Toho is set to get a $19.5 million “glamping” upgrade — with dozens of new lodging units, an amphitheater and an upgraded restaurant — but the proposal is stirring controversy amid statewide debate about the appropriate amount of development in parks. Environmental advocates are objecting to the plans for Southport Regional Park, which sits just east of the Nature Conservancy’s Disney Wilderness Preserve and is home to wildlife including protected bald eagles, endangered Everglades snail kites and threatened sandhill cranes. “It sets a bad precedent of selling public land for private ownership and private development,” said Marjorie Holt, Central Florida Sierra Club’s Conservation Chair.

“Up for a challenge: New Deltona City Manager wants to see city put its past behind” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Taking on the top administrative role in a city known for government dysfunction and infighting wouldn’t sound like the kind of career move many would relish. But then, Dale “Doc” Dougherty — who became the City Manager for Deltona on June 10 — isn’t most people. Dougherty, who has spent most of his professional life in local government, is the first to admit he did think twice before accepting the job offer from Deltona, which, with a current population of nearly 100,000, is the largest municipality in Volusia County. Palm Coast in Flagler County recently overtook Deltona as the most populous in the two-county region.

“NSB receives $837K state grant toward $2M stormwater project on North Atlantic Avenue” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In a continued effort to address an almost citywide challenge, New Smyrna Beach last month received an $837,500 state grant to be used toward a $2.1 million stormwater project along part of North Atlantic Avenue. The area where the project is proposed, from Lakewood to Inlet streets, has faced “persistent challenges” from flooding episodes, according to Sen. Tom Wright, who presented the check to the City Commission at the end of August. “Once completed, this drainage project will not only reduce flooding but improve water management along North Atlantic Avenue and also enhance the quality of life for the residents and businesses in the area,” Wright said.

“Conservative group alleging Florida election fraud gains support from majority of Polk Commission” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — On the spur of the moment, after a presentation by a Winter Haven group of conservative activists, a majority of the Polk County Commissioners agreed by a 3-2 vote on a resolution claiming that Florida’s 2020 Election process was full of irregularities. The resolution from United Sovereign Americans was not advertised in advance of the meeting nor listed on the Sept. 3 agenda. It was delivered during public comment in three-minute readings of the resolution by the national group’s Polk County volunteers, including the President and other members of the Winter Haven 9-12 club.





“FBI wants to hear from victims of St. Petersburg nonprofit that lost $100M” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Six months after a St. Petersburg nonprofit reported $100 million missing from trust funds that pay for medical care, the FBI is reaching out to victims as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The agency recently sent letters to the families of trust fund holders, informing them that they may be victims of a crime and asking them to contact investigators. It has also launched a website with an online questionnaire for trust fund holders and their families. “Your responses are voluntary but could be useful in the federal criminal investigation and to identify potential victims and/or witnesses,” the website states.

“Pinellas nonprofit trying to save preserve gets more time to raise money” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — There may finally be an end in sight to the yearslong campaign to save West Klosterman Preserve, according to residents working to conserve the 14 acres of untouched Pinellas County land. County officials and WK Preservation Group, a nonprofit that has fought to purchase the slice of wild Florida near Tarpon Springs threatened by developers, say they are confident the group will meet a fundraising deadline that was extended this week. The nonprofit fell short of its original target Sunday but worked with county officials to secure an extension until December.

“The city’s dismissal of Laura Street Trio lawsuit puts negotiations back on front burner” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The city moved Monday to dismiss a foreclosure lawsuit it filed a month ago against the owner of the Laura Street Trio, clearing the way for another round of negotiations on a redevelopment deal that would save the historically valuable but vacant buildings in downtown. If the city had moved forward with the foreclosure suit and been successful, it would have resulted in a public auction when another entity could possibly have bought the Trio. However, SouthEast Development Group, which has owned the Trio since 2013, recently brought in a new financial partner, Paul Bertozzi, the founder and CEO of Live Oak Contracting. That sparked talks among SouthEast, Bertozzi, Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration, the Downtown Investment Authority and City Council member Kevin Carrico about pursuing a deal rather than fighting in court.

“As invoices pile up, here’s why Leon County Schools aren’t paying Tallahassee fire fees” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — For the last several years, Leon County Schools hasn’t paid the city for its fire or stormwater services — generating a pile of unpaid invoices and a bill of nearly $3 million and counting — sparking an uproar among progressive city leaders and firefighter union members. Yet school officials say they have no obligation to pay these fees, and they’re standing firm in their decision due to what they say is their “sovereign immunity.” … “One of the major responsibilities I have is to protect the financial interests of the district,” LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna said. “I think it would be irresponsible of me to be committing up to $1 million or more a year to fund a program we’re not required to pay.”

“Longtime Gainesville Fire Rescue member Hillhouse to serve as interim Chief” via The Gainesville Sun — Gainesville Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph “Shawn” Hillhouse will serve as the department’s interim fire chief following the announcement earlier this month that Chief Joe Dixon would be stepping down. In a memo from City Manager Cynthia Curry to Commissioners outlining the transition, she wrote that a national search will be conducted to find Dixon’s permanent replacement. Dixon’s last day with the department was originally set for Sept. 20; however, the memo says that he will remain with GFR through Nov. 1. Dixon is returning to his home state of Maryland, where he will serve as chief of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

“Robin Lumb gets removed from Duval REC following several grievances, Dean Black informs Committee” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Rep. Black and Duval Republican Chair informed the county’s Republican Executive Committee that Committee member Lumb has been removed by Florida GOP Chair Evan Power after several grievances were filed against him. Black told members Power removed Lumb Monday after a unanimous recommendation from the state GOP Grievance Committee. “Mr. Lumb had several grievances filed against him for violations of RPOF rules, including, but not limited to, breaking his signed RPOF loyalty oath, membership in an organization that opposes the Republican Party, disparaging Republicans and endorsing Democrats,” Black said. Black said longtime GOP members are “very familiar” with Lumb’s “tactics” which include “incessant emails, boorish behavior, constant disruptions and gadfly-like habit of disparaging fellow Republicans in the name of ‘transparency,’ all while helping local Democrats.”

“Sarasota Tax Collector race heats up between incumbent Barbara Ford-Coates, Commissioner Mike Moran” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Moran, 55, has taken an aggressive stance in the campaign against Ford-Coates’ leadership, raising more than $100,000 to take on the incumbent. However, he spent much of it fending off a Republican Primary challenge. Ford-Coates, 76, has about $50,000 in cash on hand, according to the most recent campaign finance reports filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, compared with about $1,500 for Moran. At this month’s Tiger Bay forum, Moran accused her of “over-taxation” and “ripping off Sarasota County taxpayers.” In an interview later, she rejected his assertions, saying Moran didn’t understand the law regarding tax collections and justified the employee compensation he criticized.

“Bradenton parent files Manatee lawsuit after police say teachers tied up her child” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — A parent is seeking $100,000 from the School District of Manatee County after police say three employees tied up her 7-year-old child during recess. Takeila Jones and her attorney filed a lawsuit on Sept. 4 in response to a series of incidents that saw school employees allegedly restrain a nonverbal autistic student during recess at G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School using a nylon rope, according to court records. In February, Exceptional Student Education teacher Carina Chindamo, 32, and teacher’s aides Taylor Internicola, 39, and Hydalmy Ortiz, 41, were arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery.

“North Port Commission candidates state views on key issues at Chamber forum” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The most distinguishing difference between the six people seeking to fill three seats on the North Port City Commission is their experience. That reality came through this week at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce forum for the candidates for the three Commission seats. The two incumbents — Alice White in District 1 and Barbara Langdon in District 2 — have each been in city government, and White has lived in North Port for 33 years. David Duval and Andrew Sias have both dipped their toes into city government, with Duval serving as Chair of the North Port Charter Review Board and recruited his friend Sias to serve briefly on that Board.

“Why didn’t facing a common enemy bring us together?” via Francis S. Collins for The Atlantic — We urgently need to learn from what happened here. The worst pandemic in more than a century, driven by the dangerous and highly contagious virus SARS-CoV-2, should have energized and unified us. COVID was the real enemy. But instead, the pandemic tore us apart. False claims gained a rapid foothold, and the sources (including me) that were supposed to share objective information, admit uncertainty and inspire public trust often failed to achieve that. Seeing this situation, people put their trust in other sources of even more questionable value — especially social media. Politicians piled on with a shocking willingness to distribute information that served their own purposes but was of questionable validity.

“It’s the guns. It’s always the guns.” via Gabby Giffords for The New York Times — There have now been two assassination attempts on Trump in just over two months. Two separate shooters, in possession of semiautomatic weapons, came terrifyingly close to inflicting great harm. But the through line here isn’t Trump. The through line isn’t the Secret Service. The through line isn’t heated rhetoric. The through line is, as it always is, the guns. We are a country weary of repetitive gun violence. Political rhetoric matters — but the rhetoric wasn’t in the bushes around Trump’s golf course, on the interstate in Kentucky, in the school hallways in Georgia, or at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Dangerous people with guns were. The most recent would-be attack on the former President on Sunday is an indicator of where we are as a nation: a place where no one is safe from gun violence.

“If Trump loses North Carolina, it could be an early night — and curtains for GOP” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — Democrats hope that momentum determines the presidential winner and even changes the contours of Election Night. North Carolina polls close early, at 7:30 p.m. Moreover, state law allows the processing of mail-in votes well before Election Day, making an early count possible. (Some states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, cannot start processing until Election Day, which could result in delays of several days before a winner is determined.) Should Harris win North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes, Trump’s chances of victory diminish greatly. He would need a virtual sweep of other battleground states (and likely all of the blue-wall states). An early-evening victory in a state Democrats have not won for 16 years would reverberate through the country, potentially depressing GOP turnout in Western states and diminishing the appetite for stunts to refuse certification of results in states such as Arizona and Georgia (which would not be determinative if Harris holds the blue wall and wins North Carolina).

“Why is New York City so safe?” via Justin Fox of Bloomberg — New York City is much safer than most other big U.S. cities. By the simple metric of homicides plus land-transport deaths, it’s among the safest places in the country. CDC data show the number of homicide victims among New York City residents, not the number of homicides in New York. When you compare New York City with the broad urbanization categories by which the CDC also reports mortality data. Suburban counties in large metropolitan areas had a slightly lower homicide rate than New York in 2023, but their much higher transport fatality rate canceled that out. Rural counties had more than three times the homicide-plus-land-transport-accident fatality rate as the country’s biggest city. Rural counties in the South had a much higher homicide rate than New York, those in the West a slightly higher one and those in the Northeast and Midwest much lower. They all had much higher rates of land-transport accident fatalities.

“SeaWorld Orlando’s grown-up Halloween event uses Las Vegas for unexpected inspiration” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Another bloody delivery arrived at Kyle Smith’s job — this time, human limbs — in full view of all his Orlando co-workers. The white delivery van pulled up and unloaded the buckets of gory goods, handing them off to Smith. For Smith, it was just another day at work. Smith manages the creative show operations at SeaWorld Orlando as the park celebrates its fourth year of a special ticketed Halloween event for adults and more mature theme park fans. SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream, which runs on select nights through Nov. 2, features five haunted houses, seven scare zones and five themed bars. The company said some are returning favorites; others are brand-new this year. Across Central Florida’s major theme parks, it’s officially deep into the spooky season, even as the temperatures don’t feel anywhere close to Fall weather.

