New poll shows Kamala Harris within margin of error in Florida … but Donald Trump tied with women

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 20, 20243min4

The interesting survey data shows a complex and close race.

The presidential race in the Sunshine State is still too close to call.

That’s the take of Morning Consult polling, showing that although Donald Trump has stretched his lead over Kamala Harris, it’s not by much.

“Trump leads Harris inside the margin of sampling error,” the pollsters say, with Trump ahead 50% to 47% in polling conducted between Sept. 9 and Sept. 18.

Harris is running close to Trump despite the state having roughly a million more registered Republicans than Democrats, in part because of a marginal 47% to 44% edge with independents.

This poll aligns with others that suggest the race is closing and that Trump is up 3 points on average.

Both candidates have consolidated their bases.

Harris is the choice of 93% of Democrats, while Trump is preferred by 92% of Republicans.

The polling also suggests that a gender gap that is pronounced in many other surveys doesn’t exist in Florida.

Trump and Harris each have 48% support among women. Harris also is competitive with men in the Morning Consult data, trailing Trump 51% to 46%.

Democrats have suggested that the Harris campaign may step up its efforts in the Sunshine State.

During a fundraiser Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff told donors the “map is wide open, and we need the money to compete in seven and possibly eight states.”

He added that he was “just in Florida at the Villages, and it was wild.”

Republicans argue Democrats haven’t got a shot, of course.

During a Thursday appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Ron DeSantis dismissed Emhoff’s assertion that Democrats will “see what they can do in Florida” as simple “wishful thinking.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Josh Green

    September 20, 2024 at 1:49 pm

    DeSantis is going to be Big Mad when she turns Florida blue again.

    Reply

  • Billy Rotberg

    September 20, 2024 at 1:52 pm

    It will be purple by 2026, especially once the Democrate start enacting Republican voter roll purges like BananaRepublicans did in 2022.

    Reply

  • Stephen D

    September 20, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    All these wishfull thinkers in this state make me laugh. You would like Florida to end up like CA and NY, wouldn’t you. Not going to happen. Just like Walz’s wife, you are all looney tunes.

    Reply

  • Jojo

    September 20, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    Florida is 48th in health care for women and dead last in prenatal care.
    Any woman voting for that misogynistic narcissist needs their head examined

    Reply

Categories