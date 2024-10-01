Clerks and legal managers set up help for residents with protective orders following Hurricane Helene

Government financial and legal managers in Florida are joining forces to bring relief to those who are struggling to recover from the impact of Hurricane Helene and need protective orders.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers are implementing what’s known as the “Hope Card Program.” The program is being coordinated by the Florida Attorney General’s Office and is designed to offer continued protection for residents who have applied for an injunction for protection in the state.

The “Hope card” can be presented to law enforcement to show that an injunction is still valid, despite any possible technological interruption due to complications caused by the hurricane.

“With the launch of the Hope Card Program, Clerks of Court in Florida are able to provide further peace of mind for those in our communities who have secured final injunctions for protection against various forms of violence and abuse,” said Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) President and Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

“This initiative ensures that individuals with protective court orders can easily and effectively communicate their status to law enforcement, ensuring immediate verification and enhanced safety.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody said she’s enthusiastic about throwing her support behind the program.

“Implementing the Hope Card Program represents a significant enhancement to how we support and protect victims of violence in Florida,” Moody said. “By providing a free, clear, and easily accessible verification tool, we are empowering individuals with the means to secure their safety and enforce their rights swiftly and effectively. This program not only simplifies the process but also strengthens our collective effort to ensure justice and security for those in need across our state.”

The Legislature approved the Hope Card concept as part of the 2024 Session. Hope Cards identify the name and birth date of the person protected by the court order, the name and birth date of the respondent and protective order information. Hope Cards are valid for two years or until the injunction expires, whichever occurs first.

Residents can receive a Hope Card for free by contacting a local Clerk of Court’s office. For further details on the Hope Card Program, residents can go to a specific website set up by Florida Clerks.