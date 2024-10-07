Marco Rubio, Rick Scott back Gov. DeSantis’ pre-landfall declaration request

Florida’s Senators are asking for federal aid as the fearsome Hurricane Milton is headed to the state’s west coast and is expected to impact much of the peninsula.

“Currently, Milton is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s Gulf coast. Milton’s anticipated strong winds, torrential rains, and devastating storm surge are likely to wreak havoc across much of Florida. Although our state is familiar with the dangers posed by hurricanes, this major hurricane approaches toward Florida’s Gulf coast that recently endured severe impacts from major Hurricane Helene, rendering them particularly vulnerable to catastrophic effects from this approaching storm,” wrote U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott in a letter to President Joe Biden.

“Ensuring that the state has access to the federal resources it needs is imperative to protecting Floridians, property, and our communities. As such, we request that you promptly approve Governor DeSantis’ request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration.”

The supportive letter was sent late Sunday night, with the Senators waiting until the request was formalized.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was confident that the request “will be approved.”

Once approved, the declaration facilitates help with emergency protective measures and federal aid for initial response and recovery efforts via the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

DeSantis recently said Florida doesn’t need much from FEMA in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

“We prepared for the hurricane. We learned in Florida long ago: we don’t rely on FEMA to do any emergency rescues and rapid disaster operations. It’s basically just a bank account. We take the matters into our own hands for preparation, rescue and response,” DeSantis said during an interview on Fox News’ “Faulkner Focus.”