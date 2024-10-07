October 7, 2024
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott back Gov. DeSantis’ pre-landfall declaration request
.

A.G. Gancarski
October 7, 2024

desantis scott rubio
The supportive letter was sent late Sunday night, with the Senators waiting until the request was finalized.

Florida’s Senators are asking for federal aid as the fearsome Hurricane Milton is headed to the state’s west coast and is expected to impact much of the peninsula.

“Currently, Milton is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s Gulf coast. Milton’s anticipated strong winds, torrential rains, and devastating storm surge are likely to wreak havoc across much of Florida. Although our state is familiar with the dangers posed by hurricanes, this major hurricane approaches toward Florida’s Gulf coast that recently endured severe impacts from major Hurricane Helene, rendering them particularly vulnerable to catastrophic effects from this approaching storm,” wrote U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott in a letter to President Joe Biden.

“Ensuring that the state has access to the federal resources it needs is imperative to protecting Floridians, property, and our communities. As such, we request that you promptly approve Governor DeSantis’ request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration.”



During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was confident that the request “will be approved.”

Once approved, the declaration facilitates help with emergency protective measures and federal aid for initial response and recovery efforts via the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).

DeSantis recently said Florida doesn’t need much from FEMA in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

“We prepared for the hurricane. We learned in Florida long ago: we don’t rely on FEMA to do any emergency rescues and rapid disaster operations. It’s basically just a bank account. We take the matters into our own hands for preparation, rescue and response,” DeSantis said during an interview on Fox News’ “Faulkner Focus.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Frankie M.

    October 7, 2024 at 8:37 am

    So Ronnie wants the bank account with no strings attached? Maybe the request is more likely to be approved if Ronnie shows up in person to meet with Biden. They can shake hands & take some pics in a show of bi-partisanship. Those pics can later appear in election day mailers suggesting that Biden owns Ronnie who isn’t MAGA enough for his base.

    • Michael K

      October 7, 2024 at 8:56 am

      That’s the Trumpublican modus operandi – along with petty vindictiveness. Democrats don’t work on that calculus. They take their oath of office seriously: to serve all. And to bring people together in times of need. Sadly, our governor is only interested in division.

