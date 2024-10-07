Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.7.24

Good Monday morning.

This edition of INFLUENCE Magazine is unexpectedly — and tragically — timely. Many of us Floridians just experienced one of the most harrowing experiences of our lives, if not the most. Catastrophic flooding has obliterated entire homes, swept boats out to sea (or into neighbors’ yards), and turned cars into boats and homes into infernos.

The hardest-hit areas in the Big Bend have seen entire towns wiped out by Category 4 force winds.

As I write this, yet again, I’m preparing for what may or may not be a direct hit to our beloved and beleaguered Tampa Bay area.

This edition features the Great Communicators — people whose job is to provide information and create communication strategies for clients, local governments, nonprofits or the media — and the theme is “always on.”

That’s because, as Great Communicators in various parts of The Process, these honorees answer the call of duty whenever and wherever. And here’s a case in point.

As Floridians were preparing to evacuate for Helene, I spoke with one of our honorees, who told me they were evacuating with three things: their family, their gun and their Starlink. That third item is necessary in the world of communication strategy because it provides connectivity even when the power goes out, when phones go dead or when the internet fails. That means they were bringing along the Elon Musk-created gadget to keep their family safe, keep in touch with clients and ensure work still got done.

It’s a perfect example of the “always on” that dominates The Process.

None of this year’s Great Communicators, nor any who have earned the honor in the past or will in the future, work banker’s hours. So, we set out to illustrate each honoree’s “always on” with creative photo shoots meant to highlight how when duty calls, you answer, even if it’s at a kid’s baseball game, high tea in London or on the golf course.

While I think these are some of the best images we’ve ever featured in INFLUENCE Magazine because they are so real, I also think this year’s theme effectively captures how, despite herculean efforts to constantly serve clients, organizations and/or people, these Great Communicators are also striking an important balance between work and personal life. Sometimes, they’re so good at it that the two areas merge. After all, most in The Process spend so much time with colleagues that they become just like family.

This edition also includes many important features, including a sit-down with Simone Marstiller, one of my favorite people in The Process, and probably one of yours, too. The profile catalogs her fascinating story of finding success in a highly competitive and driven field, and it sets an example for future leaders in Tallahassee.

We also feature efforts to bring film incentives back to Jacksonville — a perennial debate if ever there was one — and how one communications pro trekked to the roof of Africa and then made a documentary about it (talk about always on!).

We also have a new cohort for our fun “Fourth Floor Files,” where we learn a bit about the people who, often from behind the scenes, make The Process work. We learn about their Session traditions, favorite swear words, post-Session guilty pleasures, and more.

There is also a rundown of recent shifts among Tallahassee-centric staffers, from promotions to new gigs.

Our Great Communicators are listed in no particular order. Each offered personal tales of striking that elusive work/life balance, how they learned to be great communicators and other interesting tidbits you’ll want to read about. That includes Max and Adam Goodman, brothers who work separately but who both share stories of how their father — himself an ace communicator — shaped their professional strategies.

The Florida Politics and INFLUENCE Magazine team are already hard at work for our highly anticipated biannual special feature — INFLUENCE 150, a rundown of the most influential people in Florida Politics. You can already submit nominations to [email protected].

In the meantime, I hope you will join Michelle, Ella and me in looking to the horizon for all the possibilities that adversity brings. Our prayers are with those recovering, and our hope for the future is bright. After all, the sense of community and hospitality that emerges after any tragedy is always inspiring, and Helene has not been any different.

Let’s also hope that Milton realizes his stapler isn’t here.

—@PhilKlotzbach: For the first time on record, the Atlantic has 3 #hurricanes simultaneously after September (#Kirk, #Leslie, #Milton).

—@Olivia_Bevears: Speaker Mike Johnson will NOT be calling the House back early to vote on a disaster aid supplemental in the wake of the Hurricane. He tells me the cost of damages has to be “tabulated” before a supplemental is considered and he argued they are a ways away from that. Congress will not convene for about five more weeks

—@Mattyglesias: Just to be clear, the reason FEMA is out of money is that House Republicans decided they like that outcome.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Florida is preparing for significant impacts from Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s west coast by midweek. Impacts will be felt across the Florida peninsula, as Milton is forecast to exit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane. Do not get wedded to the cone. Floridians should prepare now for potential impacts, even if you live outside of the forecast cone. We recommend following all evacuation orders from your local officials.

—@DannyKannell: Here is the dirty little secret the power brokers don’t want you to know … the Power conferences are a lot more alike than is portrayed nationally. Every league has a couple national title contenders. A bunch of solid teams. And a couple clunkers at the bottom.

— DAYS UNTIL —

—TOP STORY —

Breaking late Sunday — According to Sunday’s 11 p.m. National Hurricane Center update: Meteorologists expect Milton to be a major hurricane (possibly Category 3) by midweek when it reaches the west coast of the Florida Peninsula. Currently, the system is about 230 miles WNW of Progreso, Mexico, and about 765 miles WSW of Tampa, Florida, with maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.

Milton is moving east at 7 mph. NOAA says there is still significant uncertainty in Milton’s eventual track and intensity. While it is too soon to specify the exact size and location of the most significant impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surges and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday and Storm Surge and Hurricane. Watches will be issued early Monday.

Residents in the Florida Peninsula should follow any advice local officials give and check updates to the forecast.

The system will produce areas of heavy rainfall from later Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall could cause considerable flash flooding, urban and area flooding, and moderate to major river flooding.

Tropical storm conditions are expected with hurricane conditions beginning Monday across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico where a Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect.

“State ‘commandeers’ stalled debris removal as Milton threatens communities devastated by Helene” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Department of Emergency Management would “commandeer” debris removal as needed in the hours before a potential Category 4 storm barrels into the Tampa Bay region “just to be able to make sure we have a place to put this stuff.” The Governor wouldn’t say how much could be removed before Hurricane Milton’s effects become too pronounced for haulers to be in the streets picking up limbs and household effects that Helene’s storm surge may have flooded out. DeSantis noted the incoming storm could “produce a lot of debris.” He said local governments had been advised to have their “debris contracts in place and get after it,” but that some made business decisions not to follow through as needed.

“Pinellas storm surge from Milton could ‘nearly double’ the size of Helene’s” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — In Pinellas, Emergency Management Director Cathie Perkins said after speaking with officials from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center that, “they told us to plan for 10 plus feet of storm surge.” “It’s going to be bad. That’s all you really need to know,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. He added that the people in who died in the storm did so because “they didn’t listen” when told to evacuate. “More than 500,000 that are going to be required to evacuate,” he declared (the county is listed as having a population just under a million people, according to U.S. Census figures). There is considerable concern about what the storm might do to all the existing debris that is still spread out since Helene — hence DeSantis’ order in that area.

“On Florida’s west coast, a race to clear Helene storm debris before Hurricane Milton” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — DeSantis said that local governments have been doing a good job cleaning up all the junk in the streets, but with a new storm just 72 hours away, he urged them to pick up the pace. He also assigned several state agencies to focus all their resources on helping clean up and mandated that all landfills and debris management sites be open 24/7. “Do not take your foot off the gas on this debris mission. You have unprecedented support to help you,” he told local governments. “With the resources that we’re marshaling, that is going to make a difference.” The directive already led to unusual sights, like state employees cutting the lock on a Pinellas County dump Saturday evening to allow them to continue dumping debris at all hours.

“Ron DeSantis: Florida preparing for mass evacuations as Milton eyes state” via Jim Rosica of the USA Today Network-Florida — Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie appeared with DeSantis at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sunday morning. What is expected to become Hurricane Milton could make landfall Wednesday as a category 3 storm, possibly between Tampa and Naples. Expect “potential major, major impacts,” DeSantis said, including what’s now predicted to be 10 to 20 feet of storm surge that could deluge Tampa Bay, among other places, and flooded rivers. At the same time, Guthrie told residents who aren’t dependent on power for medical reasons and live in newer homes, “if you’re inland (and) not in an evacuation zone, it may be better for you to just stay in place.”

“Hurricane guns: DeSantis orders no suspensions, no limits on gun sales during storm” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis has issued an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Milton that prohibits Guthrie from exercising his authority to suspend or limit gun sales. The preemption of Guthrie’s authority is unprecedented and even highlighted in the news release that went out with the executive order declaring an emergency: “For your reporting purposes, please note in particular the following: Language in the opening portion of Section 2, which prohibits the suspension of or limitation of the sale, dispensation, or transportation of firearms.” No such language was provided in the disaster declarations for hurricanes earlier this year, Idalia last year, or Ian the year before. The order comes shortly after the City of Okeechobee had issued an ordinance in advance of Helene banning citizens from carrying guns and limiting the sale of guns and ammunition, causing an immediate outcry from DeSantis and gun rights advocates.

Meanwhile … “‘An empty feeling.’ At Helene’s Florida landfall, few have insurance to help rebuild” via Alex Harris and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — These days, Jody Griffis’ daily commute to his waterfront home in Cedar Island ends with him parked in front of what is now a mostly barren lot, the Gulf of Mexico softly lapping at the shore behind it. Helene swept away his 1986 stilt house and everything he and his wife of 24 years had in it. One of his work shirts was found miles away. All that remains are pilings set on a concrete foundation, one with an American flag he attached after the winds died down. “I find myself driving there because I feel I need to be there,” Griffis said. “I don’t know why. It’s an empty feeling being there.” Here, where the strongest storm to hit the region in its history was also the third to come in 13 months, residents like Griffis worry that they are being forgotten. And that could make that already exhausting process of recovery take even longer. Especially here, where very few residents have the right insurance to make them whole after 10-plus feet of storm surge flooded their homes.





—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Donald Trump stages dramatic return to site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt” via Isaac Arnsdorf and Justine McDaniel of The Washington Post — Trump suggested that his political opponents could have been responsible for the July assassination attempt against him as he staged a dramatic return Saturday to the fairgrounds where he was hit by an attempted assassin’s bullet July 13. “Those who want to stop us … have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot, and who knows, maybe even tried to kill me,” Trump said. Eric Trump, the former President’s son, also used the word “they” in speaking about the assassination attempt rather than referring to the lone shooter with a singular noun, suggesting there was a conspiracy behind the attack — something that the FBI has not found.

Shot 1 — “Trump is everywhere. Anxious Dems wonder why Kamala Harris isn’t” via Myah Ward, Elena Schneider, Eli Stokols, Jonathan Lemire and Megan Messerly of POLITICO — Democratic operatives, including some of Harris’ staffers, are growing increasingly concerned about her relatively light campaign schedule, which has her holding fewer events than Trump and avoiding unscripted interactions with voters and the press almost entirely. In interviews with POLITICO, nearly two dozen Democrats described Harris as running a do-no-harm, risk-averse approach to the race they fear could hamper her as the campaign enters its final 30-day stretch. With early mail and in-person voting already underway in more than half of the country, Harris spent just three days of the last week of September in battleground states.

Shot 2 — “Harris is playing it safe. Some Democrats worry that could doom her campaign” via Peter Nicholas, Natasha Korecki, Monica Alba and Matt Dixon of NBC News — Even as polling shows the presidential race is a tossup, Harris has been running with a measure of risk aversion that some Democratic strategists and activists worry has failed to fully capitalize on the excitement surrounding her entry into the race in July. Until this point, Harris has largely eschewed freewheeling interactions with voters like town hall-style events or interviews with the media that could offer a sense of her authentic self and make people more comfortable with her abrupt emergence at the top of the ticket, these Democrats say. “They’re trying to keep her away,” Steve Shurtleff, a former Democratic Speaker of the New Hampshire House, said of the Harris campaign.

Chaser — “Harris’ campaign plans to ramp up its negative messaging against Trump” via Monica Alba, Jonathan Allen, Peter Nicholas and Yamiche Alcindor of NBC News — Harris’ campaign is planning to more aggressively attack Trump in the remaining weeks ahead of the November election, a new phase aimed at trying to move the small number of undecided voters her way, according to five Harris campaign officials. The change is driven, in part, by internal campaign data showing that sharper messaging against Trump could persuade some still-unsure Americans to support Harris, according to three of the campaign officials. The effort is set to include new ads and harsher language on the campaign trail highlighting Trump’s past actions and rhetoric that Harris officials hope will tip these voters away from backing the former President.

“Helene hit Trump strongholds in Georgia and North Carolina. It could swing the election” via Ariel Wittenberg, Avery Ellfeldt and Thomas Frank of POLITICO — Hurricane Helene hit especially hard in heavily Republican areas of Georgia and North Carolina — which could work to Trump’s disadvantage in the two swing states. Research has shown that major disasters can influence voter turnout and preference. And Helene has pushed this contest into novel territory: It’s the first catastrophic event in U.S. history to hit two critical swing states within six weeks of a presidential election, based on POLITICO’s E & E News analysis of data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The challenge for Trump: The parts of western North Carolina and eastern Georgia flooded by the monster storm are primarily Republican.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“DeSantis frets that Helene destruction may depress GOP swing state turnout” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Helene left devastation in Georgia and North Carolina, and DeSantis fears that storm impact could make it to where reliable Republicans don’t get a chance to vote in two of the closest elections on the electoral map. “If you look at Georgia and North Carolina, the path that this took is probably, I would say 2 to 1 Republicans in the path of that,” DeSantis said on Friday’s episode of The Dana Show. “It’s really important that these people are able to vote,” DeSantis said. “Especially in North Carolina, I think they need to make sure that there’s accommodations so that these voters are able to have their voice heard.”

“Amid skepticism, DNC chief explains why he thinks party plans election ‘surprise’ in Florida” via Antonio Fins of the Palm Beach Post — The head of the national Democratic Party is counting on a grassroots surge to flip Florida, a state few predict is in play for this November General Election. “I’ve been saying for months — Florida, Florida, Florida,” said Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee. “I believe we have come to a point in which the stars are aligning that we can compete in Florida again, and ultimately win.” The catalysts Harrison are counting on, he said, include two state constitutional amendments. Harrison said his hopes are also buoyed by the success of the state Democratic Party in fielding candidates in every congressional and state legislative district up for grabs this Fall.

“DeSantis wins praise for ordering election exemptions in Helene-damaged counties” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Sunshine State branch of the AARP is giving props to DeSantis for authorizing changes to the election processes of 13 counties hit hardest by Hurricane Helene. The counties include Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Taylor. “We commend the Governor’s decision to make necessary exemptions in 13 counties, ensuring that all voters — particularly those 50+ — can exercise their right to vote,” AARP Florida Director of Advocacy Zayne Smith said in a prepared statement. DeSantis signed Executive Order No. 24-212 on Thursday to allow the counties to make changes to early voting sites, establish consolidated voting centers, and ease restrictions on mail-in ballot requests.

“Sam Garrison says Florida doesn’t need recreational pot to thrive” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Florida lawmaker in line to be House Speaker is explaining why he’s voting against legalizing recreational marijuana in November. Rep. Garrison sent a detailed email to the media laying out his opposition to Amendment 3. The Fleming Island Republican said that even voters who want cannabis decriminalized should be concerned about cuffing the Legislature’s policymaking ability with an amendment to the Florida Constitution. “Policymaking by constitutional referendum is no way to run a railroad, especially in America’s third largest state. (Remember 2002’s pregnant pigs’ amendment?) This is especially true in an area like marijuana where our state has made a concerted effort to strike the right balance between personal liberty and community standards,” Garrison said.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“GOP tries again to beat Darren Soto with well-financed challenger Thomas Chalifoux” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Democrat Soto’s congressional seat has been a tempting target for Republicans ever since his first victory in 2016. However, Soto, a former state lawmaker, remains the favorite as he attempts to secure a fifth term in Congress. GOP congressional candidates have never beaten Soto, but they have done progressively better in the district, including Osceola, southern Orange, and eastern Polk counties, after losing to Soto by 16 points in 2018. Republican challengers lost to Soto by 12 points in 2020 and 7 points in 2022, even as redistricting made the seat more Democratic-leaning.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Paula Stark, an Osceola lawmaker seeking re-election, faces spending questions” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Stark, an Osceola County Republican who wants voters to send her back to the House, has racked up questionable expenses, failed to file required state finance forms correctly and on time and had her taxpayer-funded office expense account frozen. The former newspaper publisher and nonprofit executive from St. Cloud won a seat in the House in November 2022, part of a red wave that swept the Legislature. She soon ran into trouble with House staff for failing to file her office expense reports on time and for filing vague and “unacceptable” reimbursement forms. In March, the House suspended her account that pays office expenses, saying it had found $13,000 worth of irregularities. The account remains frozen.

“GOP attack ad uses social media pic candidate posted after mass shooting at daughter’s yoga class” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a TV attack ad targeting House District 113 voters featuring a washed-out image of Democratic candidate Jackie Gross-Kellogg. It’s not the most flattering photo, she said. That’s not the problem. It’s the source and context. The picture in the ad, funded by the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee in support of incumbent Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, came from a Facebook post that Gross-Kellogg made on Nov. 2, 2018. She’d just got home from a polling site, where she and others rallied on behalf of the post-Parkland March for Our Lives movement. Then, she received an alarming text from her daughter.

— STATEWIDE —

“Did DeSantis’ ‘megaphone’ force end of Longshoremen strike?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor isn’t saying no, telling a friendly radio show host that he used his “megaphone” to effectuate desired results when it came to the recent work stoppage from the International Longshoremen’s Association. “I knew we would be able to get this stuff resumed,” he said Friday. When Dana Loesch suggested that a “lot of people are giving (the Governor) a lot of credit for bringing that to a close or at least bringing them back to the negotiating table,” DeSantis said he used his “megaphone” to sound the alarm that his state wouldn’t tolerate the short-lived strike by the folks at the ports. “I think I was the first major elected official to actually lean in on it in a way that benefited the public. I think a lot of other people have been kind of tiptoeing around it. A lot of people were justifying what was happening. And I’m just thinking to myself that is not in the best interest of Florida or this country,” DeSantis said.

“A fake Florida candidate scheme was broad. Does Frank Artiles conviction end the case?” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — “This wasn’t just Artiles, this was an orchestrated thing, and big-money interests were paying into this behind the scenes to make this all happen,” said José Javier Rodriguez, the Democrat who lost his Senate seat by 34 votes after Artiles targeted his re-election bid. The scheme was notable for its breadth and the number of prominent political operatives deposed in criminal investigations. However, when the findings were brought to trial, the evidence primarily focused on campaign contributions that exceeded legal limits or were filed publicly under false pretenses. Unlike political committees, which are legally required to disclose their donors, dark money groups are not legally required to do so, making them useful for funders who don’t want their identities revealed when backing specific campaigns or causes. At one point, the judge presiding over the Artiles case blocked the release of information about donors to the groups roped into the investigation.

“Florida looks to improve pre-K quality with new preschool ratings” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — For decades, Florida faced criticism for judging the quality of its pre-K program on a “readiness” test given to young students after they started kindergarten. It was a system, critics argued, that penalized preschools serving the kids who struggle the most — often those from low-income families. Now, the state is debuting a new rating system that gives more credit for the progress these fledgling students make throughout their time in preschool. Advocates and educators say the changes should boost preschools serving challenging populations, leading to better pre-K education.

“Florida’s minimum wage just went up to $13. What happens if your boss pays you less?” via McKenna Schueler of Orlando Weekly — Florida’s minimum wage increased by one dollar on Monday, making its wage floor now the highest in the U.S. Southeast. The state minimum wage is now $13 an hour for workers who don’t receive tips and $8.98 for tipped employees. This dollar increase came directly from a ballot measure approved by a majority of Florida voters in 2020 to gradually increase the state minimum wage to $15 an hour. As a result of this measure, Florida’s minimum wage rose to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021, and has increased $1 on the same day each year after. The minimum wage will continue rising until it reaches $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. After that, it will increase based on inflation.

“DeSantis reappoints Florida Public Service Commission member” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A Florida Public Service Commission member has again been appointed to the panel that oversees essential services such as public works and communication in the state. DeSantis announced this month that he has named Michael La Rosa to the PSC. The appointment for the next term won’t be official until Jan. 2. The Florida Senate still has to confirm the appointment in Tallahassee as well. La Rosa was first appointed to the panel in 2020, so the DeSantis move is returning him to the Commission. La Rosa is from Saint Cloud and is a business owner and veteran of Florida politics. He is a founding partner and vice president of La Rosa Development and a Board member for La Rosa Holdings and La Rosa Realty.

— D.C. MATTERS —



“FEMA deploys to rough terrain after Helene as it faces criticism, fights misinformation” via Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Maxine Joselow, Clara Ence Morse and Will Oremus of The Washington Post — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed more than a thousand personnel and millions of meals and liters of water to the communities hard hit by Helene, but is struggling to reach some communities deep in mountainous and remote areas of North Carolina that were most affected by the storm. FEMA has deployed more than 1,500 personnel to respond to Helene. As of Friday, the agency had shipped more than 11.5 million meals, more than 12.6 million liters of water, more than 400,000 tarps, and 150 generators to the affected region. The agency sent nearly the same number of personnel — roughly 2,000 — to Florida and the Southeast a week after Hurricane Ian.

“No, Joe Biden didn’t take FEMA relief money to use on migrants — but Trump did” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — Trump has been trying to weaponize the Hurricane Helene relief efforts, accusing the Biden administration of failing to provide adequate assistance. As part of his critique, he claims there is no money available for hurricane relief because it was spent already to handle the surge of migrants at the southern border. “They stole the FEMA money just like they stole it from a bank,” Trump charged, adding in the additional falsehood that Harris wants illegal immigrants to vote for her. As we have explained many times before, this would be against the law and there is no evidence to support this claim. Trump’s claims have been echoed by his supporters, such as billionaire Elon Musk. But Trump is completely wrong.

—“Helene response hampered by misinformation, conspiracy theories” via Maxine Joselow, Will Oremus, Gerrit De Vynck and Mark Berman of The Washington Post

“Biden calls out Marco Rubio for false claim that solid jobs report is ‘fake’” via Maegan Vazquez and Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post — Biden on Friday rejected Republican U.S. Sen. Rubio’s claim that the robust jobs report was “fake” as the President heralded the latest positive economic news for his administration. In a surprise appearance in the White House Briefing Room, Biden welcomed the jobs report and the deal to end the dockworker’s strike before taking several questions from reporters. He was asked about Rubio’s comments. “I’m going to be very careful here. If you notice, anything that MAGA Republicans don’t like, they call fake,” Biden said. “The jobs numbers are what the jobs numbers are. They’re real.” Rubio suggested that the latest data was not to be trusted.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“South Florida Jews mark a dark anniversary. For many, it’s sparked a reawakening of faith” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — As Jews across South Florida gather this month to celebrate the High Holy Days, the tragedies of a terror attack and the escalating war in the Middle East loom over the festivities: There are painful memories of a horrific day but also a stronger sense of unity and, for many, a return to faith. Oct. 7 marks one year since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on brutal raids that left 1,200 people dead and another 240 taken hostage, sparking a war in Gaza with no end in sight. The attack was coldly calculated to fall right in between two major Jewish holidays — Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur.

“‘Don’t forget to vote, handsome.’ NAACP hits Tootsie’s strip club for voter drive” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Tootsie’s Cabaret bills itself as the largest strip club in the world, so a group of women dancing by the VIP entrance didn’t seem to surprise customers arriving for happy hour Friday evening. The hyping of American democracy did present a twist. “Voting is a power,” the seven NAACP volunteers in sports shirts and long pants chanted as Tootsie’s customers walked by on their way to half-priced drinks at the popular Miami Gardens club. “Don’t forget to vote.” With Black voter rolls shrinking in Miami-Dade, the NAACP and its allies are dispatching volunteers to try to find new voters in places where the looming election may not be at the top of people’s minds.

“Broward’s top prosecutor settles lawsuit with former employee who accused him of anti-White discrimination” via Rafael Olmeda of South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor settled with a former veteran prosecutor who accused him of anti-White discrimination for dismissing five veteran prosecutors when he came into office nearly four years ago, according to court records. Both sides declined to comment, as the issue is still pending. Because the State Attorney’s Office is a government agency, details will eventually be made public. Andrew Newman, a 26-year veteran with the Broward State Attorney’s Office, was dismissed in early 2021 as Pryor came into office facing a budget crunch exacerbated by the COVID crisis. Pryor was elected to his first term in 2020 with a promise to ethnically diversify the agency’s staff.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“More sandbagging sites opening in Central Florida as threat looms from Tropical Storm Milton” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — More sandbagging sites in Central Florida are starting to open as Tropical Storm Milton churns far off in the Gulf of Mexico but could impact the region by midweek. According to a news release, Orange County Public Works plans to have six self-service locations open throughout the county Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sites could close early Tuesday, depending on weather conditions. Residents will be provided with 10 unfilled bags and directed to the sand pile on-site. People need to bring shovels to fill bags. Individuals with special needs requiring assistance should contact Orange County 311 by dialing 311 or 407-836-3111.

“Maya Uribe’s husband’s nonprofit confronts another regulatory issue” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A state agency is probing whether All-Star Dads, the nonprofit run by the husband of Orange County Commissioner Uribe, has properly registered as a charitable fundraising organization. The news confronts Kevin Sutton, Uribe’s husband and Executive Director for the nonprofit, with a second regulatory problem to fix: As the Orlando Sentinel reported last month, All-Star Dads has lost its not-for-profit tax status over failure to file required annual forms, known as 990s. In the latest issue for the group, Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is investigating whether Sutton’s organization complied with regulations that allow it to solicit donations, said Jessica Kelleher, deputy communications director for FDACS.

“As voter registration deadline looms, Volusia Democrats get unwelcome news” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With Monday’s deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election in Florida, political parties have been working hard to reel in eligible citizens. For the minority parties in some Florida counties — be they Democrat or Republican — registration has become a battle they’re losing not just to the dominant parties but also to the no-party category. As of Friday, Volusia County had become one, as Democrats had fewer registered voters, 130,558, than the number of no-party voters, 130,575. While that 17-voter difference can easily change with voter registration efforts over the weekend, it was still a bit alarming, if not surprising, to Jewel Dickson, Chair of the Volusia County Democrats.

“Randy Dye and Jeff Brower debate in Daytona Beach over developer money, leadership” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Candidate for Volusia County Chair Dye defended developer contributions to his campaign at a debate with incumbent Brower. This exchange also prompted Brower to defend his leadership record. On the campaign trail, Brower has attacked Dye for taking developer money, and Dye has attacked Brower as an ineffective leader. The event at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach, hosted by the Beachside Neighborhood Watch group, wasn’t a typical Q&A format. The candidates were asked to discuss the issues with each other, leading to a back-and-forth exchange on development, flooding, the beaches, and other topics.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Community rallies to support oft-overlooked storm victims” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Relatively minor flooding – or losing a refrigerator full of groceries – can have an outsized impact on lower-income households already struggling to make ends meet. Over 775 South St. Pete residents – including seniors, children and infants – who braved a heat index topping 100 degrees to receive critical resources underscored that point Friday afternoon. Reach St. Pete organized an expansive hurricane relief event at the Enoch D. Davis Center with local partners like the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas, SPCA Tampa Bay, the City of St. Petersburg and Baby Cycle. Like multiple women who waited in line, Kayla Hunt, a Reach St. Pete volunteer, is pregnant. While her storm impacts were minimal, the event highlighted how Hurricane Helene touched every part of the city. “When you don’t know what’s going on outside of your own space, you can’t really do anything to help,” Hunt said. “Just seeing this has been good for me to be aware.”

Um … “Should you go to Pinellas beaches now? Residents and businesses say no” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — Driving through Pinellas beach towns battered by Hurricane Helene feels like something out of an apocalypse movie. There’s a burned-up shell of a Tesla in an otherwise vacant parking lot. A block over, crumpled garage doors and toppled-over fences. In front of most homes, residents have stacked ever-growing piles of flood-ruined furniture high on the curb. Dunes as tall as streetlights lined both sides of the roads on Tuesday afternoon, blocking the sightline to sparkling water and an empty shoreline. One truth about the beach remained the same: Finding somewhere to park was a challenge. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pinellas County’s barrier islands and beaches reopened to the general public for the first time following the hurricane.

“Time ran out for Pinellas residents who didn’t evacuate for Helene” via Christopher Spata and Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — After days of spaghetti models on TV and hurricane chatter in line at the 7-Eleven, handyman Mark Etting knew a storm was coming and that everyone in his Madeira Beach neighborhood had been ordered to evacuate. He lived in a converted garden shed on a client’s property, but shortly before noon, hours before Hurricane Helene was forecast to batter Tampa Bay, he planned to ride it out. Then Etting walked across the street for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico, where a wave tumbled him like a “300-pound linebacker.” He got up. Wham, the surf dropped him again. The power of the water shook him, he said, making him imagine what drowning might feel like.

“Legal entanglements ding Vince Nowicki” via William March of Florida Politics — Pinellas County Republicans’ hopes to unseat County Commissioner Charlie Justice, considered vulnerable because of his very narrow 2020 re-election win, have taken a hit because of past legal entanglements of their candidate, Nowicki. Among those problems: Nowicki was fined $3,500 plus $461 in investigative costs after a 2018 state complaint of unlicensed activity as a general contractor, presenting someone else’s license as his own, according to Department of Business and Professional Regulation records. Under the terms of the complaint settlement, he did not admit or deny the charges. Nowicki’s real estate license is currently on probationary status; he said that’s because of a failure to update his business address in state records.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Leaders from Gadsden County and Tallahassee bring school supplies to Taylor County students” via Ashley Engle of WTXL Tallahassee — Neighbors in Gadsden County and Tallahassee helping students in Taylor County. Clothes, school supplies, water and much more. That’s what Rep. Jason Shoaf, Florida Professional Fire Fighters and Gadsden County Law Enforcement gave to students here in Perry. “So, when they go back to school, they’re not going to show up in dirty clothes or without the supplies they need to get started with school.” Shoaf says he issued a call to action to fellow legislators, businesses, and individuals who expressed a desire to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. “I know the effects of what the hurricane can do. Gadsden County is a community of one, and we want to go out and help those who are in need.”

“Will school closings plan help Duval School Board ‘stop dipping into our savings account’?” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Officials planning waves of Duval County school closings in the coming years are simultaneously navigating a looming financial peril if they don’t cut School District spending to match limited revenues. “We have to right-size our School District, we have to get our finances into control and … we have to stop dipping into our savings account,” Superintendent Christopher Bernier told School Board members weighing a capital budget. It was a familiar message that Bernier reprised to reach the Board’s primary audience that night, people watching in-person and online for information on the School District’s choices of facilities to close to handle changing realities of costs and enrollment.

“DeSantis appoints Ashlee Hofberger to Escambia County Board of Commissioners” via the Pensacola News-Journal — One month before the 2024 General Election, DeSantis has appointed Hofberger to the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. Hofberger won the Republican Primary for the District 4 seat left vacant by former Commissioner Robert Bender and will face Democrat Ron Helms on Nov. 5. Helms is a Navy veteran and a Pensacola business owner. Hofberger defeated challengers Walker Wilson and Buck Mitchell in the Primary with 3,153 (37.67%) votes to Wilson’s 2,735 (32.67%) votes and Mitchell’s 2,483 (29.66%) votes. The District 4 seat has been vacant since January when Bender was appointed Escambia County Supervisor of Elections. DeSantis declined to make an appointment to fill the vacancy for nine months.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“‘A life-changing experience.’ Bradenton fishing captain details Helene cleanup effort” via Jon Chapman for the Bradenton Herald — Hurricane Helene’s devastation left behind hours, days, and weeks of cleanup for residents of Anna Maria Island and Manatee County’s coastal waters. Captain Jason Stock was one of those affected. “I had 3 feet of water in my place, and it is out of commission. I was able to get all my rods, reels and fishing tackle out and save it. I’ve been bouncing all over since,” said the offshore captain who uses Blenker Boatworks on the Manatee River as a home port. Despite his own home taking in water, Stock was one of the first to respond to Anna Maria Island the day after the storm cleared.

“Cape Coral District 4 incumbent and former Council member face off” via Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Candidates Jennifer Nelson and Richard Carr, a former District 4 Council member and the current District 4 Council member, are going head-to-head for the position. Terms are generally four years long, and members are limited to two consecutive terms. However, the winner of this race will serve a two-year term because former Council member Patty Cummings was removed before her term expired when she was investigated for election fraud. Cummings pleaded guilty to election fraud in August and was sentenced to two years’ probation after it became evident she had misrepresented her home address to win the District 4 seat.

— TOP OPINION —

“The fog of disaster is getting worse” via Juliette Kayyem of The Atlantic — In past crises, emergency managers at all levels of government have relied on local media for factual information about events on the ground. However, the erosion of the local news industry has reduced the supply of reliable reporting.

For a time, Twitter provided countervailing benefits: Information moved instantaneously, and by issuing blue checks in advance to authenticated accounts, the platform gave users a way of separating reliable commentators from random internet rumormongers.

But under its current owner, Elon Musk, the platform, renamed X, changed its algorithms, account verification system, and content-moderation approach in ways that make it less reliable in a crisis.

It was also AI’s first major disaster. The fake images of devastation that proliferated on X, Facebook, and other platforms added to the uncertainty about what was happening.

Disinformation — fast and unreliable — filled a vacuum exacerbated by power outages, bad cell service, and destroyed transportation routes; it had to be swatted back by legacy media. They, too, are forced to devote some of their energies to debunking the rumors that non-locals promote on national platforms.

More disasters await us. We need to view reliable communications as a safety precaution — no different from sea walls or tornado shelters.

The burden also falls on average citizens. Emergency managers regularly urge people to stockpile 72 hours’ worth of food or water. Americans should also plan their disaster-media diet with similar care. That means following only known sources, learning how to identify doctored photos and videos, and understanding the danger of amplifying unverified claims. In moments of crisis, communities need to focus on helping people in need. The least we all can do is avoid adding to the noise.

— OPINIONS —

“Amendment 2 doesn’t make hunting in Florida a free-for-all. It preserves rights” via Chuck Echenique for The Ledger — Opponents warn that because hunting and fishing are recognized as a “preferred means” of game and fish management, it somehow prevents FWC from using other management methods. That’s false. FWC has constitutional authority to manage and enforce wildlife laws. This amendment does not affect the agency’s ability to function in any way. There’s an active campaign to oppose this amendment. Articles and opinions have been published claiming that this amendment would somehow eliminate private property rights, make poaching legal and reverse currently banned methods of hunting and fishing. Nothing could be more false. Those claims are simply fear tactics.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“How FSU, FAMU helped after Helene with rescue and recovery, mental health efforts” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — With tens of thousands of people across the state affected by Hurricane Helene, Florida State University’s (FSU) drone team and Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) faculty are contributing to recovery efforts on all fronts. While FSU’s Center for Disaster Risk Policy drone team dispatched to the Big Bend for urban search and rescue purposes, FAMU faculty assisted first responders with their mental wellness as they worked throughout the impacted areas. “We’ve been responding with drones to all kinds of disasters in Florida and elsewhere since 2016,” Center for Disaster Risk Policy Director David Merrick told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“Orlando’s Halloween theme park history: Hurricanes! Three-hour waits! Scary!” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The history of Halloween in the tourism capital of the world has plenty of scary facts. The wait time alone was enough to make the hair rise on your arm at Universal’s 1991 Halloween event that featured a single haunted house. People stood in line for three hours to walk through the Dungeon of Terror at Fright Nights, which eventually morphed into Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. “Scare actors would interact with people in line to make that wait less dreadful or more dreadful, honestly,” said Orange County Regional History Center’s historian Rachel Williams during a talk about the early stories behind Orlando’s multibillion-dollar Halloween industry. The Dungeon of Terror’s scare actors recreated torture in various creative ways.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our friend Jon Peck, the wordsmith at Sachs Media; and Thomas Philpot. Belated best wishes to the legendary Jim Rimes.

