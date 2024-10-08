October 8, 2024
Maxwell Frost rides along with Hurricane Hunters into Milton
Maxwell Frost boards Hurricane Hunter plan on Oct. 7. Image via Frost's office.

Maxwell Hurricane Hunter
America's youngest Congressman flew into the storm as it reached near-record strength.

Hurricane Hunter planes sent into Milton by the Air Force Reserve had one prominent civilian on board Monday: U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost.

The Orlando Democrat rode on an airplane surveying the strength of the storm, which at the time had sustained winds measured at 175 miles per hour. That made it one of the strongest hurricanes on record.

“As my team and I do everything we can to prepare for Hurricane Milton, last night, I was invited by NOAA to fly into the storm with the agency’s specialized group of Hurricane Hunters,” Frost said.

“The scientists on board analyze storm information and subsequently send it to the National Hurricane Center, aiding in the creation of predictions and storm tracks that play a vital role in saving lives. During our flight, we penetrated Hurricane Milton’s eye three times as it reached Category 5 strength. The turbulence during our flight was extremely intense, and at one point, we free-fell several thousand feet, which underscored the storm’s ferocity.”

While much of the data on storms collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) comes through satellite imagery and land-based meteorology technology, much of the critical information on major storms still gets collected from pilots taking aircraft into the storm.

The Hurricane Hunters last night verified the size and strength of the storm, a low-pressure system threatening most of Florida, including Frost’s district in the Orlando area.

America’s youngest Congressman said the flight drew into sharp focus the threat Milton poses to the state, even beyond the Gulf Coast communities under immediate threat.

“After several hours flying through Hurricane Milton, and seeing the atmospheric data come in firsthand, I can confidently say this storm deserves serious attention from every Central Floridian,” Frost said.

“Regardless of its impact category, the storm surge, flooding, and high winds will result in significant destruction and will put countless lives and vulnerable communities at risk. Please prepare, sign up for local emergency alerts, and know that our office is here to help you navigate the storm.”

The National Hurricane Center said another team of Hurricane Hunter planes will fly and inspect Milton Tuesday evening. The storm is expected to make landfall on Central Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • Bobblehead Kammy

    October 8, 2024 at 6:15 pm

    Brave soul. I’m sure those guys are safe but talk about a ride he won’t forget.

    Reply

