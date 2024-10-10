October 10, 2024
After Milton, Florida universities split on whether to reopen
USF Football is staying put.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 10, 20244min1

USF
Here's which schools are opening soon and which ones remain closed.

Several Florida’s universities are announcing their reopening plans after Hurricane Milton unleashed storm surge, high winds and tornadoes across the state.

The University of South Florida (USF) is keeping all campuses closed until at least Saturday, the school said, after some areas of Tampa Bay were badly damaged from the Category 3 hurricane.

“A decision about resuming normal class schedules on Monday, Oct. 14 will be made after teams from USF can further assess each campus and conditions around the Tampa Bay region. Individuals are asked not to come to any campus until notified that it is safe to do so,” the school said in a press release. “The university is working to get residence halls and dining options reopened for students as soon as possible.”

The school acknowledged the emergency situation as it focused on students’ and employees’ safety.

“The university recognizes that many in the Tampa Bay region and state of Florida are recovering from the hurricane, and that this may be a difficult time for members of the USF community,” USF said in the press release.

Florida State University’s (FSU) main campus was not affected by Milton. But FSU closed its facilities in Sarasota, including the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, and regional medical campuses in Sarasota, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Immokalee and Fort Pierce.

“As weather and road conditions allow, university officials are assessing regional FSU properties around the state and will take additional actions as conditions warrant,” the school said on its website. “Some facilities will not be accessible to begin damage assessments until local crews are done clearing and opening roads. Campus restoration has begun on the locations that are currently accessible.”

In Orlando, where the community felt hurricane-force winds early Thursday, the University of Central Florida (UCF) will remain closed Friday. The school said before the storm it expected to resume normal operations Saturday with classes starting Monday.

“All academic assignments and exams, including for all classes with online components, remain suspended until Monday,” UCF said on its website.

Meanwhile, the University of Florida is back to normal Friday in Gainesville.

“Classes and all academic and student-related activities, including online classes, will resume as well,” the school said in a press release.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    October 10, 2024 at 3:32 pm

    Why bother reopening given how the FLgOP gutted in-state education?

    Oh right I forgot – the student loan business needs students taking out loans they don’t understand and likely will never be able to repay.

    Reply

