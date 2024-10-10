October 10, 2024
Miami-Dade deploys first responders to aid in post-Milton relief efforts
Image via Miami-Dade County.

Jesse Scheckner

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue team
‘Just as our neighbors would stand by us, we are stepping up for our fellow Floridians.’

First responders from Miami-Dade County are out across Florida helping statewide relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. More will go out Friday.

The county Thursday morning deployed members of the Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team to the Tampa area to conduct search and rescue operations, infrastructure assessments and relief distribution.

On Friday, the Miami-Dade Police Department will send its Rapid Deployment Force.

“Miami-Dade is no stranger to the devastation a powerful hurricane can bring. In moments like these, we are reminded that we are never alone in facing these challenges. Just as our neighbors would stand by us, we are stepping up for our fellow Floridians,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

“This storm is a dark reminder of how critical it is that we remain ready throughout hurricane season — as we continue to see more major hurricanes and storms that rapidly intensify, and small shifts in the forecast make a huge difference.”

The county is urging residents to continue monitoring local media and verified social media platforms for important updates throughout the week. Miami-Dade residents can sign up for free emergency alerts here.

Milton made landfall late Wednesday night at Category 3 strength near Siesta Key, a barrier island just south of Sarasota on Florida’s central west coast. The tempest brought sustained winds of 120 mph on first contact, at least 19 tornadoes and major flooding as it moved across the state and its intensity diminished.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Milton had crossed over Florida into the Atlantic Ocean, becoming a post-tropical cyclone expected to continue weakening over the next few days. Most warnings were lifted, but storm surge and tropical storm warnings remained north of the Flagler-Volusia county line.

But post-storm dangers persist. There are downed power lines. Sinkholes formed on some roadways. Nearly 3.4 million customers were without power Thursday afternoon. Of them, just 0.09% (1,140) were in Miami-Dade, which with Broward and Monroe counties evaded most storm impacts.

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes said in a statement the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s “highly trained team is ready to respond wherever they’re needed most.”

Right now, that’s the Tampa Bay area.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

