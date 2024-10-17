GOP Florida leaders endorse Kamala Harris over ‘disaster’ Donald Trump

Florida just suffered through two major hurricanes, but there’s another “disaster” on the way and its name is Donald Trump, according to three Republicans who held prominent Sunshine State roles.

Bob Milligan, who served as Florida’s last elected Comptroller before it changed to the current Chief Financial Officer post, says he’s backing Kamala Harris for President.

Jim Smith, Florida’s 32nd Attorney General and two-time Secretary of State, and longtime GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich are doing the same.

Milligan, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as a lieutenant general and later led Florida’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Board of Education, said he’s seen all kinds of leaders in his storied career.

“An integral part of being a good leader is your character. Unfortunately, former President Trump’s character is a disaster,” he said. “That’s why we owe it to the country and to the world to elect Kamala Harris and reject Donald Trump.”

Stipanovich, who worked as Chief of Staff to former Gov. Bob Martinez and ran Jeb Bush’s 1994 gubernatorial campaign, called the ex-President “unprincipled” — the antithesis of what should define a conservative.

“He is a blustering, name-calling bully who only cares about himself,” Stipanovich said. “Which is why I have already voted for Kamala Harris, and why I urge others who care about country more than party to do the same.”

The trio announced their endorsements of Harris Wednesday along with their new roles as Co-Chairs of the Florida Republicans for Harris Advisory Committee. They join more than 100 Republican former national security officials, several former Nikki Haley campaign staffers, a dozen former White House lawyers and 300 former campaign staffers for Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and John McCain to cross the aisle in favor of Harris.

A preponderance of recent polls show Trump leading Harris in Florida, where Republicans now enjoy a more than 1 million-voter advantage.

New numbers from a Marist Poll survey of likely voters nationwide show Harris is up 5 percentage points.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.