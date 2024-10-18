Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.18.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking late Thursday — “U.S. judge blocks Ron DeSantis admin’s threats to broadcasters over Amendment 4 ads” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — A federal judge temporarily barred the DeSantis administration from intimidating and coercing television stations that air ads in support of the proposed Amendment 4, which would bar government interference in abortion. The ruling stops Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, as the head of the Florida Department of Health, from acting against broadcasters the department has already threatened with criminal charges. The temporary restraining order remains in effect until Oct. 29. “Whether it’s a woman’s right to choose, or the right to talk about it, Plaintiff’s position is the same — “don’t tread on me,” U.S. District Judge Mark Walker wrote. “Under the facts of this case, the First Amendment prohibits the State of Florida from trampling on Plaintiff’s free speech.” “To keep it simple for the state of Florida, it’s the First Amendment, stupid,” Walker wrote.

___

Taylor Swift is coming to Florida this weekend — and Democrats want to take advantage.

Florida Democrats are mobilizing with Swifties for Kamala as the superstar brings her Eras Tour to Miami for three nights.

“The Florida Democratic Party will host statewide canvasses, phone banks, text banks, and listening parties this weekend targeting Swifties attending the concerts and fans who may have missed out on tickets to her sold-out shows,” according to a news release.

Swift has become a global phenomenon as she travels worldwide on her 52-city concert tour. Similar voter engagement efforts targeting Swift’s fans are happening in Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.

“Florida Democrats will provide training, bracelet materials and limited-edition merchandise to volunteers who sign up to join us to contact voters over the weekend,” said the joint news release from the FDP and Swifties for Kamala. “Swifties for Kamala will mobilize their national and in-state network to help send over 1 million text messages to Florida voters during the Miami Eras Tour weekend.”

Swift endorsed Kamala Harris after the presidential debate last month.

“I’m voting for (Harris) because she fights for the rights and causes; I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote on Instagram, signing it as “Childless Cat Lady” — a dig at comments from Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

Swift recently made headlines in Florida as she donated $5 million to a national collection of food banks for Hurricane Helene and Milton victims.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” the nonprofit Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot wrote on X. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.”

___

Palm Beach County Democratic leaders are launching a new political committee to increase voter turnout in the final weeks before Election Day.

We Win Together is pooling the efforts of community, civic, elected and business leaders in the area to leverage enthusiasm for the presidential contest into increased voter participation in November and beyond.

“The election theme is simple: it’s never too late and it isn’t over yet,” reads the news release announcing the launch.

WWT’s leadership team comprises Palm Beach Tax Collector Anne Gannon, County Commissioner and Senator-Elect Mack Bernard, and Westlake City Commissioner Charlotte Leonard. WWT has tapped Katrina Long Robinson to handle day-to-day operations as Executive Director.

“Our mission is to engage voters where they are and increase turnout among Democratic and nonaffiliated voters. We witnessed firsthand in 2022 what happens when Democrats don’t vote. That is not an option in 2024, and we are putting the resources, personnel and funding in place to ensure Democrat vote together. It isn’t over, and we need to finish strong,” Robinson said.

WWT says its mission will continue past Nov. 5. One focus area will be getting voters to renew their vote-by-mail registrations, which now expire after two years under state election laws.

“This is going to be a game-changer. We all know we do better and win when we work together. Our coalition is going to build on what we have started to be a consistent resource for education, registration and mobilization in Palm Beach County for Democrat voter turnout to deliver winning results,” Robinson said.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@RepBrianMast: Israel just showed the rest of the world the only appropriate way to deal with a terrorist leader. Sinwar had the blood of innocent Americans and Israelis on his hands. Today, he was brought to justice.

—@Acyn: (Bill) Clinton: I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump. But I will not spend 30 minutes swaying back and forth, listening to music. And I will not clap offbeat … I am not here running for anything anymore except for my grandchildren’s future.

—@MikeGrunwald: A lot of us (especially dudes) think of abortion as an abstract political issue, “life” vs. “choice,” but watching the women in this film suffer as a cruel state blocks them from getting abortions they need for medical reasons makes it so visceral that it’s really about control.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Just a week after Hurricane Milton, all school districts in the state of Florida are back to operations today. That includes Sarasota County, where the storm made landfall. Returning to a normal routine in the aftermath of a disaster is essential for kids’ well-being. It was great to see that happening this morning at Sarasota High School. This requires the help of teachers and school personnel who themselves are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm. Therefore, we awarded $100,000 to each of five Direct Support Organizations for the counties with the hardest-hit school districts: Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota. These funds will provide additional support to educators and school operations through district-level education foundations, ensuring that teachers have the resources they need to continue providing a quality education for every student.

— DAYS UNTIL —

2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 3; Harris‘ CNN town hall in Pennsylvania — 5; second season of ‘Lioness’ premieres — 9; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 12; 2024 Presidential Election – 18; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 19; USF stadium groundbreaking — 21; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 28; News Service of Florida’s Above & Beyond Awards, honoring women in government and public service — 32; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 34; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 34; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 40; ‘Chef’s Table’ returns to Netflix — 40; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 46; Florida Chamber 2024 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 46; MLS Cup 2024 – 50; Army-Navy game — 57; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 63; College Football Playoff begins – 65; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 69; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 75; Orange Bowl – 83; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 98; Super Bowl LIX — 114; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 126; the 2025 Oscars – 135; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 137; Tampa Bay Rays season opener — 160; 2025 Session ends – 196; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 196; Epic Universe grand opening — 216; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 280; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 390; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 427; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 564; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 581; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 602; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 640; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 719; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 792; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 932; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,365; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,891; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,612.

— TOP STORY —

“Why the DeSantis administration lawyer who threatened TV stations over abortion ad quit” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — “A man is nothing without his conscience,” John Wilson wrote in a resignation letter. “It has become clear in recent days that I cannot join you on the road that lies before the agency.”

His resignation came seven days after he sent cease-and-desist letters to Florida television stations that threatened to criminally prosecute them if they did not take down political advertisements in support of Amendment 4, a ballot measure that, if approved on Nov. 5, would broaden access to abortion. Wilson lamented the circumstances that made him feel he could no longer work for the Department of Health.

The letters are now the subject of a federal lawsuit, in which Wilson and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the head of the Department of Health, are being sued personally. In the lawsuit, Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group behind Amendment 4, claims the state agency’s threats violate the group’s First Amendment rights to political speech.

“I wish that were not the case, but I take great comfort in knowing that the lawyers I leave behind will rise to the occasion and provide you the zealous representation you deserve,” Wilson wrote.

On the day Wilson resigned, he signed off on two contracts with law firms tasked with providing legal representation to the state agency regarding “false political advertisements,” court filings show. The firms were hired to advise and recommend a legal course of action, among other things.

Records show that the contracts will cost taxpayers up to $1.4 million.

Earlier this month, the head of the Federal Communications Commission issued a statement denouncing the state’s cease-and-desist letters and saying TV stations have a right to air political ads under the First Amendment.

— RECOVERY —

“Florida homeowners fear soaring insurance cost after hurricanes” via Michelle Conlin and Matt Tracy of Reuters — For 32 years, Jim Tynan had a homeowners’ policy with Allstate on his 1,200-square-foot condo in Ponte Vedra, Florida. In January, Tynan’s Allstate subsidiary told him it would drop him. Tynan called 10 different agencies, “and none would cover me,” he said. Finally, he found one that would. It cost 50% more. Florida has been hit with four major hurricanes in the past four years, sending insurance premiums rocketing and causing some insurers to pull back on coverage. Residents cleaning up after storms or living near water have another worry: Will they still have insurance?

“Florida Disaster Fund awards $1 million to charitable organizations after hurricane” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will be given to support “hardworking” charitable organizations following Milton. The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s private agency that assists communities in recovery following emergencies or disasters. The awards are $50,000 to the Family Initiative, $250,000 to benefit organizations that help with hot meals and food, $300,000 for organizations that help moms and children, $250,000 for groups assisting foster kids and families and $150,000 for groups serving the elderly.

“More than 99% of Duke Energy customers have their power back after Milton” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — When Milton slammed into Siesta Key just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge last week, it brought a path of devastation far from the storm’s eye, including widespread power outages. As of Thursday, over 99% of those who lost power had since gotten it back. The company said it met or exceeded customer restoration estimates in all its service areas, including the hardest-hit counties in Central Florida. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, only about 3,000 outages were remaining, concentrated mainly in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Thousands of crews will continue restoring the few customers without power. Many of the remaining outages are in areas where damage is located behind homes or other residential areas that are hard to access and/or require specialized equipment. Duke said estimated restoration times may be adjusted depending on the needs of each remaining outage.

“Wilton Simpson says Milton delivered a $2 billion+ hit to Florida agriculture” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Simpson said Thursday that the financial damage to the state’s agriculture industry from Milton will likely exceed $2 billion. Speaking alongside Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott outside of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association building in eastern Hillsborough County, Simpson said that Milton, which made landfall in Siesta Key in Sarasota County eight days earlier as a Category 3 hurricane, was yet another blow to the industry, which ranks just below tourism as the top driver of the state’s economy. “These are obviously preliminary numbers, but we believe in dollar terms it’s probably between $2 to $2.5 billion in damage,” he said. “When you look at the strawberry industry right here where we are today and you’ve seen the flooding and the destruction of the property here that they’re hoping to recover, that’s another $30 to $50 million of issues.”

“How Florida hospitals avoided an IV fluid disruption after Helene damaged major facility” via Justin Schecker of WESH 2 News — A public health expert tells WESH 2 that Florida is better prepared than most states to avoid a disruption in IV fluid supply after Helene destroyed a facility in North Carolina. Intravenous therapy is a common but also critical medical procedure. “IVs are used for patients in trauma, dialysis, people who have nutritional feeding issues,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, the dean of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. Since Helene ravaged Baxter’s major manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which supplies 60% of the nation’s IV fluid supply, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has formally declared a shortage for three fluid products.

“‘Slow-motion flooding’ plagues residents of Seward Lake area nearly a week after Milton” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Tracy Boyette needed a tall pair of waders to trudge through her front yard without getting her feet wet. Tea-colored water covered the floor in every room of the house to a depth of about 4 inches. “Just walking in here just kills me,” Boyette said as she sloshed through her flooded living room. “Every time I walk in here, it’s like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t be here.’ It’s like something on TV.” While flooding has been widespread in Polk County following Milton, in most places, the inundation peaked soon after the storm on Oct. 10 and has gradually subsided since then. For Boyette and neighbors living near Seward Lake in unincorporated southeast Lakeland, the hurricane brought what one described as “slow-motion flooding.” Residents said that water levels continued to increase until Wednesday. Standing water covered Oakmont Lane, about 1,500 feet north of County Road 540A, making it impossible for some residents to drive out without high-clearance trucks.

“Milton disrupted the flow of drinking water — so Florida deployed a machine to harvest It from air” via Emily Mullin of Wired — As Milton made landfall on Florida’s west coast the evening of Oct. 9, a deluge of rain ruptured the city of St. Petersburg’s water main lines. The damage meant that some hospitals in the area — including one with a large neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) — were temporarily cut off from public water. Jason Weida, Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, knew access to water could be an issue after Milton. That’s why, before Milton hit, Weida contacted Genesis Systems, a Tampa-based company manufacturing machines that pull moisture from the air to create potable water. Known as atmospheric water generation, the technology has emerged in recent years as a possible way to address water scarcity.

When it rains, it pours — “USPS facing post office shutdowns and backlog of mail from hurricanes Helene and Milton” via Jason Lanning of Spectrum News — The United States Postal Service says it still has 17 Bay area post office locations closed as a result of damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton, but it is scrambling to resume normal operations as soon as possible. In Town ’N Country, Karen Olsen says she relies on a P.O. Box that she hasn’t been able to access in more than three weeks. “The post office, the lobby has been out of commission since Helene. I can’t get my mail. There is no way in. I came in to try and get it and the whole lobby is full of sewage.” Aside from more than a dozen post offices being shut down, carriers were also dealing with a sizable backlog of mail stacked up during both hurricanes.

“How Disney World is helping Milton relief efforts” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — As Floridians recover from the recent strike of Milton, Disney World is giving $3 million to several organizations to help with relief efforts. The money goes to Feeding America, the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and local nonprofits, including the World Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Food Bank. “Like all of you, we are dedicated to helping Florida move forward. Disney is investing $3 million that will be used to assist cast members, the local community and nonprofits aiding in recovery efforts,” Disney said in a message to employees this week. Milton struck Florida on Oct. 9, causing flooding and damage across the state. Disney World shut down early Oct. 9 and then for a full day afterward — an impact that Wall Street analysts predict could cost the company up to $200 million.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“How Kamala Harris’ campaign thinks hurricanes are influencing the presidential race” via Josh Siegel of POLITICO — The destruction that two powerful hurricanes wreaked across the Southeast has driven a “real uptick” in voter interest in climate change, Harris’ new climate engagement director tells POLITICO in a Q&A. Camila Thorndike, who joined the Vice President’s campaign last month, has sought to draw a contrast between Harris’ long support for climate action with the stance of Trump, who has scoffed at the notion of global warming and vowed to roll back President Joe Biden’s green energy spending. “Voters are seeing this extreme weather is made so much worse by climate change and that we have two very different rooted visions on the table,” Thorndike said.

“Donald Trump cancels second mainstream interview in days” via Mary Ann Akers of the Daily Beast — Trump pulled out of another mainstream interview — this time nixing a sit-down with NBC News. The interview, CNN reported, would be in Philadelphia with NBC News’ senior business correspondent, Christine Romans. CNN’s Brian Stelter said one source suggested it had only been “postponed.” It was the second time in a week that he had canceled a scheduled appearance outside the conservative news sphere. He had canceled an in-studio appearance on the CNBC flagship show, Squawk Box. His team claimed to POLITICO that he could not do the CNBC interview on Friday because he would be in Michigan. But in fact, he will be just a few blocks away from the CNBC studio, appearing live on “Fox & Friends.”

—“NRA cancels Trump rally in Savannah” via Adam Van Brimmer of Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Trump leans on creative bookkeeping to keep up in cash race” via Shane Goldmacher and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Trump’s political operation has been taking extraordinary measures in a bid to stay financially competitive with Harris, deploying aggressive and creative accounting strategies that test the legal limits of how far a candidate can go to offload the core costs of running for President. The most startling example is the official payroll of the former President’s campaign committee. He had only 11 people on it, as of August. That is a tiny fraction of the more than 200 people Trump had on his campaign payroll four years ago and the more than 600 people on Harris’ campaign payroll in August, federal records show.

“Mitch McConnell called Trump ‘stupid,’ a ‘despicable human being,’ new book says” via Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post — Senate Minority Leader McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, in 2020 said Trump was a “despicable human being,” a “narcissist,” “stupid” and “ill-tempered,” according to excerpts from a new biography of the Republican leader by The Associated Press’s deputy Washington bureau chief. According to The Associated Press, which reported on excerpts of “The Price of Power” by Michael Tackett, a longtime Washington reporter and deputy Washington bureau chief, McConnell made the comments in the weeks before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which a mob of Trump supporters attempted to stop the affirmation of Biden’s win in the 2020 Election.

“JD Vance’s popularity as plunged since the VP debate: Poll” via Jordan King of Newsweek — Vance’s popularity has gone back down after it briefly spiked following the Vice Presidential Debate, a poll shows. The Ohio Senator has struggled in the polls since he was announced as Trump’s running mate in July. Still, his popularity increased after he debated with his Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz, on October 2. Vance’s favorability ratings have dropped to “about as negative as they were before the debate.” As of Oct. 12, Vance had a -10 favorability rating, down from the -2 on Oct. 5, three days after the debate.

“Most regular churchgoers — except one group — back Trump, survey finds” via the Tribune News Service — In most cases, registered U.S. voters who regularly attend religious services said they are more likely to support Trump in the upcoming election, a survey found. But for Black voters, consistent attendance at religious services has the opposite result, according to an Oct. 11 Public Religion Research Institute survey. The survey of 5,352 adults, conducted between Aug. 16 and Sept. 4, found that 85% of Black voters who attend religious services weekly or more said they’re likely to support Harris, compared with 76% who seldom or never attend.

“Google will block election ads after polls close” via Sara Fischer of Axios — Google will block election ads across all of its platforms after the last polls close on Nov. 5. The policy, first introduced during the 2020 Election, is meant to prevent misinformation about voting, including candidates prematurely claiming victory before a race is called. Google is implementing the policy “out of an abundance of caution and to limit the potential for confusion, given the likelihood that votes will continue to be counted after Election Day,” per a spokesperson. In an email to advertising partners, the tech giant said it will pause all ads related to U.S. elections from being served to people in the U.S. The policy will apply to any U.S. election ads or ads that refer to U.S. elections, their processes or outcomes.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Heeding requests, DeSantis eases voting rules after hurricanes” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis is easing some elections rules this year after officials in several counties asked for emergency relief following back-to-back hurricanes. On Tuesday, the Florida Supervisor of Elections Association sent a letter to DeSantis asking him to waive several state requirements in counties that Helene and Milton impacted. On Wednesday, the Governor signed an executive order allowing for the changes the supervisors requested, citing “the damage and disruption” caused by the storms. The temporary changes include easing rules for hiring and training poll workers and giving election officials an extended deadline to decide where to put polling places.

“Florida’s abortion ban sent this woman on an odyssey to America’s Heartland. We went with her” via Antigone Barton of the Palm Beach Post — Sarah is on the line between girl and woman. She looks like she knows what she’s doing. Most of the time, she probably does. She was more than 19 weeks pregnant. Over the next four days, she would undergo three procedures to end her pregnancy. After each, she would return to a hotel room, where she would stay alone for the first time in her life. She had never traveled without her family. Like thousands of women who, in the past two years, have traveled far from home to get the medical care they needed, she faced a strenuous, stressful and scary journey.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

Rick Scott joins Hispanic Coalition leaders for GOTV rally — Republican U.S. Sen. Scott joined the leaders of the Hispanics for Rick Scott Coalitions in Kissimmee on Thursday for a rally in support of his re-election campaign. Scott’s remarks focused on supporting Hispanic families in Florida and standing against authoritarian regimes in Latin America. He also slammed his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, for her “dangerous socialist voting record,” according to a news release from his re-election campaign.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Jay Shooster crosses $800K raised, spends almost half that in a month to flip HD 91 blue” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Shooster hit a fundraising milestone in the last one-month reporting period between Sept. 7 and Oct. 4, crossing the $800,000 mark in cash collected since he filed for House District 89 last June. He also spent big — $378,000 — and enjoyed nearly $3,000 worth of in-kind aid for staff expenses from the Florida Democratic Party. Shooster is running to supplant incumbent Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, a journalist-turned-politician who flipped HD 89 red two years ago. Through early October, he outraised her more than threefold. In the last period, Shooster collected over 200 personal checks, a significant share from outside the Sunshine State. Over half the nearly 1,400 contributions he reported in this cycle came from non-Florida donors.

Happening next week:

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis stonewalls question about climate change, accuses media of ‘virtue signaling’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference, DeSantis unceremoniously rejected a reporter’s question about when Floridians will hear the words “climate change,” fiddling with the nylon sleeve on his Florida State Guard jacket as the former baseball star settled into the box to tee off on the hanging curve. “The chance of me virtue signaling for people in the media is zero. So do not count on that. I don’t subscribe to your religion,” DeSantis said to applause as he denounced the “tired refrain and song and dance.” “I get you have an agenda. I understand that. I think you should be more honest about what that would mean for people taxing them to smithereens, stopping oil and gas, and making people pay dramatically more for energy. We would collapse as a country, so this whole idea of climate ideology driving policy, it just factually can’t work.”

Meanwhile … “Civil rights groups, state drop legal dispute over DeSantis’ ‘Anti-Riot’ law” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — The lawsuit civil rights groups filed against DeSantis over the 2021 law imposing harsher penalties for protesters inciting violence is officially over. The parties agreed Wednesday to drop the suit, which challenged the 2021 “Anti-Riot Act.” Civil rights groups, such as the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, argued that the law passed following the 2020 George Floyd protests against police brutality chilled the First Amendment rights of protesters. Each side will pay its own legal costs. This latest development came after a panel of federal judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit allowed Florida to enforce the law temporarily. They cited a Florida Supreme Court opinion that the law didn’t apply to peaceful protesters who happened to be with a crowd that turned violent.

“Florida eyes further cracking down on ballot initiative process” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida lawmakers could once again seek to make it harder for everyday citizens to change the state’s constitution in the wake of a ballot initiative this year that would enshrine access to abortion. Last week, DeSantis’ election security office called for changes to the citizen petition process in a report claiming widespread fraud by people who collected signatures to put the measure on the ballot. While the report includes little data to back up many of its claims, it says the office has “a great deal of information” it plans to deploy as legislative proposals in the coming Session. It is “imperative that the state consider major reforms to the initiative petition process to prevent groups from doing this ever again in Florida,” the report said.

“Florida’s new unemployment claims plunge following huge spike to start the month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A week after Florida recorded the biggest jump in new unemployment claims this year, the state has returned to a more normal number of jobless filings. There were 6,128 unemployment benefit claims for the week ending Oct. 12 before seasonal adjustments. That’s a drop of 3,428 filings from the previous week, when there were 9,556 jobless filings in the state, the most for any week this year in the Sunshine State. The numbers for the week ending Oct. 5, though, came during the week following Helene, which slammed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sept. 26. While the week ending Oct. 12 saw a more typical number of first-time unemployment claims, it remains to be seen what impact the full brunt of Milton will have on the state’s jobs picture.

“New migration to Florida drops by half in 2023, AARP urges state leaders to address cost of living” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida has long been seen as one of the top destinations for retirees from around America. Still, the AARP is warning that it may no longer be a guarantee. The organization for retired Americans points to new U.S. Census Bureau data that raises concerns about retirees continuing to buoy Florida’s economy. According to 2023 figures recently released by U.S. Census officials, the usually reliable migration to the Sunshine State by people from other states may be on the wane. “In 2023, the Census reports, Florida’s net migration fell by half from the previous year,” an AARP news release said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Florida Bar dismisses criminal complaint against Matt Gaetz” via Grayson Bakich of the Floridian — Gaetz was the subject of a criminal complaint to the Florida Bar related to the claims he engaged in sex trafficking and activity with a minor, which the Bar recently dismissed because Gaetz has not been proven or convicted of a crime. The criminal complaint against the Florida Congressman was filed in late September by Chaz Stevens, a progressive South Florida activist known for his obscene, profane artwork and displays demanding separation of church and state, often with anti-Christian themes. As described by NOTUS, the case was debated within the Florida Bar because it did not pertain to Rep. Gaetz’s conduct as a lawyer and could appear politically motivated. “The Bar makes judgment calls. They’ll look at something and say: Yes, it’s a violation, but do we really want to go into this? This is not about arguing a legal bill or dealing with a constituent. This is personal conduct … but isn’t this guy in Congress? Are we dipping into an issue regarding politics?” said Brian Tannebaum, a Miami defense lawyer.

Happening today — U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson will present a check of $850,000 to The Carrie Meek Foundation to fund the Carrie Meek Aviation Workforce Innovation Center. The state-of-the-art Center will serve residents in Opa-locka, Liberty City, Miami Gardens and Hialeah: 11 a.m., 14600 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka. RSVP at [email protected].

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Parkland shooting Judge criticizes shooter’s attorneys during talk to law students” via Terry Spencer of The Associated Press — The former Judge who presided over the trial of the 2018 Parkland high school mass murderer sharply criticized his public defenders during a presentation to Miami law students, saying they acted unprofessionally and crossed several lines while representing him. Former Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told the Florida International University law students that the attorneys “lost their minds” as they defended the shooter during his 2022 trial for the killing of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

“‘Incredible commitment to Everglades restoration’: SFWMD touts update on EAA Reservoir construction” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is championing recent progress on its Everglades restoration projects, highlighting multiple recently awarded contracts to advance those efforts. The main focus on those awards, detailed at the Governing Board’s most recent meeting, was a 10-year, $2.87 billion contract awarded to Thalle Construction Company for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s embankment and embankment structures contract. The EAA Reservoir is a vital part of the SFWMD’s plans. It aims to store water discharged from Lake Okeechobee that would otherwise be directed into other water systems and potentially spread the large amounts of algae in the lake’s waters. SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett presented updates on the project and others at Thursday’s Governing Board meeting, which was delayed from last week due to Milton’s impact.

“Will Miami Mayor veto lifetime pensions for himself and City Commissioners? He won’t say” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A vote by Miami City Commissioners to give themselves lifetime pensions this week has drawn the ire of residents, the incoming Speaker of the House and a former City Manager who called the vote “shameful and despicable.” However, one official has remained quiet on the matter: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has the power to veto the vote. Since the City Commission voted to approve lifetime pensions for current and future elected officials, neither Suarez nor his spokesperson has responded to multiple requests for comment. According to an actuary report produced for the city earlier this year, Suarez, now 47, would eventually earn about $124,000 annually under the pension plan.

“Once colleagues, Ric Bradshaw, Michael Gauger now in contentious race for Sheriff” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw, a Democrat and the county’s longest serving Sheriff, is seeking a sixth term in one of the most powerful offices in the county. His one-time top deputy, Gauger, a Republican, is looking to replace him, which has added significance and plenty of extra spice for this year’s election. Before becoming Bradshaw’s top aide, Gauger served as a colonel, a major and a captain at PBSO, all the while working with and under Bradshaw, who has been in law enforcement for 49 years. The men worked side by side for 16 years. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is the county’s largest law-enforcement agency.

“Fort Lauderdale mayoral candidate drops out of race. Four competitors still in running” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Chris Nelson, a conservative activist and DJ who was one of five people running for Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, has officially withdrawn from the race. Nelson’s name is already on the ballot. Any votes cast for him in the Nov. 5 election will not count. City Clerk David Soloman confirmed that Nelson had officially dropped out of the race. That leaves four candidates in the race: Kenneth Cooper, Jim Lewis, Barbra Stern and Dean Trantalis, the incumbent. Nelson told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he planned to drop out of the race and was endorsing Stern.

“Miami-Dade School Board member targets teachers with campaign ads, in violation of policy” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — Robert Morgan Senior High English teacher Helena Rosa was checking her work email in her classroom when she noticed an email encouraging her to vote for Mary Blanco in the upcoming School Board election. She was shocked and reported the email as spam, she said. But when a second email arrived at her Miami-Dade County Schools email address, she wondered: Could this be real? After asking a few fellow teachers, she found she was not the only one to have received an email like this from Blanco’s campaign. The Miami Herald confirmed that at least two of her Robert Morgan Senior High School colleagues received similar emails.

“Palm Beach County voters to choose successor to top prosecutor Dave Aronberg” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In a changing political landscape and amid a hard-fought presidential election, Palm Beach County voters are being asked to choose a successor to State Attorney Aronberg, who is calling it quits after 12 years as the county’s top prosecutor. Democrat Alexcia Cox, Aronberg’s current Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, is facing off against Republican Sam Stern, a former state and federal prosecutor now in private practice and teaches trial advocacy at the University of Miami and University of Virginia law schools. An independent, Adam Farkas, is also in the race. Both party candidates have high-profile endorsements that could prove pivotal in the Nov. 5 General Election, for which absentee voting is already underway.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘It’s unprecedented’: The ‘perfect storm’ that brought record flooding to much of Lakeland” via Sara-Megan Walsh of the Lakeland Ledger — Hundreds of Polk County and Lakeland residents’ homes were flooded in the aftermath of Milton and nearly a week later, many remain partially submerged. “It’s unprecedented, that’s for sure,” said Laurie Smith, manager of Lakeland’s Lakes and Stormwater Division, who has worked 11 years for the city. Three hurricanes have saturated the area with heavy rainfall, starting with Debby in early August, followed by widespread impacts of Helene and a direct blow from Milton. “The entire watershed around each of our lakes is full, drainage systems are full, the ground is saturated, water’s stacking up everywhere,” Smith said. “All of our lakes eventually flow out of city limits into the Hillsborough River or into Peace River in Polk County. Both of these rivers downstream are very, very high. It’s making it difficult to move water anywhere.”

“Orange County School Board chooses modest teacher pay increase in 12-hour impasse hearing” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s School Board unanimously rejected a teachers union proposal in a wage increase dispute, choosing a smaller increase advocated by its Superintendent. The decision follows a 12-hour special impasse hearing where the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association and the District’s administrators presented their stances on key issues disputed during bargaining. The lengthy hearing marked the third time in four years that the district and its union reached an impasse in bargaining. Earlier this year, as the impasse hearing was underway, the two sides struck a deal for a nearly 10% pay increase for teachers in the current school year. Orange County Public Schools employs about 25,000 people and is among the county’s largest employers.

“Four candidates seek two available seats on Melbourne Beach Town Commission” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Four candidates will be running for two available seats on the Melbourne Beach Town Commission in the Nov. 5 election. Joyce Barton, Anna Butler, Tim Reed, and Marivi Walker will be on the ballot. Walker is an incumbent Commission member who has held the office since 2021, and Barton is a former Commissioner. The other Commissioner’s seat for election this year is held by Sherri Quarrie, who has held that office since 2016 and is the current Vice Mayor. She cannot seek re-election this year because of term limits. The Mayor and two other Commissioner seats are not up for election this year. Commissioners have three-year terms and are paid $3,100 a year.

“Four candidates seeking two St. Cloud Council seats and influence over city growth, development” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — In one of the state’s fastest-growing cities, four candidates are vying to replace two term-limited incumbents on the St. Cloud City Council and the opportunity to shape future development. St. Cloud has more than doubled its population during the last decade, ballooning to over 64,400 in 2022, the most recent census data. And growth is only expected to continue. Tony Busby, a small-business owner and Army veteran, and Chris Robertson, Director of the Museum of Military History in Kissimmee, are candidates for Mayor (Seat 1). Seeking Seat two are Jennifer Paul, a community activist and manufacturing planner at Lockheed Martin, and Mandy Shafer, a small-business owner.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Pasco County voters slip mail ballots under elections office front door” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — After the destruction brought by Milton, voters in Pasco County started sliding mail ballots beneath the local Supervisor of Elections front door, rather than at designated drop boxes. Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley said while he can’t control voters returning ballots that way, they will go through the same verification process and be counted. “Bottom line, when people want to get engaged in the voting process in the wake of a serious hurricane, they can be innovative and persistent, so they don’t get shut out,” Corley wrote in a text message.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Duval Legislative Delegation demands apology from Jax Mayor over ‘concentration camps’ comment on Trump” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Members of Duval County’s Legislative Delegation are demanding an apology from Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan after she said former Trump’s immigration policy is akin to “concentration camps.” While traveling on a trade mission in London, the Democratic Mayor said Trump’s solution to the border crisis and his immigration policy plan would “amount to a concentration camp-type situation.” Florida Republican state Reps. Dean Black, Jessica Baker, Wyman Duggan, Kiyan Michael, and Republican state Sen. Clay Yarborough called on Deegan this week to retract her statement and apologize to the Jewish community.

“Racist banner targeting Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters flown above Police Memorial Building” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A plane was seen flying over the Jacksonville Police Memorial Building Thursday with a racist message about local Sheriff Waters. The banner read the following: “REPUGNANT-CON COWARD TK WATERS TURNED WHITE.” Waters said his agency would not be investigating this because it is “not a crime.” “It’s every person’s right to express themselves […] We’re continuing to move forward as an agency,” Waters said. “Today’s banner is a clear reminder that ignorance and hate will always breed more ignorance and hate. Jacksonville is a great city full of good people who care about one another. Let’s focus on putting that on the world’s stage,” said Waters, Jacksonville’s second Black sheriff to oversee the department.

“Ashlee Hofberger sworn in as Commissioner — until Nov. 18” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County Commission candidate Ashlee Hofberger has been sworn in as the District 4 Commissioner. Hofberger, also recognized as Vice Chair, was sworn in at the start of the Board meeting Thursday morning by Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz. DeSantis appointed her earlier this month after winning the Republican Primary for the District 4 seat. DeSantis declined to make an appointment to fill the vacancy for nine months. The District 4 seat has sat empty since the Governor appointed Robert Bender as Escambia County Elections Supervisor in January. Hofberger says the appointment was a surprise, but she is ready to serve.

“Lawyers drop panhandling lawsuit against Jacksonville, sue St. Johns County instead” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — A lawsuit challenging a Jacksonville law that prevents panhandling at intersections is finished as the same law firm launches a new case against a similar law in St. Johns County. The nonprofit Florida Justice Institute filed notice in federal court Monday that its client, the homeless services nonprofit the Cosac Foundation, was dropping the suit filed in February to overturn a Jacksonville ordinance banning solicitation on streets and sidewalks. The same day that case was dropped, lawyers who handled the suit joined attorneys from the nonprofit Southern Legal Counsel in suing St. Johns County on behalf of three men who’ve panhandled to support themselves.

“Curtis Richardson, Dot Inman-Johnson talk fundraising, City Manager at candidate forum” via Tristan Wood of WFSU — Incumbent Tallahassee City Commissioner Richardson and challenger Inman-Johnson both participated in a candidate forum Wednesday. The race is the most expensive local contest this cycle. Its stakes are high. An Inman-Johnson win would give the progressive faction at city hall a third vote, enough to make significant changes, including shaking up city management. Hosted by WFSU Public Media, the Tallahassee Democrat, and the League of Women Voters of Tallahassee, the forum touched on dozens of topics. Here’s what the candidates had to say about some of those topics.

“Okaloosa County receives results of North Okaloosa Planning Study” via Collin Bestor of Northwest Florida Daily News — After months of town halls and public input, Okaloosa County officials received the final report of a North Okaloosa Planning Study. The study, conducted by Inspire Placemaking Collective in Orlando, covered a 245,000-acre portion north of the Eglin reservation, including the city of Crestview and rural communities such as Holt, Baker and Laurel Hill. According to the study’s analysis, the North Okaloosa Study Area is projected to increase by 4,823 residents by 2035 and nearly 8,000 by 2050. Based on data from the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research, the buildout analysis, which uses estimates of developable lands and existing developmental constraints, says that 391,802 people could be accommodated within the area.

“Charlie Adelson lawyer says conflicts that derailed mom’s trial ‘infected’ his trial too” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Charlie Adelson’s appellate lawyer asked that his case go back to the lower court so he can raise the same conflict of interest claim that unexpectedly short-circuited his mother’s murder trial — and presumably seek a new trial. Adelson’s attorney, Michael Ufferman, filed a motion late Wednesday asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to relinquish jurisdiction of the case to the lower court temporarily. That would allow him to make the case that Adelson, who’s serving a life sentence in the murder of Dan Markel, deserves as new trial even before he files his initial appellate brief. Ufferman argued that the case should go back to the circuit court because of conflicts of interest involving Miami attorney Dan Rashbaum’s representation of Charlie Adelson during his trial last year and of his mother, Donna Adelson, who was scheduled to go on trial last month.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Eight voting precincts moved for Nov. 5 election in Sarasota because of hurricane damage” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — At least eight voting precincts will be changed for the Nov. 5 General Election, because of damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. Turner then added that there is also a possibility that other precincts may move, should damage be uncovered at other sites as the impact of the two hurricanes are documented. “It’s really important to be prepared,” Turner said during a news conference at the new Elections Operations Center at 4440 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. “I’m asking voters to know where you’re going to go to vote,” Turner said. “If you’re going to vote on Election Day, know your precinct number, know your polling location.

“‘Back in business’: Sarasota, Manatee schools reopen after serving as hurricane shelters” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Homework folders and the upcoming field trip were the topics at hand in a fourth grade science class at Ashton Elementary — a return to normalcy amid a three-week stretch that’s been anything but. Days earlier, the school served as a shelter for 874 residents and 211 pets as Milton approached. The community hunkered down as the storm made landfall the evening of Oct. 9, but as the Sarasota area took stock of the storm’s damage the next morning, all eyes in Sarasota and Manatee County school districts looked toward a reopening date. Less than a week after Milton landed near Siesta Key as a Category 3 hurricane, class in Sarasota and Manatee counties is back in session.

“Southwest Florida’s worst Milton damage may be on Manasota Key” via Lee Rood of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — If you go to the south side of Manasota Key — and residents really wish you wouldn’t — watch out for the white house sitting in Sand Dollar Lane. It’s one of the oldest structures in the fishing village-turned-old-Florida-resort-town. Now it’s slouched off its foundation on a sand-filled road, tagged with an orange placard from Charlotte County labeling it unsafe. The same could be said this week for much of the 11-mile-long key about 30 miles south of Milton’s landfall. If the measure of a hurricane is the amount of devastation it causes, the south side of Manasota Key — between Fort Myers and Sarasota — is ground zero in Southwest Florida.

— TOP OPINION —

“How the Joe Biden team plans to build peace from Yahya Sinwar’s death” via Thomas Friedman of The New York Times — It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of the death of the Hamas leader Sinwar.

It creates the possibility of ending the Gaza war, returning Israeli hostages and bringing relief to the people of Gaza.

It creates the possibility for the biggest step toward a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians since Oslo, as well as normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia — which means pretty much the entire Muslim world.

The death of Sinwar alone is not the sufficient condition to end this Gaza war and put Israelis and Palestinians on a pathway to a better future. Yes, Sinwar and Hamas always rejected a two-state solution and were committed to the violent destruction of the Jewish state. No one paid a bigger price for that than the Palestinians of Gaza. But while his death was necessary for the next step to be possible, it was never going to be everything.

The sufficient condition is that Israel have a leader and a governing coalition ready to step up to the opportunity Sinwar’s death has created. To put it bluntly, can Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel live up to his Churchillian self-image and go along with something he previously rejected?

Netanyahu understands, though, that the Arabs will participate in an Arab/international peacekeeping force to clean up the mess in Gaza only if it is part of a process leading to Palestinian statehood.

I am newly hopeful about the possibility that the killing of Gazan Palestinians will stop, the hostages will be returned, and real diplomacy will start. And if the respective leaders rise to this moment, there could be a lot more to be hopeful about. Today is a start. What happens on the day after this war is everything.

— OPINIONS —

On one hand — “Did Harris eke out a victory on Fox News?” via Erik Wemple of The Washington Post — Harris made the bold decision to sit down for her first formal interview with Fox News on Wednesday, shaking off long-held Democratic anxieties over the conservative, Murdoch-run network. She spoke for nearly 30 minutes with host Bret Baier, making last appeals to split voters in her attempt to cinch an election that is less than three weeks away. Harris’ strongest moment came when she called out the fact that they showed a clip of Trump (on Fox!) denying that he’d talked about an “enemy within” and didn’t show footage of his rallies where he talks about exactly that.

On the other — “Finally faced with hard questions on border, Harris has no answers” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The interview began, and devoted the most time to, the debacle on the U.S.-Mexico border, which under Harris and Biden has seen millions of migrants cross illegally into the United States. Baier started with the most straightforward question imaginable: “How many illegal immigrants would you estimate your administration has released into the country over the last 3 1/2 years?” Harris did not answer. The key takeaway is that there are no answers that would help Harris politically. The facts are what they are. What happened from 2021 to 2024 cannot be undone. Some Democrats are happy that Harris was feisty and pushed back on Baier’s questions. They think it makes her look strong. But the substance matters here. Remember the far-reaching effects of the influx of millions of illegal border crossers. They are what they are, and Harris cannot dodge responsibility for them.

“Fox’s seemingly contradictory polls offer an insight into polling limits” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — New polling conducted by a bipartisan set of firms on behalf of Fox News offers seemingly incongruous results. In the new poll, Trump leads Harris by two percentage points nationally. But in a collection of six swing states, Harris has the lead by six points. The story here isn’t really that the country is on the brink of a Reverse 2016, with Harris earning the presidency by eking out an Electoral College victory while losing the popular vote. It is, instead, that the Fox News poll offers a similar message at both the state and national level: The race is close.

“Yes on Amendment 3 to protect lives and strengthen communities” via Sheriff Gordon Smith for The Capitolist — This November, we have a unique opportunity to make a significant change by supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational adult use of marijuana in our state. I have witnessed countless lives unnecessarily derailed by simple possession charges. These charges often result in criminal records that can make it difficult for individuals to secure employment, housing, and educational opportunities. This cycle of punishment prevents Florida from truly living up to its reputation as the “Free State of Florida.” Amendment 3 represents a sensible and compassionate approach to marijuana policy. It will not only reduce the burden on our criminal justice system but also provide economic benefits through taxation and job creation. By voting in favor of Amendment 3, we can redirect law-enforcement resources to more pressing issues, support our veterans and patients in need, and protect our communities from the dangers of unregulated substances.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— WEEKEND TV —

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion on what Floridians need to know as the recovery and rebuilding process continues after Helene and Milton. Joining Walker is Rep. Jennifer Canady.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon speaks with Bob McClure from The James Madison Institute.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Georgia and Joaquin Castro of Texas; Mayor Deegan; Sheriff Waters and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

— ALOE —

What Anthony Pedicini is reading — “Milton ravaged beekeepers across Florida. There’s a donation event Saturday to help them recover” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — An emergency donation event for bees will take place at noon Saturday at Mann Lake in Winter Haven to help Florida beekeepers, part of an effort to save billions of bees in the Southeast impacted by recent hurricanes. A group of nonprofit and private organizations will oversee the delivery of three tanker trucks of syrup (13,000 gallons) and nearly 40,000 pounds of bee pollen substitute, according to a news release from Greater Good Charities. A similar event was organized following Hurricane Ian, which also knocked over hives and destroyed bee habitats along its path — to an even greater extent in Florida compared to Milton.

“Miss University of Florida 2024 impacts county, state through community service” via Voleer Thomas of the Gainesville Sun — As a little girl, Angelina Eidson would go to football games at the University of Florida with her grandparents. Now, as a junior at UF, Eidson is being celebrated as the winner of this year’s Miss University of Florida Scholarship Pageant, thanks to her community service work and youth mentorship. The Jacksonville native has made a significant impact through her community service in the local area through her participation with the Ronald McDonald House and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alachua County by empowering young people to reach their full potential. In her hometown, Eidson is known to be a dedicated advocate for women who have been affected by sex trafficking.

“It’s official: Universal sets Epic Universe’s opening date” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Grand opening day for Epic Universe theme park will be May 22. The company confirmed that the first phase of its ticket sales will begin next week. Epic’s first day of operation will be on the Thursday which leads into Memorial Day Weekend 2025. “This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, said in a news release. Step one of Epic ticket sales begins Tuesday and is limited to specific multiday tickets and vacation packages with three, four, or five days of admission to Universal parks — but with a limit of one day at Epic Universe.

“MLB offers a welcome diversion to the storm-weary and a lesson about immigration” via Robert F. Sanchez of the Miami Herald — At a time when storm-weary Americans badly needed a diversion from worries ranging from escalating foreign wars to toxic domestic politics, Major League Baseball has stepped up to the plate with attendance and TV ratings surging. The second round of the playoffs got underway this week, featuring three of MLB’s marquee franchises — the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers. Oh, and the Cleveland Guardians are also there because, well, the Yankees needed an opponent. In a sense, this represents a bit of a comeback for the sport. As many of Florida’s numerous senior citizens can attest, there was a time when baseball was not a mere diversion each October but, instead, bordered on a national obsession as the long, hot Summer’s pennant races culminated in the World Series.

Celebrating today are Monica Rodriguez of Ballard Partners, as well as former Rep. Amber Mariano, Rep. Hillary Cassel, Tim Cerio, General Counsel of Citizens Insurance, Caitlin Conant, Marcus Jadotte, Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida, Ashley Lukis, former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross, and Alexandra Webb.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.