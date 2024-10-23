Steve Cona: Say no to Hillsborough County property tax increase

As homeowners in Hillsborough County, we are facing unprecedented challenges. In August 2024, the median listing price for a home in our area dropped to $430,000, marking a 4.2% year-over-year decline. This downward trend in property values, compounded by the recent devastation of two hurricanes, has placed immense financial pressure on our community.

The hurricanes damaged many homes and forced many to access home equity to fund necessary repairs. Homeowners are struggling to maintain their properties, and rising insurance rates — an almost inevitable consequence of these back-to-back storms — will further increase the burden. The reality is that homeownership in Hillsborough County is becoming more expensive and out of reach for many.

Now, amid these difficulties, we are being asked to approve a property tax increase that would benefit Hillsborough County Schools. While education is undoubtedly important, this is not the right time to impose additional financial strain on homeowners. A tax hike will hit hardest when families are already stretched thin, grappling with declining home values and higher living costs.

The proposed tax increase will only exacerbate the struggles of homeowners already seeing a decline in the value of their largest investment. At a time when we need relief, not more expenses, voting “no” on this property tax increase is essential. We must protect our homes, families, and financial future from further instability.

As responsible citizens, we should seek better solutions to support our schools without placing additional burdens on the people who can least afford them. Now is not the time for higher taxes—it’s a time for financial responsibility and protecting what we have worked so hard to build.

On Election Day, I urge you to vote “no” on the proposed property tax increase. Let’s stand together to keep homeownership affordable in Hillsborough County, safeguard our property values, and protect our community’s financial stability.

Steve Cona III is president and CEO of the Associated Builders & Contractors Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.