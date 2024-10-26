October 26, 2024
Did AI chatbot push Florida teen to kill himself?
Internet law concept with digital display gavel judge illustration

Associated Press

Internet law concept
Lawsuit filed in Orlando makes that argument.

In the final moments before he took his own life, 14-year-old Sewell Setzer III took out his phone and messaged the chatbot that had become his closest friend.

For months, Sewell had become increasingly isolated from his real life as he engaged in highly sexualized conversations with the bot, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed in a federal court in Orlando this week.

The legal filing states that the teen openly discussed his suicidal thoughts and shared his wishes for a pain-free death with the bot, named after the fictional character Daenerys Targaryen from the television show “Game of Thrones.”

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

Associated Press

