Aaron Bean retains CD 4 seat, again staves off Lashonda Holloway

Republican Aaron Bean was elected for a second term in Florida’s 4th Congressional District as he held off Democrat LaShonda Holloway for the second straight election cycle..

Bean, of Fernandina Beach, has 201,327 votes thus far. Holloway, on the other hand, has 153,955 votes. There were still about 50 out of 160 precincts to be counted in Duval County as of 8 p.m. But it seems even those won’t be able to help Holloway make up the disparity of votes.

This is a rematch from 2022, but Holloway managed to make it a bit closer this year. Last cycle, she lost by 21 points in the race for the seat that represents portions of Nassau, Clay and Duval counties.

Still, Bean, a veteran First Coast politician, hung on to keep the seat for Republicans.

University of North Florida researchers conducted a poll in the race in the waning weeks before the election, and it seemed as though Holloway was gaining traction. The poll said she had 44% support in the district compared to Bean’s 51% support.

Bean’s political activity goes back for the past decade and he has been a fixture in the GOP in Northeast Florida. He served in both the Florida House and Senate before moving on to Congress two years ago. In addition to politics, Bean is a businessman and was in the development office of UF Health in Jacksonville.

“Aaron became involved in local businesses where he gained firsthand knowledge of the burden governments place on businesses, especially on small business owners and entrepreneurs,” Bean’s campaign website said.

“This insight guided him to run for local office, believing government can always do better. Aaron served his local community, while raising a family and running a small business, as a city commissioner in Fernandina Beach and later being elected mayor.”

Holloway is a lawyer and community activist and is no stranger to the nation’s capital. She worked for former U.S. Rep. Carrie Meek in Washington and was a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Fellow, according to her campaign website. She has a long résumé that involves private business and extensive government work, including as an accountant executive for Lexis-Nexus.

“Albeit the majority of her experience is federal, as a fourth generation resident of the congressional district she seeks to represent, she has also awarded more than fifty scholarships through the Celebration of Life Annual Benefit. LaShonda J. Holloway is also the founder of All About Healthcare Advocates and serves on numerous boards,” Holloway’s campaign website said.