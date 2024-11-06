Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.6.24

Good Wednesday morning.

—@asymmetricinfo: Fox News host just said, “This is an exciting day for people who love elections” and all I can say that is if such people exist, we need to find some way to get them the help they need.

—@NoahPransky: One election official proposed a 5-day moratorium on election results to prevent wild speculation and disinformation. It’s not the craziest idea

—@ArthurBrooks: No matter who wins today — your side or the other side — remember that the “other side” are our family, friends and fellow Americans.

—@StevenBeschloss: May we one day return to a Presidential Election in which millions of Americans may be disappointed by the outcome, but they’re not terrified that democracy will die and hard-fought freedoms will be torn away.

—@IanBremmer: whoever wins will be my President. I’m not moving, I’m not saying it’s rigged, I’m not even complaining about it. I’ve cast my ballot, you cast yours, and then we get back to work.

—@LangstoniTaylor: NYT poll projected Florida at (Donald) Trump +13, they wrote a whole column arguing it was not an outlier but result of better methodology and absolutely nailed it.

—@MDixon55: So, something was not happening in Florida? (Really don’t mean to be snide, but the pushback on reporters saying the sky is blue this cycle was a lot at times)

—@JamesUthmeier: We fought the good fight, we kept the faith and we finished the race. Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis and our great team for everything they sacrificed over the past months to protect our great state from amendments that sought to attack our families and way of life. To other states facing these challenges — you can win, but you must fight!

—@BrewsterBevis: Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em because the terrible weed amendment is going down in Florida, thanks to Florida’s voters and @GovRonDeSantis leadership. What’s the saying, “pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered?” Hope you sold your @TrulieveMD stock

—@JClemensky: Maybe it shouldn’t have been so hard to predict (Ron) DeSantis would spend public dollars to fight a Constitutional Amendment. It’s on brand, and it’s not his money. Break the law first, pay no penalty later has been the MO for years. Who care that it was illegal, only results matters.

—@Jason_Garcia: The impact of gerrymandering: A state where 57% of voters want to eliminate government interference with abortion has a Legislature that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.

—@SenPizzo: Dear Candidates, You’ve made the calls, knocked on the doors, run the ads, sent the mail, distributed the palm cards, blasted the texts, posted on social media, and planted yard signs. You’ve had bad days that made you question, and good days that provided the answer. You’ve been humbled by worthy advocates, and harassed by petty adversaries. You may have lost your temper, but not your focus. You’ve done the hard work to reach this day, but you haven’t done it alone. So today, before all the votes are tallied, take the time to really thank the precious few – those who believe in you, but continue to push you. Those who have stuck by your side, but give you the floor. Those who enthusiastically promote you, while standing ready to fiercely defend you. And whether they number just one, or one hundred, they aren’t cheerleaders, nor are they for hire – they’re your person, your team, your family. If you’re blessed with that, you’ve already won.

—@BrettDoster: 30 years ago today Jeb Bush narrowly lost his first gubernatorial run to Lawton Chiles, but that loss laid the foundation for a revolution, moving FLA from being controlled by LBJ Great Society Progressives to the Free State of Florida. Thank @JebBush for leading on school choice, tax cuts, and regulatory reform when no one else would.

— TOP STORY —

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania” via The Associated Press — Former President Trump now has 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House and is leading in critical races left to be called, including Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump was leading by 175,000 votes at the time the race was called. Trump cut into Vice President Kamala Harris’ margins in Philadelphia and its suburbs and expanded his share of the vote elsewhere in the state compared to his performance against President Joe Biden four years ago. Harris underperformed Biden’s 2020 performance in almost every county.

Breaking overnight — “Kamala Harris wins Minnesota” via The Associated Press — Harris carried Minnesota on Wednesday on a ticket with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, extending a winning streak for Democrats that goes back 52 years. In choosing Walz, Harris elevated a Midwestern Governor, veteran and union supporter who helped enact an ambitious Democratic agenda for his state, including sweeping protections for abortion rights and generous aid to families. No Republican presidential candidate has carried Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, although Trump came close in 2016 when he fell just 1.5 percentage points short of Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 2:47 a.m. EST.

“Trump shows strength as swing states count votes” via The New York Times — Former President Trump has won North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes, the first swing state to be called. Altogether, 93 electoral votes were at stake among the seven swing states. If Harris and Trump win all the states as they are expected to win, Harris will need 44 swing state electoral votes to secure the presidency. Trump will need 51.

Remaining swing state breakdown:

— Arizona: 11 electoral votes; 53% in; Trump +0.38 reported margin — Lean Trump.

Most voters cast ballots by mail, and counting typically takes days. Officials in Maricopa County said full tabulation could take 10 to 13 days.

— Georgia: 16 electoral votes; >95% in; Trump +2 reported margin — Very likely Trump.

Most voters tend to vote early in person. Vote reporting is usually relatively fast, though the state could still count corrected mail ballots, overseas and provisional ballots for several days.

— Michigan: 15 electoral votes; 45% in; Trump +5 reported margin — Lean Trump.

Most votes are generally in by noon Eastern time on the day after the election, and the state has passed reforms that could contribute to faster counting.

— Pennsylvania: 19 electoral votes; 83% in; Trump +4 reported margin — Lean Trump.

Counting is expected to extend beyond Election Night, primarily because election workers cannot start processing mail ballots until Election Day.

— Wisconsin: 10 electoral votes; 76% in; Trump +4 reported margin — Lean Trump.

Complete unofficial results are not expected until the morning after the election. In some places, absentee ballots are counted at a central facility and are reported in large batches.

— Nevada: 6 electoral votes; 0% (No votes reported).

Counting usually takes days, but new technology and rules could speed up reporting. Postmarked ballots can arrive up to four days after the election, on Nov. 9.

“Trump wins his home state of Florida for third time” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — The Sunshine State contest between the three-time Republican presidential candidate and Democratic nominee Harris was called at 8:02 p.m., just two minutes after the polls closed in the western Florida Panhandle at 8 p.m. It was a marked departure from previous Presidential Elections in which vote counting and re-counting went deep into the night — and for over a month in 2000. Florida’s electoral votes were never seriously in play, although they were must-haves in the former President’s path to regaining the White House. Trump has now posted a trifecta in winning his home state, having carried Florida in 2016 and 2020. This time, however, his margin is on pace to win 56.2% of the votes, just over 6 million ballots, for a 13.3 percentage point rout. That result would top his performance eight years ago when he garnered 4.6 million votes in besting Democrat Hillary Clinton by 1.2 percentage points. Four years ago, he collected 5.6 million votes in defeating Biden here by 3.46 percentage points.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Republicans capture Senate majority” via Alexander Boulton of The Hill — Republicans captured the Senate, Decision Desk HQ projects on Tuesday, ending their painful four-year stretch in the minority. The victories are a welcome relief to Republican Senators after two disappointing election cycles. Despite early projections, they lost two runoff elections in Georgia to lose their majority in 2020 and failed to win back the majority in 2022. As of Tuesday night, Republicans had captured two seats held by Democrats: Bernie Moreno knocked off Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Jim Justice won the West Virginia seat held by retiring Sen. Joe Manchin. Republicans entered the election cycle as favorites to recapture the Senate as Democrats had to defend 23 seats — four rated as “toss-ups” and one rated “lean Republican” — while Republicans only had to worry about 11 seats, all in states that supported Trump in 2016 and 2020. Battleground races in Montana, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin remained uncalled.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Rick Scott wins re-election to the U.S. Senate” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — U.S. Sen. Scott has won his most decisive victory since entering state politics 14 years ago, defeating Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 13 points, 56%-43%.

Florida Democrats had thought that Scott might be more vulnerable this election cycle than in his previous runs for public office in Florida. That’s because he had never run in a Presidential Election year, which historically brings out more Democratic voters.

However, unlike in his narrow one-point victories for Governor in 2010 and 2014 and for Senate in 2018, he had the benefit of running for the first time when Republicans led Democrats in party registration in the state — by more than 1 million.

Mucarsel-Powell became the Democratic Party establishment choice early on in the Primary race, but not every coalition member supported her. The Florida AFL-CIO backed Stanley Campbell, her top opponent, in the Primary, which she won easily in August.

Florida Democrats hoped she would get financial help from outside aligned groups, such as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Still, except for one ad, the DSCC was more preoccupied with other races, such as Jon Tester’s fight for re-election in Montana and Colin Allred’s attempt to upset Ted Cruz in Texas.

— 2024 — MORE FLORIDA —

“Florida voters reject recreational marijuana, ending expensive ballot measure” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — Following the most expensive ballot measure battle in the nation, Decision Desk HQ has called the race with Amendment 3 several percentage points short of the approval threshold with the vast majority of votes counted. DeSantis also declared the amendment dead.

With almost 95% of the vote tallied, the amendment had 57.1%, about 3% shy of the threshold for passage.

Smart & Safe Florida, the group pushing for the amendment, acknowledged defeat in an email Tuesday night.

“While the results of Amendment 3 did not clear the 60% threshold, we are eager to work with the Governor and legislative leaders who agree with us on decriminalizing recreational marijuana for adults, addressing public consumption, continuing our focus on child safety, and expanding access to safe marijuana through home grow,” it said.

Its failure is one of the more shocking moments in the state’s 2024 General Election. While the polling was tight, most surveys found enough supportive Floridians for it to pass.

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana operator, spent a fortune for Amendment 3 to pass. It donated the vast majority of the more than $150 million received by Smart & Safe Florida, the group running that pro-legalization campaign.

That ignited the ire of DeSantis, who accused Trulieve of trying to create a “cartel” in the state constitution.

The company has repeatedly refuted that, and a slew of other criticisms have been launched against it and the recreational marijuana measure.

Chamber cheers Amendment 3 defeat — The Florida Chamber of Commerce celebrated the recreational pot amendment’s defeat on Tuesday night. “Amendment 3 was bad for Florida and even worse for Floridians,” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said. “This pro-drug amendment was bad for our kids, bad for our communities, bad for our local business, and ultimately bad for Florida. The Florida Chamber was proud to stand with Gov. DeSantis to unite community and business leaders across Florida to help ensure this amendment’s defeat.”

Sheriffs celebrate snuffing pot amendment — The Florida Sheriffs Association issued a statement from Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell celebrating the pot amendment’s defeat. “Following the strong leadership of Governor DeSantis and sheriffs across Florida, we’re pleased that citizens took the time to understand the dangers of Amendment 3 and chose to safeguard what makes Florida the best place to live, work, and play,” Prummell said. “Sheriffs trusted the judgment of Floridians to reject this hazardous amendment to our constitution. Today, we can feel assured that the safety of our communities and the future of our children are more secure, as the potential harms of recreational marijuana will not become part of our state constitution.”

“Amendment 4 abortion rights initiative fails” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Voters defeated the Amendment 4 abortion rights constitutional amendment, as it fell short of the 60% threshold to pass.

Florida’s existing six-week abortion ban will remain in place.

“Florida’s voters again had the choice — do we want to be like California? Their answer was ‘NO,’” said spokesperson Taryn Fenske of Vote No on 4.

“The people of Florida sent a message to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and all the Soros-connected groups that spent $120 million promoting Amendment 4 — twice as much money as has ever been spent on any pro-abortion Amendment in America. We protected our constitution because of the singular vision and steadfast leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee behind Amendment 4, led a grassroots effort collecting signatures to get the initiative restoring abortion rights on the ballot. The PC’s war chest came from multimillion-dollar donations from progressive groups and tens of thousands of smaller donors.

Leading into the election, Amendment 4 faced an all-out war from DeSantis and state leaders who deployed taxpayer resources to oppose the measure and spent millions on ads against it. They argued Amendment 4 was too extreme in the opposite direction and was written vaguely to regulate the abortion industry.

DeSantis’ administration tried to silence his critics by sending cease and desist letters to TV stations playing pro-abortion rights ads. At least one media outlet, WINK-TV, took down the ads for five days as TV stations were threatened with criminal prosecution. A federal judge blocked the state from intervening further, one of the rare times DeSantis’ administration was stopped in court as abortion rights advocates accused him of illegally blurring the lines as a government leader intervening in a ballot initiative.

“Florida voters approve hunting and fishing rights amendment” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — Voters statewide approved a ballot measure that will enshrine hunting and fishing rights in the Florida Constitution on Tuesday. The details: The measure had 67% support with an estimated 87% turnout. Amendments must receive 60% of voter approval statewide to put the language in the constitution. The Legislature placed the measure on the ballot with unanimous approval by the House and a 38-1 vote in the Senate. The background: The measure pitted the Sierra Club and some environmental groups against other conservationists and sportsmen groups.

“Amendment to make School Board races partisan fails” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Amendment 1 would have made School Board elections partisan, requiring candidates to disclose whether they are Republicans, Democrats or members of another party. However, the amendment required a supermajority, or 60% of the vote, to pass. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 96.48% of precincts around the state reporting, only 55.01% of voters had voted in its favor. Amendment 1, created by the Florida Legislature, would have changed Florida’s Constitution so that — starting in 2026 — School Board candidates would have to run in partisan elections, a move the state hasn’t seen since voters made School Board races nonpartisan in 1998. The amendment was supported by Republicans but received pushback from Democrats and nonpartisan organizations. Those favoring the amendment included the Florida GOP, Republican State Rep. Spencer Roach (the sponsor) and local county Republican groups around the state.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Matt Gaetz wins landslide over Gay Valimont in CD 1” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Gaetz easily won another term in the U.S. House representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District, with the Fort Walton Beach Republican defeating Democrat Valimont in the deep red district. Shortly after polls closed in the Florida Panhandle, Gaetz was up with more than 64% of the vote over Valimont with early and most vote-by-mail votes counted. For his part, Gaetz had expressed confidence voters wanted him in office despite years of tension with House leadership and personal scandals. He remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, whose leaders in June said they were looking into accusations of sexual misconduct, drug use and the potential granting of favors to romantic interests.

“Neal Dunn cruises to fifth term in CD 2 race in Panhandle” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Dunn snagged his fifth term for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District in Northwest Florida with a win Tuesday night. The Panama City Republican staved off challenger Yen Bailey. But it wasn’t very close, as Dunn outpaced Bailey with 60% of the votes to Bailey’s 40%. The 71-year-old Dunn was re-elected easily in a traditionally conservative congressional district that covers 15 counties and runs from the Big Bend area west in portions of multiple counties through the Panhandle. A U.S. Army veteran and a surgeon, Dunn has had a lock on the seat since he was first sent to the U.S. House by voters in 2016, the same year Trump was ushered into the presidency.

Kat Cammack earns another term in CD 3 — U.S. Rep. Cammack earned nearly 62% of the vote in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, easily defeating Democratic challenger Tom Wells. “Thank you, #FL03! I’m so proud to represent this amazing district and to keep up our continued momentum. It’s time to keep fighting,” Cammack posted on X. CD 3 covers 11 counties in North Central Florida, 10 of which went for Cammack by a wide margin.

“Aaron Bean retains CD 4 seat, again staves off Lashonda Holloway” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Republican Bean was elected for a second term in Florida’s 4th Congressional District as he held off Democrat Holloway for the second straight election cycle. Bean, of Fernandina Beach, has 201,327 votes thus far. Holloway, on the other hand, has 153,955 votes. There were still about 50 out of 160 precincts to be counted in Duval County as of 8 p.m. But it seems even those won’t be able to help Holloway make up the disparity of votes. “We did it again, securing this victory for our district, and, most importantly, we did it together. Thank you for your continued trust in me,” Bean said in a news release.

“Cory Mills keeps CD 7 in Republican column, fending off Jennifer Adams” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Mills kept Florida’s 7th Congressional District in the Republican column, defeating Democrat Adams. The New Smyrna Beach Republican is taking 55% of the vote, with most precincts reporting. Mills flipped the east Central Florida seat red, and after redistricting in 2022, it turned CD 7 from a Democratic jurisdiction to an easy Republican pickup. Since then, Mills has made headlines as often for his work outside of his congressional duties as for his actions in Washington. That included rescuing Americans trapped in Haiti amid unrest there and flying supplies into hurricane-stricken areas in North Carolina and, more recently, in parts of Florida. He has developed relationships with billionaire Elon Musk and social media influencer Benny Johnson to direct philanthropic aid to those areas.

“It’s official: Mike Haridopolos to succeed Bill Posey in CD 8” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Haridopolos is officially headed to Congress. The Indian Rocks Beach Republican was winning all three counties in Florida’s 8th Congressional District. That means he has beaten Democrat Sandy Kennedy and will succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Posey. The victory on Tuesday was no surprise. As of the closing of books for the General Election, CD 8 was home to more than 263,000 registered Republicans, compared to some 145,000 Democrats and 137,000 voters without party affiliation. In many ways, Haridopolos’ ascension to Congress seemed determined on the last day of candidate qualification for Florida’s federal races. That’s when Posey, a Republican representing the Space Coast first elected to the U.S. House in 2008, announced publicly that he would retire an hour after the qualifying deadline passed.

“Darren Soto wins re-election, keeping CD 9 blue despite Thomas Chalifoux’s well-financed challenge” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Soto has kept a Central Florida seat in Democratic hands and secured a fifth term in the House despite being targeted by House Republicans. Soto defeated Thomas Chalifoux, a deep-pocketed opponent with a cash advantage. Soto led with 70% of the vote in Florida’s 9th Congressional District, with 14 precincts reporting. “There’s no question we’re better off compared to four years ago,” Soto said. “Is it that long ago that we forget we were hunkered down in our homes facing a 100-year pandemic, the economy was in freefall, and we kicked Donald Trump out of office because of his incompetence, his inability to handle a major crisis? And then when we got President Biden and Vice President Harris in office.”

—“Polk County’s four U.S. House representatives easily win re-election” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger

Daniel Webster re-elected in CD 11 — U.S. Rep. Webster won re-election in Florida’s 11th Congressional District, taking more than 20 points over Democrat Barbie Harden Hall. “I humbly thank the voters of Congressional District 11 for their overwhelming support of my record of serving them and making a difference while getting real results,” Webster said. “I work hard every day to serve my constituents and am humbled to receive their support to serve them in Washington. I am committed to keep fighting for conservative values and working to reduce government spending, secure our border, and empower parents and hardworking Americans while standing up to Washington elites.”

“Laurel Lee wins second term over Pat Kemp, keeping CD 15 red” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Lee will return to Washington for a second term after the Thonotosassa Republican defeated Democratic challenger Kemp, a Hillsborough County Commissioner. Lee is winning 54% of the vote with early and most vote-by-mail ballots counted. “Congresswoman Lee has shown leadership not only for her home district, but she has also shown leadership on the national stage,” said campaign spokesperson Sarah Bascom. “She was appointed to the select task force to investigate the attempted assassination of President Trump; was entrusted with serving as the House Impeachment Manager for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; fought against inflationary policy, excessive, wasteful spending, and promoted American energy independence; supported the strongest border bill in a generation; voted for the NDAA to provide vital funding to our domestic military and ensure basic quality of life for our service members; and much more.”

“Vern Buchanan wins 10th term in Congress” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Congressman Buchanan cruised to another victory to win his 10th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent Republican Buchanan defeated Democrat Jan Schneider for Florida’s 16th Congressional District with 202,345 votes, or 58.5% of the vote, while his opponent won 143,466 votes, or around 41.5% of the vote, with 81 out of 177 precincts in Manatee and Hillsborough County reporting. The Associated Press called the race for Buchanan at 7:20 p.m. Schneider had previously led six unsuccessful campaigns against Buchanan to represent Florida’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of Manatee and parts of Hillsborough.

“Byron Donalds wins third term” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — For the third time, U.S. Rep. Donalds of Naples won the election in Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Cape Coral Democrat Kari Lerner tried to unseat the two-term Republican incumbent after neither candidate was opposed in their respective Primaries. The ardently MAGA banker’s party profile was burnished this year by a House Speaker nomination, speculation that he might be Trump’s VP pick, a prime slot at the Republican National Convention and talk of Donalds becoming Florida’s Governor once DeSantis is term-limited out of the job. His top issues were water quality, housing and minimizing government interference in constituents’ lives.

“Brian Mast tops Thomas Witkip in CD 21” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mast, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Witkop, securing a fifth term in Congress. According to unofficial results from the Florida Division of Elections, Mast received 61.8% of the vote, to Witkop’s 38.2%, as of 7:45 p.m. “I’m honored to once again have our community’s support to fight every day for a government that does one thing: puts Americans first,” Mast said in a statement. Mast’s fifth term begins Jan. 3.

“Jared Moskowitz wins second CD 23 term with victory over Joe Kaufman” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic U.S. Rep. Moskowitz keeps his seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 182 of 184 precincts between Broward and Palm Beach counties reporting Tuesday, Moskowitz had 52% of the vote to defeat Republican counterterrorism expert Joe Kaufman, a persistent congressional candidate for whom victory remains elusive. It was a long-shot bid for Kaufman. Moskowitz is well-known to voters, has a deep history of public service, has a knack for going viral online and carried a far larger war chest. Then there was the district’s composition, which shifted redder in recent years but still leaned Democratic by 6.5 percentage points despite a GOP advantage of more than 1 million voters statewide.

“María Elvira Salazar earns third CD 27 term with win over Lucia Báez-Geller” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Salazar punched her ticket to a third term serving Florida’s 27th Congressional District on Tuesday with a win over Democrat Báez-Geller. With only mail-in and early votes tallied and none of the district’s 211 precincts yet reporting, Salazar had 60% of the vote to repel her challenger. Election forecasters had heavily favored her to win. Salazar carried significant advantages into Election Day, including a rightward shift in the district’s electorate, a GOP edge in early voting turnout and a war chest more than five times the size of her challenger. And while Democrat voters still outnumbered Republicans in Miami-Dade County, that wasn’t the case in CD 27, where they led by 6 percentage points.

“Carlos Giménez wins third CD 28 term with commanding win over Phil Ehr” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez’s unbeaten electoral streak continued Tuesday when he defeated Democratic challenger Ehr to earn a third term serving Florida’s 28th Congressional District. With mail-in and early votes tallied and none of 210 precincts reporting between Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, Giménez had 64% of the vote to repel Ehr, a retired U.S. Navy pilot who changed targets this year after back-to-back losses in a deep red Panhandle district. Regarding fundraising, Ehr and Giménez were neck-and-neck heading into the election’s home stretch, but carry-over funds have the incumbent far flusher. Ehr, 64, aimed initially higher this cycle. He first filed to challenge Republican Sen. Scott but switched races in October 2023 to clear a path for former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, whom Giménez unseated in 2020.

—“Miami Republicans Mario Díaz-Balart, María Salazar and Carlos Giménez win another term in Congress” via Nora Gamez Torres of the Miami Herald



— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Sen. Shevrin Jones thanks Miami-Dade Dems — Jones, the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee Chair, said in a statement: “We did incredible work in a short amount of time and are only getting started. Sustaining a robust, year-round organization takes time and investment, and our team is committed to continuing the work necessary to build the future we all deserve. While different states are still voting and expected to be counting ballots over the coming hours and days, we applaud the Harris-Walz team for all that they have done for state and local parties across the country and for their dedication to securing a future rooted in freedom, opportunity, and dignity for all Americans.”

“Don Gaetz wins Florida state Senate seat over Lisa Newell” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Gaetz is heading back to the Florida Legislature. Gaetz has won the race for Florida Senate District 1 against Democrat Newell. Gaetz has garnered 165,736 votes, 64.85%, to Newell’s 89,819 votes, 35.15%, with votes still being counted as of 7:35 p.m. It’s the second go the Republican business owner has taken in the Florida Legislature after a 10-year stint in the Florida Senate from 2006 to 2016, where Gaetz reached the top post of Senate President. “The Florida we love has become unaffordable for too many of our residents,” Gaetz said in a statement Tuesday night. “That’s why my focus will be to lower the cost of living for our families and seniors – I’ll work to hold insurance companies accountable, make housing more affordable, and bring down the cost of our utility bills. I won’t rest until we have made Florida affordable again.”

Corey Simon wins re-election in SD 3 — Republican Sen. Simon won re-election to Tallahassee-based Senate District 3 with 56% of the vote to Democrat Daryl Parks’ 44%. “Tonight, I am incredibly grateful for the continued trust of the hard-working people of the Big Bend. After three storms in 13 months, we may have challenges ahead, but I am more inspired than ever by the resiliency of our families, our farmers and our business owners,” Simon said. In a separate statement, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton praised Simon as “a world-class leader, whose tireless work to support every corner of his 13 county district resulted in tonight’s resounding victory.”

Tom Leek elected in SD 7 — Rep. Leek was elected to the Senate with more than two-thirds of the vote against Democratic opponent George “T” Anthony Hill. “Thank you to the voters of Senate District 7 for electing me as their Representative to the Florida Senate. I look forward to continuing to represent the conservative values and principles that make Northeast Florida the best place to live, work, play, vacation and raise a family and our state the freest in the nation,” Leek said in a prepared statement. “I’m so very proud of my campaign, my supporters, and volunteers, and to the respected elected leaders — our sheriffs, first responders, firefighters — including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and so many others who endorsed my candidacy from the very beginning.”

“Blaise Ingoglia cruises to SD 11 re-election” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Another election, another easy win for Sen. Ingoglia. The Spring Hill Republican, who won his first term two years ago against a Green Party candidate, dispatched Democrat Marilyn Holleran to win re-election in Senate District 11. Ingoglia won with 69% of the vote. He scored big in all four counties of SD 11, topped in Citrus County with 72% support. Holleran, a retired U.S. diplomat from Hudson, did very little fundraising or campaigning. Ingoglia’s campaign spent $119,734 to Holleran’s $6,045.

“Randy Fine claims victory in SD 19 race” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — Rep. Fine is projected to win the race for Senate District 19 over Democrat Vance Ahrens. With over three-fourths of precincts reporting, Fine, a Republican, has 59% of the vote compared to Ahrens with 41%. Fine claimed victory on social media immediately after polls closed. “Thank you so much to the people of Brevard for my resounding election to the Florida Senate,” Fine wrote. “This win is not just a referendum on the way I fight for you, but a contract between us committing me to fight even harder moving forward. Woke left, get ready. I am just getting started.” Ahrens said she wasn’t done fighting for “equality and the people of Brevard.”

Danny Burgess wins re-election in SD 23 — Republican Sen. Burgess topped his Democratic challenger by more than 20 points to win another term in Senate District 23. As of 10 p.m., returns showed Burgess with 59% of the vote to Ben Braver’s 38%. His support was especially strong in Pasco County, where he received nearly 100,000 votes to Braver’s 58,000.

“Kristen Arrington headed to Senate after keeping SD 25 blue” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Arrington has earned a promotion to the Senate. The sitting Democratic Representative narrowly defeated Republican Jose Martinez in Senate District 25, ensuring the district stayed blue. With all precincts reporting, Arrington won 51.2% support in the Orange-Osceola district. Of note, some 38,000 vote-by-mail ballots remain uncounted. She is now set to succeed retiring state Sen. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat. The General Election win came after Arrington also had a competitive Democratic Primary in August, where she defeated former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson and community leader Carmen Torres, the wife of the outgoing Senator. Despite serious competition, she won 51% of the vote in the three-person race.

“Jonathan Martin retains SD 33 seat” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Fort Myers News-Press — Republican incumbent Martin defended his Senate District 33 seat, defeating Democratic challenger Christopher Proia. Martin won with 173,207 votes or 66.21% of the total vote to Proia’s 88,378 votes, or 33.79%, according to the Lee County Elections Office. The district, located in Lee County, has over half a million residents and includes Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and areas east of Interstate 75. Important issues in the race included development, water quality, education, abortion and the state budget. Martin is a lawyer and the current Chair of the Lee County Republican Party. He’s served in the Senate since 2022.

“Jason Pizzo delivers overwhelming victory in SD 37” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Senate Democratic Leader-designate Pizzo turned in an overwhelming victory in Senate District 37, easily dispatching his Democrat-turned-Republican challenger with every imaginable advantage in Pizzo’s favor. With only early and mail-in votes tallied in Miami-Dade and Broward counties Tuesday, Pizzo already had 60% of 176,082 votes to defeat Imtiaz Mohammad, who by Election Day hadn’t raised a single outside dollar and had virtually no offline campaign presence. Mohammad raised just over $2,000, all self-funded, and nearly all of it paid the state’s qualifying fee. Pizzo raised and spent more than $1 million this cycle, though little of it was on his re-election effort. Even if Pizzo, 48, faced a more politically consistent challenger with backing from the Florida GOP machine, he’d still be heavily favored to win. He’s among the most well-regarded state-level Democrats in Florida.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 3 —

Allison Tant wins re-election in HD 9 — Democratic Rep. Tant bested Republican challenger Spencer Brass in House District 9, earning 57% of the vote to his 43%. “I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the trust of North Florida. Representing this community is the privilege of a lifetime, and I am committed to standing up for what’s right for our families and doing everything I can to make our community a better place,” Tant said in a prepared statement.

“JJ Grow bests Judith Vowels to win HD 23 open seat” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Grow’s quest for the House took shape two years ago and culminated Tuesday night with a resounding win. Grow, an Inverness Republican, easily defeated Democrat Vowels in House District 23, representing Citrus County and the Dunnellon area of Marion County. “I love that you have picked me to represent you in the Florida capital!” Grow told enthusiastic supporters Tuesday night. Grow won with 74% of the vote. Grow had widespread community support during an election year when the House race barely registered a blip on the Citrus County political scene.

“Republicans sweep all 5 House seats that represent Brevard” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — With early voting and mail ballots counted and most precincts reporting, Republicans swept all five seats in the House that represent Brevard County. Debbie Mayfield, Tyler Sirois, Monique Miller, Chase Tramont and Robert Brackett all easily beat their Democratic opponents for House seats that have been solidly Republican for years. Sirois, 40, of Merritt Island, the incumbent candidate for the House District 31 seat, is vice president for External Affairs at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He fended off Democratic challenger Joanne R. Terry for the HD 31 seat, which spans North Brevard through Satellite Beach.

Tyler Sirois wins re-election in HD 31 — Republican Rep. Sirois cruised to re-election in Brevard County-based House District 31. “I want to thank my fellow citizens for the trust they have placed in me to continue to serve as their Representative. I look forward to returning to Tallahassee and working with my colleagues in the Florida House and Senate to advance policies that limit government, reduce costs, and strengthen families and small businesses,” Sirois said in a statement after the race was declared. “My family, friends, and campaign team made this victory possible. Katy and I are grateful for their many years of friendship and support. I look forward to the work ahead.”

“Erika Booth takes back HD 35 seat for GOP in rematch with Tom Keen” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Booth has unseated Democratic Rep. Keen, winning a House District 35 after losing a high-profile Special Election less than a year ago. With 28 of 34 precincts in Orange County and 69% of Osceola precincts in, Booth led with 52.2% to Keen’s 47.8%. The two have effectively campaigned for the HD 35 seat for a year since each won their respective Primaries last November. Keen ultimately won the seat, which had previously been held by Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins, and Florida Democrats cheered the victory as evidence of an effective field program. Keen wanted to return to Tallahassee to demand fixes to a property insurance crisis, which he said Republican supermajorities have ignored. He said he voted against legislation that has failed to address the problems.

“Rachel Plakon holds on in HD 36, fending off challenge by Kelley Diona Miller” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Plakon will represent House District 36 for a second term after fending off a challenge by Democrat Miller. The Lake Mary Republican took 53.6% of the vote to Miller’s 46.4%, with all Election Day and early votes tabulated and 99% of all vote-by-mail reported. Plakon won re-election despite Democrats holding a numbers edge. But she felt voters saw a record of accomplishment for the district. “We put forward a good campaign,” she said. “We’ve pushed back on inflation coming out of Washington, passed $3 billion in tax cuts, and we are keeping Florida’s economy strong.” Miller ran against what she saw as extremism coming from the Legislature and said the women of Florida deserve better.

“Susan Plasencia holds HD 37 lead over Nate Douglas as she hopes to stave off recount” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Plasencia holds a lead in her House District 37 re-election campaign. The Orlando Republican hopes to keep the seat in Republican hands and fend off a well-financed challenge by Democrat Douglas. As of 10:45 p.m., Plasencia was winning over 50.8% of the vote, with all of Seminole County and 19 of 23 Orange County precincts reporting. Her lead stood at 1,086 votes. However, a major caveat is that Orange County has over 38,000 uncounted mail-in ballots, and how many could impact the east Orlando race is unclear. If Plasencia holds on, her win will come despite Douglas massively outraising the incumbent. Democrats sought to claw back the University of Central Florida (UCF)-centered district from Republican control. “Not once during her time on the campaign trail did she talk about her views on the LGBTQ+ community. But then when she got to the state Legislature, she voted on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation,” Douglas said.

“David Smith secures fourth and final term in HD 38, defeating Sarah Henry” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Smith will serve one more term in the House. The Winter Springs Republican kept his House District 38 seat, spending more than any House Republican to fight off a challenge by Democrat Henry. Smith led Henry with a narrow 50.4% of the vote, with all Election Day and early votes counted and 99% of mail-in votes reported. The incumbent felt confident heading into Election Day. “I have been able to tell my story of my military service and combat experience in Iraq, about my legislative success passing 27 policy bills and securing 50 appropriation projects in the state budget for Central Florida, for fighting homelessness, funding our food banks, important things. That message resonates that I’m doing the hard work that needs to be done in Tallahassee,” Smith said.

“Doug Bankson secures second term, fending off Marsha Summersill in HD 39” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It looks like Rep. Bankson will return to the House for a second term. The Apopka Republican beat Democratic challenger Summersill to keep his House District 39 in GOP control. Bankson is winning almost 52.9% of the vote, with nearly all Seminole County votes and 27 of 28 Orange County precincts reporting. The incumbent said he always competed as if the race was down to the wire. “We are feeling optimistic but I’m not taking anything for granted and will be running through the finish line,” Bankson said ahead of the election. Summersill, a lawyer, hit the trail hard as well. She said she hoped to see independent voters swing her way in the race’s final days.

“Leonard Spencer leads indicted Carolina Amesty as HD 45 seemingly heads for recount” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gotha Democrat Spencer holds a razor-thin lead over indicted Rep. Amesty in House District 45. With all precincts reporting in Orange and Osceola counties, Spencer leads with 45,227 votes to Amesty’s 45,010. The 217-vote difference represents about 0.24% of the 90,237 votes cast. A difference of less than a half percentage point triggers an automatic machine recount, and if results hold to less than a quarter of a percent, that will be followed by a manual recount. An important caveat: Orange County reported more than 38,000 outstanding vote-by-mail votes as of 10:45 p.m., and it was not immediately apparent how many impacted the HD 45 race. But the tight margin leaves uncertain the fate of a district Democrats hoped to flip.

“Paula Stark wins re-election, keeping HD 47 red despite Democratic voter advantage” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Against gloomy predictions and a voter registration disadvantage, Republican Rep. Stark won in House District 47 for a second time. With 92.9% of Osceola County precincts and all Orange County precincts in, Stark led Democratic challenger María Revelles with more than 51% of the vote. Ahead of polls closing, Stark posted optimistic messaging about her Central Florida race. “As Election Day has arrived, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took the time to vote early and are voting today,” she said. “Your voice is the cornerstone of our district, and your participation shapes the future of our community.” Revelles, a union leader, had hoped to avenge a surprise loss for Democrats in the deep-blue district in 2022.

“Lindsay Cross cruises to re-election in HD 60 after tense battle against Ed Montanari” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Cross is getting another term after overcoming a tough challenge from Republican Montanari. With 65% of precincts reporting, Cross earned more than 54% of the vote. Cross’ House District 60, nestled within the city of St. Petersburg, was one of the rare opportunities across the state for Republicans to grow their supermajority further. The party thought they had the right man for the job in Montanari, an outgoing St. Pete City Council member known for his collegial demeanor and ability to keep friends across the aisle. But getting past Cross was never expected to be an easy feat, and Montanari faced a couple of significant obstacles. He ran against a popular incumbent, and the district still favors Democrats.

Michelle Rayner wins re-election in HD 62 — Democratic Rep. Rayner defeated Republican challenger Nelson Amador handily to win re-election in House District 62. The race was called shortly after polls closed, with early and mail-in ballots tilting toward the incumbent 80%-20%. A civil rights lawyer, Rayner was elected to the South St. Petersburg district in 2020. Upon her initial election, she became the first openly gay woman of color to serve in the Legislature.



— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 4 —

“Fiona McFarland secures third term, winning HD 73 rematch with Derek Reich” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. McFarland will return to the House for a third term after winning a rematch against Reich. The Sarasota Republican leads Reich with 53.6% of the vote, with early and vote-by-mail ballots reporting. McFarland had handily defeated Reich in 2022 as Republicans overperformed statewide. Considering voters in HD 73 split more closely in the 2020 Presidential Election than in any seat in Florida, Reich hoped voters would be in a mood for change. “This humble teacher from Sarasota is the one to represent this community,” he said.

“House winners in Fort Myers, Naples, Punta Gorda” via Charles Runnells, Phil Fernandez, Mickenzie Hannon and Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Five seats in the House were up for grabs in Southwest Florida. And all five of them went to Republican candidates. Punta Gorda CEO Vanessa Oliver won the House District 76 seat, beating Democrat opponent Jim Blue with 69,950 votes — 71% of the total vote, according to Division of Elections poll data at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Oliver, 43, competed against Blue, 72, to be Representative for the newly redrawn HD 76. Oliver beat her Republican challenger, Steven Ceracche, in the August Primary with more than 71% of the vote. “I’m so excited and honored,” Oliver said.

Yvette Benarroch trounces Chuck Work in HD 81 — Republican Benarroch quickly dispatched Democrat Work in House District 81 after capturing more than 68% of the vote. “Thank you to the voters of District 81 for putting your trust in me. I am incredibly grateful to my family, supporters, and team, who all worked so hard and sacrificed so much for this campaign. I am excited and ready to get to work in Tallahassee,” Benarroch said. “I will always put the needs of our residents first, and I will fight for your priorities – lowering the cost of living, addressing property insurance rates, stopping illegal immigration, and improving our schools. I have been blessed to live the American Dream, and as your state Representative, I will work every day to protect yours.” Benarroch succeeds GOP state Rep. Bob Rommel in the open House seat.

“Dana Trabulsy secures third term against Andi Poli in HD 84” via Jack Lemnus of Treasure Coast Newspapers — House District 84 incumbent Trabulsy beat Democratic challenger Poli to win her third term in office, winning 58% of the vote. Trabulsy will continue to represent most of St. Lucie County, including Fort Pierce and part of Port St. Lucie. She first won as a political newcomer in 2020 after she turned the seat from blue to red and was re-elected in 2022. Trabulsy is a Tampa native who grew up near Atlanta, and she first moved to Fort Pierce in 1991. When Trabulsy reflects on her time in office, one of her crowning achievements is a bill regarding inmate medical care for St. Lucie County.

“Toby Overdorf defeats Lisa Marie Stortstrom in HD 85” via Jack Lemnus of Treasure Coast Newspapers — House District 85 Republican incumbent Overdorf defeated Democratic challenger Stortstrom to win his fourth and final term, as he has reached the mandatory term limit. He won with 57% of the vote. The Palm City Republican was first elected in 2018 and serves parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties after the district was redrawn in 2022. Stortstrom lives in Venice, outside the district, election records show, which was a talking point for Overdorf. “It’s a reflection of the fact that they (Democrats) could not find anybody here on the Treasure Coast to run against me,” Overdorf said in a pre-election interview with TCPalm. Overdorf, 55, is an environmental consultant born in Rhode Island who moved to Florida in 1992.

“Debra Tendrich beats Daniel Zapata, keeps open HD 89 seat blue” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Nonprofit executive Tendrich has ensured that Palm Beach County residents in House District 89 will continue to be represented by a Democrat in Tallahassee. With early and mail-in votes tallied and all 77 precincts reporting Tuesday, Tendrich had 51% of the vote to defeat Republican private school administrator Zapata. She’ll succeed Democratic Rep. David Silvers, who is moving on to other endeavors after reaching term limits. Tendrich, 38, is the founder and CEO of a childhood nutrition nonprofit called Eat Better Live Better. Zapata, 24, works at Atlantic Christian Academy in West Palm Beach and challenged Silvers in 2022. The candidates agreed that improving education, addressing Florida’s affordability issues and supporting small businesses were vital endeavors for HD 89’s next Representative.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman defeats better-funded Jay Shooster, earns second term in HD 91” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Gossett-Seidman clinched a second term representing House District 91 in Palm Beach County, defeating a better-funded Democratic challenger who aimed to flip the seat back to blue. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 48 of 72 precincts reporting Tuesday, Gossett-Seidman had 54% of the vote to fight off Shooster in the red-shifting district. The race was considered among the most closely contested House contests this cycle. Florida Future Leaders, a student-led political committee, targeted HD 91 as one of three districts it hoped to flip. Shooster, 34, spent big to turn the tide in his first run at public office. By Oct. 29, he had poured nearly $850,000 into the race — well over three times what Gossett-Seidman raised in the cycle.

“Meg Weinberger defeats Rachelle Litt, will succeed term-limited Rick Roth in HD 94” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Weinberger, a Trump-endorsed animal sanctuary executive, is heading to the Legislature after defeating a Democrat ex-Mayor in House District 94. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 92 of 94 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Weinberger had 55% of the vote to defeat Democrat Litt and earn the right to succeed term-limited Republican Rep. Roth in HD 94. HD 94 spans a western, predominantly agricultural swath of Palm Beach County. It includes all or part of Belle Glade, Pahokee, Palm Beach Gardens, Royal Palm Beach, South Bay, and Westlake. The two candidates running to represent the district were very different. Litt, a 69-year-old pharmacist consultant who served on the Palm Beach Gardens Council from 2017 to 2023, vowed if elected to support legislation that alleviates housing unaffordability, addresses the insurance crisis and protects reproductive rights if Amendment 4 failed.

“Fabián Basabe overcomes adversity and a better-funded challenger to win re-election in HD 106” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Despite a wave of bad headlines, a better-funded opponent and an electorate that on paper still leans Democratic, Republican Rep. Basabe has secured a second term representing coastal Miami-Dade communities in House District 106. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 44 of 47 precincts reporting, Basabe had 51% of the vote to defeat Democratic former state lawmaker Joe Saunders in one of the most-watched Florida House races this cycle. Saunders took 47% of the vote, while no-party Mo Saunders Scott, Saunders’ estranged aunt, took less than 2%. The result caps a whirlwind two years for Basabe, who won the HD 106 seat in 2022 by a razor-thin margin. Much of the attention he received since wasn’t the positive kind, and Saunders aimed to parlay Basabe’s legal troubles, public image issues and meager legislative accomplishments.

“Vicki Lopez secures re-election in HD 113 with win over Jackie Gross-Kellogg” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — With early and mail-in votes tallied and 18 of 41 precincts reporting Tuesday, Lopez had 54% of the vote to defeat Democrat Gross-Kellogg, who faced an uphill battle against a well-funded incumbent. Lopez leaned on her record of accomplishments, legislative backbone, and gargantuan funding advantage while campaigning this cycle. Gross-Kellogg, meanwhile, hoped unflattering recent press about Lopez and the district’s historically left-leaning electoral tendencies would deliver her an upset. As Election Day neared, it became one of the most-watched House contests this cycle. HD 113 spans the county’s coastal, center-east portion, covering Key Biscayne and parts of Coral Gables and Miami. It contains Virginia Key and PortMiami, two of Miami-Dade’s top economic engines.

“GOP firefighter Omar Blanco torches Democratic opponent to win open seat in HD 115” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican firefighter Blanco is heading to Tallahassee as the new Representative for House District 113 in Miami-Dade County. He defeated Democratic education nonprofit director Norma Perez Schwartz in Tuesday’s General Election. He succeeds Republican Rep. Alina Garcia, who successfully ran for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections and must leave office in compliance with Florida’s resign-to-run law. Blanco, 52, carried a larger war chest into Election Day, with more business-related endorsements, significantly more support from his party, and the benefit of a long tenure in a heroic profession.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

GOP flips Miami-Dade — On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County voted Republican in a Presidential Election for the first time in more than 30 years. “Today’s results confirm what I’ve been saying for the past two years, what my poll earlier this year indicated, and what common sense predicted: a great Election Night for Republicans in Miami-Dade County. Over the past eight years, we’ve narrowed the voter registration gap with Democrats from around 200,000 to less than 35,000,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera said in a news release. “In 2016, Clinton carried Miami-Dade by 30 points and Biden by 7 in 2020, but today, Trump won decisively.”

“New Sheriff in town: Rosie Cordero-Stutz is Miami-Dade’s first elected top cop in decades” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade voters have selected Republican Cordero-Stutz to serve as their first Sheriff since the 1960s, electing her over Democrat James Reyes in one of Florida’s most closely watched county-level contests this cycle. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 362 of 757 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Cordero-Stutz had 55.5% of the vote. She will lead the returning Sheriff’s Office to which the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) must transition by Jan. 7. MDPD is the largest law enforcement agency in the Southeast and the eighth-biggest nationwide, with roughly 5,000 employees, including some 3,200 sworn officers and a $1 billion budget.

“Raquel Regalado again beats Cindy Lerner in runoff, earns second Miami-Dade Commission term” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Regalado has secured a second term on the Miami-Dade County Commission, again defending her District 7 seat from former Pinecrest Mayor Lerner. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 21 of 71 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Regalado had 56.5% of the vote to defeat Lerner in a runoff rematch four years in the making. For Miami-Dade voters weighing in on the race, the lead-up to Election Day likely felt at least a little bit like déjà vu all over again. Regalado and Lerner also squared off in 2020, both as non-incumbent candidates. Regalado won by 1 percentage point in a runoff after neither secured enough votes in the Primary to secure victory.

“Alina Garcia wins historic race for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican state Rep. Garcia made history Tuesday, becoming Miami-Dade’s first Supervisor of Elections to be chosen by county voters. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 185 of 757 precincts reporting, Garcia had 55.6% of the vote to defeat Democratic ethics and elections lawyer J.C. Planas, a former state lawmaker. She replaces Supervisor Christina White, who has served in the previously appointed role since 2015. There were some similarities — and ample differences — between the two candidates. Planas, 54, served four straight terms in the Florida House from 2002 to 2010 as a Republican. A decade after leaving office, he switched parties following the impeachment of Trump, citing, among other things, the former President’s lies that the 2020 Election was stolen as a reason.

“Miami-Dade voters keep Juan Fernandez-Barquin as Clerk and Comptroller” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican Fernandez-Barquin is staying on as Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller after county voters chose him over his Democratic challenger and fellow former state lawmaker, Annette Taddeo. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 170 of 757 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Fernandez-Barquin had 55.5% of the vote to keep the job to which DeSantis appointed him last year. For many voters and election observers, the Clerk’s race was hardly the first that came to mind when considering the most heated contests this cycle, but the post at stake was vital. Miami-Dade’s Clerk is the chief custodian of all county records. Following voters’ wishes from a 2018 referendum, the job will soon encompass overseeing all county funds, auditing duties and recording responsibilities.

“Tomás Regalado returns to office after 7-year hiatus as Miami-Dade’s new Property Appraiser” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Miami Mayor Regalado has won a race for Miami-Dade Property Appraiser, returning to public office after seven years away. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 170 of 757 precincts reporting Tuesday night, Regalado, a Republican, had 57% of the vote to defeat Democrat Marisol Zenteno, a property-assessing pro who has run twice for the job. Regalado will replace Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia, stepping down at 87 after 14 years of service. This year’s race came amid skyrocketing property values, taxes and insurance costs that persisted despite numerous recent state and local measures to alleviate the area’s unaffordability. Regalado, a 76-year-old former broadcast journalist who served in Miami city government for 20 years, placed affordability atop his list of campaign priorities.

“Fort Lauderdale voters keep Dean Trantalis as Mayor, pick Steve Glassman, John Herbst and Ben Sorensen for Commission” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Trantalis, longtime Mayor of Fort Lauderdale, won a third and final term Tuesday despite a fierce challenge from three rivals who blamed him for what they referred to as overdevelopment that has gridlocked traffic downtown and along the coastline. The four-way race for Mayor included candidates Kenneth Cooper, a lawyer who lost to Trantalis in 2020; Jim Lewis, a lawyer making his 10th run for political office; and Barbra Stern, a lawyer making her first run for Mayor. A fifth candidate, Chris Nelson, dropped out of the race in mid-October.

“Palm Beach County voters elect Ric Bradshaw to sixth term as Sheriff” via Florida Politics — Democratic Palm Beach Sheriff Bradshaw secured a sixth consecutive term Tuesday, defeating Republican colleague-turned-foe Michael Gauger in a contentious race for the county’s top cop job. With early and mail-in votes tallied and 491 of 798 precincts reporting, Bradshaw had 58% of the vote, outpacing his longtime second-in-command to keep his job overseeing an Office of six departments, 4,300 employees and roughly 1,500 volunteers. Both men are 76 and boast over 50 years of law enforcement experience. Bradshaw was first elected Sheriff in 2004 and has held the job longer than anyone else. He ran mainly on his record of service, which included the creation of the agency’s Targeted Violence Unit, which reviews and manages potential terrorism and targeted violence cases, and task forces to “bring down gangs, eliminate illegal pill mills, hunt down cyber predators, and lock up human traffickers.”

“Maria Sachs, Joel Flores, Bobby Powell win races for Palm Beach County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sachs won re-election Tuesday to the County Commission, where she’ll be joined by two new members, both fellow Democrats: Flores and Powell. Sachs defeated Republican John Fischer with nearly 55.5% of the vote to hold on to her District 5 seat. Flores took 54.5% of the vote to supplant Republican Commissioner Michael Barnett in District 3, while Powell trounced Republican Leonard Serratore with nearly 70% of the vote for District 7.

“Voters approving sales tax increase for Palm Beach County schools” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County voters appear to have overwhelmingly supported extending the schools’ portion of a 2016 penny sales tax increase that has helped schools as well as local cities and unincorporated Palm Beach County. With 95% of precincts reporting, 60.2% of voters approved the sales tax referendum, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. More than 689,00 voters weighed in on the ballot question. Palm Beach County’s sales tax will drop to 6.5% from 7% if approved. In 2016, voters agreed to a full penny increase in sales tax to 7% from 6%, but that increase will sunset in December 2025.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Monique Worrell wins State Attorney’s race in Orange, Osceola counties” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Democrat Worrell defeated independent Andrew Bain Tuesday to reclaim her job as State Attorney in Orange-Osceola counties after DeSantis threw her out of office last year. With 255 of 259 precincts reporting, Worrell had 57% of the vote. Bain conceded, congratulating Worrell. “To all my supporters, I want to express my deepest gratitude,” Bain said. “I am humbled to be able to serve the remainder of my term. I remain committed to ensuring that our neighborhoods, families, and children are protected.” This was a race full of political fireworks that made it one of the most high-profile down-ballot races in Florida.

“Democrats beat better-funded Republican opponents for Orange County Commission” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Democrats won big in Tuesday’s Orange County Commission races Tuesday, with Nicole Wilson and Kelly Semrad defeating their better-funded Republican opponents and Commissioner Mayra Uribe beating Sen. Linda Stewart. In District 1, Wilson beat Austin Arthur with 52% of the vote Tuesday, a rematch from the August Primary when Wilson was ahead by only two votes, forcing a November runoff. For District 3, a contest between two Democrats, Uribe won with 52% of the vote against Stewart. And for the open District 5, Semrad dominated with 57% of the vote, beating Steve Leary.

“Karen Castor Dentel wins open Orange County Supervisor of Elections job” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Castor Dentel was elected the next Orange County Supervisor of Elections. A former Orange County School Board member, Castor Dentel won with 40% of the vote in a crowded field. She raised nearly $200,000 to beat fellow Democratic opponents: former Orange County Democratic Party Chair Wes Hodge, former Pinellas Supervisor of Elections candidate Dan Helm, and Realtor Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund. Grund was the second-highest vote-getter, with nearly 22% of the vote. Helm and Hodge got almost 20% and 19% of the vote, respectively. The race has been full of political intrigue this year after Orange County’s longest-serving Supervisor of Elections, Bill Cowles, retired in the middle of his term.

“Sheriff Mike Chitwood declares himself winner in race that was never close” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — It was an election result that never seemed to be in doubt, with political unknown James Powers challenging a hugely popular Sheriff in Chitwood. By 9 p.m., the Sheriff had garnered about 80% of the vote, with 75% of precincts accounted for. At around 8 p.m., the Sheriff declared himself the winner in a Facebook post. The word “re-elected” was stamped on his photo along with “I like Mike” and “Thank you.” Despite his thumping, Powers said he was happy he had garnered about 20% of the votes. For Powers, it was at least in part about making a point.

“Katie Delaney wins District 1 Brevard County Commission seat in 2024 Election” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Delaney will win the District 1 Brevard County Commission seat, taking 64% off the vote against Democrat Bryan Bobbitt and libertarian Nathan Slusher. District 1 includes North Brevard, Cocoa, Port St. John, Titusville, Mims and Scottsmoor. Brevard County Commissioners are paid $60,272.98. There also will be elections this year in County Commission Districts 3 and 5. District 1 has been represented by Rita Pritchett since 2016. Pritchett could not seek re-election because of term limits. She ran for Tax Collector but lost in the Republican Primary.

“Kim Adkinson wins District 3 seat in 2024 Brevard County Commission election” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Republican Adkinson has won the Brevard County District 3 County Commission race over Democrat Yvonne Minus, a Melbourne City Council member. Adkinson will replace two-term District 3 County Commissioner John Tobia, who leaves in November due to term limits. Tobia ran for Supervisor of Elections but lost it in the Republican Primary. Kim Adkinson, the candidate for Brevard Commission, was at Max K. Rodes Park in West Melbourne on Election Day. District 3 includes much of South Brevard, including South Melbourne, West Melbourne, Palm Bay, Grant-Valkaria and the south beaches. Brevard County Commissioners are paid $60,272.98, and they serve four-year terms. There also will be elections this year in County Commission Districts 1 and 5.

“Matt Susin wins re-election to District 4 seat on Brevard School Board” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Susin, incumbent in District 4 on the county’s School Board, has won the race to retain the seat with a nearly 20% lead over newcomer Avanese Taylor. The race pitted former teacher Susin against newcomer Taylor, a mom and member of the U.S. Navy. In the end, Susin, elected initially to Brevard’s School Board in 2016, scored 59.70% of the vote (41,922) in Brevard. Taylor, a mom and active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, had 40.30% of the vote (28,294). The race was geographically based, meaning only voters in District 4 — which covers Viera, Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach and Palm Shores — could cast their ballots for Susin or Taylor.

“Polk Sheriff Grady Judd easily wins 6th term. Becky Troutman takes County Commission seat” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — Polk County overwhelmingly re-elected its sheriff, selected a new County Commissioner and approved a charter amendment to merge the Efficiency Commission into the Charter Review Commission. In the three-way race for a Polk County Commission seat to serve District 1, well-financed Lakeland Republican Troutman cruised over her two challengers. With 166 of 172 precincts reporting, Troutman took nearly 63% of the votes, compared with just under 37% for Democrat Kay Klymko and barely a half percent for Republican write-in candidate Judi New.

“In early returns, both Marion County tax issues are winning approval” via Austin L. Miller of the Ocala Star-Banner — County Commissioner Matt McClain looks set for a four-year term with an enormous lead over his write-in opponent, Rich Brown. Meanwhile, voters are supporting both sales tax questions on the ballot. Voters have been asked to consider a 20-year extension of the 1% sales tax that supports capital purchases for public safety (law enforcement, EMS, fire,) road projects and animal services. As of 9 p.m., 63.35% of voters supported the extension, while 36.65% were against. Voters were also asked to consider a half-cent sales tax to support schools, which would last 10 years. The tax revenue would help the school district build, replace and improve school infrastructure. For the half-cent tax, it’s 59.34% approval and 40.66% against.

“Gainesville votes to return control of GRU back to the city” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — Voters in the city of Gainesville on Tuesday approved a referendum that puts control of the city’s utility in limbo following a court-ordered injunction against the measure issued in October. The referendum, which passed with 72.5% of the vote, deletes the article of the city’s charter that created the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority, a Board created and passed by a Republican Florida Legislature that completely stripped the all-Democrat Gainesville City Commission of its power over the utility and handed it to authority members appointed by DeSantis. The battle, however, appears far from over. A hearing on the ballot initiative has been scheduled for Dec. 19-20 after the GRU Authority filed for an emergency injunction in September to keep the referendum off the ballot, which it believes “violates the Special Act of the Legislature that created the authority.”

“Alachua County overwhelmingly votes to revert back to at-large voting districts” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — Alachua County voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure Tuesday night that will again allow County Commissioners to be elected countywide. The referendum passed with more than 70% of the vote; however, the result remains in question after a judge in October ruled that the ballot measure on single-member districts was “unlawful” and in violation of state statute. “The people of Alachua County spoke tonight. Our neighbors ignored the lies told by the dark money-funded disinformation. They chose unity over division, collaboration over combat, integrity over deception,” a One Alachua County campaign email said.

“103-year-old woman joins hundreds voting at Apopka location on Election Day” via James Wilkins of the Orlando Sentinel — Lillie Mae Harper, born when Warren G. Harding was President, joined her daughter, members of her church, and hundreds of other voters to cast ballots at an Apopka precinct. But at 103 years old, Harper was a special voter. With the wait to vote topping more than an hour, poll workers ushered her inside and out of the sun until her daughter, Mary Harper, could join her. “I just wanted to come out,” she said after she voted. “It makes me feel good.” This year, Mary Harper said, she and her mother both voted for Harris. “She likes her ideas,” she said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Andrew Warren concedes as Suzy Lopez wins full term as Hillsborough State Attorney” via Yacob Reyes of Axios — Warren has conceded defeat to Hillsborough State Attorney Lopez, who replaced him after DeSantis removed him from office. Lopez has argued that Hillsborough’s top prosecutor should “put bad guys behind bars,” not act as a “social worker,” and has vowed to charge minors accused of violent crimes as adults. Warren had said his ouster undermined the will of the voters. Lopez bested Warren 53%-47% in Tuesday’s election.

“Chris Boles sends Hillsborough Commission further into the red, with victory over Sean Shaw” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Boles defeated Shaw in the race for Hillsborough County Commission, District 6, adding another seat to the GOP majority Republicans won just four years ago. Boles’ victory, with Ken Hagan’s re-election and Christine Miller’s win, means Republicans will now have a 5-2 majority. Boles will replace incumbent Democratic Commissioner Pat Kemp, who did not seek re-election. With 319 of 448 precincts reporting, Boles earned 52% of the vote. His victory comes despite an early September poll showing Shaw with the edge and a slight fundraising disadvantage.

“Hillsborough voters support renewal of Community Investment Tax” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hillsborough voters appear to have chosen to renew the Community Investment Tax, which funds essential projects throughout the county. The tax — first approved in 1996 — has been used to fund road improvements, build fire stations, buy police vehicles and expand public parks. In the 28 years since its initial approval, it has contributed nearly $2.77 billion to projects throughout the county. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, voters support renewing the tax by almost 52%, with the majority of precincts reporting.

“Pinellas County voters overwhelmingly approve school tax renewal, expansion” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Voters in Pinellas County have overwhelmingly given their approval to keep paying a little extra on their property tax bills and to double the tax rate in place since 2004. With about half the precincts reporting, nearly 68% voted to renew and expand the Pinellas Schools District local-option property tax. The current tax levies 50 cents on every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value. Tuesday’s vote renews the tax and doubles it to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. Pinellas County School Board member Laura Hine estimates the increased property tax levy will cost the average homeowner only about $10 monthly. Had the referendum failed, the tax would have ended on June 30 of next year.

“GOP lands a major blow to Pinellas Democrats, with Vince Nowicki victory over Charlie Justice” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Republican Nowicki pulled off a significant flip, defeating longtime Pinellas County Commissioner Justice in District 3. Justice narrowly defended his seat on the Pinellas County Commission four years ago. Now, in what felt like the blink of an eye, the GOP eked out enough support to finish the job. With 98% of precincts reporting, Nowicki has secured more than 51% of the vote. The back-to-back challenges from Republicans were part of a broad GOP effort to capitalize on changing demographics that have slowly shifted Pinellas County into the red column.

“GOP flips another Pinellas County Commission seat with Chris Scherer win over Cookie Kennedy” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Republican Scherer flipped another Pinellas County Commission seat red, defeating former Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Kennedy. Scherer will replace Democrat Janet Long, who is retiring from office. With 83% of precincts reporting Scherer is winning 53% of the vote, with a vote lead of more than 27,000. Democrats needed to hold on to the seat to stave off further gains by the local GOP after the Republican Party claimed a majority on the Commission just two years ago. Republicans were hoping for a flip and got it, cementing that advantage for years. Scherer entered the race about two months ahead of Kennedy late last February. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in finance, Scherer has lived in Pinellas County for 30 years. He founded Scherer Development in 1994, a company that provides clients with development services ranging from site selection and design to construction, leasing and property management.

“Deborah Figgs-Sanders fends off tough challenge, earns St. Pete City Council re-election over Torrie Jasuwan” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — St. Petersburg City Council member Figgs-Sanders will get another term serving residents in District 5. Figgs-Sanders leads challenger Torrie Jasuwan with 64% of the vote, a nearly 24,000-vote deficit too large to overcome even with precincts yet to drop Election Day tallies. The district covers parts of south St. Pete, including Maximo, Greater Pinellas Point, and Lakewood Estates, among other neighborhoods. Jasuwan was a first-time candidate who, despite relative political inexperience, has proven to be a strong fundraiser and a serious candidate.

“Corey Givens Jr. denies Wengay Newton his political comeback, will replace John Muhammad on St. Pete City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Givens Jr. defeated Newton in the St. Petersburg City Council, District 7 race. With 84% of precincts reporting, Givens earned 52% of the vote. His victory denies Newton a political comeback. Newton served two terms on the City Council from 2008 until 2016. He was elected to the House in 2016, serving until 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for Pinellas County Commission. The following year, Newton lost a bid for St. Pete Mayor and lost a bid for his old House district in 2022. Despite some advantages, Newton’s losing streak continues. A registered Democrat, Newton has often been criticized by members of his political party for votes and alliances with the GOP. In some races, he enjoyed support from former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker, a prominent Pinellas County Republican, and alliances with Chris and Jack Latvala, both local GOP political powerhouses. The Latvalas supported Newton in his 2022 race against Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner.

“Mike Harting narrowly edges out Pete Boland in St. Pete City Council battle to replace Ed Montanari” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Brewery owner Harting has narrowly secured victory in his race for St. Petersburg City Council in District 3. Harting earned 50.38% of the vote over restaurateur Boland. Fewer than 1,000 votes separated the two candidates. The two sought to replace Montanari, who is leaving office due to term limits. The race, though technically nonpartisan, ventured into party jockeying. St. Petersburg City Council races are nonpartisan, but that doesn’t mean the job is free entirely from partisanship. It’s no secret that Montanari is the Board’s only Republican. And while Montanari served primarily without unhindered partisanship, there were moments when the red shone through.

“Holly Davis bests no-party candidate Paul Grogan for Citrus County Commission” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — It wasn’t even close, and Davis isn’t going anywhere. The first-term Commissioner easily defeated no-party upstart Grogan to win re-election to Citrus County Commission, District 5. Grogan, who aligned himself with John Labriola, a defeated Inverness City Council candidate known for his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, rarely campaigned and never said why he was running against Davis. Davis won with 76% of the vote. “It’s been an honor to serve you these last four years, and (I) am grateful for the opportunity to continue,” she said.

“Ken Frink wins Citrus County School Board seat over Victoria Smith” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Frink certainly has a government employee’s résumé. Public works director. Assistant County Administrator. City Manager. Council member. Now, he can add “School Board member.” Frink came within a few percentage points of winning outright in the August Primary and defeated Citrus High School teacher Smith for Citrus County School Board District 2. Frink will replace the retiring Ginger Bryant, who taught a young Frink and later endorsed him to follow her on the School Board. “I am absolutely elated the voters of Citrus County believed in me,” he said. “I am 100% focused on the School Board.” Frink won with 60% — a 20-point difference similar to his margin over Smith in the Primary. The win concludes an adventurous two years for Frink, who resigned as Crystal River City Manager after falling in love with — and then marrying — a Council member.

“Gabrielle Satchell, Chris Ensing win seats on Crystal River City Council” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Two new faces are joining the Crystal River City Council. Crystal River voters chose Gabrielle Satchell to succeed Ken Brown in Seat 1. In Seat 3, voters chose Chris Ensing over Mindi Mulvie Hastings. Satchell, a Crystal River native, won easily in a three-candidate race with 42%. Benje Thomas and Larry Schenavar finished second and third, separated by 18 votes. Ensing won Seat 3 with 57%. The two new Council members join the city when it’s recovering from two hurricanes over four weeks, coping with the forced relocation of City Hall and breaking in a new City Manager.

—”Inverness Council veteran Jacquie Hepfer wins re-election over ‘Library Guy’” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Leon Schools Superintendent results: Rocky Hanna bats away challenge from his own principal” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Hanna will be serving another four years in office as the Leon County Superintendent of Schools after a blowout win against one of his principals, Joe Burgess of Chiles High School. “I made peace with myself that no matter what happened today, we were going to be OK,” Hanna said, choking back tears while speaking to a crowd of friends, family members, School Board members and district staff. As Hanna walked around the room, intimate friends hugged and congratulated him. He reassured the crowd of about 50 attendees in the Egg Cafe restaurant that this would be his last run for the position. With a sizable early vote in hand, Hanna kept building on a decisive lead in the race.

“St. Johns County approves tax increase for schools. Clay County does same for conservation” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Voters decided Tuesday to raise their taxes for schools in St. Johns County and for land conservation in Clay County. Both counties are overwhelmingly Republican but have shown support in the past for referendums that dedicated tax increases for specific spending purposes. St. Johns County became the latest Northeast Florida county to turn to local taxes to supplement state funding for public education. St. Johns County approved a new 1 mill property tax rate increase. The St. Johns County School Board asked voters to approve teacher pay raises. The School Board said it must raise teacher pay to compete with other Northeast Florida counties.

“Half-cent sales taxes benefiting Escambia County Public Schools passes” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News-Journal — Renewal of a one-half-cent sales tax benefiting Escambia County Public Schools passed Tuesday night, with preliminary results showing 68.85% support from voters with 77 of the 80 precincts reporting. The 10-year referendum will take effect Jan. 1, 2028. The current referendum – passed in 2014 – expires on Dec. 31, 2027. The one-half-cent sales tax pays for the construction of new schools, renovations and additions to existing schools. Funds can also be used for land acquisition/improvements, upgrading, and equipping schools with technology. The half-cent sales tax benefiting Escambia County school district has been extended several times since its introduction in 1997. In 2014, 68% of Escambia County voters approved the one-half-cent sales tax renewal. In 2008, the measure passed by more than 70%.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Voters chose these three candidates to represent Manatee County in Legislature” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — Voters chose the Republican candidate in all three House seats that represent Manatee County. The county, which boasts nearly twice as many registered Republicans as Democrat voters, picked Michael Owen for House District 70, Will Robinson for House District 71, and William “Bill” Conerly for House District 72. The clean sweep was resounding. Owen won 63,212 votes or 59% to defeat Democrat Luther Wilkins, according to preliminary results. Robinson, an incumbent in the Legislature, defeated Democratic challenger Adriaan DeVilliers with nearly 60% of the votes, according to preliminary results. Conerly picked up almost 65% of the vote to defeat Democrat Lesa Miller, according to preliminary results.

— TOP OPINION —

“What this U.S. election showed the world about America” via Ishaan Tharoor of The Washington Post — “For much of the campaign, Trump offered a message of xenophobia and misogyny and racism, of cruelty and darkness and hate,” my colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey wrote. “If he wins, it will be because enough of the nation embraced that message, too. And if he loses, it will be because enough of the nation voted against that message — and Trump himself.”

A number of foreign observers of the United States that I surveyed for this column see this stark dichotomy as well. “If Trump wins, the story will be gloomy for those who believe in the rule of law, in right and wrong, in the despicable nature of political violence,” Piotr Smolar, Washington correspondent for French daily Le Monde, told me. “If Kamala Harris wins, the story will be that there is a silent pragmatic majority in the U.S. who got so fed up with Trumpism that they gathered, despite their differences, to elect a woman as President of the United States, even though she had her own political vulnerabilities.”

In Europe, the verdict has long been clear. The public in most countries on the continent would prefer a Harris presidency to a Trump return, aware of his contempt for major institutions such as NATO and the European Union, proclivity for disruptive tariffs, embrace of conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 Election, and conspicuous regard for Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s a concern that exists outside the West, as well.

Commentators more sympathetic to Trump see the United States bending to the power of his political movement. “Liberals screamed ‘fascism’ — yet since 2016, it’s become glaringly obvious that Trumpism is both accurate in analysis and popular with the working class,” writes Tim Stanley, a columnist in Britain’s right-wing Daily Telegraph, pointing to Biden’s embrace of some of Trump’s protectionism. “Hence, the Democrats copied it.”

— OPINIONS —

“Bad call on not making a presidential recommendation” via Daniel Ruth of the Tampa Bay Times — Newspapers are supposed to stand for something. And the decision by the current management and editorial board not to publish a presidential recommendation seems, to me at least, to be a dreadful abdication of its traditional institutional obligation to its readers to – take a stand. In a recent editorial, the paper seemed to attempt to talk its way out of a problem it had behaved its way into. The rationale went something like this: We always intended never to publish a presidential recommendation well before the Times joined a dubious list of other prominent papers that decided to duck and cover on a presidential recommendation. That’s what an editorial board is supposed to do – inform, cajole and annoy. Not necessarily in that order.

“Republican candidates ride Trump wave to victories up and down Miami-Dade’s ballot” via Joey Flechas, Jacqueline Charles and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — In Florida’s most populous county, voters handed Trump a decisive victory over Harris, and with it, a string of wins for local offices such as Sheriff, Elections Supervisor and Property Appraiser. “Today, our community has spoken. They have voted for their families, their livelihoods, and a future that promises to thrive under conservative leadership,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, a prominent local GOP politician endorsed by Trump when he won his seat on the County Commission. “This is more than a victory — it’s a realignment that demonstrates that Miami-Dade voters agree with the principles of the Republican Party: lower taxes, less government and more freedom!”

