November 13, 2024
USDA, FDACS, DEP contribute nearly $50M to Florida Conservation Group protection efforts in Peace River Valley
Image via Carlton Ward Jr.

Ryan NicolNovember 13, 20245min0

Horse Creek Ranch
'Together, we are setting a powerful precedent for conservation that will benefit Floridians for generations to come.'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will send more than $21 million to the Florida Conservation Group (FCG) for land protection efforts in the Peace River Valley.

And that’s not all. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson says the state will match that reward via the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

“Our Rural and Family Lands Protection Program was created to permanently preserve Florida’s natural resources and safeguard our food supply, and this partnership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to this mission,” Simpson said. “Through collaboration and combining resources from state, federal, and private partners, we’re keeping more of Florida’s natural landscapes intact and prosperous for generations to come.”

The USDA funding comes via the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). “The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is an example of public-private partnership at its best,” said Juan Hernandez, state conservationist for the NRCS in Florida.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will also contribute $5 million through the state’s Florida Forever program, a total of $47 million.

FCG has worked for years on Peace River Valley conservation. Earlier this year, Simpson and other Cabinet members approved easements to protect over 8,500 acres in the Myakka and Peace River watersheds. That follows a separate effort in 2023 covering more than 1,500 acres at 4L’s Ranch in Southwest Florida.

Senate President-designate Ben Albritton, a fourth-generation Florida farmer, released a statement praising the funding push.

“The commitment shown by the Florida Conservation Group and their partners to safeguard the Peace River Valley exemplifies the best of our state’s dedication to preserving vital agricultural lands and natural resources,” Albritton said.

“This Regional Conservation Partnership Program funding, combined with support from state programs like the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and Florida Forever, marks an extraordinary step toward ensuring the long-term protection of these lands. Together, we are setting a powerful precedent for conservation that will benefit Floridians for generations to come.”

Simpson, the leader of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), is also a farmer, giving him a background in agricultural and conservation issues.

The state’s Florida Forever program and Rural and Family Lands Protection Program have helped FCG accomplish its goals, and now the federal government is adding assistance.

“The open lands of the Peace River watershed are significantly threatened by southwest Florida’s growing population; ranches are being replaced by rooftops faster than they can be protected,” said Julie Morris, FCG Executive Director.

“Support from programs offered by FDACS, DEP and NRCS, along with our state leadership, has been instrumental in gaining attention for conservation efforts in this area. The NRCS RCPP award is critical to achieving our goals in the region and maximizing the amount of land protected forever.”

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

