November 13, 2024
Tom Leek committed to serving in Florida Senate, will not run for Congress

Drew WilsonNovember 13, 2024

LEEK
Leek was approached about the possibility after U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz was tapped for a Trump-administration post.

Incoming state Sen. Tom Leek confirmed Wednesday he will not run for the Congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz.

“Since it was announced that my friend Congressman Mike Waltz was going to be nominated to serve as NSA Director, I have been honored to be asked if I would consider running for his congressional seat in a Special Election. I am very much looking forward to beginning my service in the Florida State Senate next week, and will not be seeking election to Congress,” Leek said.

Leek was elected to his first term in the Senate last week, following eight years serving in the state House, including the past two as Budget Chief. He is succeeding term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson in Senate District 7, which covers all of Flagler, Putnam and St. Johns counties as well as part of Volusia.

Waltz earlier this week was announced as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Adviser, which will require him to give up his seat in Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

Waltz is one of multiple Sunshine State picks for high-level posts announced by the incoming Trump administration. The administration is also drafting U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, a move that was made official on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will reportedly be tapped for Attorney General, setting up another opening in Florida’s 1st Congressional district.

CD 6 covers all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, with Volusia serving as the anchor with about 33% of CD 6’s registered voters. The seat is reliably Republican, re-electing Waltz with two-thirds of the vote last week.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

