Last Call for 1.8.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of expansionism — or MAGAfest Destiny, as some call it — has a major fan in the Sunshine State.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he would support the U.S. in taking control of Greenland and the Panama Canal, going so far as to call the concept “exciting.”

“Well, it would be pretty exciting. If you think about it, we’ve got a President that’s going to focus on our national security,” Scott said during an appearance on Fox Business.

“It would be a great strategic asset, Greenland would be, for our defense. No. 2: The Panama Canal, if they’re not treating us fairly, I mean, that’s not fair. We built it; we paid for it. And so they need to treat us fairly. I’m excited that he cares about American commerce. I’m excited that he cares about national security.”

While Scott didn’t understand what Trump meant when he said he could use the U.S. military to effect territorial gains, he nonetheless expressed enthusiasm for the endgame.

“It would be exciting if Greenland was part of the United States. That would be great for our national security,” Scott added. “Panama Canal cannot be treating America worse than other countries. So we’ll see what he ends up doing. … I appreciate that Trump is out there trying to make America great again.”

How the U.S. would take over the world’s largest island is unclear — Greenlanders aren’t fans of the idea, nor are the Danish.

Some trivia of questionable value: Greenland is about 25% larger than Alaska. If it were to change hands, the U.S.’s overall landmass would jump by more than 836,000 square miles, leapfrogging Canada to become the second-largest country in the world.

“When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, offering Florida’s help in the California wildfire response.

FSU, Miami both trying to find footing on basketball court

Florida State and Miami renew their rivalry on the basketball court tonight in South Florida (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

The Seminoles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) are coming off a 90-74 home win over Syracuse on Saturday. Daquan Davis led four Noles in double figures with 18. The victory was the 193rd conference win for head coach Leonard Hamilton, moving him past Maryland’s Gary Williams for fourth most in ACC history. Only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and a pair of former North Carolina coaches, Dean Smith and Roy Williams, have won more ACC games than Hamilton.

As usual, defense has led the way for Hamilton’s team. FSU leads the ACC in both blocked shots and steals.

Miami (4-10, 0-3 ACC) is in a state of transition. Longtime head coach Jim Larranaga abruptly retired the day after Christmas, and associate head coach Bill Courtney was elevated to interim head coach. The Hurricanes struggled before Larranaga’s retirement and have lost both games since, falling at ACC foes Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Miami also plays without point guard Nijel Pack, who has a knee injury. There has not been a timetable for Pack’s return. Before the injury, Pack led the Canes in scoring (13.9 points per game) and assists (39). In his place, freshman Divine Ogochukwu started the last four games.

