Delma Noel-Pratt: Bipartisan reforms will strengthen first responder’s crisis response

As Chief of Police, I’ve witnessed firsthand the essential role that reliable communications play in keeping our community safe.

When disaster strikes, whether in the form of a hurricane, severe storm, or other crisis, the ability of first responders to stay connected can mean the difference between life and death. Emergency response depends on seamless communication, not just within local departments but also with state and national agencies, to coordinate effective and immediate action.

This is where FirstNet has become a game-changer for South Florida.

Since its inception, FirstNet — the nationwide broadband network dedicated to first responders created by Congress after 9/11—has transformed our ability to respond in critical situations. Designed by first responders for first responders, FirstNet provides a secure and resilient communications platform that ensures priority access to the network during high-traffic situations. When cell towers become overloaded or compromised, FirstNet ensures that we stay connected, empowering our teams to focus on what matters: protecting and rescuing our residents.

With the FCC’s recent unanimous, bipartisan reforms to make the 4.9 GHz spectrum available on FirstNet, we now have the potential to enhance these capabilities even further. This added spectrum means that, even in densely populated areas or during peak communication loads, FirstNet can leverage increased bandwidth and advanced technology like 5G to keep first responders connected when it matters most.

For a community like ours, which faces regular hurricane threats, this is a welcome advancement.

The 4.9 GHz spectrum has long been a vital resource for public safety, with agencies across Florida and beyond leveraging it for dedicated radio networks. Recognizing this, the FCC has taken a balanced approach — allowing agencies already using the spectrum to retain control while also opening access to countless additional public safety organizations across the country. This move strengthens our collective capacity to respond to emergencies and enhances communication capabilities nationwide — a true win-win for public safety.

Consider the aftermath of recent hurricanes. In the days and weeks following a major storm, first responders often work around the clock to conduct rescues, deliver aid, and restore order. During these critical periods, communications infrastructure is often stressed, if not damaged.

The additional 4.9 GHz spectrum will meet public safety’s growing need for dedicated 5G connectivity and give first responders priority access without disruption from commercial users. In situations where every minute counts, this difference in service can save lives and help our communities recover faster.

This new FCC decision isn’t just about technology; it’s about making our community safer. It’s about ensuring that, in times of crisis, South Florida’s first responders are equipped with the best possible tools to meet any challenge.

The 4.9 GHz spectrum will lead to 5G innovation for public safety and bolsters FirstNet’s mission. It reinforces our ability to respond to hurricanes, fires, and emergencies with precision, speed, and reliability.

In an age where communication technology is advancing rapidly, we must prioritize those systems that directly contribute to public safety. The FCC’s recent decision is a step in the right direction; strengthening America’s Public Safety Broadband Network has already proven invaluable.

I applaud this effort, and I look forward to continuing our work with FirstNet to keep our communities safe and resilient in the face of any challenge.

___

Delma K. Noel-Pratt serves as Chief of the Miami Gardens Police Department.