January 8, 2025
Monroe GOP-backed Sherri Hodies sworn in as Supervisor of Elections

Sherri Hodies -- Rhonda Rebman Lopez
‘Together, we will ensure every voice is heard, every vote is counted, and our elections remain secure, efficient, and accessible.’

After 12 straight years of operating under a Democrat, the Elections Department in heavily GOP-leaning Monroe County is now under a Republican’s stewardship.

Sherri Hodies, who has served as Treasurer of the Monroe GOP and President of the Southernmost Republican Club, began her first term as Supervisor of Elections this week.

Judge Mark Wilson swore Hodies into office at the historic Monroe County Courthouse in Key West.

Local elected officials, election personnel, family, friends and community leaders attended the Tuesday ceremony.

“I am deeply honored to serve as your Supervisor of Elections and to work with such an exceptional team of dedicated professionals,” Hodies said in a prepared statement.

“Together, we will ensure every voice is heard, every vote is counted, and our elections remain secure, efficient, and accessible.”

Sherri Hodies was sworn in as Monroe County Supervisor of Elections on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, by Monroe County Judge Mark Wilson at the historic Monroe County Courthouse in Key West. Image via Rhonda Rebman Loepz.

Hodies succeeds Supervisor Joyce Griffin, a Democrat who announced in early 2022 that she would not seek re-election to the post she first won in 2012.

In November, Hodies defeated former House Democratic Leader Ron Saunders for the job, taking 53% of the vote in an election that saw more than 85.5% of Monroe’s 52,043 voters cast ballots.

Ahead of Election Day, she notched endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

She also received a pre-Primary endorsement and $20,000 donation from the Monroe GOP that drew a complaint in September from a party member over alleged violations of Republican Party of Florida bylaws.

Prior to entering South Florida politics, Hodies worked for Honda of America for 27 years. She and her husband have regularly visited the Keys since the 1990s. The couple bought a home there in 2008 and retired there four years later, according to Keys News.

Hodies holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration and human resource management.

Today, she owns and operates a small school and sports photography business.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

