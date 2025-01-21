January 21, 2025
Ashley Moody ‘living out of hotels and suitcases’ but embracing role as Senator in Donald Trump era

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 21, 20254min2

ASHLEY-MOODY-MWM
'I cannot tell you how excited I am.'

Florida’s game of musical chairs has put Attorney General Ashley Moody into the on-deck circle for the U.S. Senate.

Hours before she will be sworn in to replace newly minted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the popular Plant City Republican told a national audience about her whirlwind ascent to federal office, and how she will help the Donald Trump administration actualize its mandate.

“I found out last Wednesday night that Gov. Ron DeSantis was going to appoint me to the Senate and so regardless of logistics, my entire family is here. We’re living out of hotels and suitcases, but I cannot tell you how excited I am,” Moody said on “America Reports.”

The Senator-to-be is there to do a job, of course, and she also confirms that she is “excited” by the agenda Trump promulgated in Monday’s tsunami of executive orders after four years of Joe Biden, including “sending military troops to the border, canceling the CBP One app (and) renaming the Gulf of Mexico.”

“I mean, I can go on and on,” Moody added.

Moody also addressed what Attorneys General around the country can take away from the new administration’s commitment to stopping illegal immigration.

“One of the first things that Biden did, and this is one of the reasons, and I don’t say this lightly, he really became a trafficker in chief. One of the first things he did was tell local law enforcement officials to start releasing people who had been arrested on serious felonies that were here illegally back into the communities. This reversed precedent under Democrat and Republican administrations,” Moody explained.

Florida sued, but was told it lacked standing, she added.

Moody said the Biden administration “dropped the ball, just let people into our country, released those committing crimes into the communities, then we have the court saying that the states couldn’t sue for that.”

But change is here, she noted, as the Laken Riley Act and the executive orders show.

“I commend President Trump for living up to his promises. We have a Commander in Chief back in the White House that puts prosperity and safety for Americans first,” Moody said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    January 21, 2025 at 11:10 am

    “One of the first things he did was tell local law enforcement officials to start releasing people who had been arrested on serious felonies that were here illegally back into the communities.”

    Her source: James Comer’s judicial kangaroo panel inc. MTG and Gym Jordan.

    OUTCOME: “Florida sued, but was told it lacked standing.” This is typical of the wild goose partisan court cases brought by Moody, Paxson, et al. Big stinky wind, little results.

  • Emma

    January 21, 2025 at 11:15 am

