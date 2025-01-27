Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.27.25

Good Monday morning.

President Donald Trump announced a slew of appointments in the White House Offices of Communications, Public Liaison and Cabinet Affairs, which Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich will manage.

Key appointments include Steven Cheung as Communications Director and Karoline Leavitt as Press Secretary.

Alex Pfeiffer has been named Principal Deputy Communications Director, having previously served as a Communications Adviser for the Trump-Vance 2024 Campaign. Kaelan Dorr returns as Deputy Communications Director, with a background in various communications roles in the first Trump administration. Harrison Fields takes on the role of Principal Deputy Press Secretary, while Anna Kelly and Kush Desai join as Deputy Press Secretaries.

Several others have been appointed to specialized roles, including Ian Kelley as War Room Director and Dylan Johnson as Assistant Communications Director for Special Projects. The Office of Public Liaison will see Jim Goyer returning as Director, with Lynne Patton overseeing Minority Outreach.

In Cabinet Affairs, Lea Bardon has been appointed Director, with Thomas Bradbury as Associate Director for Policy. Cami Connor also returns to the White House as Associate Director for Agency Outreach.

Newly minted U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody has received her committee assignments for the 119th Congress.

The former Attorney General, who was sworn-in last week, will serve on the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Government Affairs, health, Education, Labor and Pensions, the Special Committee on Aging and the Joint Economic Committee.

Moody’s office touted the assignments as influential, saying they would allow the Senator to influence legislation and advocate for policies prioritizing Florida’s needs and concerns.

“It will be an honor to serve on these committees as a voice for Floridians in the U.S. Senate. We have a lot of work ahead to move President Trump’s agenda forward and put America first,” Moody said in a press release.

One of the most universal quotes taught in history classes worldwide: “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Scholars still debate who coined the phrase, but the message is crucial. Sadly, last week, one of the wealthiest men in the world made headlines for performing a “Sieg Heil” onstage. He notably refused to deny that was the intended gesture. One has to wonder if a historical rerun is on the horizon.

This week, the Jewish Legislative Caucus of Florida announced that the historic Florida State Capitol will be lit and illuminated in a yellow light tonight at 5:45 p.m. for Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day of reflection honoring the millions who were systematically killed in one of humanity’s hours ever.

The yellow is symbolic of memorial candles for victims and the yellow star patches Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

The Jewish Legislative Caucus invites all individuals from the Tallahassee community to join them in the occasion and reflect on the past and reaffirm their commitment to combating prejudice and hatred.

—@RealDonaldTrump: I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States, with a large number of Illegal Criminals, were not allowed to land in Colombia. This order was given by Colombia’s Socialist President Gustavo Petro, who is already very unpopular among his people. Petro’s denial of these flights has jeopardized the National Security and Public Safety of the United States, so I have directed my Administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures: — Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States. In one week, the 25% tariffs will be raised to 50%. — A Travel Ban and immediate Visa Revocations on the Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters. -Visa Sanctions on all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government. — Enhanced Customs and Border Protection Inspections of all Colombian Nationals and Cargo on national security grounds. — IEEPA Treasury, Banking and Financial Sanctions to be fully imposed. These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!

Tweet, tweet:

—@SecRubio: President Trump has made it clear that under his administration, America will no longer be lied to nor taken advantage of. It is the responsibility of each nation to take back their citizens who are illegally present in the United States in a serious and expeditious manner. Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security.

—@WendellPierce: The mass deportation of illegal immigrants is a racist purge of the Latino and Black communities. Notice no raids of the Russian community in Brighton Beach or the Irish community of Boston, where known undocumented immigrants regularly live. No European immigrant communities raided

—@JamesBlairUSA: President Trump will not accept foreign leaders refusing to take their nationals back.

—@PatRyanUC: Trump’s first week was great if you’re a mega-billionaire or Oath Keeper. It wasn’t so great for the rest of us. I know a lot of folks are feeling down right now, & trust me, I get it. But the battle lines were drawn. And here’s why I’m confident we can win this fight.

—@VoteRandyFine: We’ve never had a new President who had four years’ experience being President We’ve never had a President who had four years to think about everything he might have done differently the first time around. We’ve never had a new President who can’t run for re-election so doesn’t care about being re-elected. We do now. And boy, is it amazing.

—@ScottforFlorida: Mitch McConnell doesn’t support @realDonaldTrump and he doesn’t support an America First agenda. He never has. It’s why I ran against him for Leader and why I’ll continue to fight for President Trump and his agenda.

—@JamesUthmeier: These are not exactly the people you want on your side. Combating illegal immigration and furthering the integrity of our elections are noble efforts that all lawmakers should support, especially Republicans.

— TOP STORY —

“Showdown looms over Monday special immigration Session called by Ron DeSantis” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Gov. DeSantis has called a rare Special Legislative Session, primarily focused on supporting Trump’s immigration policies, particularly the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

This move has created a rift with legislative leaders, who felt their authority was bypassed.

Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez sent a memo to members stating they were required to attend, noting they “are constitutionally required.” However, many were unsure about the agenda and no bills were filed.

DeSantis’ aggressive stance has fueled tensions. He has threatened repeated Special Sessions if the Legislature does not comply with his agenda.

Sen. Randy Fine criticized the Governor’s actions, stating, “After six years, he has no understanding of how the Legislature works,” and described the situation as a “colossal mistake — the antagonization of legislators.” Fine noted that this Special Session has disrupted legislators’ schedules, forcing them to cancel meetings with constituents, which he calls “a massive disenfranchisement of voters.”

While Florida’s Republican leaders generally agree with Trump’s immigration stance, they consider this Special Session “premature” and “irresponsible.” They believe it’s their prerogative to determine the legislative agenda and timing, particularly for complex matters like condominium safety and ballot initiative reforms.

Past Special Sessions were conducted with legislative cooperation, unlike this “prepackaged agenda.” DeSantis, however, claims waiting until the Regular Session would defy Trump and the “will of the voters,” calling inaction “political suicide” for legislators.

DeSantis insists he is “a junkyard dog” and “not letting go on this.”

Trump has endorsed the Special Session and signed an executive order targeting non-compliant state and local officials. DeSantis views the situation as critical, while Fine argues that the Governor is simply trying to regain Trump’s favor after his failed presidential bid.

Fine says: “I didn’t appreciate DeSantis making other Republicans out to be less than conservative under the banner of the Republican Party of Florida,” emphasizing his own conservative stance on immigration.

— 100 DAYS —

“Donald Trump revives Mexico City Policy, bolsters Hyde Amendment” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — Trump signed two executive orders to restrict taxpayer-funded abortions both domestically and internationally, reversing previous policies. He reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. funding for international NGOs that provide or promote abortions. He expanded this policy to all U.S. global health assistance, directing funds to avoid coercive abortion programs. Additionally, Trump strengthened the Hyde Amendment, which restricts federal funds for elective abortions in the U.S. The order claimed previous administrations had “forced” taxpayer funding of abortions. These actions coincided with the 52nd March for Life, where Trump touted his anti-abortion stance, including his role in overturning Roe v. Wade and his pardons for anti-abortion activists.

“Senate confirms Kristi Noem as Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary” via The Associated Press — The Senate confirmed Noem as Homeland Security Secretary on Saturday, putting the South Dakota Governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and Trump’s plans to clamp down on illegal immigration. Republicans kept the Senate working Saturday to install the latest member of Trump’s national security team. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed in a dramatic tie-breaking vote Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The Senate will vote next Monday evening on Scott Bessent’s confirmation as Treasury Secretary. Noem, a Trump ally who is in her second term as governor, received some support from Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee when it voted 13-2 to advance her nomination earlier in the week. Republicans, who already hold the votes necessary to confirm her, have also expressed confidence in her determination to lead border security and immigration enforcement.

“Trump targets Joe Biden-era migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti for deportation” via Syra Ortiz Blanes, Jacqueline Charles and Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — More than a million migrants who were allowed to enter the United States during the Biden administration may have their temporary stays revoked and be rapidly deported, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) document. That includes hundreds of thousands of nationals from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti who came under a temporary humanitarian parole program set up by the Biden administration that allowed them to live and work in the U.S. for two years legally. The ICE document, signed by Acting Secretary Benjamine C. Huffman, comes days after Trump issued an executive order that ended the Biden-era parole program and suspended the use of a phone application known as CBP One.

“After Colombia refuses to take migrants back, Trump imposes immediate penalties on Bogota” via Sonia Osorio of the Miami Herald — Hours after the President of Colombia refused to allow two U.S. military flights carrying deported Colombian migrants to land in his country, Trump announced Sunday immediate reprisals against the South American nation: A 25% tariff on all Colombian products — to rise to 50% in a week — and the shutting down of the visa section in the U.S. Embassy in Bogota. Making the announcement through the TruthSocial website, Trump also said the U.S. is imposing an immediate travel ban and visa revocation to “Colombian Government Officials, and all Allies and Supporters” in reaction to President Gustavo Petro’s refusal to let the two U.S. flights land.

“Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights” via Andrea Margolis, Bill Melugin, Lorraine Taylor of Fox News — Colombian President Gustavo Petro offered his presidential plane to repatriate migrants coming back from the U.S. on Sunday in response to stern warnings made by Trump. The move came after Trump hit the South American country with retaliatory measures in response to Petro’s refusal to accept deportation flights. A former member of the M-19, which was a Marxist guerrilla terrorist group that killed hundreds, Petro caved into Trump’s demands with remarkable speed. In a Spanish-language statement, the Colombian government said the plane would help facilitate a “dignified return.”

“State Department freezes new funding for nearly all U.S. aid programs worldwide” via The Associated Press — The State Department ordered a sweeping freeze Friday on new funding for almost all U.S. foreign assistance, making exceptions for emergency food programs and military aid to Israel and Egypt. The order threatened a quick halt to billions of dollars in U.S.-funded projects globally to support health, education, development, job training, anti-corruption, security assistance and other efforts. The U.S. provides more foreign aid globally than any other country, budgeting about $60 billion in 2023, or about 1% of the U.S. budget. Rubio’s order, delivered in a cable sent to U.S. embassies worldwide, specifically exempted emergency food programs, such as those helping to feed millions in a widening famine in warring Sudan.

“How Trump’s ‘black box’ limits outside influences” via Marc Caputo of Axios — Trump’s second administration is operating with surprising secrecy, a stark contrast to his first term. Access to Trump is tightly controlled, with fewer leaks and no apparent rivalries. This shift allows for a strategy of overwhelming the nation with numerous policy changes, making it difficult for critics to target specific actions. This new, disciplined approach has enabled Trump to implement controversial measures quickly, such as firing officials and proposing radical budget cuts. The administration is described as a “black box” by an insider, indicating a lack of transparency and information flow beyond what the administration wants.

“Trump terminates Anthony Fauci’s government security protection” via Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times — Trump said he had terminated taxpayer-financed security protection for Fauci, the infectious disease specialist who led the nation through the coronavirus pandemic and received death threats after becoming a target of conservatives. The move, which took effect Thursday night, made Fauci the latest prominent former official to lose his security detail since Trump returned to the White House. It came after Fauci’s chief critic on Capitol Hill, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, publicly called for Fauci’s security to be withdrawn. Trump agreed. “When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off and, you know, you can’t have them forever,” Trump said on a trip to North Carolina.

“Trump defends ousting at least 15 independent inspectors general in late-night purge” via David Nakamura, Lisa Rein and Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Trump on Saturday night defended his removal of a slew of inspectors general Friday night, as lawmakers in both parties raised concerns about the late-night purge and questioned a decision that appeared to violate federal law. “It’s a very common thing to do,” Trump claimed to reporters on Air Force One traveling to Florida, in his first comments after a decision that caused alarm among government watchdogs and members of Congress. “I don’t know them,” he said, even though many of those he fired were people that he appointed during his first term. “But some people thought that some were unfair, or some were not doing their job. It’s a very standard thing to do.”

“White House in talks to have Oracle and U.S. investors take over TikTok” via Bobby Allyn of NPR — The Trump administration is working on a plan to save TikTok that involves tapping software company Oracle and a group of outside investors to effectively take control of the app’s global operations, according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks. Under the deal now being negotiated by the White House, TikTok’s China-based owner, ByteDance, would retain a minority stake in the company. Still, the app’s algorithm, data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle, which already provides the foundation of TikTok’s web infrastructure. That would effectively mean American investors would own a majority stake in TikTok, but the deal terms could change and are still being hammered out.

“Amber Mariano Davis heads to D.C. for education adviser post under Trump” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Mariano Davis, who became the youngest person ever elected to the Florida Legislature in 2016, will now help craft federal education policies under Trump. Mariano Davis, 29, was sworn-in Monday as an appointed policy adviser at the U.S. Department of Education. She previously worked as Director of State Government Affairs at Code.org, an education technology nonprofit headquartered in Seattle. Mariano Davis announced the move Thursday on LinkedIn. She said she was “honored” to take the job. “I am so excited to help President Trump implement his America First agenda,” she told Florida Politics by text.

— FLA IN D.C. —

“China tells Marco Rubio to behave himself in veiled warning” via Ken Moritsugu of The Associated Press — In their first call, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a veiled warning to Rubio, saying, “I hope you will act accordingly.” This Chinese phrase, often used by superiors to subordinates, seemed directed at Rubio’s past criticism of China’s human rights record, which led to sanctions against him in 2020. While the U.S. statement on the call highlighted Rubio’s concerns about China’s actions toward Taiwan and in the South China Sea, it omitted Wang’s warning. This subtle but pointed communication underscores the complexities of the U.S.-China relationship.

“Ashley Moody ready to advance Trump agenda on ‘influential’ committees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “It will be an honor to serve on these committees as a voice for Floridians in the U.S. Senate. We have a lot of work ahead to move President Trump’s agenda forward and put America first,” Moody said. Moody is on five panels, where her previous roles will inform her legislative work. Her experience as a jurist will surely come into play on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Meanwhile, her aggressive battles with the former presidential administration will guide her thought process on the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. Moody touched on all manner of topics as AG and as a judge, which will play into her work on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Meanwhile, she joins senior Sen. Rick Scott on the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, giving Florida a double-barreled approach to the issues senior citizens face. Finally, she is also on the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

“DeSantis takes national stage at March for Life rally but misrepresents heartbeat bill history” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In front of a national stage at the March for Life rally, DeSantis, who has framed himself as a champion for the anti-abortion movement, was inconsistent on his history regarding abortion legislation. DeSantis told the crowd he ran for re-election on the Heartbeat Protection Act and proved that Republicans could get elected after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “I ran on a pro-life platform on the Heartbeat Protection Act, and I won the largest victory that any Republican has ever won in the history of the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. However, DeSantis campaigned on the state’s 15-week abortion ban, which he signed in April 2022. He was re-elected to his second term in November 2022 but didn’t sign the heartbeat legislation until April 2023, with little fanfare. That measure banned abortions once the fetus has a detectable heartbeat.

“‘RIP’: DeSantis lauds Trump squashing ‘book ban hoax’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis and Trump’s Department of Education agree on limiting federal oversight of school library books. DeSantis praised the department for ending Biden’s “book ban hoax,” claiming it restores parental rights. The department rescinded a Biden policy that fought the removal of “age-inappropriate” materials, arguing local control best serves communities. DeSantis has defended removing “pornographic books” and misidentified poetry books, emphasizing parental empowerment. The department now says it will no longer second-guess school districts’ decisions on library materials. DeSantis previously called complaints of a “poem ban hoax” due to the removal of Amanda Gorman from elementary schools.

“Rubio: Secretary of faith” via Varghese George of The Hindu — Rubio, the new U.S. Secretary of State, secured unanimous Senate confirmation, demonstrating his bipartisan appeal. A Florida Senator since 2010, Rubio ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary. During that campaign, Trump nicknamed him “Little Marco,” and Rubio called Trump a “con artist.” However, after withdrawing from the primaries, Rubio aligned with Trump, campaigning for him in 2024, and was briefly considered for Vice President. His evolution from Trump critic to ally highlights his complex political journey.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida Education Department says it’ll comply with Trump immigration enforcement effort” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network-Florida — Florida’s Education Department says it will comply with a new federal directive to allow immigration enforcement into schools. The Trump administration rescinded a rule that created “protected areas” from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Biden-era guidance that blocked ICE from schools, places of worship and health care facilities. “Florida schools will cooperate with all law enforcement working to enforce the nation’s laws on illegal immigration and keep our schools safe,” Sydney Booker, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education, told the USA Today Network-Florida. She did not respond directly to a question asking if that meant allowing immigration agents on public school grounds, including for ICE raids.

“Florida House proposal would establish ‘Office of Secure Florida’ to oversee immigration issues” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The proposed measure, HB 3-A, would establish the Office of Secure Florida. Rep. Mike Caruso, a Republican from Palm Beach County, proposed the bill. The new office will be under the supervision of Florida Commerce and will be designed to “combat illegal immigration.” The bill comes amid a flurry of proposed legislation ahead of the Special Session that was called for by DeSantis. While no formal agenda was stipulated for the Special Session, it’s been assumed it will deal mainly with immigration issues.

“DeSantis wants lawmakers to sanction his election interference” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Last month, the DeSantis administration reduced a fine imposed on the group behind Amendment 4, a proposed abortion rights measure, after securing an agreement that shielded the state from potential legal challenges. This comes as DeSantis pushes for legislative changes to the ballot initiative process. His proposed bill includes restrictions on petition gathering, authorizes investigations post-signature validation, allows removal of measures from ballots, and empowers private lawsuits to challenge voter-approved measures. DeSantis also wants control of the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, allowing him to appoint all members and remove expertise requirements while increasing latitude over ballot statements. These changes have come as he has faced accusations of using his office to suppress the abortion initiative. The bill faces an uncertain path in the Legislature but could be revisited in the Regular Session in March.

“DeSantis’ proposals for Florida’s ballot initiative process could effectively end it” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — Floridians have used the ballot initiative process to pass popular measures that the state’s political leaders have otherwise stymied. That process is how Florida got its $15 minimum wage, medical marijuana, and felon voter rights restoration. It’s the reason why Florida’s Governor and lawmakers have term limits. But new proposals from DeSantis’ office could make it nearly impossible for the state’s residents to amend their constitution. The Governor’s office sent several proposals to Florida’s legislative staff earlier this month.

“Mike Caruso files sweeping new organized crime bill for Special Session” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — HB 1A, from Rep. Caruso of West Palm Beach, targets organized crime domestically and internationally. It expands the definition of “criminal gangs” to include “transnational criminal organizations” involved in drug trafficking and human smuggling. The bill increases penalties for those supporting these groups, scales them with severity, and allows the state to seize criminal assets. Crucially, leaders of these organizations could face life sentences. Lawmakers aim to balance public safety with personal liberties. The bill seeks to give law enforcement “the teeth they need,” while attempting to make “a comprehensive effort” to combat organized crime.

“Legislative Session preview: Lori Berman files fleet of family-focused bills” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As she did in previous Sessions, Sen. Berman is focusing much of her legislative efforts this year on helping households in the Sunshine State. Berman has filed a fleet of family-focused bills to curb the cost of educating, feeding and caring for children in Florida and ensure women aren’t deprived of vital health services. Several are reruns of measures the Boynton Beach Democrat has carried before, and they’re still worthwhile, she said. One returning proposal Berman hasn’t yet filed centers on caregiving youth — minors who, due frequently to tragic circumstances, are responsible for taking care of their parents, siblings or both.

“Legislative Session preview: Jim Mooney focuses on flood insurance, affordable rentals, new state birds” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Perusing the list of bills Islamorada Rep. Mooney has filed since taking office suggests a couple of things: He has little to no interest in pursuing culture war issues, and he wants to help the environment while making things easier on Florida residents, particularly in the Keys. He’ll continue that work in the coming Legislative Session. This year, Mooney hopes to pass several interesting proposals to change Florida’s flood insurance standards, encourage affordable rental rates in his district, establish state standards for mangrove planting, and add much-needed e-bike regulations. He’s also bringing back a measure (HB 81) with Lighthouse Point Rep. Chip LaMarca, a fellow Republican, to designate new Florida state birds.

“‘Citizens insurance for all’ among insurance proposals filed for Spring Legislative Session” via Rob Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — Citizens windstorm insurance for all. Closing loopholes for a “bad faith” insurance claim. Creation of an insurance advisory council. Requiring mediation before policyholders can sue their insurer. They are among proposed insurance law changes that will face scrutiny in the Florida Legislature this Spring. More are likely to follow with five weeks left before the Session’s scheduled March 4 start. So far, no insurance-related bills have been filed for the Special Session scheduled to begin Monday. Condominium safety is one of the subjects that DeSantis has said he wants addressed. The most significant proposed insurance change so far, and likely most challenging to get passed, would make state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp. the provider of all windstorm insurance sold to homeowners in the state. First proposed last year, the bill would end Citizen’s status as “the insurer of last resort” that provides multiperil coverage to customers who cannot afford it from the private market.

“Blaise Ingoglia files raft of immigration crackdown bills ahead of Special Session” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Despite claims of a brief Special Session, Sen. Ingoglia introduced several bills aligned with DeSantis and Trump’s immigration goals. The legislation includes denying bail to undocumented immigrants by presuming them flight risks, mandating local law enforcement to assist federal immigration enforcement, targeting transnational criminal organizations, increasing penalties for crimes by undocumented immigrants, and creating a new office for E-Verify enforcement and monitoring foreign property purchases. Additionally, the bills impose harsher penalties for illegal voting, require law enforcement agreements with ICE, establish a $350M transportation program, and ban remittances from undocumented individuals, demonstrating a comprehensive crackdown on immigration.

“Will school start later for Florida students in 2026? New bill aims to undo start time law” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County middle and high school students may be preparing to start school later in the Fall of 2026, but legislative gears turning in Florida may reverse that requirement. A bill introduced by Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, would reverse the 2023 law that requires Florida middle schools to start after 8 a.m. and high schools after 8:30 a.m. beginning in the 2026-27 school year. “We all appreciate the goal of getting more sleep,” Bradley told the Tampa Bay Times. “But let’s let the districts have discussions about this.” Bradley’s bill likely comes as welcome news to urban school districts like Palm Beach County’s.

“Darryl Rouson seeks privacy protections for court clerks, judicial conduct reviewers” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The measures (SB 300 and SB 302) would exempt the names, home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, photographs and places of employment from the public record for court clerks at the appellate level and Judicial Qualifications Commissioners, including those workers’ spouses and children. SB 300 defines “appellate court” as the Florida Supreme Court or a district court of appeal. Rouson filed the bill to protect clerks and their families from potential acts of revenge related to their work. SB 302, on the Judicial Review Commission and members’ families, additionally protects the locations of schools and day care facilities attended by the members’ children.

“Lieutenant Governor backs off support of in-state tuition for undocumented students” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who once advocated for a bill granting in-state tuition to undocumented college students, now believes that the legislation has “run its course” and is calling for its repeal. She announced her changed stance via her X account, responding to a video posted by state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a South Florida Democrat. The video showed Nuñez in 2014 urging lawmakers to support the bill, which extended in-state tuition prices to undocumented students who attended high school in Florida. “I stand here today, and I firmly believe that this bill balances fairness with pragmatism, compassion with common sense,” she said in the 2014 video. “And to grandstand and inject political rhetoric in this debate is, in my opinion, shameful and pathetic.”

“Nikki Fried wins re-election as Florida Dems Chair by wide margin” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fried won re-election to serve a full four-year term leading the state’s party, ensuring continuity atop an organization that has seen profound challenges in recent electoral cycles. The incumbent’s triumph came despite significant losses in the 2024 Elections, where Trump once again won the state’s electoral votes and Republicans expanded a supermajority in the Florida House. But Fried argued the party had successes, including retaking School Board seats and re-electing Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. And she said the party increased turnout even “in the face of nationwide Democrats’ collapse.” “I will continue to strengthen our presence in our communities. I’ll continue to invest in data and have in down-ballot races, so we build our bench altogether with the launch of a new message and strategy, informed by your feedback on the issues that matter,” Fried said.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court will weigh approval for 1st publicly funded religious charter school in U.S.” via The Associated Press — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take on a new culture war dispute: whether the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school should be allowed to open in Oklahoma. The justices said they would review an Oklahoma Supreme Court decision that invalidated a state Board’s approval of an application by the Catholic Church in Oklahoma to open a charter school. The conservative-dominated high court has issued several recent decisions that signal a willingness to allow public funds to flow to religious entities. At the same time, conservative-led states have sought to insert religion into public schools, including Louisiana’s requirement that the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms. The case will probably be argued in late April and decided by early Summer. Justice Amy Coney Barrett is not taking part in the case but did not explain why.

“CIA now favors lab leak theory to explain COVID’s origins” via Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times — The CIA has said for years that it did not have enough information to conclude whether the COVID pandemic emerged naturally from a wet market in Wuhan, China, or an accidental leak at a research lab there. However, the agency issued a new assessment this week, with analysts saying they now favor the lab theory. There is no new intelligence behind the agency’s shift, officials said. Instead, it is based on the same evidence it has been chewing over for months. The analysis, however, is based in part on a closer look at the conditions in the high-security labs in Wuhan province before the pandemic outbreak.

“Trump shocks the system. Will he solve problems voters care about most?” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — Trump’s second term began with aggressive executive actions targeting various agencies, immigrants, and perceived foes, showcasing a more radical approach than his first term. He challenged birthright citizenship, deployed military to the border, eliminated DEI offices, and weakened civil rights enforcement. His pardons for Capitol attackers underscored his unchecked power. He proposed eliminating FEMA, linking aid to voter ID laws, and removed inspectors general, consolidating power. While facing legal challenges, Trump enjoys compliant Republicans and a weakened Democratic Party. His focus on disruption and symbolic gestures may satisfy supporters, but long-term success will require tangible results in economics and other key areas.

“DOGE’s top lawyer to depart” via Brian Schwartz of The Wall Street Journal — The top lawyer at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said he is leaving just days after Trump’s return to the White House. Bill McGinley, whom Trump appointed as DOGE’s legal counsel in December, is discussing with several large companies to return to the private sector. McGinley is a partner of the law firm Holtzman Vogel and served as Cabinet Secretary during Trump’s first term. McGinley said he is leaving DOGE days after Vivek Ramaswamy, its co-Chair, stepped down to pursue a campaign to be Ohio’s next Governor amid tension with Musk. “I am in discussions regarding a number of private sector opportunities and will have something to announce in the next couple of weeks,” McGinley said.

“NextEra announces plan to build gas plants in support of Trump’s ‘energy dominance’ agenda” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — NextEra Energy President and CEO John Ketchum announced that the Florida-based company will partner with GE Vernova to build gas plants for utilities around the country in support of Trump’s agenda for “energy dominance.” Ketchum said during an annual earnings call that NextEra, the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co., supports Trump’s energy plans, adding that the company is well-suited to help meet growing American energy demands. The framework agreement with GE Vernova, which manufactures natural gas combustion turbine generators, will help NextEra build power plants to serve data centers and bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., Ketchum said. Those new power plants could be operational by 2030, Ketchum said.





— ELECTIONS —

“Fried confirms she will not run for Governor in 2026” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fried confirms that she will not run for Governor next year. Fresh off her re-election as state Party Chair, Fried told the press on Saturday that she will not run for the statewide office, which she sought in 2022. However, after Trump won Florida’s electoral votes in last year’s presidential election, Fried acknowledged that she must focus on building the party for the Midterms. “I just committed four years to this party, and we’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve committed to doing that work on the ground here in the party,” she said. “I am not running for Governor in 2026.” She said turnout was 25% higher for Florida Democrats in 2024 compared to 2022 but acknowledged the party has much more work today to become competitive again. Part of that, she says, is “putting together year-round organizing.”

“Debbie Mayfield formally resigns, DeSantis calls Special Election for HD 32” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Mayfield has officially resigned to run for her former Senate seat. She will leave her House seat effective June 9. DeSantis immediately called a Special Election to replace the Indialantic Republican in House District 32. An executive order schedules a Special Primary in the district for April 1, with a Special General Election set for June 10. That means the election will occur concurrently with the Special Election to replace Sen. Fine in Senate District 19, also on the Space Coast. Mayfield, who previously represented SD 19 in the upper chamber, could not seek another Senate term in 2024 because of term limits.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump actions could wreak havoc on South Florida’s sizable Colombian population” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — South Florida has strong ties to Colombia, with nearly 240,000 Colombians residing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in 2023, and almost 36,000 in Palm Beach County in 2021. This significant population underscores the potential impact of Trump’s recent sanctions and tariffs against Colombia following the country’s refusal to accept U.S. deportation flights. These measures include a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods, rising to 50% in a week, as well as a travel ban on Colombian officials and government supporters. Trump also announced enhanced cargo inspections, financial sanctions and a suspension of visa processing in Bogota. “These measures are just the beginning,” Trump stated on TruthSocial. Florida, home to 473,606 Colombians, has a warm climate, many Spanish speakers, and a ready-made community.

“In a new memo, Miami-Dade Mayor abandons incinerator plan attacked by Trump’s son” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Two months after her plan to build a new garbage incinerator came under attack by Eric Trump, Miami-Dade’s Mayor is dropping her longtime fight for a new trash-burning facility and instead wants the county to explore building a new landfill somewhere else in Florida. In a weekend memo, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained why she says hauling trash out of the county makes more sense than replacing the Doral incinerator that was burning almost half the garbage collected by county trucks before the facility burned down in early 2023 at its longtime site in Doral. Levine Cava wrote in her Saturday memo that “the costs of building and maintaining a new facility are extremely high, and any site selected would likely generate legal or other challenges that would significantly extend the project timeline. This decision also comes at a time of mounting pressure on our County’s overall budget.”

“Does Miami-Dade have enough officers? New Sheriff says no, wants more funding” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County’s new Sheriff wants another $50 million in tax funds to beef up police staffing and hiring, as well as to cover ongoing expenses related to the local investigation of the 2021 collapse of condominium towers in Surfside. The request from Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz went out to Miami-Dade Commissioners in a memo Friday. While Cordero-Stutz took over the former county police department earlier this month and assumed control of its $875 million budget, Commissioners and Mayor Levine Cava have authority over approving additional tax dollars for the newly independent agency. During the campaign, Cordero-Stutz, then a senior commander at the county police department, criticized the police budget proposed by Levine Cava, a Democrat, for not having enough money for overtime and for hiring new officers.

“Ex-Sheriff who deputized Eric Trump and posted viral arrest videos lands Homeland Security job” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson, who in October deputized Trump’s second-eldest son, is bound for Washington to take a job in the President’s administration. Pearson will serve as Senior Counselor to State and Local Law Enforcement, a post he’ll hold at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “Together, we will make a significant impact in the safety and prosperity for all Americans,” Pearson wrote on Facebook. “Trump’s America First Priorities will be the pathway for our success, and I look forward to serving under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership.” Noem, South Dakota’s Governor and Trump’s pick to lead DHS, pending Senate confirmation.

“Non-citizen in Miami Beach charged with voting six times in U.S. elections” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — A Miami Beach man cast his vote in local and national elections six times before authorities said they determined that he was a British national illegally living in the United States. James Ross Wightman was jailed on Friday and charged with six counts of illegal voting, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities say Wightman was voluntarily deported from the United States in September 1989 after overstaying his visitor visa and being arrested for a drug offense in Hawaii, avoiding formal deportation proceedings. He would return to the United States in November 2000 and submit a voter registration application falsely affirming U.S. citizenship.

“A job-seeker’s goal: Prevent ‘another Broward’” via Steve Bousquet — Jason Davis is a finalist for what should be — but isn’t — one of the most sought-after public sector jobs in South Florida. He’s one of three finalists to be Fort Lauderdale’s next city manager. Davis is currently deputy administrator in St. Lucie County and previously was Palm Beach County’s water utilities director. He has a Ph.D. in organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University and was a recent finalist for City Manager in Deerfield Beach, where city leaders promoted their public safety director instead. The other Fort Lauderdale finalists are Rickelle Williams, an assistant Miami Beach City Manager, and Matthew von der Hayden, administrator of much smaller Stafford Township, New Jersey (pop. 30,000) on the Jersey shore. All three will be in town in early February for a city tour, a public meet-and-greet and job interviews.

“Cocoa Beach principal arrested after 100-plus minors have alcohol-infused party at her home, police say” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A principal and teacher at a Cocoa Beach elementary school were arrested this week after a massive alcohol-infused party was held at the principal’s home, the police department announced. Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School, and teacher Karly Anderson, were arrested on charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hill-Brodigan was also charged with holding an open house party. Police officers responded Sunday to the party at Hill-Brodigan’s home and found over 100 minors wearing matching T-shirts. Many were drinking alcohol from coolers at the home. At one point an intoxicated Anderson approached officers and told them she was a teacher.

“Unprofessional Jimmy Butler quit on Heat and fans and has ruined his legacy in Miami” via Greg Cote of the Miami Herald — Butler will lose this. He already has. No matter what happens from here — even if he successfully pouts his way to Phoenix before the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline — he is the loser in this Miami Heat mess of his own doing. His legacy with the Heat is blown apart, beyond repair without at least unexpected contrition from him that his behavior has been stunningly unprofessional and a flat betrayal of the team paying him $48,798,677 this season. Poor fella. Should we start a GoFundMe page? I would suggest he might need to get a second job to make ends meet, but he’s already taken on one: Ruining this Heat season, along with his goodwill and good name in South Florida. At that job, he’s been great.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘We have to comply’: Florida Sheriff responds to DeSantis’ immigration directive” via Luana Munoz of WESH — As Trump’s immigration crackdown takes shape, DeSantis is giving law enforcement clear advice. On Friday, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said not much will change for his office. Lopez said he is cooperating with ICE to do what the Governor and President are demanding and said cases will be handled with compassion. “We are going to put together some units that are dedicated to assisting them (ICE) when they want to execute the warrants or if they have any type of deportation warrant,” Lopez said. The move comes after DeSantis gave a directive for local law enforcement to dedicate 10% of their workforce to support Trump’s immigration plan.

“Grady Judd opposes Trump on pardoned ‘J6 hostages’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Polk County Sheriff Judd is publicly opposing Trump’s pardons for those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In a video message to his officers, Judd declared, “You’re not only Polk County’s deputies. You’re my deputies,” emphasizing his support for law enforcement. Judd stated, “I disagree with that decision. I disagree with it very strongly,” and warned that any pardoned individuals resisting arrest in Polk County will face necessary force. Judd added, “If that means beating your butt to get them to jail, we’ll do that.” He also criticized the pardons’ effect on those who attacked law enforcement.

“Orange County lawmakers support Sunbridge District changes” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Erika Booth is planning to file a local bill backed by the Orange County legislative delegation to update a 2017 state law governing the Sunbridge Stewardship District. The Sunbridge master-planned community from Tavistock Development is currently planned for Osceola County and what’s now the city of Orlando after the city annexed 6,300 acres last year. “Essentially, the bill would expand the legal description of the District to include the areas that are approved for development in Orange County, now the city of Orlando,” Richard Levy, the District’s Chair, told Orange County lawmakers at a Jan. 9 meeting. “It does not make any changes to those approvals or any of the entitlements. They all stay the same.”

“Legoland Florida guts entertainment department with 234 layoffs” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Changes are coming for one of Central Florida’s entertainment destinations. With the holidays over, Legoland Florida is offering notice of an impending layoff of 234 employees, primarily from its entertainment department. The mass layoffs are permanent and scheduled to begin March 25 through April 7 at the popular children’s theme park in Polk County’s Winter Haven, the company said in the WARN Notice filed Friday with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The employees are a combination of full-time and part-time workers. “At Legoland Florida Resort, we are making operational changes to help us elevate the guest experience in 2025 and beyond. This includes changes in how we deliver entertainment,” spokesperson Julie Estrada said. “The decision to reduce the size of some of our teams was undoubtedly difficult, but these changes will allow the Resort to operate more flexibly and responsively in a competitive market.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Mayor: Trop is ‘on track’ for opening day 2026” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — A recent letter from City Administrator Rob Gerdes to the Tampa Bay Rays noted St. Petersburg is not obligated to repair Tropicana Field in time for opening day 2026. However, that remains the goal. Gerdes sent the letter, dated Jan. 15, in response to Rays President Matt Silverman stating that the team now supports and expects the city’s plans to repair the storm-damaged stadium under the terms of their current use agreement. Silverman also stressed the importance of completing the work by mid-March 2026, when Major League Baseball kicks off a new season. Gerdes wrote that while the city must “diligently pursue” repairs, the use agreement does not set a completion deadline. Mayor Ken Welch subsequently said the timeline is still feasible.

“Louis Betz, lobbyist and leader for many, dies” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — Betz, founder of Louis Betz and Associates, lived life fully, balancing a successful consulting career with a devoted family life. Known for his relentless work ethic, he championed causes he believed in, saying, “You can’t beat relentless.” Betz, who died at 61 from lung disease, turned his own transplant experience into advocacy, improving organ access in Florida. Described as “the happiest man,” he cherished family time, even hosting fun events like Hillsborough Day. He valued handshakes and was a trusted, old-school businessman. His daughter said, “Every Halloween he put a ghost in my room from Party City,” and his wife noted he had “deep conversations” with his kids late at night. He advised those with medical issues to “accept the help” of loved ones.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“What to say about Jan. 6 pardons? How about repeating Congressman’s own words from that day.” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — On Jan. 6, 2021, Rep. John Rutherford condemned the Capitol riot, stating, “The lawlessness taking place here in our nation’s capital is unacceptable and un-American.” He later called it “a national disgrace.” While initially supporting consequences for “violent protesters,” Rutherford also acknowledged that some defendants walked “through an open door that police opened.” Despite this, he maintained, “You attack a police officer, I want your ass going to jail.” However, Trump recently issued “complete and unconditional” pardons to nearly all Jan. 6 defendants. This action contrasts with the violence of that day, including assaults on over 140 police officers and significant property damage. Rutherford’s past words starkly contrast to Trump’s pardons, raising questions about accountability.

“‘He feels empowered’: DeSantis kicks off takeover of second liberal Florida school” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — DeSantis has engineered a second “hostile takeover” of a liberal-leaning state school, education watchers say, after he installed several staunch conservatives to the Board of Trustees at the University of West Florida (UWF). The move almost exactly mirrors the Governor’s 2023 seizure of power at Sarasota’s New College of Florida, in which he ousted the sitting Board of the popular liberal arts school and replaced them with hard-line cronies in what a national university professor’s union denounced as an “aggressively ideological and politically motivated” move. Making campuses more conservative has been a popular ideological cause among rightwingers, especially those emboldened by Trump’s return to the White House. Many influential Republican and far-right activists see U.S. colleges as dominated by liberals and in need of political transformation.

“Judge denies Charlie Adelson’s motion for resentencing” via WCTV — A circuit judge has denied Adelson’s request to be re-sentenced on conspiracy and solicitation charges. Judge Stephen Everett issued the order last week, saying that while there were two errors on Adelson’s score sheet, they did not affect his ultimate sentence. “When the Court imposed its sentence, it did not refer to or mention the scoresheet at all, demonstrating the Court was not relying on the computation of the lowest permissible prison sentence,” the judge wrote in his order. Adelson was convicted in November 2023 and sentenced in a brief hearing about a month later. Judge Everett sentenced Adelson to a mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder and a maximum of 30 years each on conspiracy and solicitation charges to be served consecutively. In his order, Everett did grant Adelson’s request for a corrected scoresheet but denied his request for re-sentencing without a hearing.

“A Jacksonville columnist says goodbye, but he’s not going far” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — This would have been my twelfth year at the Florida Times-Union. Still, many of you likely know me only from the last six as a metro columnist. I’ve witnessed profound changes here and in myself since 2013. Though a political consultant once called my life “completely boring,” I’ve found immense fortune. I married the love of my life, and we’re raising our son here. This city, my home, holds a deep place in my heart. Jacksonville, I’ve found, just kind of happens to you. I’ve seen three city administrations and many budgets. But my time as a columnist is over. This isn’t a goodbye, however, as I’m joining The Tributary as executive editor. I love the Times-Union; it made me a better journalist. I hope you’ll continue to support their vital work.

“Northeast Florida unemployment rate drops during holiday season” via Mark Basch of the Jacksonville Daily Record — Jacksonville’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in December, a typical seasonal trend as some businesses add staff for the holidays. The jobless rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties fell from 3.5% in November to 3% in December, the Florida Department of Commerce reported on Jan. 24. That was the area’s lowest jobless rate since it was also 3% in May. The number of people in the labor force was about the same as in November at 842,067. However, the number of people with jobs rose by 4,360 to 816,587, so the unemployment rate fell. The Department of Commerce adjusted local area employment data for seasonal factors in its monthly reports, but it adjusts the statewide data seasonally. The agency said Florida’s statewide unemployment rate was unchanged from November at a seasonally adjusted 3.4%. But before the adjustment for holiday season hiring, the rate dropped by a half percentage point to 3.1%.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“‘They’ve pardoned worse people’: Manatee County man reacts to his Jan. 6 Capitol Riot pardon” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Adam Johnson, also known as the “Podium Guy” and “Getty Bro” on social media, is one of nearly 1,600 people who Trump has pardoned for crimes related to the breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 40-year-old man from Palmetto is one of eight men in Sarasota and Manatee counties who were arrested for their actions at the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Those who were arrested include Tom Vournas, Daniel Lyons Scott and John Anthony Schubert III of Bradenton; Leonard Lobianco of North Port; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda; Joseph Hackett of Sarasota and Graydon Young of Englewood. On Feb. 25, 2022, Johnson was convicted of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and was sentenced to 75 days of incarceration with a $5,000 fine.

“Sarasota School Board to decide on science textbooks, cellphone use” via Ian Swaby of Ian Swaby of The Observer — When the School Board of Sarasota County convened on Jan. 14 for its first meeting of the new year, it set some goals for the meetings and workshops ahead. Some of those included a vote on recommended science textbooks and discussing policies around cellphone use. The School Board is set to vote on adopting its recommended K-12 science textbooks on Feb. 18. On Jan. 14, the Board held a hearing for the books, which had already been reviewed by the district adoption committee and voted on at the school level. The five speakers at the podium voiced concerns that specific Florida editions of textbooks resulted in censorship, inquiring about what materials were excluded. “I have been in public education for over 50 years, and this is the first time I ever remember a public hearing on the adoption of textbooks,” said Carol Lerner of Support Our Schools. “In my experience, textbook selection was always left to professionals, AKA teachers.”

“Sarasota City Commission seeks input on community priorities” via WGCU — City of Sarasota residents are encouraged to participate in a brief online survey about priorities for the city as the City Commission prepares to establish a 2025-27 Strategic Plan. Participants are asked to rank their top priorities for the community and share any additional feedback regarding priorities. The City Commission will consider the survey results before discussing the 2025-27 Strategic Plan on Friday, Feb. 14. “We encourage residents, business owners, and visitors to take the survey,” said Mayor Liz Alpert. “The responses will provide valuable input for the City Commission as we establish a Strategic Plan for the next two years and prioritize how resources are allocated.”

“Sarasota tourism down but occupancy up in November 2024” via Elizabeth King of Florida Business Observer — The number of people visiting Sarasota County in November 2024 was down compared with the previous year, according to Visit Sarasota CEO and President Erin Duggan. She released November’s visitation metrics on Jan. 22, compiled by market research firm Downs & St. Germain. She noted hurricane recovery efforts influenced the data, including pushing up occupancy and slightly selling room nights. There were 94,800 visitors to Sarasota in November 2024 compared with 101,140 in November 2023, representing a 6.3% decrease. Spending was also down, with visitors’ direct expenditures totaling $128.3 million compared with nearly $130 million in November 2023, a 1.3% decrease. Lodging occupancy was up, and so were room nights sold, year-over-year. The occupancy rate was 64.8% in November, compared with 59.7% the previous year. There were 251,800 room nights sold in November compared with 242,800 in 2023, representing a 3.7% increase.

“How did Manatee County’s housing market change in 2024? Report has good news for buyers” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — It was cheaper to buy a house in Manatee County in 2024 compared to 2023. The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released its latest housing market report for the two-county area. It details an annual look at the Manatee and Sarasota housing market for 2024 compared to 2023, the fourth quarter of 2024 versus the same period of 2023, and December measured year-over-year. In Manatee County, the median sale price for single-family homes dropped 1.8% year-over-year to $499,875. The median time to contract increased 57.6% to 52 days, and the median time to sale increased 20% to 102 days year-over-year. There was also a 0.1% increase in closed sales with five more single-family homes selling in 2024 compared to the previous year. Sarasota County single-family median sale prices fell $10,000 to $505,000 in 2024. The monthly supply of inventory increased 25% year-over-year to 5.5 months. That’s a balanced supply, the report said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump has something he would like to bring to your attention” via Ezra Klein of The New York Times — While money has long been a concern in politics, a new form of power — attention — drives Trump’s second term.

Unlike previous administrations, Trump prioritizes the leaders of social media platforms over traditional wealthy backers.

Lobbying and fundraising have been the norm, but attention is harder to regulate.

If social media platforms boost pro-Trump content in exchange for favors, would this be illegal or even detectable? Musk’s purchase of X demonstrates the power of attention, making him a global influencer. This shift has created a new type of oligarchy where influence trades for attention, as seen in Trump’s dealings with TikTok and Facebook.

Trump’s unpredictable relationships and history of shifting alliances create an environment ripe for exploitation by these new attention oligarchs. This shift in power is largely unregulated and unprecedented.

The problem will persist beyond Trump. The right spent years believing social media platforms were biased against them, and the left is about to spend years believing the same. As absurdly concentrated as wealth is in America, attention is even more so. As powerful as money is in politics, attention is even more so. We have largely failed to regulate the role of money in politics. For attention, the problem is worse — and we have not even begun to attempt solutions.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump’s Friday night massacre is blatantly illegal” via Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post — Trump’s mass firing of at least 15 inspectors general, many of his own appointees, demonstrates a blatant disregard for law and oversight. These nonpartisan watchdogs ensure government accountability and their sudden dismissal signals Trump’s unwillingness to tolerate any checks on his power. While past removals were troubling, they adhered to minimal legal requirements. This time, Trump ignored mandates for detailed explanations to Congress, using a generic “changing priorities” rationale. This unprecedented action undermines the independence of these offices, threatening Congressional authority. It suggests a desire to operate without scrutiny, potentially enabling unchecked power.

“Fast Times at West Wing High” via Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — In 2017, Silicon Valley tech leaders barely noticed Washington, viewing themselves as the real power center. These “boys with toys,” focused on A.I., were creating division under the guise of connection. However, they eventually turned their attention to politics, drawn to the “toy” of the American presidency. After Trump’s election, tech moguls flocked to Washington, vying for his attention, with some even gaining prominent positions in the administration. Despite being a “Luddite” and preferring a Sharpie to a keyboard, Trump became a champion of Silicon Valley, most recently announcing a $100 billion AI venture. This has stirred up conflict among tech leaders, with Musk publicly denouncing the project, and Trump has dismissed their squabbles, showcasing his enjoyment in creating chaos.

“Reject DeSantis’ demands and go home, lawmakers” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis called a Special Legislative Session to restrict citizen-led constitutional amendments and target undocumented immigrants. He proposes limiting petition gathering and requiring voters to submit forms in person. He seeks to control financial impact statements and allows post-ratification challenges. These changes would weaken citizen power to amend the constitution and impose barriers to ballot access. DeSantis also aims to punish sheriffs not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement and remove in-state tuition for undocumented students. The Legislature should reject these measures, restore budget cuts to the arts, study immigration’s economic impact, and promote a guest worker program instead.

“Florida shouldn’t abandon quest for later high school start times” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Two years ago, Florida lawmakers wisely voted to address a chronic problem in this state — ridiculously early start times for high schools — by passing a law that said high school classes can’t start before 8:30 a.m. Everyone from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the National Sleep Foundation and university researchers agrees that high school shouldn’t start before 8:30 a.m. Research shows that later start times lead to better grades, fewer absences and fewer car accidents. That’s why Republicans and Democrats joined forces to pass this law that would take effect in the 2025-26 school year. Except now they are talking about undoing the legislation.

— ALOE —

“Tampa’s Gasparilla pirate festival: ‘Time flies when you’re having rum’” via Fresh Take Florida — Up and down Tampa Bay’s shore on Saturday, people donned fake tattoos, paraded with stuffed parrots, put on quirky pirate costumes, and, yes, drank a lot of alcohol. Every year, an estimated 300,000 participants come to Tampa for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, a mock attack by a band of pirates called Ye Mystic Krewe. The pirates’ plot is simple: storm the shores, take the city’s key, and parade down Bayshore Boulevard. Before Gasparilla got underway, temperatures in the early morning were in the 40s. Jennifer Prowell opted for “cocktails and cuddles” to keep warm instead of bundling up. Prowell said she came to Gasparilla with seven friends to escape the seriousness of the world and drink rum. She said that with grim scenes like the terrorist attack in New Orleans, communities must gather and celebrate one another.

