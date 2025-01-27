Brian Mast expects ‘beautiful’ return of military members dismissed for resisting COVID shot

The U.S. military’s had problems recruiting for years now, but a group of unjustly discharged service members may be able to make up for a shortage in forces.

At least that’s what U.S. Rep. Brian Mast expects.

Mast, who served as a bomb disposal expert in Afghanistan, predicts that an executive order from the Donald Trump administration will have a “beautiful” effect.

The Republican from Florida’s 19th Congressional District looks forward to “these individuals returning, putting on that uniform” and feeling “that sense of pride for their family, that they stood up for their causes, what they believed in, and they were rewarded for it (by) their returning back to the military.”

Under the Biden administration, 8,000 service members were discharged for failing to comply with vaccination requirements, according to an executive order from Trump reinstating “all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated,” a White House fact sheet explains.

Fox News was first to report the executive order.

Mast said this is a “great day for patriots,” including people in “other government agencies” that the previous administration was “washing” out of “West Point and the Naval Academy, Air Force, the Coast Guard, Merchant Marine Academies.” Mast said the dismissals impacted promotions, too.

During his inaugural speech, the President promised to “reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay.”

Mast believes that will lead to some people resigning from private sector roles they took because of federal vaccination policy.

“It will be interesting to see how many people impacted are going to tell their boss today, ‘hey, you know, I took this job because two years ago, three years ago, Joe Biden kicked me out of the service. I’m going back,” the Treasure Coast Republican predicted.