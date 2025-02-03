Gov. DeSantis wants to restore $27 million in arts grants funding, but with family-friendly strings

A year after Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially vetoed $32 million in arts grant funding, he wants most of it back. But he only wants to fund projects the state deems safe for children.

The Governor’s proposed budget includes $27 million for cultural and museum grants, but wants language in Florida law to “ensure funding is provided only to activities and programs that are appropriate for all age groups.”

He also wants $1 million of that funding set aside for projects connected with America250, a national celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. He also wants at least $1.3 million designated for historic preservation efforts around the state.

The rest would be open to arts and cultural efforts around the state.

DeSantis delivered an unexpected punch to arts groups around Florida last year when he nixed the entire $32-million budget for arts grants. While that left specific line items approved individually for projects funded by the Legislature, it eliminated any money organizations sought through a competitive grant process.

After a widespread uproar, DeSantis in June defended killing the funding because some of it in past years went to fringe festivals.

“We didn’t have control over how it was being given. So you have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they are doing all this stuff,” DeSantis said at the time. “How many of you think your tax dollars should go to fund that? Not very many people would do that.”

But of the $32 million, only about $70,000 was expected to go to the Orlando Fringe Festival and $7,000 was expected to support the Tampa International Fringe Festival. The Alliance for the Arts in Lee County was expected to receive $61,000, and the organization operates Fringe Fort Myers.

Stipulating a requirement for public funds to only support all-ages events and institutions will likely reduce the chance any of it goes to such events.

State Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, said her arts-rich community felt a particular hit from the veto last year, even though it had no fringe festivals. She said she was pleased to see funding in the Governor’s budget for arts grants and was fine with a proposal to add limiting language.

“I support it and anything that is going to revive those grants for arts and cultural institutions,” she said.