Last Call for 2.3.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

The Governor’s budget recommendation has landed.

The plan, released just before the deadline late Sunday, calls for $115.6 billion in overall spending. That’s a slight decrease from the current-year budget, which weighed in at $116.5 billion post-vetoes.

The Republican seems to have his eye on austerity, naming his proposal “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility. A chunk of the year-over-year decrease comes from slashing positions at a handful of state agencies.

The Department of Health would see the largest reduction, with DeSantis’ proposal nixing a net 484 positions as he slashes the total budget by more than 10.7%. He also wants 325 fewer positions in the Department of Children and Families, though he wants to increase its budget in dollars by almost 1.5%. But he wants to increase the budget for the State Court System by about 4.6%, while increasing staffing by a net 112 positions.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is also in the crosshairs amid the Governor’s ongoing feud with Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

The FDACS cuts equate to a 13% ($398 million) reduction from the current-year budget, recommending overall funding of $2.68 billion for the department. Much of the reduction is directed at the Agriculture Department’s executive direction and support services, which would be slashed by a staggering 73%, lowering it from the currently budgeted $126.3 million to just $33.6 million.

DeSantis’ recommendation also redirects some health care spending, providing more than $266.9 million for cancer research advancement. This includes $132.5 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program, $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, and another $30 million for the launch of the Cancer Connect Collaborative Incubator, which focuses on pediatric cancer research.

Quote of the Day

“We know what works, and we need to continue to double down on those efforts. We’re showing that you could be fiscally responsible, respect taxpayers and yet still deliver on the main promises that you made and the main public needs of our people.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on his 2025-26 budget recommendation.

Tune In

Bethune-Cookman looks to stay perfect at home

Bethune-Cookman tries to match the team’s longest winning streak of the season tonight as the Wildcats host Alabama A&M (7 p.m. ET, CatEye Network).

Bethune-Cookman (8-13, 5-3 SWAC) has not won more than two consecutive games all season but has been outstanding at home, winning all four games at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach. The Wildcats enter the week tied with Florida A&M for fourth place in the SWAC standings. On Saturday, BCU defeated Alabama State 67-64. Trey Thomas led the Wildcats with 19 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, while Daniel Rouzan added 17 points in 23 minutes of play.

A challenging non-conference schedule helped to prepare Bethune-Cookman for the SWAC campaign. Road losses to Texas Tech, Nebraska, Minnesota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Mississippi State hurt the overall record, but the lessons learned have paid off against SWAC opponents.

Alabama A&M (4-18, 3-6) has lost five of their last six games, including a 95-79 loss at Florida A&M on Saturday. The Bulldogs have yet to win a road game this season. Only two players average double figures in scoring this season for Alabama A&M. AC Bryant (14.8 ppg), and Chad Moodie (11.0) lead a squad with nine players averaging more than five points per contest.

