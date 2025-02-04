Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.4.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Breaking late Monday — “Pam Bondi nomination advances” in Senate via Kathleen Hunter of Axios — The Senate voted 52-46 to limit debate on Bondi’s nomination for Attorney General, moving her closer to confirmation. This vote clears a procedural hurdle, signaling a likely confirmation and placing a Trump loyalist in charge of the Justice Department. Bondi echoed President Donald Trump’s claims that his charges stemmed from a politically motivated prosecution during her confirmation hearing. The Judiciary Committee previously voted 12-10 along party lines to recommend her confirmation. Her confirmation could lead to a MAGA overhaul of the DOJ, potentially including investigations into Trump’s political adversaries, raising concerns about the impartiality of the nation’s highest law enforcement office.

___

A new poll shows Trump remains extremely popular among Florida Republicans.

And so do Republican lawmakers who control a supermajority in the Florida Legislature.

Top Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio released the results of a new survey as Gov. Ron DeSantis engaged in a public fight over immigration policy. The poll shows that 83% of Republican Primary voters approve of the work of the Florida Legislature and only 12% disapprove, even after a week of public pressure labeling the body’s work as “weak.”

Moreover, voters oppose the Governor’s plan to restrict the state’s ballot initiative process heavily.

Unsurprisingly, Trump enjoys especially strong support from Primary voters. About 90% approve of the President’s job and 82% “strongly approve.”

Fabrizio also tested opinions on policies.

About 67% supported repealing in-state tuition for individuals who had immigrated to the country illegally and just 28% opposed that.

About 90% of Republican Primary voters support requiring local and Florida law enforcement, while just 7% oppose such a mandate. About 81% of voters surveyed approve of using state funds to detain and deport immigrants, while only 14% say that would be the wrong move.

And 84% of those surveyed support making it a state crime for undocumented people to enter Florida, while 11% oppose that.

But the poll found some DeSantis-backed proposals the Legislature declined to hear were unpopular. Most notably, 55% oppose any effort to limit the ability of ballot measure supporters to collect petitions. Only 17% favor such an action, something

Additionally, 62% of Republican Primary voters don’t want lawyers to be given the ability to block constitutional initiatives. About 72% of those surveyed voiced support for citizen-led initiatives in general, while just 14% opposed the process.

___

Veteran government affairs strategist Jared Willis is joining The Mayernick Group. Willis will focus on guiding clients through legislative and regulatory challenges while advocating for impactful policy solutions.

The move comes after Willis, in 2022, founded the independent government affairs now known as Catalyst Strategies.

Willis is a Florida Bar-licensed attorney with a deep background in public policy, including health care, education, real estate and property insurance.

Willis previously worked with former Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, where he helped guide her policy initiatives.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jared Willis early in his career, and I’ve witnessed him grow to be an effective advocate, helping clients navigate the legislative process and achieve their policy goals,” Passidomo said of her former staffer, adding that he’ll “be a great addition to the Mayernick team.”

And the team agrees.

“Jared is widely known for his integrity and sharp legal expertise when it comes to complex policy issues. We are excited to have him bring these qualities to our firm,” said Frank Mayernick, co-founding partner of The Mayernick Group.

Added Tracy Mayernick, the firm’s other founding partner: “We are thrilled to welcome Jared Willis to The Mayernick Group. Jared brings a strong track record of advocacy and a commitment to finding meaningful policy solutions, and we look forward to the impact he will make as part of our team.”

Before launching Catalyst, Willis was the government affairs manager for Strategos Group for nearly two years and the director of government relations for the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.

___

The Associated Industries of Florida is welcoming Cameron Fink as its new Director of Governmental Affairs.

“I’m pleased to have Cameron join our government relations team at AIF,” said Adam Basford, AIF’s vice president of Governmental Affairs. “He is a hard worker, has built many relationships in the legislative and executive branches, and has a thorough understanding of Florida politics and policy issues. He will be a great asset to our team and our members as we work to advance policies that continue to promote economic growth and prosperity in Florida.”

Fink has been the Deputy Legislative Affairs Director at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for the past two years. He previously was the Director of Operations at The Advocacy Partners in Tallahassee.

He holds a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy and a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Florida State University.

“AIF is well-respected in the halls of the Capitol, and I’m excited for the opportunity to become a part of the team advocating on behalf of Florida’s job creators,” Fink said. “I look forward to getting to learn more about AIF’s members and working with them to help ensure a thriving business climate in our great state.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period, during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries.

—@JenniferJJacobs: “This is not about ending USAID,” @SecRubio told reporters just now. @elonmusk earlier today said he spoke with President Trump about USAID. “I went over it with him in detail and he agreed we should shut it down,” Musk said in a late-night live session on X.

—@McFaul: In 2012, when I was the U.S. ambassador to Russia, (Vladimir) Putin shut down USAID inside Russia. Why? Because their work supported free markets, democracy, human rights — i.e., causes that threatened Putins dictatorship. Shutting down USAID is exactly what autocrats all over the world want.

—@JeremyRedfernFL: Governor DeSantis announces that next fiscal year’s budget proposal is a reduction when compared to the current fiscal year’s budget. What other states are reducing spending?

—@FLHSMV: This morning, FHP and our federal partners @HSI_HQ and @ICEgov completed dual operations in Tallahassee, detaining suspected Tren De Aruaga members on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S.

Tweet, tweet:

—@BSFarrington: I wasn’t missing life in the Capitol press corps until I saw the Governor released his budget just before midnight on a Sunday. Disappointed I had to sleep peacefully instead of pouring over a document that isn’t going to mean crap by the time the House and Senate have their say.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Super Bowl LIX — 5; Florida Chamber’s 2025 Legislative Fly-In — 6; ‘Cobra Kai’ final episodes premiere — 9; ‘The White Lotus’ season three premieres — 12; The James Madison Institute’s 2025 Naples Annual Dinner — 13; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 16; ‘1923’ season two premieres — 19; the 2025 Oscars – 26; 2025 Session single bill filing deadline — 27; Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress — 28; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 28; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 30; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 34; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 35; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 43; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 52; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 56; ‘Andor’ season two premieres — 76; Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour begins in Los Angeles — 83; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 87; Florida TaxWatch Spring Meeting — 98; Epic Universe grand opening — 107; ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ premieres — 108; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 115; Special Election for SD 19 — 126; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 127; 2025 Florida Tech & Innovation Summit begins — 141; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 143; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 157; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 171; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 183; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 225; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 290; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 316; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 318; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 455; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 472; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 493; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 683; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 823; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 969; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,256; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1,372; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,772; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,503.





— TOP STORY —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis unveils spending plan for next year. How will fight with Legislature affect it?” via Lawrence Mower, Romy Ellenbogen and Jeff Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis has proposed a $115.6 billion state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Key proposals include $510 million for illegal immigration countermeasures, a six-week sales tax holiday on guns and ammunition and a $609 million increase in K-12 education funding. The budget also continues the home-hardening program and back-to-school sales tax holidays. A fuel tax holiday for boaters and eliminating the business rent tax are also recommended.

The proposed budget is about $900 million less than last year’s final budget. It eliminates 741 vacant state government positions while increasing the Governor’s office staff by 11. State lawmakers rejected DeSantis’ plan to fly migrants out of Florida and passed a bill stripping him of some immigration enforcement powers. He has vowed to veto the bill but expressed a willingness to negotiate.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell criticized the budget for not addressing cost of living issues. The budget includes funding for E-Verify enforcement, increased pay for state police and firefighters, and additional money for voter signature verification, voter registration, and investigations into petition fraud allegations. DeSantis seeks to couple $27 million in arts funding with a new law requiring programs to be “appropriate for all age groups.”

State economists have warned of a potential $10 billion deficit in the next three years and a need to adjust state spending. The budget also includes $830 million to pay down state debt and $69 million for state park infrastructure improvements and resource management.

—”DeSantis proposes several tax holidays in next budget, including one for guns and ammo” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

— BUDGET NOTES —

“DeSantis promotes ‘focus on fiscal responsibility’ for proposed Florida budget” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With a proposed Florida budget of $115.6 billion, which would leave $14.6 billion in reserves, DeSantis said fiscal responsibility will be the theme for his 2025-26 spending plan. His budget’s name this year reflects that. The “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget represents a “significant’ reduction” over last year’s budget, DeSantis said. “Florida’s steadfast commitment to fiscal conservatism is why we are in such good financial shape,” DeSantis said in a press release Monday. “Florida has experienced historic success by keeping government spending low while balancing significant investments in meaningful initiatives.”

“DeSantis’ ‘law and order’ budget puts illegal immigration over prisons” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — If budgets are a statement of priorities, DeSantis clarifies where his lie is in his seventh proposed budget. His 2025-26 fiscal year budget proposal slots a lot of money to thwart and address illegal immigration while allocating a relatively modest sum for the state’s criminal justice system. “DeSantis recommends $505 million and 15 FTE (full-time employees) in the current year for the Division of Emergency Management and $4.4 million and 21 FTE to establish a Special Immigration Unit at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to immediately assist the federal administration’s enforcement of illegal immigration,” the memo reads.

“DeSantis wants another $62M to equip the Florida State Guard” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A proposed budget from DeSantis includes $62 million to equip the Florida State Guard. DeSantis, in 2022, announced a push to reinstate the Florida State Guard and launched the force the following year. “Since 2023, the Florida State Guard has proven to be an invaluable force augmenting manpower and providing important resources to impacted Floridians during disasters,” reads a budget memo in the Governor’s “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget. The $62 million would go toward equipment, including maritime vessels, essential vehicles, debris removal resources and training for rapid search and recovery efforts during and after natural disasters.

“DeSantis wants cuts to Agriculture Department amid feud with Wilton Simpson” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has proposed a significant reduction in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) budget, seeking a $398 million cut, bringing it to $2.68 billion. This includes a 73% cut to executive direction and support services and a $251 million reduction in food, nutrition and wellness funding. Agricultural environmental services and the division of licensing would also see decreases. However, the Department’s consumer protection division would receive an increase. These proposed cuts come amid a dispute between DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Simpson regarding immigration enforcement. The Florida Legislature passed a bill naming Simpson the chief immigration officer, which DeSantis opposes.

“DeSantis budget reroutes some health care spending while decreasing overall” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Certain health services could be trimmed down after DeSantis announced his new fiscal year 2025-26 budget proposal, but others would get a boost. The Governor’s budget recommendations for Health and Human Services focus on behavioral health, substance use issues, seniors and their caregivers, those with unique abilities and survivors of human trafficking. There are also proposed increases in support for foster and adoptive families, with a goal geared toward supporting and assisting adoptive children’s transition into adulthood. The new budget would provide more than $266.9 million for cancer research advancement.

“DeSantis wants to restore $27M in arts grants funding, but with family-friendly strings” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A year after DeSantis controversially vetoed $32 million in arts grant funding, he wants most of it back. But he only wants to fund projects the state deems safe for children. The Governor’s proposed budget includes $27 million for cultural and museum grants but wants language in Florida law to “ensure funding is provided only to activities and programs that are appropriate for all age groups.” He also wants $1 million of that funding set aside for projects connected with America250, a national celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. “It’s a chance to kind of come together as Floridians and as Americans,” DeSantis said at a news conference on the budget.

“Will New College take over The Ringling Museum? Gov. DeSantis calls for a change in his budget” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art could soon see a change in ownership. DeSantis has proposed moving all institutions at The Ringling Museum out from the auspices of Florida State University. Instead, he wants the New College of Florida to control the grounds. His budget proposes shifting duties and responsibilities at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Ca’d’Zan, and The Ringling Museum of Circus to the Sarasota liberal arts college instead of the Tallahassee-based school. All those assets sit on property in Sarasota adjacent to New College. But the move will surely draw attention two years after new DeSantis-appointed Trustees at New College started a conservative makeover of the state honors college.

“Shuck it: DeSantis budget shells out $30M for oyster reefs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Natural habitats for Florida bivalves are getting special attention in DeSantis’ new proposed budget. DeSantis is proposing a $30 million earmark for the 2025-26 fiscal year to restore oyster reefs in Apalachicola Bay, a 30-mile bivalve paradise on the Gulf Coast in Franklin County. For decades, the shallow bay produced over 90% of Florida’s commercially harvested oysters, accounting for roughly a tenth of the nation’s yearly supply. However, oyster fisheries suddenly collapsed in 2012 due to a combination of low freshwater flows from the Apalachicola River Basin, which led to a steep decline in the oyster population.

Sadowski Coalition highlights housing money in DeSantis’ budget — A nonpartisan collection of more than 40 statewide housing organizations is praising DeSantis for recommending full funding for housing programs in his budget recommendation. “The Sadowski Coalition is thrilled that Governor DeSantis’ budget recommendations include full funding for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) and the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) programs,” said Mark Hendrickson, facilitator of the Sadowski Coalition and Executive Director of the Florida Association of Local Housing Finance Authorities. “These programs excel at creating housing that is affordable for Floridians, from our seniors and veterans to our workforce and families, and fully funding them will continue to prioritize needed housing in the state.”

AFP-FL, LIBRE praise ‘Focus on Fiscal Responsibility’ budget — Americans for Prosperity-FL and The LIBRE Initiative-Florida issued statements praising DeSantis’ budget recommendations. AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said, “DeSantis’ strong commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic growth shines through in his budget recommendations, which put the taxpayers’ interests first.” LIBRE Initiative-FL Strategic Director David Santiago also lauded the proposal: “DeSantis’ budget prioritizes fiscal responsibility while ensuring that hardworking families, including members of Florida’s vibrant Hispanic community, continue to have access to economic opportunities.”

House Democrats pan Governor’s budget — House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell criticized the Governor’s recommendation, saying he “has once again left families behind.” Driskell said in a press release, “The Governor’s budget proposal focuses on grabbing headlines and trying to keep him relevant in the national spotlight while leaving Florida’s families behind. Florida is becoming too expensive for many Floridians, with the cost of insurance, groceries, and health care skyrocketing faster (than) our wages. DeSantis is so out of touch that he brags about ballooning the ‘rainy day fund’ to nearly 5 billion dollars while so many needs are going unmet.”

— 100 DAYS —

“Two weeks in, Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Joe Biden” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — He brought him up just after he was inaugurated. He ridiculed him while touring disaster sites in North Carolina, laughed about him in Las Vegas and pilloried him while delivering a virtual address to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Biden’s presidency ended two weeks ago. His photos no longer hang on the walls. His artwork choices in the Oval Office are gone. But inside the head of Trump he is still very much top of mind. “When I think of Biden, I think of incompetence and inflation,” Trump said on his sixth day in office. “And I’m being nice by saying — I’m being nice when I say that.”

“Trump administration ends temporary deportation protection for 350,000 Venezuelans” via The Associated Press — Trump’s administration is ending protections that shielded roughly 350,000 Venezuelans from deportation, leaving them with two months before they lose their right to work in the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s order affects 348,202 Venezuelans living in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) slated to expire in April. That’s about half of the approximately 600,000 who have the protection. The remaining protections are set to expire at the end of September. The termination notice will be published on Wednesday and be implemented 60 days later. It’s among the latest Trump administration actions targeting the immigration system, as officials work to make good on promises of cracking down on people illegally living in the country and to carry out the most extensive mass deportation effort in U.S. history.

“Trump preps order to dismantle Education Dept. as DOGE probes data” via Laura Meckler, Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — Trump is preparing an executive order aimed at eventually closing the Education Department and, in the short-term, dismantling it from within. The draft order acknowledges that only Congress can shut down the department and instead directs the agency to begin to diminish itself, these people said, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal issues. That work is underway already. The new administration has been trying to reduce the workforce by putting scores of employees on administrative leave and pressuring staff to quit voluntarily.

“USAID to be merged into State Department, 3 U.S. officials say” via Sara Cook and Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News — USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, will be merged into the State Department with significant cuts in the workforce. Still, it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, three U.S. officials told CBS News. Officials in Trump’s administration are expected to announce the moves in the coming days. Discussions about the extent of the funding reductions remained fluid on Monday. Trump made Secretary of State Rubio the acting administrator of USAID, sources said, and Rubio himself soon confirmed it to reporters traveling with him in El Salvador. Rubio said in a letter that he has authorized Peter Marocco, director of foreign assistance at State, to perform the duties of USAID’s deputy administrator and begin a “review and potential reorganization of USAID’s activities to maximize efficiency and align operations.”

“Some migrants arrested in Trump’s immigration crackdown have been released back into the U.S.” via Julia Ainsley of NBC News — The Trump administration aggressively publicized the arrests of more than 8,000 immigrants by federal agents since Inauguration Day, with the promise that those detained would be part of a historic mass deportation. Some have already been released back into the United States on a monitoring program. Since he took office, Trump and his allies have promoted immigration operations in cities like Chicago and New York, where agents across federal agencies were called in to increase the number of arrests. But arresting more people inside the United States on allegations of immigration violations means they need to be held somewhere. And significant space constraints in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities — and federal court orders forbidding indefinite detention — have forced the agency to release some of those arrested in the roundups rather than hold them until deportation.

“Miami Republicans trust Trump as new administration reengages with Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela” via Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — Miami’s Republican representatives in Congress expressed optimism on Sunday about Trump’s ability to bring change to Venezuela, as the new President reengages with autocratic ruler Maduro and cancels legal protected status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. In separate televised interviews, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and Maria Elvira Salazar indicated some concern about a series of decisive moves made in the previous 72 hours by the Trump administration. But the trio of Cuban American lawmakers said they were either working with the Trump administration to protect their constituents at risk of deportation or trusting him to ultimately force Maduro from office — which they have said should be the United States’ endgame in Venezuela.

“Senate confirms Chris Wright as Trump’s Energy Secretary” via Kelsey Tamborrino and Josh Siegel of POLITICO — Wright, the Denver-based fracking CEO tapped by Trump to lead the Energy Department, was confirmed to the role by the Senate Monday evening. Senators voted 59-38 to confirm Wright, including support from some Democrats, despite opposition to his nomination from environmental groups and their party’s leadership in the Senate who criticized his comments downplaying climate change as a serious global threat. Wright has pledged to pursue an all-of-the-above energy strategy at the agency, which oversees a wide array of energy research and development, maintains the country’s nuclear stockpile and operates the network of national laboratories.

“Trump administration opens antisemitism inquiries at five colleges including Columbia and Berkeley” via Colin Binkley of The Associated Press — The Trump administration is opening new investigations into allegations of antisemitism at five U.S. universities including Columbia and the University of California, Berkeley, the Education Department announced. It’s part of Trump’s promise to take a tougher stance against campus antisemitism and deal out harsher penalties than the Biden administration, which settled a flurry of cases with universities in its final weeks. The new investigations were opened the same day the Justice Department announced a new task force to root out antisemitism on college campuses. In an order signed last week, Trump called for aggressive action to fight anti-Jewish bias on campuses, including the deportation of foreign students who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

“Trump calls for wealth fund in executive order” via Andrew Duehren of The New York Times — Trump signed an executive order calling for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, tasking his administration with starting an investment vehicle typically found in countries in much better fiscal health than the United States. Trump said the fund could help finance the purchase of TikTok, the popular social media app that the Trump administration has tried to salvage from a congressionally approved ban. “I have the right to do that, and we might put that in the sovereign wealth fund, whatever we make, or if we do a partnership with very wealthy people, a lot of options, but we could put that as an example in the fund,” Trump said of buying TikTok.

“Inside Elon Musk’s aggressive incursion into the federal government” via Jonathan Swan, Theodore Schleifer, Maggie Haberman, Kate Conger, Ryan Mac and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — In Musk’s first two weeks in government, his lieutenants gained access to closely held financial and data systems, casting aside career officials who warned that they were defying protocols. They moved swiftly to shutter specific programs — and even an entire agency that had come into Musk’s crosshairs. They bombarded federal employees with messages suggesting they were lazy and encouraging them to leave their jobs. Empowered by Trump, Musk is waging a largely unchecked war against the federal bureaucracy that has already had far-reaching consequences. Musk’s aggressive incursions into at least half a dozen government agencies have challenged congressional authority and potentially breached civil service protections.

“Trump put on spot about Rupert Murdoch feud with billionaire feet away” via Corbin Boiles of the Daily Beast — In the Oval Office, a reporter questioned Trump about his decision to halt tariffs on Mexico, asking if it was due to market reactions or criticism from The Wall Street Journal, owned by Murdoch, who was present. Trump chuckled, stating he would talk to Murdoch and often disagreed with the paper. The Journal editorial board, seen as Murdoch’s mouthpiece, had criticized Trump’s policies, calling the Mexico tariffs “The Dumbest Trade War in History” and his vision of a closed economy unrealistic. Despite this criticism, Murdoch met with Trump, where the President praised him highly. The Journal’s editor says they cover Trump like any President, criticizing when deserved.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis turns down the volume in immigration battle with legislative leaders” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis shifted his tone on Monday, expressing optimism about reaching a compromise with state legislators on immigration. This came after previous clashes over his proposals, which the Legislature rejected. While not announcing a deal, DeSantis said discussions were “great,” and he was “pretty sure we’re going to get there.” He praised the Legislature’s past accomplishments and emphasized unity. Sen. Randy Fine defended the Legislature’s plan, saying the Governor wanted someone in the “deep state” to handle enforcement. Fine also denied allegations that Simpson, who would oversee enforcement under the plan, hired illegal labor. However, some Senators noted they had little time to propose amendments to the plan.

“Federal PAC fundraises off DeSantis illegal immigration battle; Governor says not affiliated” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Amid DeSantis’ ongoing battle with Republican lawmakers over illegal immigration legislation, a federal fundraising organization has launched a campaign off the issue. “God, Family and Country PAC” is based out of Arlington, Virginia, and only has financial activity dating back to the 2024 Election cycle. DeSantis said Monday that the group’s campaign is not “affiliated with or sanctioned by me. Buyer beware…” The ad’s official page is titled “DeSantis goes nuclear.” “Ron DeSantis just issued a grave warning to Republicans in Florida who just passed a bill that guts President Trump’s plan to end illegal immigration,” the page states.

“Nick DiCeglie, Lindsay Cross buck partisanship with neighborhood flood safety measure” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — State Sen. DiCeglie, an Indian Rocks Beach Republican, and state Rep. Cross, a St. Petersburg Democrat, are collaborating on legislation to improve traffic safety and manage vehicle behavior during floods and severe weather. The lawmakers filed bipartisan legislation (SB 350 and HB 241) prohibiting motorists from driving at high speeds through a flood zone. This proposed law would reduce the number of vehicles creating wakes and exacerbating potential flood damage to homes and businesses. “I heard from countless residents whose homes were already flooded during Hurricane Helene forced to endure even more flood damage from vehicles driving at high speeds through their neighborhood, causing additional wake,” DiCeglie said. “This is a common-sense fix that will ensure our communities are protected during these extreme weather events.”

“Electric vehicle charging stations could help fund infrastructure projects” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers propose using funds from public electric vehicle charging stations for infrastructure projects, like roads. DiCeglie’s bill (SB 462) would direct these funds to the State Transportation Trust Fund via the Department of Transportation. DeSantis also supports using existing energy storage taxes for road projects totaling $4 million. The proposal would allocate 6 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity used at public charging stations to the trust fund starting October 2025. With over 11,200 public charging stations and nearly 168,000 registered EVs, this could generate millions. The measure would end on June 30, 2030. The state could collect between 60 cents to $1.80 per charge.

“Tom Leek’s bill declares state’s Black history museum to be built in St. Johns County” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Sen. Leek is pushing for Florida’s Museum of Black History to be built in St. Johns County in a new bill filed Monday after lawmakers have debated where to put it. Leek’s SB 466 states that the Legislature intended to build the museum in St. Johns County and establishes a nine-person Board of Directors, with three gubernatorial appointees, three appointees each of the Senate President and House Speaker, and two House members and two Senators picked by their chamber’s respective leaders. The bill, which would take effect July 1, requires all Board appointments to be made by July 31. Leek also calls on the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners to provide administrative help and staff until the museum’s project planning, design, and engineering are complete.

“Toby Overdorf moves to un-ban bump stocks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eight months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 2018 ban on bump stocks that enable semiautomatic rifles to fire at machine gun-like speeds, Florida should do the same, according to state Rep. Overdorf. The Palm City Republican filed legislation (HB 6013) to repeal a ban on the controversial gun accessories, which have been illegal in Florida for nearly seven years. It’s the first — and, so far, only — bill he’s filed for the 2025 Legislative Session. He said the measure is necessary for Florida Statutes to align with federal law. Today, he said, gun shops in the state risk losing their license if they sell bump stocks, also called bump-fire stocks, despite a national repeal of the ban.

Mike Caruso out as Infrastructure Chair — Rep. Caruso lost a game of musical chairs on his own Committee. House Speaker Daniel Perez issued a memo Monday stripping Caruso of the House Economic Infrastructure Subcommittee Chair and installing Rep. Chip LaMarca in his place. The swap comes after Caruso cast the House’s lone nay vote on the immigration bill. Caruso has also moved his office to the proverbial basement. He’ll have company, though — Rep. John Temple, who voted for the bill but later expressed regret on social media, also had his office moved.

“Florida highway troopers want more answers about new immigration powers” via Romy Ellenbogen, Lawrence Mower and Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida Highway Patrol troopers could soon be deputized to perform some of the functions of federal immigration officers under an agreement DeSantis signed with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. DeSantis said last week during a news conference that Highway Patrol troopers will have “authority to exercise immigration power.” But the union representing the majority of troopers warns the agency needs millions more dollars to carry out its work — money that neither DeSantis nor the Legislature have assigned to the historically underfunded organization. “We’re going to be the tip of the spear, with no additional funding,” said William Smith, the Florida Highway Patrol chapter president of Florida’s Police Benevolent Association.

“Mangrove Property Insurance lands ‘exceptional’ rating ahead of covering homeowners in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new Florida insurance company has obtained a Financial Stability Rating of “Exceptional” for selling homeowners insurance in the state. Mangrove Property Insurance Co. received the “A” ranking from Demotech, which assigns Financial Stability Ratings. The high rating signifies that insurers possess exceptional financial stability, a surplus of policyholders, liquidity of invested assets, and a level of financial leverage that covers reasonable loss and loss adjustments. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation last week approved Mangrove to provide property and casualty insurance to Florida homeowners.

“Florida gambling officials try to crack down on illegal overseas wagering operations” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Florida gaming officials are trying to stop overseas bookmakers and casinos from cashing in on illegal gambling operations in Florida. Florida Gaming Control Commission officials announced they’ve sent case-and-desist letters to three overseas operations that have established online gambling websites accessible in Florida. “Gaming, both land-based and online, is strictly regulated in Florida,” said the Commission’s executive director, Ross Marshman. “The only online sportsbook operating lawfully in Florida is the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s Hard Rock Bet. Anyone in Florida betting on the Big Game needs to know this. Bettor beware.”

“Record number of young manatees died in Florida in 2024” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Florida’s youngest manatees died in record numbers last year, possibly from lingering malnutrition or a counterintuitive sign that sea cow reproduction is slowly recovering after years of fewer births during the ‘great manatee famine.’ A record 154 young Florida manatees died before reaching 1 year of age in 2024, including more than half of the 100 manatees that died in Brevard County, state statistics show. So-called “perinatal” manatee deaths also were 27% of the overall 565 manatee deaths last year, an almost 60% increase over the 91 perinatal deaths in 2023. The previous record of perinatal manatee deaths in Florida was 129 (15.5% of overall deaths) in 2013, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission statistics.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“FBI braces for potential purge of those deemed disloyal to Trump” via Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney of POLITICO — Thousands of FBI agents and employees are being asked by Justice Department leadership to fill out a 12-question survey detailing their roles in investigations stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The questionnaire contributes to mounting anxiety inside the bureau as leaders and agents brace for a potential purge of those deemed disloyal to Trump and his new administration. It has prompted resistance from leaders of some of the bureau’s nationwide field offices; some have urged subordinates not to fill out the questionnaire and let higher-ranking officials handle the fallout.

“Scott Franklin picked to chair House Subcommittee with environmental focus” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — U.S. Rep. Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, has been appointed Chair of the House Science, Space and Technology Environment Subcommittee. This will be Franklin’s second term on the Science, Space and Technology Committee, his office said in a press release. U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, a Texas Republican, chairs the Committee. “It’s an honor to be selected to serve as Chairman of the Environment Subcommittee,” Franklin said in the release. “I’m eager to tackle environmental research related to weather forecasting and ensuring disaster readiness. I thank Chairman Babin for this opportunity and look forward to advancing America First policy priorities to remain at the forefront of innovation and boost job growth.”



— ELECTIONS —

“DeSantis lost bid to kill your right to change law by ballot initiative, but he’ll be back” via Noreen Marcus of the Florida Bulldog — Roxey Nelson wants a word with anybody who doesn’t care if DeSantis gets the Legislature to help him make voter initiatives vanish. DeSantis’ effort fizzled during last week’s Special Session, but the Governor is expected to try again at the Regular Session starting March 4. Nelson is executive vice president of Miramar-based 1199SEIU Florida, a union representing about 35,000 current and retired health care workers. She said that before the passage of Amendment 2, the voter-proposed minimum wage law, some employees of billion-dollar companies had to sleep in their cars. “What it’s done is raise wages for thousands and thousands of workers,” Nelson said.

“DeSantis predicts Florida Supreme Court will block marijuana amendment from ballot” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis predicted efforts to put marijuana legislation back on the ballot won’t pass muster in court. Weeks after Smart & Safe Florida launched a fresh attempt to put a legalization measure on the 2026 ballot, DeSantis said he remains opposed to the new proposal, just as he opposed one that failed to pass in 2024. “There’s a lot of different perspectives on marijuana. It should not be in our constitution,” he said. “If you feel strongly about it, you have elections for the Legislature. Go back candidates that you believe will be able to deliver what your vision is on that.” He asserted the ballot language for the new proposal may not even be cleared by the Florida Supreme Court.

“Anthony Bonna, Port St. Lucie Council member, launches bid to succeed Toby Overdorf in HD 85” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After nearly seven years in local government, Bonna is seeking higher office. He’s the first candidate to file for the 2026 race for House District 85, where Rep. Overdorf must leave office due to term limits. Bonna is off to a hot start. His campaign reports that he’s already collected over 100 contributions totaling nearly $100,000 from his campaign account and political committee, Treasure Coast Leadership Fund. A real estate and marketing professional, Bonna said he’s taking cues from Trump and DeSantis, whose leadership, values, and “America First” policies he hopes to reflect and expand upon with a win next November. “President Trump and Gov. DeSantis need strong conservative voices who won’t back down from doing what’s necessary to keep our state and nation great,” he said.

Happening tonight:

___





— LOCAL: S. FL —

“ICE reports 32 arrests of undocumented immigrants in Palm Beach County under Trump crackdown” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — Officers from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement arrested 32 undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of crimes over two days last week in Palm Beach County, the agency confirmed. The 32 people came from 10 Caribbean and Central and South American nations, including Guatemala, Haiti and Venezuela. All faced criminal but nonviolent offenses. Their crimes ranged from drug possession and prostitution to driving under the influence. These people “will be detained pending their removal from the United States or a hearing before an immigration judge,” said ICE in a press release. It was not known if any local police agencies participated in the arrests or where those arrested were in custody.

“Traffic stops, ID-related charges lead to IRC arrests in immigration enforcement operation” via Corey Arwood of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Several arrests in a recent immigration enforcement operation arose from traffic stops and misdemeanor identification-related charges, according to Sheriff’s officials and law enforcement records. In a social media post, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office announced the detainment of 24 people for questioning by federal authorities. Records show that at least eight of those apprehended were charged with driver’s license or ID-related violations. “Traffic interdictions” were conducted by deputies and agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. “We’re stopping people based on their committing a traffic infraction,” Capt. Joe Abollo said.

“West Palm Beach names former PBSO Colonel Tony Araujo as its permanent Police Chief” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Col. Araujo is West Palm Beach’s new Police Chief, Mayor Keith James announced at a news conference. West Palm Beach has been without a permanent Police Chief since October, when James fired Chief Frank Adderley, citing financial improprieties among the Department’s command leadership. Adderley, who had been hired by James as Chief in 2019, has denied that he knew of or participated in any financial improprieties. Araujo has served as Interim Police Chief since October. James has been circumspect about his decision to fire Adderley, though he has said he was “deeply disturbed” by a fatal crash involving West Palm Beach police this past Summer in Boynton Beach.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida Polytechnic University forges partnership with Lakeland business incubator” via The Lakeland Ledger — Leaders of Florida Polytechnic University and Catapult Lakeland signed a memorandum of understanding that will give students and faculty access to the business incubator in downtown Lakeland. Florida Poly said the partnership seeks to empower students and faculty with hands-on STEM education and entrepreneurial opportunities. “We now have a platform for collaboration, and I firmly believe that it doesn’t matter who gets the credit; it just matters that we do good things together and make a difference,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said. “Ultimately, we all want to make Lakeland a hub for innovation and this is just one step.” Florida Poly students can work with Catapult’s entrepreneurial community, participate in pitch nights, engage in mentorship relationships and gain firsthand experience with startup development.

“DeSantis reappoints Republican donor William Christy to UCF Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis reappointed business owner and Republican donor Christy onto the University of Central Florida (UCF) Board of Trustees. “Christy has launched multiple successful startup companies and played a key role in designing and producing several medical devices,” DeSantis said. Christy’s reappointment requires confirmation by the Florida Senate. Since 2021, Christy has donated $45,000 to Republicans, which includes $30,000 to the Empower Parents PAC, previously known as the Friends of Ron DeSantis. Christy was first appointed to the UCF Board in 2021. His previous trustee term expired on Jan. 6.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Law firm sues the owner of crane-damaged office building in St. Pete” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — One of the largest tenants at the St. Petersburg office building mangled by a fallen construction crane in Hurricane Milton has taken legal action against its landlord. Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns LLP on Jan. 31 filed a lawsuit against a company affiliated with Georgia-based Mason Capital Partners, seeking the termination of its lease or the ability to withhold rent payments. A tower crane at the Residences at 400 Central crashed into the 490 First office building during Milton’s historic 100 mph winds, forcing Johnson Pope to relocate to another downtown office temporarily. The 240,000-square-foot building also counts the Tampa Bay Times, L3 Harris Technologies, and several other companies among its tenants.

“Two St. Pete Beach hotels won’t reopen until Summer. Workers are nervous” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — The Beachcomber and the Bellwether Beach Resort, two staple St. Pete Beach hotels, won’t open until Summer due to damage sustained in last year’s storms. The state was alerted last week that 107 Bellwether employees — who work as bartenders, servers, housekeepers, front desk staff and more — are expected to be out of work through July 1. Staff said they’ve been furloughed since Hurricane Helene hit four months ago. Pyramid Global Hospitality manages both St. Pete Beach hotels, which offer a combined 258 rooms. It also manages Clearwater Beach Marriott Resort on Sand Key and two hotels in Tampa.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“State audit finds overall unnecessary spending under former UF President Ben Sasse” via Garrett Shanley of The Independent Florida Alligator — A preliminary report from the Florida Auditor General found UF failed to prevent former President Sasse from leveraging his executive privileges to spend university funds inappropriately. The Florida Auditor General’s report revealed new details about Sasse’s spending practices, including using more than $300,000 in university funds to charter flights on the University Athletic Association’s private jets for trips without clear business purposes. Auditors found UF allowed Sasse to award a large chunk of his inner circle — including members of his former Capitol Hill staff — salaries far exceeding the university’s market-rate averages and without soliciting competing applications from other candidates. The audit also raised concerns over the university’s decision to let Sasse keep his $1 million salary for a continued role as a professor and adviser to the UF Board of Trustees Chair.

“JSO officers sic K-9 on unarmed man, prompting federal lawsuit” via Krista Torralva of The Tributary — A Jacksonville man, Joseph Bratcher, is suing the Sheriff’s Office and three officers, claiming his rights were violated during a traffic stop. An officer sicced a K-9 on Bratcher, who was forced to crawl toward the handler before the dog released his arm, leaving him with injuries. Police claimed Bratcher didn’t comply; however, bodycam footage shows a nonviolent scene until the K-9 attack. Experts suggest the force was excessive, as there was no apparent threat. Bratcher was charged with reckless driving and resisting, but the charges were later dropped. JSO requested $35,000 for K-9 unit records, which Bratcher’s attorney did not pay.

“Jacksonville Jaguars name Tony Boselli executive vice president of Football Operations” via Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville Jaguars have named Hall of Fame left tackle Boselli the team’s executive vice president of Football Operations. Boselli has worked as a member of the Jaguars’ game-day radio broadcast crew since 2013 and has been a team ambassador for many years since his retirement in 2003. In speaking with local reporters shortly before the announcement was made Monday morning, Boselli called the opportunity a “dream come true.” Boselli was Jacksonville’s first-ever draft pick, selected second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft. He played for the franchise from 1995-2001 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

“Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton to resign after 23 years” via Jim Henry of The Tallahassee Democrat — Leonard Hamilton – the all-time winningest men’s basketball coach in Florida State University history who also played a notable role in breaking the color barrier in the sport both as a player and coach – is resigning as the Seminoles’ head coach effective at the end of the season, his 23rd at the school. After months of discussion with FSU leadership, Hamilton announced his resignation Monday afternoon. “I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here,” Hamilton said.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Some Manatee County Commissioners argue building moratorium needed to catch up with growth” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Fed up with congested roads and hurricane-flooded homes, Manatee County Commissioners are calling local developers to the negotiation table to address concerns about rapid development in east Manatee County with threats of imposing a building moratorium. Commissioners then effectively struck down a controversial policy that, in 2023, opened the door for Lakewood Ranch and several other master-planned communities to develop farther eastward in Manatee County, with plans to build tens of thousands of new homes on thousands of acres of land previously zoned for agriculture. The policy allowed only developers of master-planned communities to develop east of the county’s municipal service boundary line if they met specific criteria.

“Mote unveils new technology designed to combat red tide blooms” via Carter Weinhofer of Your Observer — Solutions to eliminate red tide are here. Staff from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and other Mote consultants displayed an array of new technologies the team developed to fight red tide blooms at a Jan. 29 event for media representatives. Michael Crosby, president and CEO of Mote Marine Laboratory, said this event marked significant progress for the organization’s long-standing efforts to mitigate red tide. He was tasked with it from his first day at Mote in 2010. “We now have nearly two dozen that are ready to be deployed once we get through the permitting,” Crosby said. “Every single one of these developed technologies is a huge advancement in our ability to use science, to use advanced technology to solve problems, to restore ecosystems, to fight these harmful algal blooms.” Crosby said that until recently, most grant funding for red tides had focused on studying algae and their impacts. “Without our legislators and our Governor really embracing this vision and believing in us, none of this would happen,” Crosby said.

— TOP OPINION —

“The Democrats show why they lost” via Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently convened to select new leadership, where outgoing Chair Jaime Harrison explained the party’s rules for gender balance in its Vice-Chair race.

Harrison clarified that nonbinary candidates are not counted as male or female, requiring the remaining six positions to be gender-balanced. He acknowledged the complexity of the rules and the consultations with various Committees to ensure inclusivity.

While the DNC aims to win elections, its recent meeting included a land acknowledgment, protests, and a defense of its current strategy. The official party structure has limited influence compared to progressive activist groups, who have shaped the party’s agenda. These groups, funded by liberal donors, advocate for causes such as climate change, abortion, and racial justice. They effectively promote their ideas through media, often influencing journalists’ coverage and shaping public perception.

In the 2020 Democratic Primary, candidates adopted positions pushed by these groups, including decriminalizing the border and reparations. A recent poll shows a disconnect between voters’ priorities (economy, health care, immigration) and their perception of the Democratic Party’s focus (abortion, LGBTQ policy, climate change). This perception aligns with the priorities of progressive activist groups, not necessarily Democratic officials.

The DNC meetings showed little change in the party’s approach. Activists were supported when interrupting speakers. The new Vice-Chair is David Hogg, a young activist who promotes progressive stances. Hogg believes Democrats lost in 2024 because they failed to rally young voters on issues like guns and climate change. Despite data suggesting young voters share similar priorities to older voters, Hogg’s selection shows a desire to attract voters without addressing mainstream concerns.

___

“Skylar Zander: National School Choice Week – Florida’s focus on educational freedom is working” via Florida Politics — Florida’s universal Education Savings Account (ESA) program transforms education, allowing families to customize their children’s learning.

The program empowers parents to choose options that best fit their child’s needs and goals.

Florida has been a leader in school choice for over two decades, starting with limited scholarships for low-income families. Now, school choice programs have expanded to include all income levels with more available scholarships.

Two years ago, the state established a universal ESA program, providing families with financial resources to select their desired educational environment. Students currently receive scholarships averaging $8,000, which can be used for private schools, tutoring, homeschool materials, and other resources. Over 500,000 students now use these scholarships, including 300,000 benefiting from the Florida Empowerment Scholarship.

The universal ESA program has become crucial for educational freedom in the state. Maintaining the program ensures every family can make the best educational decisions for their children. Safeguarding universal ESAs protects a child’s right to a personalized education, emphasizing the freedom that school choice provides.

Beyond academics, school choice eases financial burdens, enabling parents to choose options that align with their values. A core component of these programs is the recognition that parents know their children best.

Florida’s leaders and the Department of Education have worked to ensure access and success. With expanding state and federal funding, school choice is poised to thrive. The recent National School Choice Week highlighted the program’s impact, emphasizing excellence and success for all students.

— OPINIONS —

“An alarmingly narrow House majority” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The House of Representatives currently has a narrow Republican majority of 218 to 215 Democrats, with two vacancies due to resignations. After Rep. Elise Stefanik’s upcoming resignation to become a U.N. Ambassador, the balance will shift to 217 Republicans and 215 Democrats, with three vacancies. This means Republicans cannot afford to lose a single vote on party-line issues. Democrats in New York are reportedly trying to delay the election to fill Stefanik’s seat, potentially until June or later, to hinder the Republican agenda. Speaker Mike Johnson has accused Democrats of “political corruption” and expressed concerns about the 750,000 people in New York’s 21st Congressional District who will be without representation. The narrow majority could affect the Trump administration’s ability to pass legislation, particularly after the Florida Special Elections add two Republicans. The political maneuvering highlights the challenges of governing with such a slim margin.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Super Bowl ticket prices are 50% less than last year on resale market” via CNN — The Kansas City Chiefs might make history this weekend, but ticket prices aren’t reflecting that. The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans has fallen below $4,000 on the secondary market, according to the reseller TickPick, marking a 30% decline over the past week — and more than 50% cheaper compared to last year’s record-breaking Super Bowl. The Chiefs, who face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, hope to be the first team to win three successive Super Bowl rings. Despite that historic feat on the line, fans apparently aren’t excited to splash out big bucks. There are a few potential reasons related to this year’s host city — and perhaps a slight dose of Chiefs fatigue.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Dan Barrow, Communications Director at the Department of Management Services; Dan Berger and former Sen. Dwight Bullard.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.