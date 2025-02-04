Poll: Florida Republicans support Donald Trump, the Legislature, preserving ballot measure process

A new poll shows President Donald Trump remains extremely popular among Florida Republicans. And so do Republican lawmakers who control a supermajority in the Florida Legislature.

Pollster Tony Fabrizio, best known as Trump’s top pollster, released results of a new survey as Gov. Ron DeSantis has engaged in a public fight over immigration policy. But the poll shows 83% of Republican Primary voters approve of the work by the Florida Legislature, while just 12% disapprove, even after a week of public pressure labeling the body’s work as “weak.”

Moreover, voters oppose the Governor’s plan to heavily restrict the state’s ballot initiative process.

“Florida RPV (Republican Primary voters) love the immigration policies, but they are heavily against the proposals on citizen-led initiatives,” Fabrizio wrote.

The Legislature last week passed the Tackling and Reforming Unlawful Migration Policy (TRUMP) Act, which the Governor has threatened to veto. Both the Governor and lawmakers say their own proposals would best empower Trump’s deportation agenda.

Trump enjoys especially strong support among Republican Primary voters. About 90% approve of the job the President is doing — 82% “strongly approve” — while only 9% disapprove.

That’s based on responses from 600 voters surveyed last Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 28 and 29. The Legislature passed the TRUMP Act on Jan. 28. Of those polled, 57% had seen, heard or read about the Special Session where the bill was taken up.

Regarding impressions of the Session, immigration and border security were the chief takeaways from 42% of those surveyed, while 13% were most aware of a disagreement with DeSantis and 13% saw it about alignment with Trump’s agenda.

Fabrizio also tested opinions on policies.

About 67% supported repealing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, with just 28% in opposition. The Governor supported the move and it was included in the Legislature’s bill.

About 90% of Republican Primary voters support requiring local and state law enforcement to help enforce federal immigration law, while just 7% oppose such a mandate.

About 81% of voters surveyed approve of using state funds to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, while only 14% say that would be the wrong move.

And 84% of those surveyed support making it a state crime for undocumented people to enter Florida, while 11% oppose that.

But the poll found some proposals backed by DeSantis that the Legislature declined to hear last week were unpopular. Most notably, 55% oppose any effort to limit the ability of ballot measure supporters to collect petitions. Only 17% favor such an action, something DeSantis called for when he initially ordered lawmakers to Tallahassee for a Special Session.

Additionally, 62% of Republican Primary voters don’t want lawyers to be given the ability to block constitutional initiatives.

About 72% of those surveyed voiced support for citizen-led initiatives in general, while just 14% opposed the process.

About 76% want to keep the petition process in place, and only 15% believe the process should be eliminated because it has been abused by special interests. Of those who like keeping the process, 36% considered it an important tool for giving voters a voice. The remaining 40% said they don’t always agree with initiatives but still don’t want them to be eliminated.

