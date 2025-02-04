Senate Democrats delay Pam Bondi confirmation, vote now expected Wednesday

Stalling tactics Democrats deployed mean Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s confirmation won’t happen until at least Wednesday.

Her nomination came to the Senate floor on Monday, but Democrats stopped a full vote the same day. The Senate did clear a cloture vote on a 52-46, vote, but no Democrats supported moving straight into a vote.

Still, the former Florida Attorney General appears to be on track for confirmation. A vote is now expected on Bondi’s confirmation on the floor Wednesday morning.

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, expressed disappointment the entire minority caucus would block Bondi’s fast confirmation.

“If my colleagues won’t cross the aisle for this qualified nominee, they’ll show that they’re intent on opposing President Trump’s picks for purely partisan reasons,” he said. “Ms. Bondi’s ready and able to serve our country, and she’ll work with President Trump to restore faith in the Justice Department.”

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dick Durbin’s office, as Bondi’s confirmation reached the floor, issued letters to several Justice Department nominees demanding answers on the recent dismissal of all FBI investigators and federal prosecutors who had worked on cases involving Jan. 6 rioters. That included a seven-page letter to Bondi demanding to know if she was involved, and what as Attorney General she would do to stop further retribution.

“As America faces a heightened threat landscape, these shocking removals and reassignments deprive DOJ and the FBI of experienced, senior leadership and decades of experience fighting violent crime, espionage, and terrorism,” the Democratic-led letter reads.

Similar letters were also sent to FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, Deputy Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche, acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll and acting Attorney General James McHenry.

In addition to sending out letters, Senate Democrats also consumed time on Monday evening in protest of a stop in funding for USAID. Instead of advancing Bondi’s confirmation Monday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, gave extended remarks questioning the legality of ceasing spending authorized by Congress.