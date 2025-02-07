Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.7.25

Good Friday morning.

Breaking late Thursday —“Florida House continues to spar with Gov Ron. DeSantis, launches line-item veto reviews” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — House Speaker Daniel Perez, in a late afternoon email to members, outlined a new set of “combined workgroups,” which will review line-item vetoes from the current 2024-25 budget DeSantis signed last year. The creation of these groups amounts to political warfare between DeSantis’ executive branch and the Legislature, despite both chambers and the Governor all being Republicans. The workgroups will allow lawmakers to discuss vetoes from the budget and determine which should be taken up for a potential veto override. Perez has authorized the groups to meet on Monday for up to 10 days. “Upon conclusion of its work, each work group will submit its recommendation for further legislative action, if any, to their Subcommittee Chairs, the originating Committee Chair and me (Perez,)” the memo reads.

Also breaking — “Casey DeSantis considers running for Florida Governor amid push from top donors” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — Republican donors at a gathering last week in Palm Beach County openly discussed the prospect of Casey DeSantis’ running for Governor in 2026. For the first time, Florida’s First Lady is seriously considering the idea. Ron DeSantis, her husband, faces term limits and cannot seek re-election. There has long been speculation about whether Casey, a mainstay on the campaign trail for her husband, would herself one day run for office; those plans seem to be coming closer to reality, five people directly familiar with the donor event and Casey DeSantis’ thought process said.

State Rep. Debbie Mayfield petitioned the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday to intervene after the Florida Department of State disqualified her in a Special Election in Senate District 19.

The Melbourne Republican stressed the urgency in a court petition, as a Republican Primary will be held on April 1.

The lawsuit says Secretary of State Cord Byrd exceeded his authority by rejecting her qualification paperwork for the Special Election. The State Department determined that term limits forbid Mayfield from immediately running again for a Senate seat she held as recently as last year. However, in court filings, Mayfield said it’s not the State Department’s role to refuse her a place on the ballot when no one has filed a legal challenge to her candidacy.

“This is because it is well-settled that the Secretary serves a purely ministerial role in processing the Qualifying Paperwork and has no authority to determine whether the Qualifying Paperwork is accurate or whether there are grounds to challenge Mayfield’s eligibility to run in the Special Election for SD 19,” the petition reads.

On Tuesday morning, the Division of Elections informed Mayfield of its disqualification decision in writing.

The Supreme Court acknowledged receipt of Mayfield’s petition. It said the State Department, Division of Elections and Brevard County Supervisor of Elections have until Monday, Feb. 10, to reply in their own filings. From there, Mayfield’s camp has until Feb. 12 to respond.

Expect the court to act quickly. Overseas ballots for the upcoming Primary will ship out on Feb. 14, and on the same day, they will also go out for the Special Election in House District 32 to replace Mayfield, who resigned to run for the SD 19 seat.

— TOP STORY —

“Judge delays program offering federal workers incentives to quit” via Zach Montague and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times — A federal judge in Massachusetts barred the Trump administration on Thursday from imposing a midnight deadline on federal workers who were offered the chance to take a deferred resignation, pausing the initiative until a hearing on Monday afternoon.

The offer, set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, is part of Trump’s and billionaire Elon Musk’s sweeping effort to cut the federal government’s size drastically.

Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., a U.S. District Court judge in the District of Massachusetts, has delayed the Office of Personnel Management’s progress on the program until Monday.

The “Fork in the Road” plan, detailed in an email sent to roughly 2 million federal employees last week, offered workers the chance to resign and be paid through the end of September. Labor unions challenged the program’s legality and urged employees not to accept the offer before Thursday’s deadline.

“I enjoin the defendants from taking action to implement the so-called Fork directive, pending the completion of briefing and oral argument on the issues,” the judge said.

The decision was Trump’s latest legal setback. He also has two broad injunctions barring his end to birthright citizenship nationwide. In addition, two federal judges temporarily blocked the Trump administration from freezing trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans.

It remains unclear how the decision will affect tens of thousands of federal employees who had already signed up to resign through the program. Judge O’Toole instructed lawyers representing the government to rapidly contact all employees who had received the offer and inform them that the program had been paused.

“Judge issues injunction on birthright citizenship order” via Alexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Emily Chang, and Kevin Shalvey of ABC News — As Trump’s second administration continued its swift recasting of the federal government and American foreign policy, the President issued a stunning proposal, saying the U.S. would “take over” the Gaza Strip, “level the site” and rebuild it. Trump gave remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, after which he met with House Republicans about his budget and tax cuts agenda. Later, he was scheduled to sign executive orders.

“White House preparing order to cut thousands of federal health workers” via Liz Essley Whyte and Betsy McKay of The Wall Street Journal — The White House is working on an executive order to fire thousands of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services workers. Under the order, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies would have to cut a certain percentage of employees. The order could come as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, after workers can take a buyout. The terms of the order haven’t been finalized, and the White House could still decide against going forward with the plans. The job cuts would affect the Department of Health and Human Services, which employs more than 80,000 people, including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the FDA, and the CDC.

“Donald Trump signs executive orders targeting ICC and ‘anti-Christian bias’” via Betsy Klein of CNN — Trump signed a pair of executive orders Thursday, one targeting the International Criminal Court and a second on “anti-Christian bias.” The ICC action places financial and visa sanctions on “individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or our allies,” according to a fact sheet obtained by CNN, an effort to punish the body for issuing arrest warrants last year for top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC warrants, which were condemned at the time by then-President Joe Biden, sought the arrests of Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for Israel’s military actions in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The ICC simultaneously sought the arrests of top Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, who was later killed.

“Trump pauses online tirade to preach unity” via Shawn McCreesh of The New York Times — Of all the many forms Trump can take, maybe the most perplexing one is Pious Trump. It is a shape he shifted into shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday to deliver a sermon of sorts on Capitol Hill for the annual National Prayer Breakfast. In the grand amphitheater of National Statuary Hall, members of Congress sat before him. There were leaders of the Republican Party, never so in thrall to him as they are now. There were Democrats, never so lost and powerless in their struggle against him as they are now. “Look at each other,” he urged. He said they were a “great group of people” and beseeched them to come together. “We have to make life better for everyone,” he said. President Trump, appealing to the better angels?

“Trump’s Gaza takeover plan may sound death knell for the two-state solution” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — For decades, successive Presidents in Washington have favored some version of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. What no one imagined until now was that the second state would be American, not Palestinian. Trump’s stunning plan to displace the entire Palestinian population of Gaza and have the United States take over the seaside enclave has not only convulsed the Middle East. It may also have all but written the obituary for the long-sought but maddeningly elusive goal of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel in peaceful coexistence. Any vision of a Palestinian state has included Gaza as an integral part of it, along with the West Bank. In Trump’s vision, however, Gaza would become a U.S. territory transformed into a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“NCAA changes transgender policy to limit women’s competition to athletes assigned female at birth” via The Associated Press — The NCAA changed its participation policy for transgender athletes on Thursday, limiting competition in women’s sports to athletes assigned female at birth only. The move came one day after Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. The order gives federal agencies latitude to withhold federal funding from entities that do not abide by Title IX in alignment with the Trump administration’s view, which interprets “sex” as the gender someone was assigned at birth. The NCAA policy change is effective immediately and applies to all athletes regardless of previous eligibility reviews. The NCAA has some 1,100 member schools with more than 500,000 athletes, and it is easily the largest governing body for college athletics in the U.S.

“Committee punts on Kash Patel vote as Democrats keep up the pressure” via Hailey Fuchs of POLITICO — Democrats took advantage of the rules of the Senate Judiciary Committee to delay consideration of Patel’s nomination to lead the FBI — but broke some recent precedent in the process. While lawmakers typically do a one-week punt on Judiciary Committee votes for a variety of reasons — from opposing a bill to nominees — rarely, if ever, does the panel meet in-person to formally approve the delay. Democrats’ vehement opposition to confirming Patel prompted such an in-person gathering. Democrats had requested a second hearing with Patel to grill him over the recent leadership shake-up at the FBI. They view the staunch Trump loyalist as someone who is prepared to use the pulpit of the FBI to go after political adversaries.

Go Pro! — “Trump orders key government agency to cancel all media contracts” via Zachary Basu and Marc Caputo of Axios — The White House has directed the General Services Administration (GSA) to terminate all media contracts expensed by the agency, according to an email obtained by Axios. This move follows scrutiny from Musk and his allies, who discovered millions spent on media subscriptions like POLITICO Pro. A Trump administration official wrote: “Pull all media contracts for just GSA — cancel every single media contract today for GSA only.” The decision comes amid right-wing outrage, with some falsely claiming the government is “funding” anti-Trump media. A White House adviser noted, “The eye of Sauron is on more than just POLITICO. It’s all the media.”

“Trump repeats right-wing claim that USAID subscriptions to POLITICO were ‘payoffs’” via Rachel Leingang of The Guardian — Trump has amplified a viral right-wing claim that media outlets, particularly POLITICO, were getting large payments from USAID, the foreign aid agency his government is trying to shut down. With ongoing efforts by Musk and the “department of government efficiency” to shutter USAID, a false claim has gained traction on social media that POLITICO has received $8m from the foreign aid group. The money in question was payment for subscriptions to the news outlet from the federal government, not “payoffs” or even grants or other aid from USAID, as right-wing accounts claimed. Early Thursday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social about the false claim.

“Elon Musk is making X into his own digital Mar-a-Lago” via Will Oremus of The Washington Post — Musk posted a poll question to his X followers on Tuesday afternoon. “Would you like DOGE to audit the IRS?” Within 24 hours, nearly 2 million X users had voted: 51% chose “yes,” and 41% selected “F yes” with a raised-hands emoji. Just 8% said “no.” Musk’s incursion into the federal government has triggered alarm, protests and lawsuits. Polls show that most Americans disapprove of the billionaire’s role in Trump’s administration. But on X, the social media platform Musk owns and inhabits, the conservative political and tech influencers who form his digital circle are hailing his march through federal institutions as a heroic disruption of bureaucracy — and Musk is soaking up their adulation while taking suggestions on his next targets.

“Musk’s DOGE gains access to Medicare, Medicaid Data Systems” via Amanda Castro of Newsweek — Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has gained access to key data systems within Health and Human Services, including Medicare and Medicaid records, as it looks for waste and fraud in federal health spending.

“Court bars DOGE officials from altering Treasury payment records” via The Washington Post — The U.S. DOGE Service, the group run by Musk, faces new lawsuits and court orders in its attempts to wrest control over various government agencies. In one action on Thursday, a judge issued an order allowing only two named DOGE officials to access a Treasury Department system that makes billions of dollars in annual payments on behalf of the government. One of those staffers resigned Thursday after racist posts he made resurfaced. Trump signed an executive order to create a task force to “eradicate anti-Christian bias.” Trump said the group would be charged with attempting “to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government.”

“Senate confirms Russell Vought to lead White House budget office” via Tony Romm of The Washington Post — The Senate confirmed Vought as the next director of the powerful White House budget office, installing a conservative fiscal hawk who has promised to pursue sweeping spending cuts and empower Trump to conform the budget to his political views. Republicans marshaled a 53-47 vote in support of Vought, who immediately inherits the exceedingly complicated tasks of staving off a government shutdown and preventing a catastrophic debt default — with a political clash over the two critical fiscal deadlines just weeks away. For Vought, it is his second time serving as Trump’s Office of Management and Budget director. He departed that post at the end of the President’s first term, later founding a conservative Christian group, the Center for Renewing America, while helping to craft Project 2025, a controversial policy blueprint that has informed Trump’s return to the White House.

“Abandoned in the middle of clinical trials, because of a Trump order” via Stephanie Nolen of The New York Times — Asanda Zondi received a startling phone call last Thursday with orders to make her way to a health clinic in Vulindlela, South Africa, where she was participating in a research study that was testing a new device to prevent pregnancy and HIV infection. The trial was shutting down, a nurse told her. The device, a silicone ring inserted into her vagina, needed to be removed right away. When Zondi arrived at the clinic, she learned why: The U.S. Agency for International Development, which funded the study, had withdrawn financial support and had issued a stop-work order to all organizations around the globe that receive its money. Zondi’s trial is one of dozens that have been abruptly frozen, leaving people around the world with experimental drugs and medical products in their bodies, cut off from the researchers who were monitoring them, and generating waves of suspicion and fear.

Hey, I’m talkin’ here — “Florida comes to Washington, D.C.” via The Economist — Trump’s second term sees a significant influx of Florida politicians into key administration roles, reminiscent of past Presidents drawing talent from their home states. Susie Wiles, Marco Rubio, Pam Bondi, and Mike Waltz are among the Floridians who are now shaping national policy. Most of the President’s picks started around former Gov. Jeb Bush, who was once a kingmaker in Florida politics. However, the Tea Party movement of the late 2000s shaped the state’s political culture. It brought Bondi and Rubio into politics. Many lawyers and real estate agents who then got involved did so not for ideological reasons but to further their careers outside of politics, says political commentator Peter Schorsch, noting the transactional nature of Florida politics: “The mentality is make the deal and get on to the next project.” This underscores Florida’s growing prominence nationally as Trump looks to replicate the state’s aggressive, outcome-driven approach in Washington.

“If Trump shutters Education Department, where does that leave Florida?” via Jay Cridlin, Jeffrey Solochek and Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Trump is reportedly preparing an executive order to explore ending the U.S. Department of Education, a move impacting Florida’s education system. While states handle curriculum, the federal department oversees $1.6 trillion in student loans, grants, and civil rights enforcement. Florida receives roughly 10% of its PreK-12 budget from federal funding sources; some believe the money will keep flowing but will be controlled by the states. Trump, however, has made it clear he is eager to get to work. “I want (Education Secretary) Linda (McMahon) to put herself out of a job,” Trump said.

“‘Positive for Florida’: DeSantis hails DOGE, FEMA reforms” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis supports Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, and proposed changes to FEMA’s funding. DeSantis stated, “So I think what they’re looking to do with the Trump administration is going to be very positive for Florida. If the media is spinning it that somehow it’s going to be negative, they’re not giving you the truth about what the administration is contemplating doing.” He endorses cutting FEMA’s bureaucracy and giving states block grants for disaster relief, claiming Florida could administer aid “so much quicker.” DeSantis also criticized FEMA’s response to out-of-state disasters.

“Attorney General’s Office secures $2.3M in multistate action from Pfizer-owned company” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will be paying more than $2.3 million on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to the Florida Medicaid program. Florida’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit secured the win through a multistate action after whistleblowers filed lawsuits against the company alleging that Biohaven had been giving health practitioners kickbacks to hawk their products to patients, specifically the migraine headache treatment Nurtec ODT, according to the Florida Office of the Attorney General. The U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement says health care providers were paid these kickbacks to present at various speaker programs held virtually, in a provider’s office, or at other off-site venues.

“Facing fire from DeSantis, agriculture says it doesn’t rely on undocumented foreign workers” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — While DeSantis and the GOP-led Legislature fight over immigration policy, Florida’s agriculture industry has had two responses: Quietly dismissing claims that it depends on undocumented foreign workers. And steering clear of the drama. DeSantis has said he will veto a bill establishing Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson as the “chief immigration officer.” The Governor further suggested a conflict of interest exists because farmers have an “affinity for cheap, illegal foreign labor.” But representatives of Florida’s politically powerful agriculture industry, which has a $270 billion economic impact, privately say they hire foreign workers with temporary visas rather than those who remain in the country illegally.

“Blaise Ingoglia wants constitutional amendment clarifying term limits for House, Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sen. Ingoglia is proposing a constitutional amendment (SJR 536) to limit Florida lawmakers to eight years in both the House and Senate, preventing them from “bouncing back and forth between chambers.” The Spring Hill Republican said: “Serving the people of Florida should be a privilege and an honor, not a career.” The bill’s relevance stems from state Rep. Mayfield’s attempt to return to the Senate after serving eight years there, which was deemed ineligible due to term limits. Mayfield claims political retaliation, accusing DeSantis of “weaponizing” the Department of State against her for endorsing Trump.

“Proposed legislation seeks to enhance outdoor worker safety” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Florida’s outdoor workers could get an added layer of protection as part of ongoing efforts to enhance worker safety by preventing heat-related illnesses and on-the-job fatalities. The bill (SB 510) filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson would add requirements for employers whose work crews spend a large portion of their time working outside in the Florida heat, particularly in agriculture, landscaping, and construction. The measure would aim to protect outdoor workers from heat illness and death caused by heat exposure by setting in place specific responsibilities for employers, including providing cool or cold water, regular breaks in the shade, and annual training programs on the risks of heat exposure for both employees and supervisors.

“New property tax exemption bill could reduce financial burdens for Floridians” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new property tax bill could reduce the financial burden on Florida homeowners by exempting $100,000 of a property’s value from taxation. The bill (HB 359) filed by Ocala Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin is a follow-up to a bill filed in the 2024 Legislative Session that called for funding to study the best methods for phasing out property taxes. That measure bill died in Committee, so Chamberlin is looking for a redo. Chamberlin ran to address the state’s affordable housing crisis, specifically on limiting property taxes. “The growth in property tax revenues over the last five years has been gross,” Chamberlin said in a press release. “For too long, cities, counties, and other taxing agencies have benefited from a system that provides property tax increases on unrealized gains. This is an ancient, burdensome system of taxation that must be ended, and I’d like to see Florida be the first in the nation to stop it.”

“Thoroughbred racing decoupling measure clears first hurdle as tracks hope to level the playing field” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A bill aimed at saving thoroughbred horse racing in Florida and leveling the playing field for the pari-mutuel industry easily cleared its first Committee Wednesday with a 12-4 vote. Rep. Adam Anderson’s measure (HB 105) cleared the House Industries & Professional Activities Subcommittee easily, signaling that passage may ultimately be coming when the Legislative Session begins next month. The bill would allow Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach to continue operating its on-site casino without a contingency that it also operates horse racing. The measure is meant to align thoroughbred tracks with other pari-mutuel facilities that were decoupled from ancillary activities under a 2021 law (SB 2A). Rep. Brad Yeager filed a strike-all amendment that would expand the legislation to cardroom license holders, a change that would affect Tampa Bay Downs. Currently, Gulfstream Park is one of two thoroughbred tracks in Florida, but the only one with slots. Tampa Bay Downs has a cardroom, but no slots.

“Pilot program aimed at youth to reduce gun violence could be introduced this year” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — A new measure could launch a pilot program that would address the growing issue of gun violence. Rep. Yvonne Hinson filed the bill (HB 441) and outlined the creation of the Gun Violence Prevention Pilot Program, which would be established in Gainesville if the bill is passed. Legislative findings in the bill state that individuals under the age of 21 are disproportionately affected by gun violence. Through the pilot program, these individuals would be provided with mental health services and conflict resolution training, while community initiatives would play a further role in addressing gun violence. The program would be developed and implemented by IMPACT GNV, a community-based engagement strategy in Gainesville to address gun violence in the city.

“Florida Education Association blasts DeSantis budget, says it doesn’t adequately fund public education” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Florida Education Association is blasting DeSantis’ proposed budget as inadequate and calling on the Legislature to “fully commit to students” and public schools. In a sweeping rebuke to DeSantis’ budget, chock full of tax cuts, and a plea to lawmakers who will take up the budget next month during the annual Legislative Session, the group noted “nominal increases for educators and support staff,” but argued the hikes don’t keep pace with inflation and won’t “move the needle on per-student funding.” “Educators in Florida want what every hardworking American wants: to pay their bills with a single job, have health care without premiums that push them into debt, work without political interference, and retire with dignity after a lifetime of service. They want to build better lives for themselves and their families,” FEA President Andrew Spar said.

“Longtime FDOT leader to retire following years of shepherding strategic transportation investment” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — David Gwynn plans to step down after serving as the Florida Department of Transportation District 7 Secretary for nearly eight years. Gwynn was appointed to the role in July 2017. FDOT has confirmed Gwynn will be retiring in May. He has overseen billions of dollars of projects throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. Gwynn has been a steady force for FDOT since his arrival, and in District 7, he was a key player behind some of the largest transportation projects of the past decade. Under his leadership, District 7 has invested more than $14 billion in transportation improvements.

“A gun, a lawmaker’s wife and Florida’s immigration bill” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Moments before the Legislature passed the controversial TRUMP Act, Rep. Lawrence McClure disclosed a dramatic incident that unfolded at his rural Hillsborough County home. His wife, Courtney McClure, was turning on the front porch lights for the evening when she saw a strange man running on the driveway, Rep. Lawrence McClure said last month on the House floor before the third passage of the bill. The intruder had jumped the locked gate to their home while Courtney McClure was alone with their two young children, and the representative was on the road almost to Tallahassee. “When he got to our front door, he grabbed that door and tried to break it down,” Rep. McClure said. Public records obtained by Florida Politics revealed more details of what happened on Dec. 1.

“Mike Johnson says talks with Trump were productive, but some hard-liners are frustrated” via John Parkinson, Lauren Peller, and Jay O’Brien of ABC News — Johnson called House Republicans’ meeting at the White House with Trump “very productive.” Still, he declined to share specific details about the budget plan to fund his agenda. While other Republicans echoed Johnson’s assessment, at least one Republican described the four-hour meeting as “at times” tense. Johnson said a cross section of the House Republican Conference worked to generate consensus on their strategy and will meet later Thursday “to finish up some final details.”

“He asked: ‘What the hell is going on with FEMA?!’ Now he’s in charge of the agency.” via Thomas Frank of POLITICO — The person Trump picked to run federal disaster operations has spread misinformation about the agency he now leads. Cameron Hamilton, who took over Jan. 22 as acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has embraced false Republican narratives that FEMA “depleted” its disaster aid by helping migrants and blocked supplies to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. Besides promoting inaccurate criticisms of the agency he’s now in charge of, Hamilton’s many posts about politics, international affairs and national security included slams on diversity, equity and inclusion; his dismissal of Trump’s hush-money conviction as a “sham”; and an unflattering photograph of former U.S. health official Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

“Mario Díaz-Balart writes letter to DHS urging protection for Venezuelans facing deportation” via Claire Healy of the Miami Herald — Following the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for over 300,000 Venezuelans, U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart urged Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem not to deport those without criminal records. “I respectfully request, within all applicable rules and regulations, that you assess all options available to ensure that Venezuelan nationals without criminal records are not forcibly returned to one of the most repressive dictatorships in the world,” Díaz-Balart wrote Noem in a letter. The Biden administration previously approved extending the TPS program, which has protected over 500,000 recipients from deportation. Noem revoked that extension last week and decided to let the designation expire for approximately half of all recipients in April.

“Scott Franklin introduces bill aimed at protecting Florida producers of orange juice” via the Lakeland Ledger — U.S. Rep. Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, has reintroduced a bill intended to revise regulations on the production of orange juice. The Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act, also introduced by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, would direct the Food and Drug Administration to alter the brix standard, the required level of sugar/solids content, in not-from-concentrate pasteurized orange juice from 10.5% to 10%. Currently, oranges below the 10.5% brix standard cannot be used for not-from-concentrate pasteurized orange juice, Franklin’s Office said in a press release. The crop must be utilized for concentrate or other products sold at a lower rate.



“Marijuana amendment sponsor sends voters postage-paid petitions, doesn’t include the full text” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Smart & Safe Florida, the group behind a new marijuana legalization petition, has begun sending initiative petition forms to voters, complete with prepaid envelopes for return and collection. Florida’s Voice has obtained a copy of the petition, which does notably not include the full text of the proposed constitutional amendment. Instead, the document directs voters to a website where they can read the full text. The petition reads: “See separate document for the full text of the proposed constitutional amendment,” but no such document is included in the mailing. Voters are encouraged to visit the website: “Before signing the petition, you may view the full text of the amendment, which is displayed at SmartAndSafeFlorida.com/text.” The state’s Initiatives department clarified that the petition sponsor is not required to provide the entire amendment text to voters directly. It is up to voters to look it up themselves.

“Randy Fine endorses ‘America First patriot’ Terry Cronin for House District 32 to ‘deliver on President Trump’s promise’” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Sen. Fine wants Dr. Cronin representing Brevard County in the state House. “As an America First patriot, I know that Dr. Terry Cronin is the only candidate that can deliver on President Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again,” Fine said in a statement backing the Melbourne Republican for House District 32. “I have been fighting for the Space Coast for nearly a decade in the Florida Legislature and by electing Dr. Terry Cronin for the state House, I know he will continue fighting every day for America First principles.” Cronin, a physician and owner of the Cronin Skin Cancer Center in Melbourne, is one of three Republicans running for HD 32. He is the immediate past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and has long advocated for skin cancer patients in D.C.





Is today the day? — A pivotal “special meeting” of Florida International University’s Board of Trustees is set for Friday, fueling speculation that Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will be named interim president. Multiple sources tell Florida Politics that Nuñez is expected to resign her current post to assume the role, replacing current President Kenneth Jessell, despite his contract running through year-end. The agenda cites “Presidential Search and Selection,” adding weight to the rumors. “It is imminent,” one source claimed, with another stating, “She is available now.” While the exact timing of Nuñez’s potential resignation remains unclear, sources indicate a swift transition is anticipated.

“As FAU presidential search nears end, here’s why political clout could figure in” via Scott Travis and Abigail Hasebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida colleges and universities appear to have a new preferred qualification in their search for a president: experience as a Republican politician. By Monday, three major educational institutions in South Florida may have welcomed a high-profile Republican as their new president. Florida Atlantic University will decide whether to choose former House Majority Leader Adam Hasner from among the three finalists for its new president. Two other finalists will also be interviewed. Nuñez is expected to be hired on Friday as Florida International University’s interim president. Torey Alston, a DeSantis appointee to the Broward County Commission and School Board, has already been hired. He was chosen on Jan. 31 as the next president of Broward College.

“Glades Mayors fire back at Florida Oceanographic Society over cause of St. Lucie Estuary algae bloom” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — After the head of the Florida Oceanographic Society blamed recent algae blooms in the St. Lucie River Estuary on Lake Okeechobee discharges, several Mayors representing Glades communities are pushing back. The Mayors issued a forceful letter to Mark Perry, executive director of Stuart’s Florida Oceanographic Society, after Perry told TCPalm that Lake O is the culprit for nontoxic blooms in Port Salerno last month. “They don’t just appear by themselves,” Perry said of the blooms. “The (Lake O) discharges are harmful to the estuaries and need to stop.” But in the letter directed to Perry, the Mayors called that conclusion “false, harmful to our communities and especially damaging to our local economies.”

“Miami Commissioner to call for Joe Carollo’s removal from city agency caught up in lawsuit” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami City Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela plans to call for the removal of Carollo as Chair of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, a downtown city agency at the center of a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former employees who made accusations about financial improprieties and accounting issues at the agency. At the next Miami City Commission meeting on Feb. 13, Gabela said he would ask his colleagues to vote on removing Carollo as Chair of the Trust — a post that Carollo has held since 2017. The agency, which maintains downtown’s Bayfront and Maurice Ferré parks, generates revenue from hosting large-scale events like the Ultra Music Festival. The Chair role is held by one of Miami’s five City Commissioners.

“Fort Pierce narrows field for City Manager to 7; sets interview and hiring timelines” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Commissioners will interview seven candidates in their search for the next City Manager. Among them is Acting City Manager Linda Cox, the city’s Clerk who was temporarily appointed to the job following the arrest of longtime City Manager Nick Mimms on bid rigging and official misconduct charges in August. Mimms, who has pleaded not guilty, is due to be terminated without cause on Feb. 17 after exhausting his accrued paid leave, including sick days. The next day, Feb. 18, five candidates for the job will have private, one-on-one interviews with Commissioners. The final two candidates will be interviewed on Feb. 19 before a 5:05 p.m. special City Commission meeting, where the Commission may choose.

“Florida Supreme Court publicly scolds Seminole County judge” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Supreme Court this week publicly scolded a Seminole County judge for unleashing a series of angry outbursts three years ago when he loudly cursed at defendants, scolded a woman in the courtroom’s gallery and sentenced a man to nearly six months in jail for contempt. The Supreme Court’s action came amid its 60-day suspension without pay for Circuit Judge Wayne Culver for what a judicial commission investigation called “playground bully” behavior for two consecutive days in February 2022. As Culver stood quietly facing the justices, Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz reprimanded the judge for his “egregious conduct.” “Your misconduct is so unacceptable and so detrimental to public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary that a more severe sanction, including removal from the bench, might have been justified,” Muñiz said. However, the justices did not remove Culver as a judge.

“UCF professor was suspended after a night of partying with students” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A University of Central Florida (UCF) professor was recently placed on unpaid suspension after he partied with his students after a conference and was accused of driving drunk in downtown Orlando last year, school records show. A school investigative report ruled associate psychology professor Steven Berman “placed these students in a dangerous situation that could have resulted in an accident.” Berman, who is paid $96,163 a year and worked at UCF for 23 years, was put on unpaid suspension from Dec. 13 to Jan. 2, school records showed. Berman promised never to go out with his students again and denied being drunk.

“Rob Manfred: MLB remains committed to Tampa Bay, awaits stadium decision” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — Commissioner Manfred said Major League Baseball remains committed to keeping the Rays in the Tampa Bay market and is working with principal owner Stuart Sternberg to resolve the short- and long-term stadium situations. What he didn’t say is how or when there will be clarity. This could mean the yearslong saga will remain ongoing if the Rays decide to pull out of the planned new stadium project by the March 31 deadline. “It’s important the way I say this — I am spending a ton of time with Stu,” Manfred said after the quarterly league meetings. “I think he’s confronted with an extraordinarily difficult situation, and we’re trying to work that situation through and keep my goal, keep the franchise in Tampa Bay. … “We’d like to keep the franchise in Tampa Bay. We think the market is big enough and that there is passion for the game. Having said that, it is challenging.”

“What needs to be fixed at the Trop? St. Pete City Council demands clarity.” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Following Hurricane Milton’s damage to Tropicana Field, the St. Petersburg City Council approved $900,000 for contractors to assess necessary repairs, excluding the roof. As the Tampa Bay Rays’ landlord, the city aims to repair only what’s essential for the team to play there through 2026, as the Trop is slated for demolition. Repairs must meet Major League Baseball standards. City Administrator Rob Gerdes stated key elements include making the roof material acoustically sound, fixing the lighting and improving the field conditions. City Council member Gina Driscoll expressed concern, saying, “I’m really surprised that at this point in the game, we do not have a definitive list from MLB on what is required.”

“Dog abandoned amid hurricane suffers major health scares as previous owner faces criminal case” via Gabriel Velasquez Neira and Ella Thompson of Fresh Take Florida — The case against Giovanny Aldama Garcia, accused of abandoning his dog during Hurricane Milton, has been delayed until March 31. Garcia faces felony animal cruelty charges. Rescued and renamed Trooper, the dog recently underwent surgery to remove plastic and rubber from his stomach. According to the veterinarian, “The dog had suffered enough already.” New legislation is being considered to make abandoning restrained animals during natural disasters specifically illegal.

“JAXPORT ‘State of the Port’ address pitches optimism to First Coast maritime industry” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The “2025 State of the Port” address outlining major expansion projects for Jacksonville’s port showed substantial growth potential for the logistics and transportation hub. Officials with JAXPORT, such as Eric Green, CEO of the government authority over the port, addressed a crowd of several hundred people Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, hosted by the Propeller Club of the United States. “From the addition of new trade lanes to the completion of major growth projects, 2025 is shaping up to be a transformational year for JAXPORT,” said JAXPORT Chair Wendy Hamilton. “CEO Green has a clear vision for the continued growth and development of JAXPORT — strengthening the supply chain and creating an environment where the port’s customers and partners can thrive.”

“Tallahassee’s shuttered Regal Theater will soon find new life with Florida State University students” via Rob Wilbur of WFSU — Florida State University has officially purchased the Regal movie theater near the Governor’s Square Mall. The facility will be used to expand the university’s College of Motion Picture Arts. And L.B. Bunch isn’t holding back her excitement. “Our film school is one of the top in the country, especially one of the top public film schools. We are the only top film school in the country, though, that hasn’t had our own dedicated screen space,” says Bunch, who works with Torchlight Studios and the film school. “All of the other big film schools have their own, maybe even have multiple. So, I mean, this is a big deal for us.” Torchlight Studios is the film school’s Center for Cinematic Innovation, where students can use state-of-the-art production resources, connect with alumni, and create professional relationships. In addition to serving as Torchlight’s new home, the Governor’s Square Theater will screen student work.

“Family of heart patient who died after Duval jail stay settles lawsuit” via Nichole Manna of The Tributary — The family of Dexter Barry, a 54-year-old heart transplant recipient who died after a brief stay in Duval County Jail, has settled a federal lawsuit for $300,000. Barry was arrested in November 2022 and repeatedly told officers and a judge he needed his anti-rejection medication. Records showed Armor Correctional Health Services, then operating medical care at the jail, marked Barry’s medication as “urgent,” but he never received it. Barry died three days after his release due to cardiac arrest from organ rejection. Dr. Maya Guglin, an Indiana cardiologist, said, “If you just drop those medications, everyone is eventually going to reject that organ.”

“Jacksonville International Airport adding direct flights to Austin, St. Louis” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — On the heels of a record-breaking year of hosting more travelers than ever, Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) is adding more flights to its schedule. JIA announced Thursday the airline hub will add more Southwest Airlines flights to Austin, Texas, this year. The airport officials also add flights aboard Allegiant Air to St. Louis, Missouri. Both destinations will involve direct, nonstop flights. The St. Louis flights will take travelers to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The St. Louis route isn’t so much a new one. Instead, it’s a return of the service on Allegiant. It begins again in March. The Austin route will exchange travelers with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Those flights won’t start until October, though. “Southwest is a beloved airline with strong brand loyalty,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “We have no doubt that their service to Austin will be successful.”

“Red tide raging in Gulf as cell counts hit 20 million cells per liter off Sanibel” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Red tide cell counts are well into the “death zone” in Lee County waters as toxins in the Gulf have turned normally turquoise waters copper. The Department of Health (DOH) issued an advisory in Lee County for places like Bonita Beach and Sanibel. DOH in Collier issued advisories for Barefoot Beach State Preserve and the Vanderbilt Beach area. “Do not wade or swim in or around red tide,” the Lee advisory says. “Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes. Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.”

“Gary Young sworn in as new City Manager in Naples, 3-year employment contract approved” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Following an emotional swearing-in of a new City Manager in Naples, the Council approved his three-year employment contract. Young took his oath of office, placing his hand on a bible held by his wife of more than 30 years, Rebecca, whom he described as his best friend, as he fought off happy tears. “Without her and without God, none of this is possible, so it’s important for me to say that,” he shared. He said the worn bible he put his hand on came from his former employees, who gave it to him as a going-away gift when he “retired” as a chief deputy auditor for Canton, Ohio, after a 30-year career in finance with the city.

“Estero Fire Battalion Chief under investigation, placed on administrative leave” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — A Battalion Chief at one of Southwest Florida’s fire districts was placed on administrative leave last week while authorities investigate. Kim Poli, custodian of public records at Estero Fire Rescue, confirmed that Albert “Shane” Sibert was placed on leave on Jan. 29. The same day, Poli said, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at Estero Fire Rescue’s administrative headquarters at 21500 Three Oaks Parkway, in Estero. Poli confirmed the warrant was specific to Sibert, his office, fire district-issued equipment and the employee’s personal property. The search warrant relates to an investigation regarding Sibert’s previous involvement with another agency. Poli said Estero Fire Rescue is not the subject of an investigation.

“DOJ firing of Miami federal prosecutor is a ‘gut punch’ to the rule of law” via Chris Ailey for the Miami Herald — Last week I read with despair – for our country – that acting U.S. Attorney General James McHenry fired one of Miami’s finest federal prosecutors, Michael Thakur.

Did Thakur not do his job? No. Quite the opposite.

Thakur was among the best to appear before me and my colleagues on the bench. Intelligent, ethical, hardworking, with excellent judgment.

Thakur handled some of the office’s most sensitive and difficult assignments, including investigating then-President Trump for misusing classified documents.

Thakur’s search warrant and similar applications were top-notch, carefully prepared and supported by evidence and law. He displayed the same sound judgment in the courtroom as he prosecuted terrorists, foreign spies, narcotics traffickers, fraudsters and violent criminals.

This, South Floridians, is the kind of prosecutor you want working on your behalf to enforce our laws and keep our community safe fairly.

In its many divisions, our government is not some “deep state” working in opposition to Americans. It is Americans in action, doing what is necessary for our society to function. Thakur is not alone in his wrongful termination. I write about him because I watched him at work, day in and day out.

But have no doubt: Every lawyer assigned to the highly sensitive investigations and prosecutions of Trump was among the best and brightest.

The dismissal of brilliant, hardworking, conscientious career public servants like Michael Thakur is a gut punch. Thakur is ushered out the door, and his colleagues’ morale tanks.

If such unjustifiable dismissals in the DOJ continue, we will no longer have the best among us, proud to serve and protect us. It will take generations for this country and our institutions to recover.

Such baloney — “Pam Bondi’s gift to foreign influence peddlers” via Joe Perticone of The Bulwark — Attorney General Bondi has disbanded the Foreign Influence Task Force, signaling a major shift in the Department of Justice’s approach to enforcing the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Criminal charges will now be limited to “espionage-type activity,” with the focus shifting to civil enforcement. One lawyer specializing in FARA remarked, “Directionally, this appears to be an effort to take FARA enforcement back to a pre-(Robert) Mueller era.” This decision could allow more actors working for foreign interests to avoid scrutiny, a controversial move for the administration.

“Making sense of the war over DOGE” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Trump has constrained Musk’s efforts to cut federal spending as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Trump emphasized that Musk “can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval.” Musk’s team is scrutinizing agencies like USAID, which is responsible for foreign aid. According to sources, Secretary of State Rubio has been placed in charge of USAID in addition to State Department spending; Republicans have said that spending in these areas is “indefensible spending on the foreign aid front,” which includes the funding of things like an LGBT comic book or and LGBT job program overseas. Democrats have rallied against the cuts, with at least one Democrat declaring war. “We have to fight this in the courts, we have to fight this in the Congress, and we have to fight this in the streets,” Former Obama aide David Axelrod notes the potential pitfalls to resisting cost-cutting efforts. “My heart is with the people out on the streets outside USAID, but my head tells me: ‘Man, Trump will be well satisfied to have this fight,’” Axelrod stated.

“How dropping out the World Health Organization affects St. Petersburg” via Kanika Tomalin for the Tampa Bay Times — Recent policy shifts at the federal level, including withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO), have far-reaching implications for public health nationwide. While these decisions are rooted in philosophical differences, their impacts will be felt locally. America’s leadership in global health is crucial for the pursuit of healthy communities. The WHO facilitates collaborations that provide symbiotic benefits for all involved. The WHO deals with global issues of international magnitude, but those issues manifest between patients and health care providers in exam rooms throughout America every day. America needs access to the answers the WHO provides.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: David Olcott, CEO of Samurai Success and a seasoned business strategist, analyzes the ongoing trade war with China and the potential economic ramifications of tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico. Forrest Saunders, ABC Action News Tallahassee Correspondent, provided the latest updates from The Capitol, focusing on the intensifying power struggle between DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Radio Host Ryan Gorman, known for his “Ryan Gorman Show,” and Dr. Susan MacManus, a respected ABC Action News Political Analyst, offer unique perspectives on critical issues.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of forgotten African American cemeteries, the efforts to restore them, and what can be done to ensure burial sites are preserved. Joining Walker are Corey Givens, Jr., District 7, St. Petersburg City Council, and Aileen Henderson, founder of The Cemetery Society (Tampa).

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and immigration attorney Elizabeth Ricci.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Dr. Moez Limayem, president of the University of North Florida, brings an academic and institutional perspective, and Carole Coletta, former CEO of the Memphis River Parks Partnership, offering expertise in urban development and community engagement.

“Disney lowers content spending estimate by $1B for this year” via Erik Hayden of The Hollywood Reporter — A day after Disney disclosed its fiscal first quarter 2025 results — which included entertainment revenue rising year-over-year, Disney+ slightly declining as expected in subscribers and ESPN revenue also up — its stock dipped slightly even as five Wall Street analysts published relatively bullish post-earnings notes. In its Feb. five filing, the Burbank-based entertainment giant also lowered what it plans to spend on content this fiscal year. In November, the Bob Iger-led company said it expected to spend $24 billion, while in its latest disclosure it said the figure will be around $23 billion for produced and licensed content, including sports rights. For fiscal 2024, Disney’s content spend was $23.4 billion.

“Orlando cosplayers find a welcome escape at MegaCon this weekend” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — MegaCon Orlando returns to Central Florida this weekend, bringing with it a larger-than-life celebration of pop culture, anime, sci-fi, horror, comics and gaming. The convention gathers an estimated 160,000 fans Feb. 6-9 at the Orange County Convention Center. While many are drawn to the lineup of celebrity guests, which this year includes Millie Bobby Brown, Matt Smith and Mel Gibson, others are heavily immersed in the cosplay community. Central Florida-based cosplayers Kathia Rodriguez (Miss Taurus Cosplay), Benji Vandiver (OddCat Cosplay), and Dian Bazzell (Silwen Cosplay) each found their way into the world of designing and creating their own costumes. They hope to share their passion and techniques with fans at MegaCon this weekend.

Best wishes to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, former Rep. Brad Drake, Josh Burgin, Michelle McGovern, vice president of Government and Regulatory Affairs at Comcast, Dr. Rachel Sutz Pienta, and Andy Taylor

