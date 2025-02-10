Diagnosis for 2.10.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics.

— Medicaid changes —

Florida’s Medicaid managed-care system will undergo significant changes this month, including implementing new and streamlining the number of Medicaid regions in the state.

Under legislation approved in 2022, the state is trimming the number of Medicaid managed-care regions from 11 to nine, and the new areas will carry a letter identifier (A through I) rather than the previous system’s numbered naming scheme.

The regional shift impacts North Florida, where the old Regions 1 and 2 in the Panhandle combine into the new Region A, and the old North Central Florida-based Region 3 and the Jacksonville-anchored Region 4 merge into Region B.

The shift coincides with the implementation of new managed-care contracts awarded by the Agency for Health Care Administration last year after a lengthy procurement process.

The contracts were awarded to Aetna Better Health of Florida, Florida Community Care, Humana Medical Plan, Molina Healthcare of Florida, Simply Healthcare Plans, South Florida Community Care Network (d/b/a Community Care Plan), Sunshine State Health Plan, and United Healthcare of Florida.

The Medicaid managed-care system services more than 3 million of the approximately 4.4 million Florida Medicaid recipients.

— Butt surgery legislation —

Freshman Rep. Richard Gentry has filed a bill aimed at improving patient safety for in-office surgeries such as “Brazilian butt lifts” (BBL).

HB 309 mandates that medical offices undergo annual inspections by the Department of Health. Facilities must also meet registration requirements, including evaluations by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

Other key provisions in the bill:

— In-person evaluations and supervision: BBL procedures would require in-person evaluations, written patient consent, and supervision by a licensed physician. All health care professionals must be licensed or certified and trained in advanced cardiac life support.

— Surgical timing and reporting: The bill permits office surgeries only during regular office hours. Any hospitalization must be reported within 48 hours.

— Operational restrictions: Surgeries cannot occur during structural renovations, and offices must maintain critical care equipment on-site.

— Oversight committee: The legislation establishes an oversight committee responsible for monitoring compliance and reporting any violations.

— Insurance requirements: Physicians performing these procedures must carry a minimum of $1 million in medical malpractice insurance or demonstrate financial responsibility.

The bill is named “Hillary’s Law” in memory of Hillary Brown, who died a week after experiencing a seizure and cardiac arrest suspected to be linked to lidocaine toxicity during a cosmetic procedure conducted by her husband, Dr. Ben Brown, at his practice, Restore Plastic Surgery, which has since closed. Reports indicate that Brown delayed calling 911, and the incident is currently under state investigation.

This new measure builds on a 2024 law designed to address gaps in regulations surrounding in-office surgeries and gluteal fat grafting procedures. The previous legislation (HB 1561) specified that all medical offices must register with the state if they remove fat from patients. It changed the fines for noncompliance from $5,000 per day to $5,000 per violation. The law also required physicians performing BBLs to hold professional liability insurance.

— Budget busting —

After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his new budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025-26, certain health services could be reduced, but others would receive a boost.

The Governor’s budget recommendations for Health and Human Services focus on behavioral health, cancer research, substance use issues, seniors and their caregivers, those with unique abilities and survivors of human trafficking.

However, while the proposed budget would boost funding for cancer research and other initiatives, some programs geared toward local community health initiatives could be affected.

The state allocated $4.28 billion for health care in the 2024 budget. This year’s budget recommendations include reducing health spending by $458 million to $3.8 billion and redirecting some funding from existing health care programs into new initiatives.

The Children’s Medical Services Program would get cut from a $399.6 million allocation in the current year’s budget to $211.5 million — a $188.1 million reduction in proposed funding.

The Community Public Health Program would see an overall $260.8 million cut from $3.47 billion to $3.21 billion. Services within the program, such as community health promotion, would be reduced by $478.6 million. Approximately $355.5 million would shift into Public Health Statistics and Innovation.

Funding for the local health needs of County Health Departments would be reduced from $1.23 billion to $1.22 billion, a $7.7 million difference, while the Disability Benefits Determination Program would see a $25.88 million cut, being pared down from $174.4 million in the current budget, to $148.6 million.

DeSantis’ “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility Budget” appropriates $115.6 billion, $3 billion lower 2024’s budget.

— Baptist Health —

One of Jacksonville’s largest hospitals is going to get substantially larger.

Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital will undergo a $190 million addition for the hospital grounds on the Southbank of downtown. When completed, the additional space will end with a new four-story tower, bringing 123,000 square feet more space.

The additions will bring more emergency room operations, waiting areas and patient care rooms. In all, there will be 100 emergency rooms in total. Some 63 ERs will be for adults and 37 for children. Three of the rooms will treat pediatric trauma on the first floor.

Work on the expansion begins this year, and its expected completion date will be in 2027.

“Our main campus provides care for more emergency patients than any other hospital in the greater Jacksonville area,” said Michael A. Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “We feel strongly, and our Board wholeheartedly agrees, that it is critical to ensure we not only provide the best quality of care but also make the experience the best it can be for our patients and caregivers alike. We challenged ourselves to do more than expand and renovate what exists today – instead, we are reimagining the entire environment of care.”

— Roster —

A new head and neck specialist joins HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

Russell B. Smith is the latest addition to the hospital’s dedicated care team. His expertise is in advanced surgical care for conditions in patients’ head and neck regions. His area of treatment is relatively broad, including treating cancers in the head and neck and associated areas such as the mouth, throat, voice box, sinonasal cavities, and skin, as well as other places.

“We understand that being diagnosed with cancer is life-changing. We are committed to taking a personalized approach to provide multidisciplinary care for each of our patients, making sure they understand all options to therapy,” said Smith. “At all times, our patient’s care and comfort is our highest priority, and our entire team works diligently to ensure that each patient and their entire family are supported throughout the process.”

Smith’s practice will be in the Head & Neck Specialists wing of HCA Memorial Hospital located at University and Beach Boulevards in Jacksonville.

— Rules —

Rule 59G-4.125, regarding the administration of Florida Medicaid behavior analysis services to recipients, goes into effect Feb. 10. More here.

Rule 64B32-6.004, regarding procedures for approval of attendance at continuing education courses, goes into effect Feb. 13. More here.

Rule 64B7-25.001, regarding examination requirements for massage therapists, goes into effect Feb. 13. More here.

Rules 64B7-26.003, regarding massage establishment operations, goes into effect Feb. 13. More here.

Rule 64B5-2.0144, regarding licensure requirements for dental hygiene applicants from unaccredited dental schools or colleges, goes into effect Feb. 20. More here.

— Pencil it in —

Feb. 11

It’s “We Are TGH Day” in the Capitol, highlighting Tampa General Hospital’s status as a leading academic health system. On this advocacy day, patient advocates, loved ones, staff members, and others will travel to Tallahassee to speak with lawmakers about the lifesaving and innovative care they received at TGH. The day will also feature complimentary food trucks on Adams Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

8 a.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

1 p.m. — The House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

3:30 p.m. — The House Health & Human Services Committee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

5:45 p.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Feb. 12

10 a.m. — It’s “Behavioral Health Day” at the Capitol. The Florida Behavioral Health Association will host a press briefing at 10 a.m. at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.

8 a.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

9 a.m. — The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to discuss KidCare caseloads. Room 117, Knott Building.

1 p.m. — The House Health Care Budget Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

3:30 p.m. — The House Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommitteemeets. Room 404, House Office Building.

5:45 p.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Feb. 13

8 a.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

9 a.m. — The House Human Services Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

9 a.m. — The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to discuss Medicaid caseloads. Room 117, Knott Building.

11 a.m. — The House Combined Workgroup on Vetoed Human Services Budget Issues meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Feb. 18

Happy birthday to Reps. Doug Bankson, Johanna Lopez and Jenna Persons-Mulicka!

1:45 p.m. — The Senate Health Policy Committee meets. Room 412, Knott Building.

Feb. 19

Happy birthday to Rep. Bill Conerly!

9:30 a.m. — The House Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

1 p.m. — The House Health Care Budget Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

3:30 p.m. — The House Human Services Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

Feb. 20

Happy birthday to Rep. Joseph Casello.

1 p.m. — The House Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Feb. 21

Happy birthday to Sen. Jay Trumbull!

Feb. 24

9:30 a.m. — The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to discuss KidCare expenditures. Room 117, Knott Building.